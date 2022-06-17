Blockchain
XRP Continues To Move Laterally, Does It Have A Bearish Target Now?
XRP has been hovering within a price range over the past few days. Over the last 24 hours, the coin attempted to move slightly on the upside. The market movers also noted slight uptick on their charts after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75-basis points.
Technical outlook for XRP continues to paint bearish picture for the coin. The altcoin could soon attempt to move near its next support zone. Price of XRP has just managed to remain above the $0.30 mark. Immediate fall will push the coin to trade near the $0.24 price level.
Sellers are still in panic mode as the asset continues to hover near the extreme selling zone on the chart. Bulls have tired out as choppiness has taken over the market, XRP over the last two days flashed an increase in buying strength but as the coin fell in value again, sellers have taken over.
The global cryptocurrency market cap today is at $941 Billion with a fall of 0.5% in the last 24 hours.
XRP Price Analysis: One Day Chart
The altcoin was at $0.31 at the time of writing. It seems to have found its support at the $0.24 price level. After consolidating between $0.40 and $0.30 levels respectively, its looks as though further downside could be on the charts.
Overhead resistance could be pointed at $0.38 as the coin has struggled to move past that aforementioned level lately. In the last week itself, XRP slumped by 22%. At the moment, the altcoin has fallen by 90% from its all time high value of $3.40.
Price of XRP last touched these lows in the month of February 2021. Trading volume displayed an increase signifying a sell-off. The bar was in the red which is a signal of bearish price action prevailing in the market.
Technical Analysis
The asset has touched the oversold region a couple of times both in the month of May and June. Over the last 48 hours, XRP tried recovering from the undervalued zone but again noted a fall in buying strength.
In conformity with the same, Relative Strength Index displayed a downtick and was moving close to the 20-mark. Continued selling pressure can again make XRP fall to the oversold region.
Directional Movement Index determines the direction of price change and the current price momentum.
DMI was negative as the -DI line was above the +DI line. ADX (Red) was steady above 40, which signified strength in the current price momentum. This meant that XRP could move further south.
Bollinger Bands indicate price volatility or incoming price fluctuations in the market. In the above chart, Bollinger Bands opened up which is a sign of increased price volatility.
Going by the other indicators that point towards bearishness, the opening up of the bands can also mean a further depreciation of price in the near term.
Awesome Oscillator displayed change in price trend and flashed red signal bars. These red signal bars are linked to sell signal for the asset.
Going by the charts, Ripple might stay near the $0.30 price level a little longer before the buyers cause the price to move upwards.
Featured image from UnSplash, chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin Funding Rates Remain Negative But Open Interest Tells Another Story
Bitcoin funding rates have been dropping over the last couple of weeks. Even as the price of the digital asset had plummeted, causing some to call it being on ‘discount’, these funding rates have refused to move out of the negative territory. The past week has proven to be no different given that funding rates have exited the neutral territory entirely and remain low.
Funding Rates Refuse To Budge
Coming out of the last week has been a hard one for the crypto market. The bloodbath had sent the majority of the coins in the crypto market into the red and bitcoin had touched the $20,000 level for the first time since December 2020. Through this has come panic across investors and the funding rates have reflected this panic.
Related Reading | Exchange Inflows Ramp Up As Crypto Investors Clamor To Exit Market
The past week had come to a close with funding rates sitting well below neutral. This follows the trend for the 7-day period where the funding rate had trended below neutral each day. It sat at 0.013% as of Tuesday. Not the lowest point so far but it marked the second-lowest point for the month of June.
This decline in funding rates follows what Arcane Research refers to as an orderly sell-off in the derivatives markets. It is no surprise given the liquidation volumes that rocked the market on Monday and Tuesday, touching above $1 billion in a 24-hour period and setting a new daily liquidation event record.
Funding rates remain low | Source: Arcane Research
The research and analysis firm also notes that investors are approaching the market with caution. This is due to the “current market structure with increased contagion risks related to Celsius and the pressuring macro backdrop.” This caution comes as no surprise given that investor sentiment now resides in extreme fear, meaning there is no room for careless abandon in a market such as this.
