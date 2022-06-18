News
Bill Madden: Pitching and defense the reason Yankees on historic pace
The Yankees headed up to Canada for the weekend toting with them the overwhelming best record in baseball and a winning percentage which, if they can sustain it, would be the highest in their glorious history. We’ve seen enough, and are far enough along in the season, to believe these .750 Yankees are real (For the record, the 1927 Yankees were 110-44; .714 and the 1998 Yankees 114-48; .704.) and we’ll have an even better idea if they can be historically real after next week when they play three games on the road in Tampa Bay and four games at home against the Astros. The only question we have is how this has all come about, especially after last year when the Yankees were one of the worst fundamental and defensive teams in baseball and GM Brian Cashman was under heavy criticism for having put together one of the most dysfunctional Yankee teams in memory.
Number one is health. Other than Aroldis Chapman, who wasn’t pitching well anyway, the Yankees have so far not been felled by any significant injuries, particularly the starting rotation in which none of the five starters — Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Jameson Taillon, Jordan Montgomery and Luis Severino — has had to miss a start due to injury. Moreover, they’ve been a model of consistency: In their combined 61 starts as of Saturday they’d yielded more than three earned runs in only seven of them. Yankee pitchers as a whole have given up the fewest runs in the majors (187), the fewest in their first 64 games in franchise history.
The Yankee starters took a combined ERA of 3.00 and WHIP of 1.01 to Toronto which, according to the Elias Bureau, were significantly better than their three deepest and best rotations of all time. The 1953 Yankee rotation of Allie Reynolds, Vic Raschi, Eddie Lopat and Whitey Ford had a combined 3.02 ERA and 1.27 WHIP. The ‘77 rotation of Ed Figueroa, Ron Guidry, Mike Torrez, Don Gullett and Catfish Hunter (3.72 and 1.26), and the ‘98 Yankee tandem of Andy Pettitte, David Wells, David Cone, Orlando Hernandez and Hideki Irabu (3.72 and 1.23).
While the pitching has obviously been the driving force in this two and a half months of Yankee dominance, there will obviously be innings issues down the road for Cortes in particular (whose previous season high was 93 last year). But there is sufficient depth in Clarke Schmidt and close-to-returning Domingo German that Cashman probably won’t have to mortgage prospects for another starter at the trading deadline.
As it is, Cashman deserves credit for turning a mess of a Yankee team in 2021 into this runaway train in ‘22 with just two trades that didn’t cost a whole lot in return and brought shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa from Minnesota (allowing Gleyber Torres to move back to second base) and catcher Jose Trevino from Texas to bolster the defense at the two most vital positions. Jettisoning Gary Sanchez in the Kiner-Falefa deal was a big part of that. “I have to believe just finally ridding themselves of Sanchez and all his drama behind the plate has played a huge part in the Yankees’ pitchers’ performance this year,” a rival AL exec said to me Friday. “The Yankees are doing everything better in the field this year, catching the ball, making the big plays, curtailing the opposing running game. It’s night and day from last year.”
And two other really under-the-radar trades by Cashman last year that brought Clay Holmes from Pittsburgh and lefty Wandy Peralta from the Giants, along with his 2017 deal with the Marlins for Michael King — all of them at minimal cost in terms of return talent — have reaped the second-most effective bullpen in baseball, even without Chapman.
Offensively the Yankees are leading the majors in homers, second in OPS and third in runs per game (5.00 as opposed to 4.2 in ‘21). They are still heavily reliant on the home run, however — 39-7 in games they’ve homered as opposed to 9-9 when they haven’t. So the theory prevails: If you want to beat the Yankees, you’ve got to keep them in the ballpark. Much as Yankee fans love all those Aaron Judge home runs, if they’re paying attention, the real story behind this year’s record-chasing Yankee team is pitching and defense.
