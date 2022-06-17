Finance
Why Search Engine Optimization Is the Need of the Hour
Online marketing and SEO market these days has become highly competitive one. Thousands of websites launch everyday. Tens of thousands of new blogs enter blogosphere per day. Consider the amount of data that gets generated and the noise that fills the internet. Amongst the ever increasing crowd, there are chances to be lost in the market. If you’re not keeping your website up with the times, the changes and challenges in technologies, you may lose the hold in your market.
SEO or popularly called search engine optimization is one of the crucial strategies of generating targeted traffic you can employ on the website. Search engine optimization plays a vital role not only in increasing traffic but also in converting it into leads.
SEO basically targets the organic listing part of a search engine. Meaning, you compete against millions of websites fighting to get in the first page for the keywords relating to your niche market. With the help of SEO, you can promote your products and services by putting your website on the first page of search engines like Google. Google holds the largest share of the search market. More than 86% people on the planet search using Google as their search engine of choice. No wonder, the accuracy of results and innovating features Google provides, its search market share continues to climb.
Therefore, it is obvious that a part of your marketing focuses on Google for more traffic and qualified leads. SEO services make that possible by making a website SEO friendly and thus contributing to the growth of a Business.
Search engine optimization gives a website better visibility and is accomplished using different techniques like link building, social media marketing, pay per click (PPC), content optimization, on-page optimization, off-page optimization, directory submission, and many more.
Mostly focused around onpage and offpage optimization, SEO can really boost your business if implemented well. As with every other thing careful planning and well conceived optimization strategy works in the longer run than implementing shady blackhat techniques to get an edge in search engines for shorter duration and regretting later on.
Finance
Are You Entitled to Law Enforcement Officer Retirement?
The issue of Law Enforcement Officer (LEO) Retirement is on the minds of many federal employees as they make decisions regarding the planning and timing of their retirement. Federal employees pay into their retirement through deductions from their paychecks. LEOs are entitled to a greater amount of money in their pensions and pay additional paycheck deductions to earn that right.
A most disturbing and not so uncommon event occurs when the federal employee nearing retirement learns for the first time that although he or she has paid the additional premium to earn the LEO status, the government now challenges the employee’s LEO retirement status, claiming that the employee should never have been classified as LEO. The government then contends that it made an error in accepting the higher paycheck deductions and is prepared to return the increase in premiums back to the employee with interest; however, the employee loses his LEO pension.
To be eligible for LEO retirement, Federal law requires that the employees duties primarily involve the investigation, apprehension, or detention of individuals suspected of offenses against criminal laws of US. This is distinguishable from positions involving maintaining law and order, protecting life and property and guarding against or inspecting for violations of law do not qualify as LEO retirement credit.
The Federal Circuit in a 2001 case, Watson v. Department of the Navy, set out various parameters to determine whether an employee is considered LEO. It looked to the very purpose for the creation of the subject position. The court also looked to whether the criminal investigation, apprehension and detention duties occupy a substantial portion of the individual’s working time over a typical work cycle and whether such duties are assigned on a regular and recurring basis.
The Watson Court then created a five-part test to determine LEO status based upon whether the position involved: (1) guarding property or pursuing detained criminals; (2)a youthful entry age; (3) a mandatory retirement age; (4) physically demanding work; and (5) the employee being exposed to hazard or danger. The intent of the Watson decision was clearly to more narrowly define the requirements for LEO consideration. The court ruled that the Appellant, James A. Watson, had duties that involved investigation, apprehension or detention of criminals or suspected criminals, but that they were not his primary duties. As such, he did not prevail.
Federal employees who are planning retirement or who simply need to verify whether they are LEO eligible or not, should gather their position descriptions and have them reviewed by an attorney practicing in this area. The employee should also be able to write a summary for his or her lawyer indicating his or her daily duties and a list of witnesses who can attest to the employee’s primary and secondary duties. There is nothing worse than preparing for retirement, only to later to discover that your pension is considerably smaller than planned.
