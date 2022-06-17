Connect with us

Blockchain

Why Crypto Could Go Another 15% Lower, This Expert Says

Published

4 mins ago

on

Crypto coins
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Crypto has dropped below the $1 trillion total market capitalization and has returned to its January 2021 levels. At that time, the sector was preparing for a massive bull run that would take its market cap above the $3 trillion.

Related Reading | Anthony Scaramucci Reveals Buying Crypto During Crash, Suggests Staying Disciplined

This time the sector seems to be threatening further losses and for a potential new leg down into its 2020 levels. At the time of writing, the total crypto market cap stands at $870 billion and continues to trend to the downside on the daily chart.

Total crypto market cap trends to the downside on the daily chart. Source: Tradingview

Analyst Justin Bennett believes the sector will “imminently” take a leg lower. He expects the market to find support at $730 billion as it was unable to hold above the $860 billion mark.

The current market conditions, the shift in the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy, the relentless selling pressure, and the series of negative news in the space seem to support this thesis. Sharing the chart below, Bennett said:

The next leg lower looks imminent. This is where we’re probably going. Another 15-25% to reach the TOTAL confluence of support and measured objective. Expect a 30% drop for most altcoins.

As usual, Bitcoin holds the key for the entire crypto sector as most altcoins tend to follow BTC’s price action. Bennett claims the number one crypto by the market could see a similar 15%-25% drawdown if it breaks the $20,000 area.

This would send BTC’s price to its next critical support zone at around $19,850 and for the first time in its history below its previous all-time high.

On lower timeframes, data from Material Indicators (MI) records over $15 million in buying orders for BTC at $20,000. In the opposite direction, there are around $9 million in asks orders at around $20,900 which could operate as resistance in the short-term.

Bitcoin BTC BTCUSD Crypto
Source: Material Indicators

Will Bitcoin Bounce With The Stock Market?

The benchmark cryptocurrency has been moving in tandem with traditional equities, mainly the Nasdaq 100 Index and the S&P 500. According to Jurrien Timmer, Director of Macro for investment firm Fidelity, the S&P 500 has reached oversold levels. He said:

The weekly stochastics for the SPX: It’s at oversold readings consistent with major bottoms. I don’t believe we’re there yet but we could be getting close. We’re only 1 P/E point away from fair value.

Related Reading | TA: Bitcoin Remains In Downtrend, Risk of Drop Below $20K

If equities find a bottom soon, as Timmer claims, Bitcoin and the crypto market could bounce and prevent Bennett’s scenario. The drawdown in traditional finances has created a capitulation event, as seen below, which could play in favor of digital assets.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

The Sandbox (SAND) Blows Up 20% After Collab With Major Entertainment Firm

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 17, 2022

By

The Sandbox
google news

The Sandbox native token, SAND, jumped from eight-month lows following Friday’s announcement of a collaboration between the metaverse and Lionsgate Studios.

As a result of the news, SAND surged as high as 20% to $0.9715, before reversing course to trade at $0.8647. The move helped SAND overcome a seven-day losing run in the face of gloom in the bear market.

Lionsgate is one of the biggest private studios in the United States, and it owns Rambo, Hellboy, and The Expendables, all of which will soon be featured in The Sandbox.

Suggested Reading | Bitcoin At $20K Could Be ‘New Bottom,’ Commodity Expert Suggests, And Here’s Why

The Sandbox (SAND) Soars 3.78%

At the time of writing, SAND was trading at 0.873, up 3.78 percent from its daily high of $0.9753. The 24-hour trading volume on the Sandbox was $269.75 million.

As of Friday, the circulating supply of SAND is 1.25 billion and the maximum supply is 3 billion.

Based on their increased production in the horror and action domains, the metaverse has devised a comprehensive transition plan, and Lionsgate will contribute to adapting its characters and captivating stories to web3-compatible platforms.

The Sandbox is a play-to-earn blockchain game that enables users to create a digital world on the Ethereum blockchain using non-fungible tokens.

The Sandbox allows players to create their own avatars to access the different games and destinations available. On the blockchain, it is the DeFi version of Minecraft.

Lionsgate is one of the biggest private entertainment studios in the United States. Image: Deadline.

SAND is an ERC20 utility token that enables the purchase and sale of LANDS and ASSETS within The Sandbox’s metaverse. It is also The Sandbox DAO’s governance token.

The Sandbox Guns For Over $4 Billion Valuation

The Sandbox, which is owned by blockchain gaming behemoth Animoca Brands, reportedly seeks to attract funds at a valuation of more than $4 billion.

The Sandbox reports that this deal will make Lionsgate the first major Hollywood studio to enter the metaverse.

This will not be The Sandbox’s first significant partnership, as it has already hosted material from Snoop Dogg, The Smurfs, and Adidas and sold LAND to financial institutions such as HSBC.

The Sandbox SAND Blows Up 20 After Collab With Major

SAND total market cap at $1.06 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Crypto & Metaverse Going Stronger Despite Market Turmoil

Lionsgate’s Executive Vice President and Global Head of Live, Interactive, and Location-Based Entertainment, Jenefer Brown, commented on the innovative partnership:

“We’re thrilled by the new possibilities our strategic relationship with The Sandbox will offer our community.”

