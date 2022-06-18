Finance
A Right or A Privilege
Is your ability to drive an automobile a right or is it a privilege?
Every state in the union will tell you it is a privilege-they are wrong!
Before the union began people drove all over the inhabited continent. They did so without license. They drove wagons, they drove carriages, they drove buggies, they drove vans; they were usually powered or drawn by horses, which they also drove, but the fact of the matter is that they drove. Simply changing the object driven did not change the right.
The Constitution of the United States of America is absent in any restriction of that right to drive.
It is controlled in no way.
The Ninth Amendment says, “The enumeration in the Constitution of certain rights shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.” The rights are retained-not for a day, not for a week, not for a month, but for perpetuity!
The Tenth Amendment says, “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”
I want you to pay close attention to the Tenth amendment especially the fourth from the last word. That word is a conjunction. It is a disjoined conjunction. As such, neither the States nor the people may exercise a power without the expressed consent of the other. The States are fairly static but the people-who are the people. Are they the people living in the late 1700s? No they are all the people-who are all the people? All the people are those already gone, those here today, and those yet to come. Look at the wording, “reserved”-not for a day, not for a week, not for a month, but forever! Unless you get a consensus from all the people (and you cannot because you do not have the right to vote away the rights of future generations and they are not here to cast their ballot) the rights go to perpetuity.
The States often point to the tenth amendment as the States Rights amendment. They could not be more mistaken. The tenth amendment is the States Obligations amendment. The States are obligated to protect the people (all the people) from overreaching government! Many would argue that the states build the roads therefore they have the “right” to control them. The states build roads from road use tax. This tax belongs to the people for the sole purpose of building roads-or at least it did until they began to bastardize the trust fund to force the people paying the use tax to subsidize those who do not. The roads belong to the people, and the States have the obligation to maintain them.
I run a medical billing service. In my line of work I spend a lot of time on the road moving from one practice to another, whether it is just checking up on an existing client or recruiting a new one. My lively-hood is dependent on driving. I have a right to work. I have a right to expect the things that are required for my work. To say it is a “privilege” to drive portends that I can be denied the right to earn my living. Certainly the founding fathers would have disagreed! None of them had driver licenses and they moved about freely.
Growth of Online Degree Programs in the Philippines
Online degree programs were first offered in the Philippines in the early 90’s during which there was a recorded continuous growth in the number of state and private institutions in the country. Also during this period was when the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), one of the three government organizations handling the education system in the country, encouraged many educational institutions to offer distance learning programs. This move was triggered by the increasing population and rise of tertiary enrolments over the past years.
1990’s – Rise of Open Universities
One of the well-recognized Higher Education Institution (HEI) offering online degree programs in the country is the University of the Philippines Open University (UPOU), which was established in 1995. OPOU is the pioneer of open learning and distance education in the Philippines. Another prominent open university in the country is the Polytechnic University of the Philippines Open University (PUPOU). PUPOU began offering online degree courses in 1990. The Asian Institute for Distance Education (AIDE) is one of the only four government-recognized distance learning providers in the country offering full academic degrees. Other pioneers of online degree programs are the University of Santo Tomas (UST), Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) through the e-Learning Access Program, and Dela Salle University (DLSU). The online programs offered by these online universities include undergraduate programs, graduate certificate programs, post-baccalaureate programs, masters program, and doctoral programs.
2000’s – Technological Advancements in HEIs
The eLearning market starts to emerge in the Philippines in the early 2000’s. However, the online courses offered by that time are limited only to certificate and vocational training. The government agency that helps facilitate these online programs is the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA). Today, TESDA is offering various online courses in the fields of IT, Tourism, Electronics, Automotive, HVAC, and Agriculture under the so-called Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET). Although these programs only provide Diploma and Certificate courses, TESDA has ladderization programs from these courses to the degree courses.
At the turn of the millennium, internet technology starts to gain momentum in the education system of the Philippines. This technological milestone gives way to the emergence of more public and private HEIs offering online courses. According to a study, the number of internet users increased by about 291% during the period of 2000-2006, which is equivalent to 7.82 million people. According to Philippines ICT Statistics Portal, the mobile phone subscription was more than doubled from 2006 to 2011 and the fixed broadband subscription was more than quadrupled within the same time frame. According to StateUniversity.com, various public and private websites have also surfaced to provide online programs and services to students in the higher education. Among of these institutions are the Advanced Science and Technology Institute, Kodiko Online, 2StudyIt.com, Education for Life Foundation, Estudyante.com, FAPENET, Gurong Pahinugod, and Iskolar.com.
