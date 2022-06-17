News
Wisconsin baseball: St. Croix Falls loses to Cuba City in Division 3 title game
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — The St. Croix Falls baseball team’s hopes of championship history evaporated in a two-inning span.
The Saints, making their first state tournament appearance in 74 years, saw Cuba City erase a one-run deficit with three runs in the fifth inning and two more in sixth for an 8-4 victory in the Division 3 championship game on Thursday.
“I really believe that we put St. Croix Falls baseball on the map in a good way,” Saints coach Matt Vold said. “Just really proud of them. They brought the community of St. Croix Falls together. I’m just really happy and proud of how they competed.”
St. Croix Falls (26-3), which had not allowed a run in five postseason games up until Thursday’s title game, took its first lead, 4-3, with two runs in the third. Brayden Olson reached on an error, and Brady Belisle tied it with a triple to left-center. Tyler Olson followed with a sacrifice fly to center.
But the fourth-ranked Saints were unable to add on against Cuba City right-hander Blake Bussan, who allowed seven hits and three walks before reaching his pitch limit after 6 2/3 innings.
“When we took the lead, usually with this crew, they just keep on going,” Vold said. “They talk about ‘all pedal, no brakes,’ and that’s usually what they do. So, I was a little surprised by that. I think some of that was being on the big stage. There was a little bit of tightness.”
Cuba City (23-4), which ousted top-ranked Amherst 2-1 in the semifinals, scored three in the fifth off St. Croix Falls starter Dylan Smith for a 6-4 lead. The Cubans added two more in the sixth on a bases-loaded passed ball and bases-loaded walk.
Smith allowed seven runs, six earned, on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings, striking out three and walking one.
“Our approach was stay back, make contact with it and make them have to make plays,” Cuba City coach Steve Graber said. “They’re a good defensive team, but put it in play and see what happens, and we did that.”
Cuba City centerfielder Will Busch stymied the Saints with several sensational plays, including a sliding grab of Belisle’s liner in the fifth with the leadoff runner aboard.
“That centerfielder made multiple insane catches,” said junior Brayden Olson, who tossed a five-hit shutout in Wednesday’s 8-0 semifinal win over defending champion Kenosha St. Joseph. “Multiple diving catches that would have been down if any other centerfielder had been out there.”
After five straight shutout victories, the Saints fell behind 2-0 in the first.
The Saints got one back in the bottom half on a one-out double down the left-field line by Adrian Scott and a two-out single by Belisle.
The Cubans made it 3-1 in the second on a walk and two singles. St Croix Central again answered on an RBI single by Oliver Schmidt.
The title was the first for unranked Cuba City, whose only other appearance was a runner-up finish in 1955.
St. Croix Falls, which lost in the sectional final last season, had only three seniors — Schmidt, Sam Glenna and Cole Rutledge — on the roster for its for trip to state since 1948.
“I’ll tell you what, that team is loaded,” Graber said of the Saints. “That team will be back here.”
NCAA Tourney hero says getting drafted by Knicks would be “a dream come true”
On the biggest stage, Ochai Agbaji did it better than anybody in his draft class.
And in about one week, he’ll find out how much stock NBA teams place on the NCAA tournament.
“I think it adds a lot of value. People don’t notice how hard it is to get to that spot in general,” said Agbaji, who won the national title with Kansas and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. “To win that make that many games. And to also play those games with the utmost pressure. Just being on the stage of the Final Four is the most pressure in basketball itself. But being in front of those people and in that atmosphere is unlike any other. But I think it’s harder than people see.”
Agbaji finished his predraft workouts with a stop Thursday at the Knicks training facility, where he was the top prospect in a group of six. He’s projected as a pick in the 10-to-20 range, a status reinforced by the teams he visited before New York – Washington (10th pick), Chicago (18th), OKC (12th) and Cleveland (14th).
The Knicks own the 11th pick and, if they don’t trade up, will miss top target Jaden Ivey of Purdue, who is destined for the top-5.
Agbaji is a skinny wing shooter who, at 22 and a senior last season with the Jayhawks, is among the older prospects. That’s typically a detriment to a players’ perceived ceiling, but Agbaji said he feels more NBA ready.
“The level I’ve been competing at and the level I’ve been going against the last four years helps prepare me for the league better than others,” he said.
Agbaji “was on the fence” about declaring for the NBA draft last year when he was a second rounder. But he returned to Kansas and the gamble to return paid off.
Agbaji improved in all categories as a senior, most impressively with a 3-point shot that he nailed at a 41% clip last season. It remains his development focus.
“I do believe that I’m one of the better shooters,” he said. “But obviously feel like I can’t shoot the ball well enough. So just transitioning to the next level as far getting my shot off, getting my shot off quicker and still being consistent in that is something I’ve been working on.”
Interestingly, the Knicks had five of the previous 18 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Players on their roster (Carmelo Anthony, Joakim Noah, Wayne Ellington, Kemba Walker and Ryan Arciadiacono). Agbaji has already played twice at MSG, including a spectacular 29-point performance in a victory over Michigan State.
He’s hoping to make such MSG highlights a commonplace.