The bulk of cryptocurrencies have not been left behind as crypto markets continue to undergo a precipitous downturn.

In fact, cryptocurrencies with metaverse support, such as The Sandbox and Decentraland, have been in a stronger position as Metaverse and NFTs continue to gain popularity.

Suggested Reading | Ethereum Drops Below $950 On Uniswap Overnight – Here’s Why

Featured image from Actu Crypto.info, chart from TradingView.com

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Redistribution Options of Miner Capacity in the Context of the Cryptocurrency Market Collapse

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 17, 2022

By

Redistribution Options of Miner Capacity in the Context of the Cryptocurrency Market Collapse
google news
Blockchain News

Registered in Switzerland and the UAE, the Decentramind project creates a global marketplace for computing and data storage based on the principles of decentralization. Today it reports on its first success in attracting a global community of miners to its platform. Between the end of May and mid-June 2022, DecentraMind received over 230 applications from private miners and farm owners who intend to share their power through the platform’s capabilities.

As is well known, today’s world market is experiencing a shortage of computing power, which is increasingly taking into account the rise in electricity prices. Part of the problem is that a significant amount of electricity is spent on mining, which is becoming less and less profitable (taking into account the recent collapse in the cryptocurrency market, it is completely detrimental to the owners of mining farms). As an example, it takes 58.93 TWh per year to mine Bitcoin alone, which is comparable to the amount of electricity consumed per year by European countries such as the Czech Republic (62.34) and Switzerland (58.46).

1655475867 494 Redistribution Options of Miner Capacity in the Context of the
1655475868 101 Redistribution Options of Miner Capacity in the Context of the

A profitable way out of this difficult situation is offered by the DecentraMind project, which will redistribute this computing power for the benefit of those who need it more: various projects for metaverse activities based on Big Data, AI, and many others.

The DecentraMind analytical department notes that providing computing power for closed tasks at prices similar to those of small cloud services is 2.5 times more profitable than mining. For open tasks, it is 3.4 times more profitable. At the same time, the operating system developed by DecentraMind – MindOS – allows you to mine cryptocurrency by switching to external computing tasks.

During the first two weeks of accepting applications, open through internal channels, DecentraMind received over 230 requests from private miners and representatives of various farms. Currently, all applications are being processed, as a result of which new computing power will be added to the public marketplace part of the project.

DecentraMind will report separately about its volume and the results of further acceptance of applications for expanding its computing power.

CONTACT

[email protected]

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Top 5 Trending Crypto Coins in June

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 17, 2022

By

Top 5 Trending Crypto Coins in June
google news
Editors News
  • The following are the few coins that leveled on the surface.
  • Trending can indicate both positive and negative reach.

Let us look at the top 5 most trending coins in the crypto market during the past 30 days.

Domain (DMN)

The token functions on the Binance smart chain, and it is classified in the latest modification. This makes the DMN highly secure and it plans to exhibit it on every other exchange platform available in the market. The current price of DMN is $0.002517and the price hiked 35.57% in the last 24 hrs.

1655473929 810 Top 5 Trending Crypto Coins in June
Domain Price Chart (Source: CMC)

The coins are available in exchange platforms like CoinTiger and PancakeSwap (V2). The fully diluted market cap is above $300k.

Marshall Rogan Inu (MRI)

MRI is a memecoin that is the convergence of UFC and dog-themed coins. The coin sponsors more than 40 sports persons. The exchange platforms on which MRI are listed are MEXC, Hotbit, and BKEX.

1655473930 558 Top 5 Trending Crypto Coins in June
MRI Price Chart (Source: CMC)

The current price is $0.01022 and the price increased by 1.30% from yesterday. The market cap of the coin is $10 million and the volume by which it has been traded in the last 24 hrs is $92K. It ranks 3890 in CMC.

Terra Classic (LUNC)

Even after the historical crash, Terra Classic stays top in the search. The exchange platforms on which LUNC is still listed are Huobi, Bitfinex, and Upbit. The price is $0.00005877 and the volume traded in 24 hrs is $70.09M.

1655473930 521 Top 5 Trending Crypto Coins in June
 LUNC Price Chart (Source: CMC)

The fan base for the coin remains loyal as the current map ranges to $381 million. And the circulating supply is 6548.50B LANC.

Golden Ball (GLB)

GLB is also built on the Binance smart chain, the primary motto of the coin was to implement gambling and betting transactions in a decentralized platform. The exchange platform on which GLB is listed is PancakeSwap (V2).

1655473930 369 Top 5 Trending Crypto Coins in June
GLB Price Chart (Source: CMC)

The current price is $0.000003912 and the price decreased by 13.42% from yesterday. The market cap of the coin is $81K and the volume by which it has been traded in the last 24 hrs is $134K. It ranks 3725 in CMC.

Outer Ring MMO (GQ)

Outer Ring MMO is a science fiction MMORPG(Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game) with a tokenized economy. It is a play to earn economy, the exchanges in which they are available are Huobi Global, Bitrue, and MEXC.

1655473930 700 Top 5 Trending Crypto Coins in June
GQ Price Chart (Source: CMC)

The price is $0.003932 and the volume traded in 24 hrs is $546k. The market cap is above $4 million.

Recommended For You

google news
Continue Reading

Trending