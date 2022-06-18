News
After time to ‘reflect,’ Dean Kremer displaying poise, confidence in Orioles rotation
The left oblique strain Dean Kremer suffered as he warmed up for his first appearance of the season could’ve quelled the Orioles right-hander’s growing confidence coming off a disastrous 2021 season. Instead, it inspired more of it.
That improved self-belief was on display Friday night as Kremer pitched six shutout innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, the first scoreless outing in his 20 major league starts. Notably, after command issues caused him to spend much of the latter portion of last season in the minors, he issued only one walk against five strikeouts.
“The presence is different on the mound,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “There’s more confidence in what he’s doing. And he’s being really aggressive, which is what we’re asking him to do and what we’ve asked him to do, because his stuff is good.”
Kremer, 26, once ranked among Baltimore’s top 10 prospects and led the minors in strikeouts in 2018, the year in which the Orioles acquired him as part of the Manny Machado trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers. But he’s had trouble translating that success to the majors, entering Friday with a 6.50 ERA in 19 starts across three seasons, though he pitched solidly in his first two outings this year.
Despite an up-and-down spring training, Kremer repeatedly said he was happy with the direction he was trending. He broke camp as part of the Orioles’ expanded season-opening roster, but as he was warming up to enter in relief during the team’s first series against the Rays, he suffered the strain. He used that downtime to look inward and further build confidence.
“I think the injury is what made it better,” Kremer said. “I know it sounds weird, but I got time to reflect.”
He pitched nine scoreless innings across three rehab appearances in the upper minors, allowing only four base runners while striking out 18. Although the results aren’t quite as dominant at the major league level, he’s shown steps forward through three starts with Baltimore, holding a 2.35 ERA after Friday’s start.
Before the game, Hyde pointed to Kremer’s improvements in strike-throwing as a factor in his turnaround. Including Friday, Kremer has thrown 66.4% of his pitches for strikes this season, compared with 60.3% across his first two years in the majors.
After, Hyde compared Friday’s performance to Kremer’s debut, when he allowed one run on one hit with seven strikeouts over six innings in September 2020. Kremer said the only other start he would put in the same category was an outing last May against the Seattle Mariners, who he also held to one run in six innings.
Including Friday, his only other quality start came nearly a year ago, with the Toronto Blue Jays scoring two runs against him in six innings. But in a rematch his next start, Kremer didn’t get out of the first inning, allowing five walks and a grand slam before being optioned to the minors. He made only one more major league appearance after that late June demotion.
He spent this offseason honing his offspeed pitches, with the work on the changeup showing Friday while the curveball remains in development. Hyde also mentioned how Kremer used his cutter “in appropriate times” Friday; on occasion last year, he was overly reliant on the pitch. The results Friday were an outing that featured 12 swings and misses, one shy of his career high. Ten came on his four-seamer and changeup, the most whiffs that tandem has produced in any of his games.
Given the state of the Orioles’ rotation — with ace John Means out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and top prospect Grayson Rodriguez suffering what could be a season-ending lat strain on the verge of a promotion — there’s opportunity for Kremer to bounce back from last year’s troubles with an extended stay in Baltimore. Friday’s outing shows he’s off to a good start.
“I think it’s just maturing and learning from tough experiences in the past and just handling adversity well,” Hyde said. “Last year, I thought the game sped up on him, and he would lose a ton of confidence on the mound, and the stuff would deteriorate a little bit because of that. So far this year, three starts, he has kept his stuff throughout his outings. It’s just there’s more poise on the mound with him right now and aggressiveness. You know, he throws 95, and he’s got good stuff, so I’m very encouraged.”
ASK IRA: Is Warriors’ staying power what Pat Riley was preaching to LeBron James with Heat?
Q: Great story about the Golden State Warriors getting back to the mountaintop. That was really Pat Riley’s message to LeBron James and the 2014 Heat. A generational dynasty. Take away the noise. – Stuart.
A: Good point. But the reality is that LeBron James also saw an aging Dwyane Wade at the time, as well as other older players surrounding him with the Heat. He also saw the opportunity to play with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love back home in Cleveland. I’m not sure that Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green ever saw greener pastures. In fact, when Kevin Durant did, he ultimately wound up further from championship contention. I still believe that moving on from Mike Miller out of concern with the luxury tax was a rare Heat misstep, not because of the player lost, but because of the impression left with LeBron. The Warriors, by contrast, spent into the tax stratosphere for this title and appear poised to do the same going forward. Still, Pat Riley’s words still resonate from that June 2014 season wrapup when he said in reference to the Showtime Lakers championship teams he coached after they lost, “They didn’t run, They didn’t win. You’ve got to deal with it. You’ve got to come back. . . . Winning is hard. You live where you are. You ‘re-tool’ you don’t ‘rebuild.’ You stay together.” Then LeBron left, while Steph, Klay and Draymond stayed.
Q: If there ever was a lesson on keeping turnovers down, it was in the Celtics’ NBA Finals loss to the Warriors, especially in the deciding Boston loss at home in Game 6, committing a whopping 23 of them. I hope the Heat are paying attention. – Roland, Borrego Springs, Calif.