IT’S A MADD, MADD WORLD
What is turning out to be one of the worst seasons in Tigers’ history hit another low last Wednesday when they were clobbered 13-0 by Tony La Russa’s floundering White Sox and in the process had to resort to not one but three position players to get them through the game including Roger Clemens’ son Kody, a rookie utilityman who surrendered three hits, a walk and an unearned run in his pitching debut. Without question the most disappointing team in baseball, the Tigers were projected to contend in the AL Central after five years of tanking and having signed Javy Baez to that splashy six-year/$140M contract to play shortstop. Instead, the Tigers went into the weekend 24-40 ranked last in the majors in runs, homers, RBI, OPS, walks and stolen bases. Their entire infield, including Baez (.188) is hitting under .200, and that sigh of relief you just heard was Steve Cohen thankful his baseball people ignored the pleas of Francisco Lindor to sign his pal for second base. Not sure who you blame for this Tigers pratfall but have to wonder if the bloom is off A.J. Hinch’s rose. …
Has anyone realized that that the Hall of Fame induction ceremonies coming up on July 24 also happens to be Barry Bonds’ 58th birthday? How fitting. …
New Baseball Book of the Week: It’s been 19 years since Rickey Henderson stole his last base or scored his last run, which means there’s a whole new generation of fans that never saw him play. Say what you will about him — and there’s been a lot from both sides — Henderson, the all-time leader in runs scored and stolen bases, is one of the greatest players of all time. He was also one of the most complicated, but we can now thank the esteemed sports journalist Howard Bryant for delivering the definitive biography “Rickey: The Life and Legend of an American Original” (Mariner) to sort it all out on this both dazzling and mercurial star. Make no mistake, even though Rickey cooperated with Bryant (for a while) this is no sugarcoat book. As exemplified by two of his previous books on baseball “Shut Out” (on race in Boston) and “Juicing the Game” (the expose on steroids in baseball), Bryant is not afraid of tackling difficult subjects. And in “Rickey” he gives equal treatment to the good (Henderson’s game-changing abilities on the field), the bad (his often polarizing presence in the clubhouse and dismissiveness to the media) and the ugly (the lurid allegations of sex abuse by his sister). “At first, Rickey was all in when I approached him about writing this biography,” said Bryant, who covered Rickey as a player both in Oakland with the A’s and New York with the Yankees, “but as we started getting closer to the personal, family stuff, he suddenly shut it off and said he needed to be paid for his cooperation. I haven’t talked to him since. Fortunately his wife Pamela, with whom I had a good relationship and who believed in the book, stepped in and helped me tremendously. From the beginning she told Rickey ‘people want to celebrate you’ and since he got in the Hall of Fame that’s exactly what’s happened.”
Working Strategies: Roll camera — mentoring in the COVID era
Do people still get mentored on the job? It’s a timely question on Father’s Day, as we set about thanking male parent figures for their positive impact in our lives — while tactfully disregarding their more questionable parenting processes.
One of the most common things we praise parents for, both moms and dads, is their advice and guidance. When that happens in the workplace, the word for that kind of relationship is mentoring. Unfortunately, while being taken under someone’s wing to learn your job is a reliable trope for movies and sitcoms, it seems to be much less common in real life.
But perhaps, like on-the-job-training and internal promotions, mentorship can make a comeback. If it does, it will likely look different than in the past. No more Mr. Grant hollering at Mary Richards on the Mary Tyler Moore show as she learns to be a news producer. That kind of paternalism is no longer in style, if it ever was.
These days, the mentoring relationship must thread the needle, leaning toward teaching and respect and away from intimidating or humiliating the mentee. It’s not a skill everyone has.
Nor is the opportunity for casual mentoring as prevalent as it was, with more people working from home or juggling duties in multiple locations to cover staff shortages. What might have been discussed briefly but poignantly while waiting for an elevator now needs to be scheduled on a Zoom call.
Well, times change. If a Zoom call is needed now for mentoring, fire up the cameras and let’s get started. Because however it occurs, we have years of statistics telling us that employees are happier, more productive, and stay longer in a job when they have a mentor.
And the market has been responding to these statistics. External peer groups, life coaches, leadership trainers — these are all variations of the same thing: Someone stepping in to offer the guidance that employees aren’t otherwise receiving. Sometimes these folks are hired by the employer, and sometimes they’re sought out by the worker, but always with the goal of providing support that will help the individual grow in their position.
Would you like to be mentored in your job? If the prospect is appealing, start by asking yourself what you would like to gain from this process. Are you seeking a sounding board to help you sort out a confusing situation? An ongoing guide who can help you navigate opportunities in your career? Someone who can literally train you in specific aspects of your work?
Your answer to these questions will help you determine where to look and what kind of mentoring relationship to pursue. Here are some possibilities to consider.
Seek an internal adviser. This could be a department head, a veteran employee, or even a recent retiree who knows how things are done in your workplace. If your company has established a mentoring program, you might start by submitting your request there. Otherwise, it may be a matter of cultivating the relationship with specific individuals.
Seek an external adviser. In this case, you might connect with someone in your industry or profession, especially if your need for guidance relates more to your field than to general workplace issues. But you might also find that a life coach or other counseling professional can provide the perspective you need — or even a wise friend or neighbor, for that matter.
