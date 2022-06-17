Finance
Why Would You Need a Google Rank Tracking API?
Whether you own an SEO tools website or you run an SEO business, the ability to track and report to customers the Google ranking for their specific keywords will be an essential part of the service that you provide.
Of course, you could always do a manual Google search and then sift through the results to find put where a client’s website is ranked on the Google SERPs, but no one wants to have to do that, which is where a Google Rank Tracking API comes into play.
If you have access to a rank tracking API, you can embed ranking data for websites and keywords in your own applications and in your websites and provide your customers with the key performance indicators that they need. A Google SERP checker API will also give you the insights that you need to refine your SEO campaigns for the optimum results.
Who Needs SEO Data?
The demand for accurate and up to date SEO data is virtually limitless. SEO agencies need to monitor the effectiveness of their SEO campaigns, e-commerce sites need to monitor the position of their own products and position of competitor’s products, affiliate marketers need to be able the track the position of their sites, in fact, anyone with a presence on the internet will want to know where their sites are ranked in Google and other search engines.
What is an API?
In this particular scenario, an API is a piece of third-party code that an application or website can pass parameters to and receive data from. A Google rank checking API, for example, will take the keywords that are entered on a website and return the current Google ranking for that keyword.
What Does a Google Rank Tracking API do?
The best suppliers of SEO tracking APIs will usually have a number of different APIs that can be used software and websites. Here are some of the main types of SEO tracking APIs.
Rank Tracking API
A rank tracking API will return the up-to-date ranking for a particular keyword for a given location.
SERP API
A SERP API will return the top search engine results for a particular keyword
Keyword data API
A keyword data API will return the keyword statistics that you would otherwise have to look up manually in the Google AdWords planner, such as search volumes, average cost per click, and the gym of competition for that keyword.
Competitor API
A competitor API will find all relevant data with regards to a competitor’s website, including traffic volumes, traffic sources, the average time spent on the site, page views per session and the bounce rates.
URL Metrics API
A URL metrics API will provide the vital statistics on a URL, such as Domain Authority (DA), Page Authority (PA), Trust Flow (TF) and Citation Flow (CF).
An SEO tracking API provides SEO software companies and SEO agencies with the opportunity of adding value to their services. They can use the functions of an API to plan SEO campaigns, provide branded reporting services to their customers, or simply add SEO data services to their website to attract more visitors.
Using APIs to provide SEO data is also very cost-effective. The best suppliers of APIs for task such as Goggle tracking are available for use on a pay-as-you-use-basis, which means there are no up-front costs and no wasted subscription fees.
5 Tips for Storing a Samurai Sword
A samurai sword is seen by many as a piece of art and deserves to be stored in the best possible manner. However, the process of storing this type of sword is relatively straightforward if a few basic steps are taken. Here are a few of the things to consider in the process of storing the meticulously crafted sword:
Use a climate-controlled storage environment
The preferred storage for the samurai sword is an area in the home that is climate-controlled. Any significant change in the humidity and temperature can lead to issues with corrosion and rust. A simple solution to help control the local environment is to use a dehumidifier which is very effective at removing excess moisture from the air. There are certain areas of the home that should be avoided. For instance, the attic and basement are typically humid and hot, which means it isn’t a practical storage option.
Remove from storage at regular intervals
It will help to remove the samurai sword from its place of storage at regular intervals. If left in an airtight storage case for the long-term, there is the very real chance of having mold related issues. The preferred course of action is to remove the sword from storage at least once every two or three weeks. This should be enough to let it air out and minimize the risk of mold.
Use protective oil
Applying protective oil to the blade of the sword is beneficial if planning to leave it stored for an extended period of time. A preferred type of is choji oil, which is essentially clove oil that is combined with a minimal amount of mineral oil. A proper application of the oil will ensure the sword is protected from corrosion or rust related issues.
Clean the sword before storing
All swords in a collection should receive a proper clean before being placed in storage. Any marks or dirt should be carefully removed. This even applies to fingerprint marks which can contain compounds and oils that can negatively impact the metal and lead to rusting or other damage.
Store the sword horizontally
The preferred method for storing the sheathed sword is in a horizontal position with the edge facing upwards and the curve down. The will help to protect against any storage wear and also preserve the edge. Other options for storage include a purpose made carry case. However, this type of case shouldn’t have too much padding which can dull the edge over time.