“That would be amazing (to be drafted by the Knicks),” said Agbaji, who dined with the team’s front office on Wednesday night. “Being in the city, being in Madison Square, playing under Coach Thibodeau, it would be a dream come true.”
SMITH-SONIAN
Jabari Smith is probably the No. 1 pick and he’s definitely not slipping past No. 2.
The Auburn stretch power forward said he only worked out for the teams choosing first and second – Orlando and Oklahoma City, respectively – and plans to keep it that way until draft night.
Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren and Duke’s Paolo Banchero are also projected as top-3 picks, but Smith has crowned himself the jewel.
“I think I’m perfect because of my ability to affect both sides of the ball and my ability to knock down shots and affect winning at such an early age,” Smith said. “I feel like that’s why I’m the No. 1 pick.”
Smith, who averaged 17.1 points as a freshman last season, was impressed by OKC executive Sam Presti during his visit.
“Just his vision to getting back to where he was with that (Kevin Durant) and (Russell Westbrook) team,” Smith said. “He sees it going in the right direction and that was real promising for me.”
Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus doubles down on his demand to players: ‘Get your track shoes ready’
Part of Matt Eberflus’ message to players as they separated for summer break was the same as it was the day he was introduced as the Chicago Bears new coach in January.
“Get your track shoes ready,” Eberflus repeated Thursday as minicamp wrapped up at Halas Hall.
It was both a warning and a promise. When the Bears reunite for training camp next month, every player on the 90-man roster better be ready to merge onto a high-speed entrance ramp toward the regular season.
“Training camp’s not to get in shape,” Eberflus told his players. “You should already be in shape (when you arrive).”
And just for some extra emphasis?
“We will be blowing and going from Day 1,” he added. “That was my main message.”
After only five months on the job, it’s hard to produce much of a detailed progress report on Eberflus to this point. And it will be a while before it’s known whether his philosophies and approach can rescue the organization from a 30-year funk defined by prolonged mediocrity.
But give Eberflus credit for this much. He has been consistent with his messaging and firm in establishing how he wants his team to function. And his demands seem to be resonating inside Halas Hall.
By now, Eberflus’ HITS acronym is easily explained. The Bears, under his watch, will prioritize hustle, intensity, taking the ball away (and taking care of the ball) plus situational smarts. Along with that, Eberflus reminded everyone Thursday, his players must understand how they need to be wired to squeeze the most out of their six-plus weeks of preseason practices.
Blowing and going. Track shoes on.
Obviously, Eberflus won’t be turning Bears training camp into the Olympic trials, challenging players to run the 200-meter dash or the 4 x 100 relay. He isn’t threatening to drain his team with gassers or excess conditioning work either.
On Thursday, when pressed for more detail on how track and football will be married during late-July and August practices in Lake Forest, Eberflus highlighted the focus the coaching staff will put on effort, running to the ball and establishing an unwavering tempo to drills and team work.
Not only that, it will all be graded. And reviewed. And re-emphasized. The need to become an effort-based football team will continue to be hammered home.
“When we look at the tape, we don’t walk by mistakes,” Eberflus said. “We look at it and say, ‘OK, that’s not the right effort we’re talking about.’ Or, ‘That is the right effort we’re talking about. Man, that is the standard!’
“That (creates) a mindful eye for the coaches. The coaches have to pay attention to that. I am the ultimate guy who has got to pay attention to that. But for the coordinators and the position coaches, we’re going to start a certain way and we’re going to finish a certain way. And that’s all standardized.”
Rookie receiver Velus Jones, whose speed is a strength, is eager to get into the blocks for Eberflus’ first training camp next month.
“I know we are going to come in and hit the ground running,” Jones said Thursday. “So I’m going to make sure my body is in shape and make sure my endurance is built up. I’m really excited.”
Added safety Jaquan Brisker: “(We need to) come in ready to work, come in ready to run to the ball, come in in shape.”
Of course, there will be a fine line to all of this. And as a first-time head coach, Eberflus will have to keep a close watch on his team’s physical and emotional fuel tank through the grind of camp, developing a feel for when to push harder and when to ease up. That’s not always easy.
It’s worth noting that former Bears coach Lovie Smith, whose coaching formula and defensive system are things Eberflus draws from regularly, opened his first training camp in 2004 with similar messaging, vowing to engrain hustle and effort into his players with an intense focus on, well, hustle and effort. That initial camp in 2004, however, came with a rash of soft-tissue injury setbacks. And these Bears, given the current levels of talent and depth on the roster, can’t afford any major health-related detours.
Still, Smith’s methodology hit home and helped create an early identity for his teams. The Bears went to the playoffs in 2005, reached the Super Bowl the following season and made the postseason three times in a six-season span. (By team standards, that undoubtedly was a hot streak.)
For Eberflus, a desire to create that same kind of identity and that same kind of momentum is undeniable. And when he was asked Thursday if there was anything with his new team that he felt more comfortable with than he did when he started, Eberflus quickly pointed to the culture that is being established.
