All Consideration Is Good Consideration, As Long As There Is an Exchange Made Between Parties
Consideration is an origin of any promise made to anyone, when a person makes a promise to another he does so in respect of deriving some benefit or return for his promise which another is competent to bestowing on him. This is called consideration. It is part of the contract law simply exchange of one thing of value for another thing. In the contract law, consideration is being considered so significant for the validity of an agreement that the absence of consideration make the contract invalid. Consideration is one of the six elements of contract which is required in case of a valid contract. The doctrine of consideration has been developed by the common law.
Consideration must be in the form of value which a person gives to another person. But there are also conditional consideration convene the legally values. For example, a military officer cannot demand a reward for the capture of any terrorist because he is already on a duty to perform for the state. There are many judgments available in the books of law with a view to explain the consideration, one of them as follows; in which the crew members could not got the extra money which is promised by the captain of the ship in exchange of sailing the ship to back home because they were already doing their job.
It is a matter of fact that consideration must move from one party to another party. There are precedents available in the books of law. There is a case in which the subcontractor received the claim as he was promised to get extra money if he builds a block of flat for the party. In this case subcontractor stuck into financially crisis and the party promised to pay some extra money if subcontractor completes the project but after completion the project the party refused to pay extra money claiming that projected got late but court gave order to pay extra money declared that the promisor made practical benefit.
A substantial consideration may be in the form of right, interest, profit and benefit. It is also in the form of responsibility or in the form of undertaking or economic values. There is another case available in the books of law in which a father promised to pay his son if his son quit smoking and drink and drugs. After that father refused to pay but court passed judgment in the favor of son as it was a valuable consideration and gave judgment to pay his son promised money. The most important purpose of consideration is to binding a document in the legal protocol.
A good consideration may be in the form of present, past and future. A consideration given before the date of present promise is said to be a past consideration. In English law the consideration must be present and future and past consideration is not liable to be considered. But in some regional law the past consideration must be deemed as good consideration. A good consideration does not have to be equal or sufficient.
A valid consideration must be against the promise between both the parties. It is also in the form of payment of money but there are other instances representing the valid consideration. An indemnity agreement in which collateral surety will be given is also an instance of valid consideration.
A good consideration not needs to be sufficient and correspondent to the promise. While making a contract there may be a chance of undue influence or coercion which leads the consideration into the inadequacy. Consideration should be certain and real and competent and not to be illusory or vague. If a man promises to another that if you do my work I will discover a treasure for you, it is not a certain consideration although it may contain a sense of doubt. These kinds of consideration are not considering a good consideration. The main object of the consideration should not be prohibited by the law. In case the performance of an act is against the law the agreement would be called a void agreement. Sale of liquor without registration is an open example of void agreement.
If a consideration is including in the injury of a person or damage of anyone property then it is also called unlawful consideration. This kind of considerations has no legal capacity in any court of law and is not claimable. When a person keeps a promise to do anything that includes the damaging the property of any other against an exchange then this kind of claim is not valid.
A good consideration should not be immoral and damaging the cultural attributes and behavior of any living society, although it should be contributing the positive vibes in the society subsequently helps to building a good relationship between the legitimate parties. Immoral consideration includes letting a house to a person having notorious reputation in the society which can create disturbance to neighborhood.
Consideration should not be against the public policy or any law prevailing in the region. A person cannot make any promise subsequently against the public policy or damaging the right in respect of public at large. Interfering in the administration of justice is clear example of encroachment in the public policy. A good consideration should not involve any intention which makes an agreement against the public policy.
When any party or any person want to make an agreement between them there is a consideration exist and without consideration both the parties cannot make a contract or any agreement. It is a rule of law that with a valid consideration an agreement cannot exist and a good consideration makes an agreement into legitimate contract. So consideration is an essential element in any contract made between the parties and without consideration a contract cannot be consider a valid contract. The absence of consideration renders the contact invalid but it should be noted that inadequacy of the consideration in not a ground for invalidity of the agreement. An agreement can be invalid on other various grounds. A consideration turns a contract into a legitimate document which is also admissible in the court of law of any region in the world.
Tips to Prepare for Your Criminal Trial
If you have been put on notice of an upcoming trial in your criminal case it is important that you take the necessary steps to ensure that both you and your attorney are fully prepared. By properly preparing you give yourself the best chance of a favorable outcome. This article is designed to provide basic guidance to defendants and their families in both misdemeanor and felony criminal cases.
1. Ensure that you have identified all of your witnesses and have provided their contact information to your attorney. Determine whether or not your witnesses will voluntarily appear or if arrangements need to be made to formally subpoena them. By reviewing your witnesses with your attorney in advance of trial you provide an opportunity for both your lawyer and your witness to prepare for their testimony. Further by ensuring that your witness is notified of your Court date in advance allows them to make necessary arrangements for child care, work or travel as necessary.
2. Review your fee arrangements with your attorney and any expert witnesses that you have retained. You do not want to put your attorney in the position of preparing for your trial with any uncertaintly as to whether or not they are going to be paid. If you have any expert witnesses who are not paid in advance of trial they may not show up to testify on your behalf.
