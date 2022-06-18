Connect with us

Back to the Fifties weekend returns to MN State Fairgrounds

Published

1 min ago

on

Back to the Fifties weekend returns to MN State Fairgrounds
The Minnesota Street Rod Association’s “Back to the 50’s Weekend” is back at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds with more than 11,000 street rods, customs, classics and restored vehicles, all dating to 1964 and earlier.

The event began Friday and continues 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Along with all the cars, visitors can check out vendors, State Fair food and a variety of activities. Admission is $15 for adults; kids under age 15 admitted free with a paid adult.

Info: www.msrabacktothe50s.com

News

Class 4A baseball state final: Stillwater 8, Farmington 1

Published

7 mins ago

on

June 18, 2022

By

Class 4A baseball state final: Stillwater 8, Farmington 1
There have been many seasons in which Stillwater was expected to be there at the end. This probably wasn’t one of them.

Yes, Stillwater was ranked second to open the season. But the 2022 Ponies featured just three returners from last year’s state tournament team. Among this year’s players, only Brayden Hellum started in last year’s section final against Cretin-Derham Hall. The Ponies didn’t enter this season with much varsity experience, nor many physically imposing figures.

And yet this Stillwater team will go down in history after downing Farmington — the defending state champ — 8-1 in the Class 4A state title game Friday night at Target Field.

The state title is Stillwater’s third in program history. It’s a difficult achievement, to win three consecutive single-elimination games against three great opponents within the span of a week.

But the Ponies simply continued to find ways. In the state quarterfinal, that was posting a six-spot on Sartell-St. Stephen in the first frame, then holding on for victory. In the semis, it was tallying four runs in the fifth inning to rally past Chanhassen.

In Friday’s final, it meant taking advantage of every single opportunity presented to the second-seeded Ponies (23-4), who manufactured runs at every turn. Stillwater scored twice in the second inning on the strength of a sacrifice fly and a double steal. It scored twice more in the third inning on three singles and two batters who were hit by pitch.

Brayden Hellum and Joshua Wallace each had a pair of hits for the Ponies.

Farmington, on the doorstep of completing a dream repeat season, wasn’t at its sharpest Friday. The top-seeded Tigers (23-4) walked five Stillwater hitters and hit four more. They committed two errors on one play, allowing Austin Buck to score on a single to right field after errors made in right field and on the ensuing throw home.

That’s a lot to overcome in a state title game — particularly against a team as opportunistic as Stillwater, and on a night in which Buck was dialed in on the bump. The senior allowed only one run in the first inning on a double by Farmington’s Gabe Bombardier.

After that frame, he allowed just two hits the rest of the way, including one with two outs in the final frame. He responded to that by striking out the next batter to induce the dog pile.

News

Chicago White Sox 3B Yoán Moncada exits Friday's game against the Houston Astros with a right hamstring injury

Published

55 mins ago

on

June 18, 2022

By

Chicago White Sox 3B Yoán Moncada exits Friday’s game against the Houston Astros with a right hamstring injury
Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada left the game Friday against the Houston Astros in the third inning with right hamstring tightness.

He is being evaluated, the Sox said.

Moncada talked with the training staff in the dugout at Minute Maid Park after grounding out to shortstop Aledmys Díaz in the second inning. He remained in the game for the bottom of the second. Josh Harrison replaced him in the third.

Moncada is slashing .179/.230/.292 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 29 games. He began the season on the injured list with a right oblique strain and played his first game May 9. He experienced quad discomfort, limiting his playing time in late May.

Moncada had a career-high five hits Wednesday in a 13-0 victory against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Moncada went 5-for-6 with five RBIs, hitting a three-run home run in the first, a single in the fourth, a double in the sixth and RBI singles in the eighth and ninth.

()

News

Class 3A baseball final: Benilde-St. Margaret's 4, Mankato West 3, 8 innings

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 18, 2022

By

Class 3A baseball final: Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4, Mankato West 3, 8 innings
Andy Judkins was planning to pinch hit for senior catcher Sam Monk.

With a runner on first and one out in the eighth inning of a 3-3 game, Benilde-St. Margaret’s was a run away from the Class 3A state title.

Monk had struck out twice already in the game. A pinch-hitter would’ve made sense. But Judkins looked at Monk and thought the catcher gave him a look as if to say “I got it.”

“And I guess you’ve got to trust your guys, right?” the coach said.

In this case, anyway.

Monk went up to the plate, got an inside fastball and turned on it. He hammered a liner that flew all the way to the left field wall and caromed back into the outfield.

Monk briefly rounded first base, slipped, then retreated to the bag and stood firmly on it. He was in shock.

Meanwhile, his teammate Tomas Lee was sprinting around the diamond and coming home for the winning run to give the Red Knights the 4-3 win over Mankato West at Target Field and their first state title in program history.

“It was crazy. I was in shock,” Monk said. “I honestly didn’t know what happened.”

Easton Breyfogle went 2 for 3 for the Red Knights (24-3), adding a sliding grab with the bases loaded for the third out in the top of the eighth inning to keep the game tied. Dan Porisch went 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs for Benilde-St. Margaret’s. Jace Liebl went 2 for 3 for Mankato West (25-2)

After the game, Judkins went to Monk, grabbed his jersey and said “that’s what it’s all about.” The head coach is all about giving kids multiple chances, allowing for failure – which is plentiful in baseball – and offering the chance to rebound.

“We talk about the positives and you’ve got to keep going with it,” Judkins said. “You’re going to get another at-bat, you’re going to play another inning, you’re going to do all these things. It’s what we preached all year and it worked out and we got another W.”