2010’s – High Economic Growth Impacts Higher Education Programs
According to Business World Online, there are nearly 2,300 HEIs in the Philippines and 1,259 of them were offering business degrees in 2012. According to CHED, tertiary enrolment reached 3.3 million in the same year. Based on Courses.com.ph, there are lots of postgraduate courses in the Philippines that can be taken online from various public and private HEIs today. These are online courses in education, management and public administration, agriculture, media and communication, health and allied sciences, computer studies, business, and architecture and engineering.
The Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program (ETEEAP) can be considered as one of the major breakthroughs in improving the offerings of online degree programs in the Philippines. Under this program, students aiming for bachelor’s degree can complete their studies in about a year or so and they also have the option to take the program online from the accredited online colleges and universities.
Fueled by the growing economy, more and more HEIs are offering online degree courses to both Filipino and international students across the country today. And with education programs offered by TESDA and CHED, it is expected that online degree programs in the country will continue to experience more growth in the coming years.
Mother and Child Sculpture – Explains the Bond Between Mother and Child
When a child is shaped in a mother’s womb there’s a connection that begins to nurture that can never be broken. Cutting the umbilical cord will never sever a mother’s love from her child. This personification of affection between a mother and child and their relationship is one thing that has been created by artists time and time in mother and child sculpture and their family statutes the world over. Capturing the love that is shared between the mother and child is a beautiful reminder of the unique love between them. A mother holding her child in her arms or holding the hand of the child as they walk along are some of the beautiful shared moments in mother children sculpture.
A simple mother’s hand poised to reach out to touch the cheek of the kid speaks volumes and captures the essence of a love that is continually reaching, touching and embracing. The caring eyes that look upon her kid in the sculpted small statue will embody all of the thoughts that any mother has for her own children: Can the world be kind to my kid? Can my child someday have children of their own to love? What will the future hold in store for my beloved kid?
There are a number of mother children sculptures that illustrate this bond and different mother and child statutes, however none are as famous as the Madonna and baby Jesus. This sculpture was made by famous Michelangelo’s “Pieta” Statue Sculpture Madonna Jesus. We have embraced this mother and kid statue as our symbol of complete and utter dedication, a mother who has sacrificed and given up her own world for the sake of her child.
What mother wouldn’t embrace a mother and child statute for her own curio cabinet or mantel? Surely any woman who has given birth to a child would adore looking upon the statue of her beloved child, sculpted and forever captured, frozen in time just like the love that exists deep within her mother’s heart. A mother’s memories are her most valuable assets that she will appreciate for all of her life.
It has been said that there’s no depth to the love from a mother to her child. There is no distance so vast that it can not be traversed and nothing that can ever truly sever the connection that a mother has with her child. What better means that to forever embody that love then in a very family sculpture? Capture the connection and savor the bonds that neither time nor distance will ever sever.
The next time that you are wondering what gift to present to a mother in your life, think of the gift of a family sculpture. It’s the one dear gift that can warm her mother’s heart.
The Importance of Business Telephone Systems
Choose correctly and you’ll reap the benefits of efficiency, choose incorrectly and you may lose that important customer. Business telephone systems play a very important role in the success of your company. Bear in mind that a very effective business phone system is a crucial investment every company must consider. Endless voicemail and misleading call routes will lead your callers to hang up. You not only lose the chance of taking a call from your valued customers, you also will lose one-time if not lifetime revenue from that customer. A dysfunctional phone system can cost you more than you think. Hiring a professional company to help you with your communication and phone system dilemma is your best option.
Telephone systems have become part of the lifeblood of every business, whether large or small. To survive in today’s fast-paced business world, it would be very difficult for any business to operate unless it adopts the latest innovations of the communication technology. An effective business telephone system simplifies proper communication among the staff of a company as well as with its customers, which is undertaken in a highly professional way.
Business telephone systems are generally more complicated and have more features than the phones used for personal communication, even though both of these systems may look the same. Business phone systems give much higher performance and are more reliable communication devices where operation is concerned. Perhaps one of the best aspects of a professional business phone system is the ability to adapt these systems from business to business, thus addressing the specific needs of an organization. Telephone systems are available in different sizes catering to the needs of whether large or small enterprise. There are consultants available to assess the exact needs of an organization as far as its communication needs are concerned.
Recent business telephone systems have many advanced features that enable the business to improve its operational efficiency. For instance, the facility of call forwarding enables any organization to manage all customer calls that come daily as well as attending each of these calls more effectively. And with the advent of VOIP systems and Internet based systems many organizations enjoy free long distance and features such as voice recording and integrated caller ID.
There is a wide variety of business telephone systems available, it’s highly important that a needs assessment is performed by a professional to aide you in selecting the perfect phone system and features. Many features may be overkill for your organization and you will also want to investigate the scalability of a system as your business grows. Ultimately, the choice of the perfect business phone system is determined by your business model and number of phone lines and features needed.