A: Which is why the Heat got Kyle Lowry, to get a true point guard who can make the right play at the right moment. And then Kyle got hurt and everything came to a crashing halt on that end of the court. Still, in watching the Celtics and Marcus Smart struggle to get into offense, the thought was how someone like Kyle was the very type of player the Celtics were missing.
Q: Steph Curry echoes what Dan Marino used to say, that you cannot defend a perfect pass or in Curry’s case, the defensive player of the year is hapless against an elite offensive player that can score at all three levels. Tyler Herro, hope you took notes. – Brian, Fort Lauderdale.
A: Tyler Herro never will be bombing away from 28 feet. But he certainly can become more complete with his repertoire. What Stephen Curry showed is that being good at offensive elements is not enough for a nominal defender at the NBA level – you have to be great. Also worth noting is that few, if any, ever have been what Steph is on that end of the court.
Mike Preston: Ravens’ 2022 season is filled with ‘what-ifs,’ but that’s what makes it interesting | COMMENTARY
The Ravens have made improvements heading into the 2022 season, but not enough to make a deep run in the playoffs.
Well, not yet anyway.
A lot of the same problems that have plagued this team in recent years still exist, such as an inconsistent pass rush, the lack of a sophisticated passing game, the absence of a legitimate No. 1 receiver and an inaccurate quarterback.
But if several key players return from season-ending injuries and some young players develop, this season can become very interesting. More so than recent ones, anyway.
The Ravens’ formula for success hasn’t changed. They have to control the tempo of the game with a dominant running game, because if they fall behind, they can’t keep pace with highly explosive offenses — especially in the postseason.
But the dynamics change if second-year outside linebacker Odafe Oweh becomes more of a pass-rushing threat and rookie David Ojabo, recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, can contribute in the final quarter of the season.
At Michigan, the 6-foot-4, 255-pound Ojabo showed the physical attributes and pass-rushing moves necessary to become a star. Now, the Ravens just have to get him on the field without jeopardizing his future. And if Tyus Bowser, also attempting a comeback from a torn Achilles, can be as steady as he was last season when he led the team with seven sacks, the Ravens have the personnel in place.
Maybe.
The guarantee for 2022 is that the Ravens won’t have the worst secondary in the league again. They won’t be giving up big plays because they acquired one of the top safeties in the NFL through free agency in Marcus Williams and drafted a potential star at the position with their top pick in Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton.
Last year, the Ravens brought in street free agents to play cornerback because they were so decimated by injuries. But they are hoping Marlon Humphrey (torn pectoral) and Marcus Peters (torn ACL), one of the top tandems in the league, have recovered from injuries. They’ve also added veteran Kyle Fuller and rookie Jalyn Armour-Davis to provide quality depth.
Because of their surplus of talent, the Ravens’ defense will give opposing offenses multiple looks, but here’s the rub: You can have Deion Sanders and Rod Woodson as your starting cornerbacks, but if you give a Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers time, those quarterbacks will eventually rip a defense apart.
Maybe the Ravens re-sign outside linebacker Justin Houston (4 1/2 sacks in 2021), but no matter what, Oweh, Ojabo and even second-year outside linebacker Daelin Hayes need to develop quickly.
Offensively, the key is quarterback Lamar Jackson. Unfortunately, Jackson thinks he is in the class of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes or the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen as a passer, which he isn’t. That’s probably why contract negotiations have stalled.
Jackson eventually wants to throw more, but the Ravens know that he is limited and want to stick with offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s scheme. Jackson had a news conference full of contradictions Thursday, which must have irritated coach John Harbaugh, who has preached a message of tighter bonding this season.
But Jackson is a runner first and a passer second, and his presence alone makes the running game better because he is such an outside threat. If both running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards return healthy after missing all of last season with knee injuries, the Ravens again will have one of the most feared rushing attacks in the league.
On the offensive line, tackle play has improved from a year ago with the additions of Morgan Moses and Ja’Wuan James, who are both more athletic than former starter Alejandro Villanueva. Inside, the Ravens have Kevin Zeitler at right guard and rookie Tyler Linderbaum, who will eventually need to add some weight, at center. Left guard will be a weakness again because two of the top candidates, Ben Powers and Ben Cleveland, are both stiff and don’t bend extremely well.
If Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley returns from an ankle injury that has caused him major problems the past two seasons, the Ravens will have a powerful run-blocking unit. But their pass blocking remains suspect.
The same can be said about the entire passing game.
Jackson struggled reading blitzes off the perimeter last year and always locked on to tight end Mark Andrews in crucial situations. It’s great to have a go-to guy, but it’s also good to have a second option like the Chiefs had in tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
Second-year receiver Rashod Bateman has to step up for the Ravens and become the No. 2 option as a No. 1 receiver. The offensive line has to improve its pass blocking and young receivers Devin Duvernay and James Proche II need to improve because Baltimore isn’t a destination for top-notch free-agent receivers.
It’s a lot of “ifs,” but that’s what 2022 has become for Baltimore. The Ravens need key players to return from injuries and young players to develop. To win a Super Bowl, a lot of things have to fall into place, especially for a team as limited as this one.
