Back to the Fifties weekend returns to MN State Fairgrounds

There have been many seasons in which Stillwater was expected to be there at the end. This probably wasn’t one of them.

Yes, Stillwater was ranked second to open the season. But the 2022 Ponies featured just three returners from last year’s state tournament team. Among this year’s players, only Brayden Hellum started in last year’s section final against Cretin-Derham Hall. The Ponies didn’t enter this season with much varsity experience, nor many physically imposing figures.

And yet this Stillwater team will go down in history after downing Farmington — the defending state champ — 8-1 in the Class 4A state title game Friday night at Target Field.

The state title is Stillwater’s third in program history. It’s a difficult achievement, to win three consecutive single-elimination games against three great opponents within the span of a week.

But the Ponies simply continued to find ways. In the state quarterfinal, that was posting a six-spot on Sartell-St. Stephen in the first frame, then holding on for victory. In the semis, it was tallying four runs in the fifth inning to rally past Chanhassen.

In Friday’s final, it meant taking advantage of every single opportunity presented to the second-seeded Ponies (23-4), who manufactured runs at every turn. Stillwater scored twice in the second inning on the strength of a sacrifice fly and a double steal. It scored twice more in the third inning on three singles and two batters who were hit by pitch.

Brayden Hellum and Joshua Wallace each had a pair of hits for the Ponies.

Farmington, on the doorstep of completing a dream repeat season, wasn’t at its sharpest Friday. The top-seeded Tigers (23-4) walked five Stillwater hitters and hit four more. They committed two errors on one play, allowing Austin Buck to score on a single to right field after errors made in right field and on the ensuing throw home.

That’s a lot to overcome in a state title game — particularly against a team as opportunistic as Stillwater, and on a night in which Buck was dialed in on the bump. The senior allowed only one run in the first inning on a double by Farmington’s Gabe Bombardier.

After that frame, he allowed just two hits the rest of the way, including one with two outs in the final frame. He responded to that by striking out the next batter to induce the dog pile.