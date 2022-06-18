News
Chicago White Sox have a 6th inning to forget, allowing 10 runs in a 13-3 loss to the Houston Astros
The Chicago White Sox returned to Minute Maid Park for the first time since Game 2 of the 2021 American League Division Series.
Lucas Giolito started that game for the Sox. And he was on the mound Friday.
It wasn’t the Sox’s day then. And it certainly wasn’t Friday night.
It all fell apart for the Sox in the sixth, when the team surrendered 10 runs in a 13-3 loss in front of 35,467.
“Once it got away, it got away,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said.
The Astros hit three homers in the inning, including a grand slam by Michael Brantley against reliever Matt Foster. Yordan Alvarez hit a two-run homer off Foster, and Kyle Tucker hit a solo home run against Tanner Banks.
The Astros sent 14 to the plate on the way to taking control of the game.
“I walked the leadoff batter and I fell behind pretty much everyone I faced,” Giolito said of the sixth. “Didn’t execute pitches at all. That’s really it.
“At the end of the day I just need to be better. This is pretty God-awful. That’s pretty much it. Third time through the lineup, need to execute my pitches.”
Giolito allowed eight runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and three walks in five-plus innings. He exited after facing five batters without recording an out in the sixth.
“I have to be able to utilize my pitches,” Giolito said. “But I put myself in a really bad spot, walking the leadoff batter, losing the changeup, not throwing my best offspeed pitch for a strike puts me in a hole. Credit to them — they didn’t miss when I did miss.”
The Sox played a majority of the game without third baseman Yoán Moncada, who left in the third inning with right hamstring tightness. He is being evaluated, the team said.
Moncada talked with the training staff in the dugout after grounding out to shortstop Aledmys Díaz in the second inning. Moncada remained in the game for the bottom of the second. Josh Harrison replaced him in the third.
“At first we thought it might be a little cramping,” La Russa said. “They did the exercise down under and he had good strength. There’s something barking, so my guess is probably hamstring.”
Moncada is slashing .179/.230/.292 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 29 games. He began the season on the injured list with a right oblique strain and played his first game May 9. He experienced quad discomfort, limiting his playing time in late May.
Moncada had a career-high five hits Wednesday in a 13-0 victory against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. He went 5-for-6 with five RBIs, hitting a three-run home run in the first, a single in the fourth, a double in the sixth and RBI singles in the eighth and ninth.
“Excited to get him back in there,” La Russa said. “It gives our lineup a different, dangerous look.”
AJ Pollock provided the offensive spark for the Sox on Friday, hitting a three-run homer in the the third to tie the game at 3.
It remained that way until the sixth unraveled for the Sox. Alex Bregman walked and went to third on Alvarez’s single to right. Andrew Vaughn’s throw to the bag got away and Bregman scored, breaking the tie.
Tucker followed with an RBI double.
Giolito exited after allowing a single to Díaz, which loaded the bases with no outs.
“We worked on some mechanical adjustments leading up to this that I thought were pretty effective,” Giolito said. “I felt like my fastball was a lot better but still not commanding the ball, losing my changeup. Middle innings, generally working ahead, using my offspeed stuff, slider, changeup to be able to get back into the count, not be predictable.
“(Catcher) Seby (Zavala) did a really good job calling the game. … It’s on me to execute. I did a lot better job in the middle innings. First couple of innings, home runs on not good pitches, missed pitches. And then the sixth inning was a whole lot of bad execution.”
Foster entered and surrendered an RBI single to Chas McCormick but struck out the next two.
Brantley hit the first pitch he saw over the right-field wall, making it 10-3. Foster exited after Alvarez’s two-run homer. Tucker greeted Banks with a solo homer.
It was a rough start to the series for the Sox, who were coming off a three-game sweep of the Tigers in Detroit.
“We played great in the Detroit series, a ton of momentum,” Giolito said. “Everything was clicking well. It’s not good to go out there and do what I did, considering. That’s really it. There’s obviously improvements to be made.