Bitcoin Open Interest Turns The Other Way
Even with the funding rates low, other metrics are surprisingly not doing as bad. One of these is the bitcoin’s open interest in the perpetual markets. This metric remains high even though the price of bitcoin has plummeted close to 2017 highs.
Historically, BTC-denominated open interest has been known to decline in line with the market. This has not been the case with the most recent bitcoin crash. Instead of falling, open interest had hit multiple new all-time highs even as the sell-offs had continued. This suggests that some investors had believed that the bottom was in and tried to take advantage of it. But this was not the case.
Open interest on the rise | Source: Arcane Research
Nevertheless, open interest in perpetuals was at 298,500 BTC as of Tuesday. It is in stark contrast to the last major market crash that took place back in December, where open interest in perps had declined to 190,000 BTC as the price of the digital asset had fallen.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Crash Sends Institutional Investors Running For The Hills
This increase in open interest suggests that if the bitcoin bottom is not in already, then it may very well be reached soon. Although it is important to keep in mind that a metric like this on its own cannot give a full picture of when the bitcoin bottom will be reached.
BTC drops to $21,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Featured image from Arabian Business, charts from Arcane Reseach and TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Is The Bitcoin Halving The Key For A BTC Price Bottom?
Bitcoin is still holding above $20,000 despite a massive increase in selling pressure over the past few days. The cryptocurrency has experienced some of the worst capitulation events in its history and could be read for a fresh leg-down.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Exchange Reserve Spikes Up, Selloff Not Over Yet?
At the time of writing, BTC’s price trades at $20,700 with a 7% and 31% loss in the last 24 hours and 7-days respectively. Market participants seem to be expecting new highs, but a resume in bullish momentum could catch them off guard.
A pseudonym trader believes that the key to finding BTC’s price next major bottom is the Bitcoin Halving, the event that cuts this network block rewards in half every 4 years. The analyst claims that during a drawdown, the cryptocurrency finds a bottom “780-889 days after its previous” halving.
Currently, the Bitcoin network is at 766 days away from this event as it approaches a critical support zone. As seen below, when these two events coincide, BTC’s price can resume bullish momentum and reclaim previous highs.
The analyst claims that the halving is part of a bullish thesis for Bitcoin as the cryptocurrency reduces its issuance, and there is less BTC available in the market. Conversely, BTC’s adoption levels trend to the upside.
The analyst shared a chart from Blockware Solutions. As seen in the chart, BTC’s price seems directly correlated to the percentage of the population adopting it and indirectly correlated to its supply issuance.
This is the ultimate bullish case for Bitcoin in one simple visual.
Exponentially growing user growth juxtaposed with Bitcoin’s pre-programmed increasingly deflationary monetary policy. pic.twitter.com/s7S48K5YDt
— Will Clemente (@WClementeIII) June 9, 2022
Claiming that the world is “still early” on Bitcoin, the analyst added:
Why does the halvening model have any validity, and where does the imaginary logarithmic support curve come from? Simple supply and demand economics. The block reward is the vehicle for Bitcoin total supply inflation. BTC miners provide constant sell pressure into the market.
Should You Go All-In On Bitcoin?
Despite this thesis, the analyst claims that BTC could still face a lot of volatility and a lot of rangebound movement. In addition, BTC’s price could take time to form a convincing bottom.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Bounces Back Before Hitting 2017 Peak, Is The Bottom In?
The analyst said the following on BTC’s price potential to re-test new lows:
So, while we may still go lower – and as we may see a liquidation cascade as ugly as we’ve seen since March of 2020 when $20K finally breaks, I believe from a timing perspective – the bear market bottom isn’t as far away as it may currently feel.
Circle, The Company Behind The USDC Stablecoin, Announces Euro Coin
Does the world need Euro Coin? There are already stablecoins pegged to the Euro in the market. The difference here, however, is Circle. As the issuer of the well-regarded USDC, they have the reputation, the know-how, and the clientele to make this happen. Even with all of those advantages, it’s the market that will decide if the world needs Euro Coin.
