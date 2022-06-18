News
Chicago White Sox 3B Yoán Moncada exits Friday’s game against the Houston Astros with a right hamstring injury
Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada left the game Friday against the Houston Astros in the third inning with right hamstring tightness.
He is being evaluated, the Sox said.
Moncada talked with the training staff in the dugout at Minute Maid Park after grounding out to shortstop Aledmys Díaz in the second inning. He remained in the game for the bottom of the second. Josh Harrison replaced him in the third.
Moncada is slashing .179/.230/.292 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 29 games. He began the season on the injured list with a right oblique strain and played his first game May 9. He experienced quad discomfort, limiting his playing time in late May.
Moncada had a career-high five hits Wednesday in a 13-0 victory against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Moncada went 5-for-6 with five RBIs, hitting a three-run home run in the first, a single in the fourth, a double in the sixth and RBI singles in the eighth and ninth.
Class 3A baseball final: Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4, Mankato West 3, 8 innings
Andy Judkins was planning to pinch hit for senior catcher Sam Monk.
With a runner on first and one out in the eighth inning of a 3-3 game, Benilde-St. Margaret’s was a run away from the Class 3A state title.
Monk had struck out twice already in the game. A pinch-hitter would’ve made sense. But Judkins looked at Monk and thought the catcher gave him a look as if to say “I got it.”
“And I guess you’ve got to trust your guys, right?” the coach said.
In this case, anyway.
Monk went up to the plate, got an inside fastball and turned on it. He hammered a liner that flew all the way to the left field wall and caromed back into the outfield.
Monk briefly rounded first base, slipped, then retreated to the bag and stood firmly on it. He was in shock.
Meanwhile, his teammate Tomas Lee was sprinting around the diamond and coming home for the winning run to give the Red Knights the 4-3 win over Mankato West at Target Field and their first state title in program history.
“It was crazy. I was in shock,” Monk said. “I honestly didn’t know what happened.”
Easton Breyfogle went 2 for 3 for the Red Knights (24-3), adding a sliding grab with the bases loaded for the third out in the top of the eighth inning to keep the game tied. Dan Porisch went 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs for Benilde-St. Margaret’s. Jace Liebl went 2 for 3 for Mankato West (25-2)
After the game, Judkins went to Monk, grabbed his jersey and said “that’s what it’s all about.” The head coach is all about giving kids multiple chances, allowing for failure – which is plentiful in baseball – and offering the chance to rebound.
“We talk about the positives and you’ve got to keep going with it,” Judkins said. “You’re going to get another at-bat, you’re going to play another inning, you’re going to do all these things. It’s what we preached all year and it worked out and we got another W.”
Grain bin accident kills worker at southern Minnesota cooperative
HOPE, Minn. — A 36-year-old Pemberton man died in a grain bin accident Thursday in southern Minnesota’s Steele County.
Paul Frantum, a Crystal Valley Cooperative employee, was reportedly loading a train in Hope when he was engulfed in a grain bin, according to an announcement from Crystal Valley. Emergency responders received a call around 9:20 p.m. and began rescue efforts.
The incident remains under investigation.
“Crystal Valley extends their heartfelt appreciation to the emergency services and volunteers on site,” the cooperative stated in the announcement. “Our deepest condolences go out to Paul’s family and friends.”
Adley Rutschman’s first RBI at Camden Yards, Dean Kremer’s scoreless start give Orioles 1-0 win over Rays
Based on his accomplished amateur and minor league career, it figured that when Adley Rutschman started hitting, he would do so in bunches. The evidence appears to be building.
Baseball’s top prospect slapped a game-winning single into center field to snap a scoreless tie in the seventh inning of Friday night’s 1-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Rutschman’s first go-ahead hit provided his first RBI at Camden Yards, and he also caught a combined shutout from right-hander Dean Kremer and three relievers.
After going 20 games into his major league career without an RBI, Rutschman has now driven in runs in three straight games. He’s also reached base in eight contests in a row, going 10-for-29 (.345) in that span.