321 Area Code to Reflect the Countdown Capital of the World
321 Area code is the code serving Brevard County, Florida. It was assigned to the area after a successful petition to commemorate the Space Coast’s impact on the county. The code 3-2-1 resembles the countdown which launches the many spacecraft from Cape Canaveral. Part of 321 also overlays area code 407 in the Orlando area. This is currently the only code in North America that is both the overlay of one established area code, but also the primary code of another. Also this is also the only code currently used with SatCom Satellite Phone units.
Florida 321 code has been in service since 1999. It has 230 landlines and 87 wireless prefixes (exchanges) serviced by 44 carriers. It covers 4 counties, 387 ZIP codes, and 39 cities, including Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Titusville, Merritt Island, Rockledge, Cocoa Beach, Satellite Beach, and Cape Canaveral. All these places belongs to Eastern Time Zone (ET).
On December 1998, after the September 1998 hearings on “407 Area Code Relief”, Florida PSC issued this order:
“Customer concerns also are extremely important to our decision. In his testimony, public witness Robert Osband suggested that we implement a split using a new code. He had searched the database of the NANPA for all the available codes, and he recommended that we implement the “321” area code to signify the countdown, fitting for Brevard County, where the Kennedy Space Center is located and commonly known as “the Space Coast.”
On 1999 February 10, the Florida PSC issues a Press Release on the Order that created the code 321.
From 1999 November 01, Permissive Dialing Period begins in Non-Overlay Areas, so this code completely replaced the code 407 in Brevard County only, allowing those residents to maintain 7-digit dialing. In the remaining 407 Area, the 321 Code will be an Overlay where residents will be required to have 10-digit dialing for all calls – local or long distance. Callers to Bravard County may use either 407 or 321 to reach their party during the Permissive Period. It is at this time that the public is informed to use the new code. Brevard County residents will need new stationery and business cards to reflect their new code – but have 11 months to make the transition.
On 1999 December 01, mandatory 10 digit dialing begins in overlay area only. 321 code began issuing numbers to users in the Overlay Area of Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties. This means that people in the Overlay Area must use 10-digit dialing, since the number they are trying to reach might be assigned in either code, or both. Residents of the Overlay Area will keep their old telephone number, and will not need to change their stationery and business cards. Only newly issued telephone numbers will get numbers in the 321 code.
On 2000 October 01, mandatory use of 321 area code begins in non-overlay area. As a result, permissive Dialing ends. All callers must use the proper code when calling into Brevard County. Since Brevard County still has only one area code, residents maintain 7 digit dialing for local calls.
Property In Italy – Rural Tourism Is Becoming A Strong Market
Italy continues to win over the hearts of British buyers looking for an authentic slice of continental living.
The Italian property market is still an exciting place to invest, and bargain property is available in lesser known areas.
Tuscany, notably Chianti, is still too expensive for many buyers, except hard core renovators. However there are many undiscovered parts of Italy, which are now becoming popular with tourists and investors such as, Le Marche and Abruzzo in the centre of the country and are favourable alternatives to Tuscany.
Less popular places such as this are around 25% cheaper than regions like Tuscany and renovations of traditional Italian property in these rural areas is becoming very fashionable. Where tourists are still interested in visiting cities, rural areas are becoming increasingly popular with those looking to relax, enjoy the culture and wonder at the natural beauty of traditional Italy, whilst enjoying the beautiful beaches along the coastline.
This is excellent news for those who have invested in converting traditional Italian property, into luxurious modern residences. There are government grants available for those undertaking renovation projects in rural areas, making this a great opportunity for property investors.
The prime real estate bought in Italy by foreign nationals in recent years has been concentrated fairly heavily in rural regions of the country, to be used as second homes or holiday retreats. These people maintain that they are attracted to the easy going and relaxing lifestyle of rural Italy, (Global Span Property).
Property prices in Italy have increased in the first half of 2007 and are expected to climb further by the end of 2007. Compared to other forms of investment, property in Italy is still an attractive option for good returns and the market has still got huge potential to grow. The FIAP report showed marked increases in prices in the regions of Calabria, Puglia, Piedmont, Umbria, Veneto, Marche, Abruzzo and Emilia Romagna.
Property Frontiers offer a unique opportunity to own Property in Le Marche. A traditional manor house has been redeveloped to offer a luxurious apartment complex, and includes 3 new apartment blocks to the development. This is the ideal location to enjoy rural, traditional Italy and the stunning beaches on the Adriatic Coastline.
Focus Property in Tuscany also offer some exclusive rural property in Tuscany. Invest in a 5* fully managed hotel apartment from Focus Property, View Tuscany Property Now [http://www.italy-apartment.co.uk/]