Join a peer group. Meeting with others in your field can be the catharsis you need to see your own issues more clearly. These sessions can be found or formed as part of a professional association or online interest group. For those in higher roles, membership in an external leadership group might also be an option.
Create a group. The larger the organization, the more likely it is to have numerous internal groups, developed by individuals seeking support for their work or perhaps as members with a shared cultural or ethnic background. If your organization is small, you might have better success starting a group online or through a professional association in your field.
However you go about gaining your mentor(s), it’s probably not expedient to just wait for it to happen. For all the reasons already noted, this relationship isn’t likely to simply spring up. That’s especially true if you’re past the midway mark in your career, a point when others might not expect you to welcome their guidance.
And if you can’t find a mentor? Just keep looking, and consider filling that role for someone else in the meantime.
Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at [email protected]
Movie review: ‘Lightyear’ blasts off with compelling story, gorgeous visuals
It turns out that even in non-toy form, Buzz Lightyear is kind of a jerk.
At least human Buzz Lightyear’s disposition matches up with the action figure we were first introduced to in 1995’s “Toy Story” who truly believed he was a Star Command space ranger. That Buzz was all self-assured bravado that bordered on delusion before he finally accepted that he was, in fact, a toy and began to lighten up a bit.
The Buzz Lightyear that we meet in Pixar’s “Lightyear,” out in theaters Friday, is an experienced space ranger with a similarly rigid worldview and inability to play well with others. There are definitely moments throughout the film where you have to marvel at Pixar’s boldness in making such a beloved character and this film’s ostensible hero so profoundly flawed.
As usual, in Pixar we trust. “Lightyear” soars thanks precisely to the journey Buzz takes to becoming a more well-rounded person and space ranger. While certain elements of his adventure resonate more than others, the whole thing is gorgeously rendered and features a group of supporting characters all worthy of the Lightyear legacy — especially Sox the robot cat, who immediately is an all-time great Pixar creation.
“Lightyear” is presented as the movie that Andy saw in 1995 that inspired him to buy a Buzz Lightyear toy in the first place. It’s unclear why the film’s marketing team spent most of this film’s promotional cycle refusing to clarify that premise. It literally took about a minute of the film’s 100-minute run time to satisfy the question that had been baffling cinephiles since this movie was first announced.
Anyway, “Lightyear” finds the titular character (who is voiced by Chris Evans) and a group of fellow Star Command employees marooned on an alien planet. Instead of taking the advice of friend and fellow space ranger Alisha Hawthorne (Uzo Aduba) and making a life for himself there, Buzz continues to do everything in his power to get himself and everyone else back home.
Things get complicated when Buzz’s Star Command colony is attacked by a hoard of invading robots that keep repeating the word “Zurg.” Buzz has to team up with an unlikely group of allies that includes the aforementioned Sox (Peter Sohn), Alisha’s granddaughter Izzy (Keke Palmer), goofball Mo (Taika Waititi) and aging convict Darby (Dale Soules) in order to save the day and fix some old mistakes.
This film is flat-out gorgeous whether the action is taking place in space, on the ground or anywhere in between. Pixar has gone full sci-fi before in movies like “WALL-E” and “The Incredibles,” but “Lightyear” takes it to a new level in terms of literally creating an entirely new planet full of visually compelling dangers and promise. Though not the funniest Pixar film, “Lightyear” does feature a few memorable sight gags that also speak to the level of care put into inventing this world.
Again, it was a risky decision to position this Buzz as so single-minded that he has become more of a hindrance than a help in completing the parameters of his mission. But those flaws served “Lightyear” well in terms of making Buzz feel like a fully formed character whose growth feels necessary and natural as it’s happening. Plus, it’s always fun to watch Buzz Lightyear go to infinity and beyond in service of his comrades.
The film stumbles with a few sci-fi elements that sort of make sense but don’t really hold up to much scrutiny. The revelation of Zurg’s motivations in particular may elicit eye rolls, especially for folks familiar with certain genre tropes. This is a Pixar film aimed at kids though, and chances are they’ll care more about the exhilarating action set pieces than the slightly derivative sci-fi story beats.
It is admittedly a little jarring at first to hear Buzz Lightyear speak in a voice other than Tim Allen’s. However, Evans quickly proves that casting Captain America to play an intergalactic boy scout was a brilliant move on Pixar’s part. He’s basically just doing Steve Rogers in animated form, which works perfectly for Buzz as he grows into the kind of man and leader Cap himself would be proud to fight alongside of.