3. Plan on what you are going to wear. If you are going to be appearing in front of a judge or jury on a serious case it is important that you look your best. Make sure that your clothes are professionally cleaned and pressed. Shine your shoes. If you do not have a properly fitting suit, shirt or tie buy new ones. If you do not know how to pick out clothes for Court ask your attorney for help.
4. More on looking your best – You may need to consider if you need to cover up any tattoos. Ideally you should not have any tattoos visible in Court during your trial. You may also need a haircut of a manicure. These details may matter – especially if your credibility is going to be considered by the Court.
5. Prepare for last minute plea negotiations. Often times the prosecution may make a last ditch plea offer immediately before your trial is to begin. These offers may the be same as have been made before or may be different (not necessarily better). You can be placed under substantial pressure by the Court to make a quick decision – and in fact may be given only seconds or minutes to decide in some cases.
6. Review your case with your lawyer. Understand what elements the prosecution must prove and by what evidence they will try to use. If you have not already done so ask to review a copy of your case discovery with your attorney. To prepare for any last minute plea negotiations you should understand what the minimum and maximum sentence could be and what the tendencies of your trial judge are.
Importance Of Choosing A Professional Company For Call Centre Services
If you are running a call centre service or any other professional business that requires your staff to be on support to their clients 24/7, you need perfect technology to complement the same. Today, all businesses have become very competitive, and you need to be on top of your game always to emerge the winner. Technical advancement is the only way that you can get an edge over your competitors. You need to be updated on the latest call centre software developments and ensure that you install them in your office so that you act proactively at all times and gain profitability in your venture. For this, you need to choose a professional call centre service provider who has had enough experience in the field and who knows exactly what would make you win always. An expert company will bring along with it, the following features/services that you would have never imagined.
Self-service channel
If their issues are not resolved within a particular time, your clients get frustrated and lose their faith in you. You should never allow your clients to look at various channels for answers. If you are a smart business person, you will hire an expert company, which will introduce a self-service or omnichannel technology at your place. This way, clients will now look at this channel as their one-stop solution for all kinds of issue resolutions.
Predictive Dialer Software
As the owner of a call centre, your main objective should be to reach out to as many people as possible. When you hire a professional service provider for your solution, he will install predictive dialer software at your place, through your contact rates go up phenomenally, leads get created; deals are finalised, and profitability is achieved. This software uses the history of inbound & outbound calls for its working, and it follows all privacy & confidential rules while doing the same.
Customer Relationship Integration
Call centre software provided by expert & experienced service providers contains inbuilt controls to trace callers who are calling your business. This way, you can document facts like why they are calling, what they are interested in, how to convert into a business opportunity and relevant details. The CRM tracking system in this software will help you relate the callers with the purpose and do a lot of analysis on the same to increase the profitability of your call centre.
Workforce Management Integration
Your business would be successful only if your employees are happy. Experts introduce software that tracks the morale and attitude of your employees encourages delegation of work equally, reduces stress and long hours, brings down attrition rate and helps you to create an overall healthy ambience for your staff to work. When they are content in their job, it has a positive impact on their productivity. This, in turn, results in increased profitability for your business.
These are just a few benefits that you would get when you join hands with an expert service provider for your call centre solutions. Do they not sound compelling enough for you to invest in an expert if you haven’t already?
What To Do At Tax Time When You Sell Through Home Parties
Many people who sell products through home parties do it for the discount it gets them when they purchase their own goodies. Others are dead serious about becoming one of the company’s top sales reps. How you see yourself is important at tax time, because your business goals are what determines how you should treat that income, and any money spent making those sales, on your tax return.
If your goal is simply to buy products at a discount, help a friend out by hosting one or two parties, to give a party just because your friend needs to sign a new sales rep up this week, or to become involved only for the pleasure and social aspects of selling a particular product, you must report all sales rep income as miscellaneous income on your personal tax return. According to IRS rules, you are engaged in a hobby that produces occasional income.
When your goal is not just to make a few sales, but to build a long-term business, to sign up new hostesses so that you can build your sales force, and you put a realistic business plan in place to accomplish your goals, you can report your income on the small business Schedule C tax form. Because you are acting in a profit-minded manner, according to current tax code, your sales efforts are considered to be a business operation. A business owner can write off expenses that exceed business income.
The IRS has home party sales reps grouped with other part-time occupations normally carried on as a hobby. Because of that, those who are operating as a business are prone to tax audits. But, that’s never a problem when you keep good records. A hobby audit is generally tossed out once you produce a solid business plan, well-organized financial records, and documentation of changes implemented to increase your profits.
A sales rep using the Schedule C tax form can write off all normal business expenses; when you engage in a hobby you cannot deduct more expenses than the income your hobby produces. Both are required to report inventory costs according to IRS laws, deducting only the items sold, carrying unsold inventory expenses into the following year.
Operating in a profit-minded manner will not only increase your sales, it will allow you to grow your business with pre-tax dollars. A self-employed sales rep can take advantage of the same tax laws big business owners use to buy equipment, home office furnishings, computers for use in the business, to further their business education and much, much more.
Understanding what the IRS expects of the independent sales rep is an important part of operating a successful small business. And, you’ll pay less tax.