Related Reading | Crypto Investors Find Safety In Stablecoins, Bitcoin, Ditch Altcoins En Masse
On the project’s page, they describe it as, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is issued by Circle under the same full-reserve model as USD Coin (USDC), a trusted dollar digital currency with more than $54 billion in circulation.” At first, Euro Coin will exist on the Ethereum blockchain, it’ll be a traditional ERC-20 already compatible with everything out there.
1/ CIRCLE LAUNCHES EURO COIN: Today, we announced our 2nd major fiat-backed stablecoin, Euro Coin, which went live on Ethereum mainnet, and will be available to mint and redeem on June 30th. https://t.co/vPZkItL0Fu
— Jeremy Allaire (@jerallaire) June 16, 2022
The Euro Coin will be “100% backed by euros held in euro-denominated banking accounts so that it’s always redeemable 1:1 for euros”. The difference with regular euros is that EUROC will be “available 24/7 and moves at internet speed”. The new stablecoin debuts on June 30th. “Businesses can mint Euro Coin straight from the source by depositing euros into their Circle Account using Silvergate’s Euro SEN network.”
What’s Euro Coin ’s Main Use?
In a recent tweet, Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire summarized the product’s value proposition. “Like USDC, Euro Coin is being issued under a regulated framework for money transmission, under the same statutes that regulate USDC, with full-reserves in Euro, with the same security, liquidity and transparency that the market has come to expect from Circle”. Does it solve a problem, though? Two words: foreign exchange.
4/ Euro Coin expands opportunities for payments, on-chain FX, trade finance, commerce and broader digital asset markets use-cases. The launch is symbolic of a shift in crypto markets towards greater and greater utility value from blockchain infrastructure.
— Jeremy Allaire (@jerallaire) June 16, 2022
Back to the project’s page, Circle promises “multi-currency digital banking and near-instant foreign exchange, where daily volume in traditional markets can top $6.6 trillion globally.” As we read a while ago in the Bitcoinist Book Club, “The Bitcoin Standard” explains how that huge market emerges just to solve “the age-old problem of lack of coincidence of wants.” As explained by Saifedean Ammous, the process goes like this:
“The seller does not want the currency held by the buyer, and so the buyer must purchase another currency first, and incur conversion costs. As advances in transportation and telecommunications continue to increase global economic integration, the cost of these inefficiencies just keeps getting bigger. The market for foreign exchange, at $5 trillion of daily volume, exists purely as a result of this inefficiency of the absence of a single global homogeneous international currency.”
As Circle’s numbers show, since the book’s publication the foreign exchange market kept growing. And since we’re far from living in a bitcoin standard, with a “single global homogeneous international currency,” the foreign exchange will keep growing. And that’s where Euro Coin comes in.
ETH price chart for 06/16/2022 on Kraken | Source: ETH/USD on TradingView.com
The New Stablecoin’s Characteristics
- Where will the money that backs the operation be? “Circle will hold euros in euro-denominated banking accounts at leading financial institutions, beginning with Silvergate Bank in the U.S.”
Related Reading | Crypto Company Circle Seeks To Become Global Digital Currency Bank
- “Businesses can use a free Circle Account to mint and redeem Euro Coin at no additional cost”. Circle can afford to treat businesses like that because they’re that big and established.
- Circle will audit the Euro Coin. “Grant Thornton LLP will be issuing monthly attestations of Euro Coin reserves, starting with an attestation for the month of July 2022. Circle will publish the attestation reports on this webpage, with July’s report being available to view online by the end of August 2022.”
It’s also worth noting that the main criticism the project received was because they choose Ethereum to start with. However, Circle promises the Euro Coin in other blockchains soon. And considering that USDC exists in every smart contract-enabled blockchain under the sun, there’s no reason not to believe them.
Featured Image: Screenshot from Circle's website | Charts by TradingView