“But I have confidence in myself, so I need to keep grinding. I felt like with the mechanical stuff, (Friday) was a step in the right direction. When it comes to actually pitching and executing, I need to be better.”
()
Twins miss opportunities early, play shaky defense in loss to Diamondbacks
PHOENIX — Arizona starter Madison Bumgarner was shaky near the beginning of the game. The Twins couldn’t take full advantage. The Twins’ defense was shaky during the middle of the game. The Diamondbacks took full advantage.
Missed opportunities and misplays in the field sent the Twins to a 7-2 loss on Friday night to the Diamondbacks in the series opener at Chase Field.
After Byron Buxton led off the game with his 19th home run of the season, the Twins took up residency on the basepaths during the first three innings. But despite clogging the bases — in addition to Buxton’s home run, the Twins collected seven hits in the first three innings — they only managed to score one other run.
Jose Miranda’s single brought home Gio Urshela in the third inning, tying the game. But in each of the first three innings, the Twins left a pair of runners on base, and Bumgarner would only give up one other hit over the course of the final three innings of his outing, dodging trouble early and cruising late.
Twins starter Devin Smeltzer was hurt early by the longball — Jordan Luplow tagged him for a two-run shot in the first inning and a solo shot in the third — and later by defense.
In the fourth inning, with the Twins trailing by just a run, things started to unravel. Smeltzer issued a walk to begin the frame and a single before second baseman Jake Hager laid down a bunt. Smeltzer fielded the ball and took a second to collect himself before rocketing a throw past Miranda at first. Two runs scored on the play.
Later in the inning, Smeltzer, Miranda and catcher Gary Sánchez converged on a foul pop up, which dropped between the latter two. Given another chance, Carson Kelly finished his at-bat with an RBI single.
And an inning later, after Gio Urshela was unable to complete what could have potentially been an inning-ending double play, another run eventually scored. Six of the seven runs Smeltzer allowed were earned in his 4 1/3-inning outing, his rockiest start of his seven this season.
Yankees homer 4 times, including Rizzo Grand Slam, in 12-3 rout of Blue Jays
TORONTO — Anthony Rizzo is willing to take one for the team. Or, the Yankees first baseman will take one for himself actually. Rizzo, who has been hit more times than any other batter in the majors since he arrived in the big leagues, sparked the Yankees big fifth inning by getting plunked. He ended the rally with his sixth career grand slam as the Bomber beat up the Blue Jays 12-3 at the Rogers Centre Friday night.
“Just the way I take the pitches and see ‘em is just different when I get hit,” Rizzo said. “I’ve said the last few weeks I just need to get hit. I went in a big slump of not getting hit for like two or three weeks and just being inside joking here but just the way I take pitches is different I guess.”
Whatever it is, the Yankees offense powered them to their eighth-straight win and their 15th out of their last 16 games. The Yankees (48-16) maintained the best record in baseball and continued to build their lead in the American League East. With the win, the Bombers hold a 12-game lead over the Blue Jays (37-27) and 13 over the Rays, whom they just swept. The Yankees improved to 23-20 against AL East opponents and have the best record in baseball against their own division.
“I know what it is, so I guess I do look at it, but yit’s not something that you want to get too caught up in here in the middle of June,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. You just want to keep stacking up as many victories as you can to continue to make sure you guys are in a good place to go perform the way they’re getting it done.”
The Yankees are rolling to a historic start. It’s just the fourth time in franchise history the Yankees have won 48 of their first 64 games and is the fourth best start through 64 games by a major league team since 1901.
It was the 11th time this season they have hit four or more homers in a game. They had 10 all of last season, according to YES. DJ LeMahieu, Giancarlo Stanton and Rizzo each homered in the eight-run fifth inning. Joey Gallo had a two-run shot in the ninth. LeMahieu had three hits and Gleyber Torres had two doubles.