Aduba brings the right amount of bemused resignation to Alisha, who cares a lot about Buzz but doesn’t seem thrilled about his decision-making skills. Palmer’s Izzy is all wide-eyed exuberance as she does her best to live up to her grandmother’s legacy and Buzz’s expectations. Waititi and Soules both bring a lot of personality to their roles, though Waititi and the film do lay Mo’s well-meaning bumbling shtick on a tad thick.
Audience members of all ages will probably exit “Lightyear” singing the praises of Sox, who simply rules. That robot cat is hilarious, extremely useful and does cat things at the weirdest times. Sox never falls into the Disney sidekick trap of becoming more grating than endearing. In fact, he brings so much levity and sweetness to “Lightyear” that it might behoove Pixar to greenlight the inevitable “Sox” spinoff sooner rather than later.
Pixar managed to put out one of the more pleasant surprises in recent memory with “Lightyear.” It managed to overcome a confusing logline and some of its more high-concept ambitions to land as a mostly fun, beautiful adventure with zero fear of portraying its protagonist as a guy in need of some hard life lessons.
Mission status: job well done.
‘LIGHTYEAR’
★★★ (out of 4)
- MPAA rating: PG (for scenes of action/peril)
- Running time: 1:45
- How to watch: in theaters Friday
Mike Lupica: Steph Curry ranks with the NBA’s very best after delivering another title for his Warriors
Michael Jordan played in six NBA Finals and won all of them. And with some luck, and some self-control from Draymond Green, Steph Curry could be right there with him.
Curry has played in six Finals himself, and now won four of them. One he lost when the Warriors were up three games to one against LeBron’s Cavaliers and going home. But Draymond was enough of a bonehead to get one more technical foul when he knew he was on the doorstep of being suspended for a game. It didn’t stop him from being a bonehead. He did get suspended from Game 5. The Cavs won it on the road and never lost again to the Warriors that year.
Fast forward to 2019. The Warriors were the ones who got behind three games to one, to the Raptors. But Kevin Durant tore his Achilles in Game 5, even if the Warriors scratched out a win. Then in Game 6 Klay Thompson, once and future Splash Brother, tore an ACL with 2:22 left in the third quarter of Game 6. Thompson had already scored 30 by then. After that it was Curry against the world and the Raptors won the game and the title.
Is it crazy to think that the Warriors, even without Durant but with Klay, could have come all the way back and won another one? No. It’s not. Not by a long shot.
So that is how close Steph Curry is to having the same record that Michael does in Finals. And Michael, along with Kareem Abdul Jabbar, was the greatest winner in the NBA since Bill Russell, the greatest winner in the history of American team sports.
This is the kind of company Curry, at 34, now keeps. He has now won as many titles with one team as LeBron has won with three. He has won one fewer title than Kobe Bryant. Now there is all this debate about where Curry ranks with the biggest stars his sport has ever produced. I’ll make it easy for everybody: He ranks with all of them. He is in any conversation about any star of the modern game you care to mention, in addition to being the best pure shooter the game has ever known.
LeBron had a long run as the primary star of the NBA, even when Steph and the Warriors started winning titles. No longer. Now Steph is The One, the skinny 6-2 guard out of Davidson, son of Dell Curry, the champion of the world once more. Reggie Miller was some 3-point shooter. He never won. Ray Allen finally passed Reggie in 3-point shots. He won once. Steph keeps winning, and helping his team win the game even on nights when he’s missing. It’s a laugh that it took this long for him to win the Finals MVP award now named after Mr. Russell.
Steph won before Durant came to the Warriors. Now he has won after Durant left the Warriors. LeBron keeps moving around. Steph has stayed put, if you don’t count the way he keeps roaming the 3-point line all the way to the concession stands. Or maybe the parking lot. You keep hearing other shooters like Trae Young compared to him. Nothing against Young, I love watching him play and even love watching him sass the Garden. But there is only one Steph Curry. The One.
What we witnessed over the past couple of weeks against the Celtics isn’t some kind of valediction, not off what we just saw against the Celtics, all the way to the end of the tears and laughter for him at the end of Game 6. Again: He just turned 34 in March. In December, LeBron turns 38. Kobe was about to turn 38 when he retired. Michael didn’t call it quits until he was 40, and had changed teams himself, going to the Wizards. Steph Curry isn’t going anywhere. Of course, he and the Warriors are favorites to do it again.
Draymond on Steph: “Came out and showed why he’s one of the greatest to ever play this game.”