But that’s what makes this season more interesting than most.
Everything you need to know about Veganism
Are you curious about Veganism? What is it? Can a vegan diet aid in weight loss or help you to stay fit? If yes, then folks, you are in the right place and we have got you covered. There are a lot of misconceptions about following a vegan diet which includes not getting enough protein and nutrients as veganism seems restrictive. The term ‘vegan’ seems fancy but did you know that it was formed by combining the first and last letters of the word ‘vegetarian’. We are here to answer all your questions about veganism, so without further adieu, let’s get started.
What Is Veganism?
Veganism is a type of vegetarian diet where any food derived from animals is avoided at all costs. Veganism is excluding all meat products, eggs, and dairy products from the diet and refraining from eating anything that has been processed using animal products.
The term ‘vegan’ nowadays is not just limited to following a plant-based diet. Veganism also includes avoiding the use of products tested on animals like certain cosmetics and household products. Non-food products such as wool, fur, and leather are also excluded as veganism is all about living a cruelty-free lifestyle.
‘Vegan’ is used to refer to a person who follows a plant-based diet, the diet itself, and also to describe or refer to a food item.
What Do Vegans Eat?
As vegans completely refrain from eating meat and all kinds of dairy products, the first question that comes to our mind about veganism is what do vegans eat? A vegan diet basically includes food that you can make by combining different kinds of grains, legumes, fruits, vegetables, etc.
Here is a list of foods that vegans consume:
- Whole grains: Vegans tend to include whole grains in their diet such as whole wheat. Quinoa, brown rice, whole oats, whole grains bread, and pasta.
- Lentils, Beans: Green vegetables, chickpeas, kidney beans, black beans, etc.
- Nuts: Nut butter (non-processed), almonds, cashews, peanuts.
- Seeds: Chia seeds, flaxseeds, hemp seeds, sunflower seeds, and sesame seeds.
- Soy products: Soybeans are a rich source of protein and soy milk is a great substitute for dairy for vegans. Apart from soy milk, certain soy products like tofu, tempeh, and natto are also included in the diet.
- Starchy and non-starchy vegetables
- Fruits and yogurts
- Molasses or maple syrup
The best way to avoid food that contains animal-derived ingredients is to check the food labels when you are shopping.
Difference between Vegans and Vegetarian
The main difference is that vegetarians don’t eat animals but they may include animal products like eggs and dairy in their diet whereas vegans restrict everything that is related to animal cruelty.
People generally follow these lifestyles for ethics, religious purposes, and health.
Do vegans get enough protein and nutrients?
Yes, they do get enough protein and nutrients in their diet. But vegans have to make sure that they follow a balanced diet as veganism is not about just eating salads. Vegans can get enough protein from plants and plant-based food products. Plants are rich protein sources and it has been studied that people who follow a non-vegetarian diet tend to intake excess animal protein which can result in serious health complications. So, plant-based proteins are a healthier choice.
Vegan Diet To Stay Healthy and Lose Weight
Want to lose weight and get back in shape by following a vegan diet? You are on the right path just make sure that you do it with proper knowledge and follow a balanced meal plan.
Perks:
- Whole grains are rich in fiber and help you stay fuller for longer: Good digestion, more energy, and less binge-eating.
- A vegan diet is low on calories, so the calorie intake is less if you follow a vegan diet.
- More antioxidants from plant-based food, nuts, and seeds.
- Improved Calcium and Bone density as vegan foods are less acidic compared to meat.
- A vegan diet helps in reducing bloating and helps you look slim.
- Hormones are more balanced
How to reap the maximum benefits from it:
- Manage and take care of your portions
- Eat your meals at a specific time
- Make sure your protein intake is adequate
- Don’t binge on desserts even if it is plant-based
Cons:
Following a vegan diet may lead to restricted intake of certain important nutrients which are mainly present in dairy or animal products. So, balance is the key.
To keep your diet balanced you can also opt for supplements rich in:
- Vitamin C, D, and B-12
- Iron
- Omega-3 fatty acids
Health Benefits of Veganism
Research and studies suggest that pursuing veganism and a vegan diet have a lot of health benefits.
Better Heart Health:
Reduced intake of animal products reduces the possibility of suffering from heart disease. Animal and dairy products have saturated fat which raises cholesterol levels. So, avoiding animal products can save you from a heart attack.
Lower Cancer Risk:
According to reports, processed meat contains carcinogens that possess a risk of cancer. So, eliminating them from the diet will reduce the risk of cancer. Plant foods are rich in biologically active compounds which provide protection against cancer. They are also rich in fibers and phytochemicals.
Lowers the risk of Type 2 Diabetes:
A vegan diet is rich in plant-based foods like vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, and legumes which are healthy and perfect to reduce the risk of Diabetes.
So, now you know what is veganism? How does it aid in weight loss? What are the health benefits of a vegan diet and how to follow it to reap the maximum benefits from it? If you have any other questions about veganism, do comment down below.
Stay tuned for more updates and information!
The post Everything you need to know about Veganism appeared first on MEWS.