Finance
How to Be a Successful National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Member: How to Be an Academic Corper
If you have the aim of furthering or advancing your academic qualification during or immediately after your National Youth Service you are an academic corper. If your focus is to secure a job eventually after the NYSC service, you are also an academic corper. The service year can serve as a great opportunity for you to achieve these goals on a platter of gold. This service year can serve as a platform for academic advancement and prospective job preparation.
Most Nigerian universities will require your NYSC discharge certificate before you are cleared to run a post degree programme, whereas, other schools might admit you without the NYSC discharge certificate.
My advice is; don’t wait until after your service year before you enroll for a post degree programme. Nigerian universities normally issue entry forms a year earlier. That is they issue admission forms for let’s say 2011 academic year in 2010. So you always have an extra one year to plan for your academic pursuit. If you can purchase a post degree admission form during your service year, before it is time for admission proper, you will surely be through with your national service. It is very important that you get all the essential information from your choice school before you purchase the admission form.
Please do a lot of planning, especially as regards to timing, location, finance and other engagements. Don’t wait any longer, start now. Interestingly, with the trend of globalization most foreign institutions offer online post degree courses. Most of these institutions and their programmes are universally recognized. It is also good to state that considering the increase in the rate of cyber crime one has to ascertain the genuineness of such schools and its courses before enrolling.
However, most of them are legitimate. It is the sole responsibility of the corps member to investigate the authenticity of such institution. Don’t just see an advertisement on the internet and pay for such product. Gather information on such institution before surrendering your money.
Preparation is the mother of manifestation. If you don’t prepare for your academic pursuit now you might not stand out from the crowd. You must not have the same result with the multitude. The top is reserved for a few, and the few are those that prepare for particular challenge or task before they face it.
You can use the service year to prepare for your post degree programmes. It is very important to state that you can start studying for your post degree courses now. Enroll for the course; get their scheme of work and their reading materials and start reading immediately. Before the end of your service year, you might have covered the scheme of work. Instead of wasting your time doing nothing, you can prepare for your examination.
A corper has an unrestricted access to state and federal libraries nation-wide. You can use this opportunity and become well grounded in your field. Study books and other reading materials relating to your field and become a master or guru in it. There are so many things you were not taught in school, this is your time to study and learn them.
You can also develop interest in other fields. Don’t waste your time on irrelevant activities. Instead, study to become versatile and relevant. Most people study just to pass an examination; that’s not the best. Study to apply the knowledge you have acquired and not for examination purpose. If you study for the sake of certificate, friend, you might not deliver. You cannot apply knowledge except you have an in-depth understanding of a particular concept. Deep understanding cannot come by cramming or through fire brigade reading approach. It comes through adequate preparation. Early preparations make reading enjoyable. Don’t read like an undergraduate seeking to pass an examination, read like a graduate that wants to be a master in a particular field. If you want to be recognized as one of the best students, then early preparation is non-negotiable.
An academic corper is a scholar. He reads every educative material that comes his way. He wants to be well informed. Some of them contribute meaningfully to their academic field. I met a corps member who conducted and packaged an extra ordinary research work. His research work made him a celebrity in the university he graduated from, and they offered him employment immediately after service. Other corpers have written great books, film, advertisement concepts, etc. We want to see your contributions in both national and international dailies. Your regalia are not for fancy; it can grant you access anywhere. Don’t waste your power, use it. Gathering information for your research work will not be a huge challenge because everybody is willing to help a corper.
Another group of academic corpers are those who want to secure jobs immediately after service. Honestly, it is very possible to secure a job few months after passing out.
Every reputable organization has its recruitment process that every prospective employee must undergo. Generally, the process starts from application, aptitude test, interviews, other tests, training and induction. These processes have established guidelines.
Most brilliant graduates with excellent results have not secured jobs because they are ignorant of the rules guiding these employment processes. Many graduates cannot write an attractive application letter. Some of us cannot arrange and write marketable curriculum vitae. Aptitude test is not like your normal school test. It is very different. The questions are technically designed and specifically regulate. So you must be conversant with it. An interview is not all about people talking to you or just a question and answer session. Friends, it is much more than that. I attended a recruitment seminar sometime ago, and it was clear that my dress code, gait, hair style, verbal and non-verbal communication, colour of clothing, etc. are all important in an interview.