His looping single into center was the Orioles’ first hit in six at-bats with a runner in scoring position, coming against reliever Calvin Faucher after Rays right-hander Shane Baz, a fellow top prospect, held Baltimore (29-37) scoreless through six innings. But Kremer matched him, putting together his first scoreless outing among his 20 major league starts.
Rutschman was behind the plate as Kremer lowered his ERA to 2.35 through three starts after coming off the injured list following a left oblique strain suffered while warming up to face the Rays during the first series of the season. Kremer allowed a pair of hits in his final frame, but both were erased on the bases, with Rutschman nabbing an attempted base-stealer at second before right fielder Anthony Santander threw out Ji-Man Choi at second trying to extend his single.
After Félix Bautista struck out the side in the seventh, Ryan Mountcastle, who entered play tied for the American League lead in extra-base hits for the month, doubled into the right-angled corner of Camden Yards’ new left field wall. He considered heading for third, but he managed to score from second on Rutschman’s single.
Bautista returned to record the first out of the eighth before ceding to Cionel Pérez, who allowed consecutive singles ahead of a strikeout. Manager Brandon Hyde then brought in closer Jorge López, who recorded the final four outs, all via strikeout, for his fifth multi-inning save. López, who struggled in Baltimore’s rotation for much of 2021, is now tied for the major league in saves of four or more outs. In the past 15 years, only Mychal Givens, with six in 2019, has recorded more in a season among Orioles.
Akin, Santander rejoin team
With the team returning from Toronto — where players not vaccinated against the coronavirus are barred from playing — the Orioles activated Santander and left-handed reliever Keegan Akin from the restricted list and returned substitute players Kyle Stowers and Rico Garcia to Triple-A.
Santander was back in the Orioles’ lineup hitting third, while Akin was available out of the bullpen, where he entered Friday having posted a 2.61 ERA in 16 multi-inning outings. Before the game, Hyde was asked whether, given their significant roles on the team, he’s had conversations with them about their vaccine situations.
“I’ve talked to them, and it’s their choice,” Hyde said. “And I leave it up to them. They’re grown men. They’re going to make their own decisions, and I can give them my opinion, but people can make their own decisions. I can try to persuade or give them my thoughts on it, but it’s ultimately up to them.”
Stowers, the Orioles’ No. 9 prospect according to Baseball America, went 1-for-7 with an RBI double in his first major league stint.
“Just a great experience for him,” Hyde said. “He got two starts, and he faced [Alek] Manoah and [José] Berríos, welcome to the big leagues. But cool for him to experience that and then go back down and understand what the starting pitching looks like up here because it’s just different than Triple-A, it’s just different than the minor leagues. The starter you face is different, then the bullpen arms that come at you, you can’t replicate it.
“For him to be able to experience that, I think it’s an invaluable part of development.”
Around the horn
>> Outfield prospect Yusniel Diaz, on the Triple-A injured list since early May after the recurrence of a right hamstring strain suffered in mid-April, started a rehab assignment in the Florida Complex League.
>> Reliever Joey Krehbiel (right shoulder inflammation) “should be” healthy enough to be activated from the 15-day injured list when first eligible Saturday, Hyde said.
>> Triple-A Norfolk pitching coach Justin Ramsey has temporarily joined the Orioles, allowing him to get a taste of the major league environment and work with several pitchers he’s been around since joining the organization in 2019. “It’s really beneficial for him to see what it looks like up here firsthand,” Hyde said. “Just to have the big league perspective in person is way different than it is on TV. I think it’s really beneficial for him, beneficial for guys that have had him, also.”
>> The Orioles, currently carrying 14 pitchers on their 26-man roster, have to reduce to 13 and add a position player before Tuesday’s series opener against the Washington Nationals. Hyde said the Orioles have started having conversations about that move but will wait to make anything official until closer to that point.
This story will be updated.
Saturday, 4:05 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