“It’s the team coming together. I feel most comfortable with that,” Eberflus said. “We’re able to look each other in the eye and tell the truth and it’s OK. And it’s OK to be wrong. It’s OK to be right. But we’re starting to feel that with the whole group. It’s just honest communication. Man-to-man. Face-to-face. No problems.
“That’s encouraging. You have to have that as a team. You have to be close that way.”
Eberflus also wants his team to understand what it means to truly grind, what it means to empty the tank and what it means to treat every practice rep with the same focus and intensity. And when training camp gets underway next month, there will be little gray area as to how players are expected to practice.
In short, the Bears better be ready to run. A lot.
3 things we learned at Chicago Bears minicamp, including all players wearing No. 41 to honor Brian Piccolo
The Chicago Bears wrapped up their offseason program with a short practice Thursday morning at Halas Hall.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus talked with the players beforehand about his expectations for their downtime over the next six weeks, saying he wants them to spend time with family, be safe and mindful and get their bodies ready for training camp.
“Training camp’s not to get in shape. You should already be in shape,” said Eberflus, who expects to spend time with his family, read, play golf and reflect on potential challenges in the season ahead.
Here are three other things we learned as the Bears head into their break.
1. All Bears players wore No. 41 at practice to honor the late Brian Piccolo.
The practice fields at Halas Hall were a sea of navy, white and orange No. 41 jerseys as the Bears remembered Piccolo, who died of cancer 52 years ago Thursday at age 26.
At a team meeting in the morning, Eberflus shared the story of Piccolo and teammate Gale Sayers, who were the NFL’s first interracial roommates. Their friendship and support of each other through Sayers’ knee injury and then Piccolo’s battle against embryonal cell carcinoma was the subject of the movie “Brian’s Song.”
Eberflus said he wanted to “honor the legacy and family of Brian Piccolo” and let the players know about his story before they put on the No. 41 jerseys. He addressed the media while sitting next to the 1969 George Halas Courage Award, which was presented to Sayers, who gave it to Piccolo.
“You go back so far, and it’s hard sometimes for them to see the impact of Brian Piccolo (in the) late ’60s there,” Eberflus said. “I just think honoring his life. … He was a really good teammate and he liked to have fun with his teammates. He liked to play practical jokes on them and stuff like that. Just a real man and a real person and a Chicago Bear.”
Joy Piccolo O’Connell, Brian’s wife, and their daughters attended the practice. They usually return to Halas Hall for the annual Brian Piccolo Awards, which go to a veteran and rookie who embody the spirit of Piccolo. Robert Quinn and Khalil Herbert won the awards in 2021. The ceremony also promotes awareness of the Brian Piccolo Cancer Research Fund.
“Amazing just seeing his family there at practice,” rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. said. “It’s just crazy how even when you’re gone, your legacy lives on with your kids and everything, and I felt like that was a real beautiful thing. It was amazing to wear the 41. Definitely a big part of history here.”
2. Velus Jones Jr. is building chemistry with quarterback Justin Fields.
As Jones settled in with the Bears in the seven weeks since they drafted him in the third round, the rookie receiver said it has helped to have his locker next to Fields. That has fostered easy conversations about football and many other subjects.
“Picking each other brains and stuff like that makes it a whole lot easier (to build chemistry),” Jones said. “I feel like that’s part of the connection as well, knowing who your quarterback is outside of football. That makes things much easier when I go to practice as well. He’s depending on me. A lot of guys are depending on me. I’m going to have their backs and do what I can to keep stride in this offense.”
Jones said coaches have moved him around a lot in the Bears offense, and the number of balls thrown his way during OTAs and minicamp has built his confidence.
He already has made an impression on wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who said Tuesday, “He can fly. He can be a playmaker for sure for us.”
Jones likes that his teammates are making such statements about him this early in his career. He said he envisions himself running routes and catching touchdowns before he goes to sleep each night.
“I’m big on manifesting,” Jones said. “So I can picture a lot of great things this season, even on certain plays or certain routes thrown by Justin. I definitely know that I’m not going to let them down. I’m definitely going to be that player they drafted, that guy who’s good with yards after the catch, the guy that makes plays out of nothing.”
3. Rookie safety Jaquan Brisker said his knack for the ‘Peanut Punch’ comes from ‘just loving creating turnovers.’
Bears coaches said early in OTAs that Brisker, a second-round pick, showed an aptitude for getting the ball out from opponents.
Brisker said that is both taught and innate.
“That’s the standard around here, so creating turnovers is what we do,” Brisker said. “And that was also in my DNA. I feel like I attack the ball. I attack the ball whether that’s forcing a fumble or whether that’s going for an interception. So I love being around the football and obviously getting it back for the offense.”
Brisker has a list of things he knows coaches want him to work on in the weeks leading up to training camp as he prepares for what potentially be a starting role alongside Eddie Jackson.
“Playing lower, cleaning up my eyes and putting it all together,” Brisker said. “They challenge me to work on one thing at a time.”
NCAA Tourney hero says getting drafted by Knicks would be "a dream come true"
Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus doubles down on his demand to players: 'Get your track shoes ready'
3 things we learned at Chicago Bears minicamp, including all players wearing No. 41 to honor Brian Piccolo