As a guard, you absolutely talk about him with Michael and Kobe. You just do. Michael averaged more points per game. So did Kobe. They were truly memorable. So is the kid from Charlotte Christian.
This is something I wrote here about Curry seven months ago, when the Warriors had gotten off to the fast start that was simply a heady portent of things to come:
“He is the biggest and most watchable and entertaining star in his sport and all our sports right now. In the NBA, it’s not LeBron and it’s not Kevin Durant. It is No. 30 of the Warriors, who has done something only a handful of players have ever done in the history of professional basketball: He has reimagined it.
“Bill Russell did it in a different way once, and so did Wilt Chamberlain. And Dr. J, who played the game so far above the rim you were afraid that he was going to hit his head on the ceiling. Michael did. And Magic and Larry, for a lot of reasons, including a rivalry between them that began in college, and because they brought the pass back to the NBA.
“Steph Curry has done that, for a lot of reasons, but mostly this one: He has made bad shots good shots.”
He does not do it alone. Did not do it alone against the Celtics. Against the team that was supposed to play the best defense of all the contenders, the Warriors played better team defense, and forced the Celtics into a Biblical number of turnovers. Andrew Wiggins finally was ready for his closeup, all this time after he was the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. And Draymond, even getting benched for big moments, reminded us all that in addition to being a royal pain, he still can influence a basketball game in so many positive ways.
But the game ran through Steph Curry. It always does. The NBA Finals ran through him. Again. His coach, Steve Kerr, compared him to another great winner, Tim Duncan, when it was over, and that his high praise indeed, because Duncan did what he did with the same kind of grace Curry has shown. It has just been different with Curry. Duncan didn’t change the game. Steph Curry did. What he has ultimately reimagined is the game’s possibilities, unless you are one of those people screaming at 3-point shooters to get off your lawn.
“This was [Curry’s] crowning achievement,” Kerr said.
The Celtics were such a good story, because of the way they came on after being a .500 team in January. They have fine players in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart. They were just more of Steph Curry’s supporting cast in these NBA Finals. The star of the sport was the star of these games. He didn’t carry his team. He carried a whole league.
SEEING EYE-TO-EYE WITH BUCK, METS WANT TO WIN WORLD SERIES, YANKEES NEED TO WIN WORLD SERIES & HAPPY FATHER’S DAY, POPS …
Buck Showalter might have made the shortest mound visit in all of recorded history the other night before Edwin Diaz got the last out of the last game of the Brewers series.
I asked him after the game what he said.
“It was eye-talking,” he said.
Eye-talking?
“You got this? ‘I got this.’”
Buck was back in the dugout in a blink.
Not long after that, the Mets had won another one-run game and another series.
Everybody realizes it wasn’t some kind of insult to suggest a few weeks ago that we needed to see what the Yankees were going to do once they moved out of the JV part of their schedule, right?
Somehow, though, that notion seemed to offend people in Yankee Universe.
So now we see how they’ve come out gangbusters against the Rays and Jays.
It is the real beginning of the 100-game season between now and the finish, and the Yankees have started it in high style, as they continue one of the remarkable first three months in their history.
But it’s always interesting the way the Yankees are still covered like the company in a company town, and when they look great again, as they sure do this season, it’s as if order has been restored to the baseball universe.
But what kind of order are we talking about with a franchise that has played in one World Series in the past 20 years, and hasn’t won once since 2009?
You know the deal:
The Mets want to win the World Series, and badly.
The Yankees need to win the World Series.
And here’s one more interesting question about the records of our two big-city baseball teams:
What would the Yankees’ record be if they’d gotten a total of eight starts from Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes the way the Mets have gotten just eight starts, total, from Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer?
My pal Barry Stanton recalls the days when George Steinbrenner thought mustaches prevented performance.
Once he got healthy, it was another master class from Mike Breen on the NBA Finals.
You’re going to love “Outside,” on sale soon from my Icelandic friend Ragnar Jonasson, one of the best crime writers on the planet.
The new LIV golf tour is about as meaningful a sports competition as Holiday on Ice used to be.
And while we’re on the subject: I’m surprised the Saudis didn’t try to buy Phil Mickelson’s way into the weekend at the U.S. Open.
Finally today: Happy Father’s Day to my father, Bene Lupica.
I don’t get to celebrate it with him until I get to the house on Tuesday.
But celebrate we will, as he begins to move up on his 99th birthday, as he continues to live his wonderful American life with my mom.
Our phone conversations begin the same way, every single day:
“How you doing, Pops?”
“Great!”
And in that moment, it’s the world that’s great.