Incidentally, these recruitment processes are not well taught in our schools. Even when they are taught, it is not comprehensively done. In school, I was never taught practical skills that can lead to successful recruitment process. Nobody told me that my CV must be in consonance with the job opportunity. I was not well informed, until I started attending various lectures and seminars. I’m very bold to say that I have never failed any interview. If my application is accepted, and I scale through the aptitude test, surely the job is mine.
Truly, most ex-corpers that graduated with good grades have lost many employment opportunities because they are not well informed about the recruitment process. Some of them cannot write a marketable application letter or a vibrant CV. Even when their academic knowledge assists them scale through the aptitude test, their lack of interview skills will make them lose the job. Academic qualification is not the major prerequisite for employment. Days are gone when grade levels are considered as a decisive factor for employment; contemporary employers want to see your confidence, innovativeness, composure, dress of fashion, competence and so on. During an interview, your academic qualification will be set aside, and your personal skills and experience will be put to test. I once faced a nine man interview team, and I was never intimidated for a second.
Truly, you can use the National Youth Service year to equip yourself for future recruitment process. Utilize this time in studying recruitment books. Learn how to write a charming cover and application letter and an adorable CV. I saw a friend’s CV, and I envied it. I copied her style and even improved on it, and it landed me a good job. They could not resist my innovative style.
Set out this time to become knowledgeable of various aptitude test techniques and questions. Please learn interview skills, because this is where so many graduates have missed out. Recruitment books and other materials are everywhere, buy and read them. You can even organize a mock interview for yourself to boost your confidence, it will do you much good. Don’t perceive seminars and other training programmes as waste of time and resources. Please if you have any opportunity to attend any, don’t take it for granted. They are all golden opportunities. Grab them with all your might and strength. In most of these seminars, you will learn practical steps to a successful recruitment exercise in contrast with the school’s theoretical approach.
It is also very important that you get used to current affairs. Listen and watch national and international news to be abreast with latest developments. Most corpers will never listen or watch the national network news all through their service year. They prefer watching movies all day. Lack of electric power is not an excuse. I had to buy a battery powered radio, so I can listen to 7am and 11pm network news as well as the BBC world news everyday because there was no electric power. I was even more informed than most people that enjoy constant power supply. I was also listening to good programmes like “success power” with Sam Adeyemi.
Finance
High Paying Jobs From Home – Making Money Online
There are several benefits if you work from home. For one, you get to spend more time with your family. You also get to cut back on additional expenses associated with having to go to work daily – like the cost of commuting, or the cost of childcare services. But for some ‘work from home’ jobs, the benefits get even better – thanks to surprisingly high salaries. Here are some of the most enticing jobs from home:
1. Marketing Manager – Like managers in any department, working from home is becoming more common. These lucky fellows may earn up to $104,400 annually. An online master’s degree in business administration can help you become part of the ‘lucky ones.’
2. Software Developers – These people develop computer applications, and all they really need to do their job is their computer, along with reliable internet connection. What do these people get when they work online from the comforts of their home? They enjoy an annual salary of up to $83,130. An online bachelor’s degree in computer science or software engineering is ideal if you want to pursue a job in this field.
3. Financial Analysts – These professionals guide various companies and organizations by advising them where, when and how to invest their money. Their service yields them a salary of up to $70,400. You’ll need an online bachelor’s degree either in accounting, finance, economics or business administration to enter this ‘work from home’ profession.
4. Sales Representatives – The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) pointed out that one out of five sales representatives work telecommute. They also pointed out that the highest sales jobs involve technical or scientific products, with top sales jobs yielding annual salaries of up to $68,270. To qualify, you can take an online bachelor’s degree in marketing, business or communications.
5. Personal Financial Advisors – These people help individuals and families manage their money and keep their assets safe. The nature of this job makes it suitable for working from home. Annual salaries in this profession may amount up to $67,660. An online bachelor’s degree in finance, accounting or business administration is required for this field.