Rizzo, who hit the walk-off home run on Thursday night, capped off the Yankees’ dizzying fifth inning with his sixth career grand slam. The 435-foot shot was his 17th home run of the season and his sixth in the last 13 games. He drove in four Friday night for 47 homers his season and 18 RBI in his last 13 games.
He also has been hit 10 times this season and 188 since he arrived in the big leagues in 211. Rizzo said that it really “locks” him in at the plate.
Trent Thornton hit Rizzo to lead off the fifth and then gave up a two-run homer to Stanton, his 14th of the season. LeMahieu followed Stanton’s 350-foot, opposite field shot with his sixth home run of the season. LeMahieu went deep to center field 450 feet. Torres followed with a double and scored on Gallo’s double. Isaiah Kiner-Falefa singled and Rizzo smashed the game open with his grand slam.
Jordan Montgomery allowed two earned runs on three hits and a walk. He struck out five over six innings of work. He gave up an RBI-single to Gabriel Moreno in the second and a solo home run to Alejandro Kirk in the sixth.
Manny Banuelos gave up an RBI “single,” to Moreno in the seventh, on a play where Kiner-Falefa’s throw went flying under Rizzo’s glove. Miguel Castro and Lucas Luetge took it the last 1.2 innings.
“I think we’ve got a lot of talented guys playing really good baseball right now,” Montgomery said. “So we’re trying to stay hot. Just keep playing good baseball.”
()
Francisco Lindor belts three-run homer, Pete Alonso crushes grand slam in Mets win over Marlins
With his No. 1 fan in the house, Francisco Lindor put on a show.
Lindor’s mom, Maria Serrano, watched him play at Citi Field for the first time since he signed with the Mets last year. And, in his first at-bat of the night, Lindor belted a three-run home run to straightaway center field, just a few feet west of the Home Run Apple. Lindor let out a roar as he rounded first base, then pointed to his family’s suite, positioned just behind home plate, when he crossed the dish.
The shortstop’s 10th home run of the year sparked a big offensive night for the Mets in their 10-4 win over the Marlins on Friday at Citi Field. The Amazin’s exploded for a seven-run rally in the sixth inning, punctuated by Pete Alonso’s grand slam. Carlos Carrasco was strong through 6.1 innings and 98 pitches.
Lindor’s wife, Katia, set up the surprise for his mom to visit New York during Father’s Day weekend. When Lindor was summoned into the press conference room hours before first pitch on Friday, he had no idea his mom would be there. Serrano lives in Florida, while other family members also visited Lindor from Puerto Rico on Friday.
The Mets’ $341-million man padded his offensive numbers with his mom in town. Lindor’s 49 RBI on the season lead all shortstops, and he’s three RBI shy of tying Asdrubal Cabrera for the most RBI by a Mets shortstop in the first half of a season.
For good measure, Lindor also flashed the leather on a couple of terrific plays in the dirt. Since the start of the 2020 season, Lindor leads all shortstops with 30 Outs Above Average (OAA). For infielders, OAA measures how far the fielder has to go to reach the ball, how much time he has to get there, and how far he then is from the base that the runner is going toward. Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed is second with 29 OAA, Carlos Correa is seventh with 13 OAA, and Javier Baez is eighth with 11 OAA, to name a few other shortstops in that span.
The Mets’ sixth-inning rally began when Marlins starter Pablo Sanchez gave up a single to Jeff McNeil and hit Mark Canha with a pitch. Then Luis Guillorme crushed a 401-foot single to left-center that was originally called a caught fly ball by center fielder Bryan De La Cruz. If the call stood, the Mets would’ve been caught in a triple play because Canha and McNeil had already advanced to second and third, respectively. But after a Mets challenge, the call was overturned and the bases were loaded for J.D. Davis, who collected an RBI single and pushed the rally in motion.
After Starling Marte walked and Lindor was hit by a pitch, Alonso mashed his second career grand slam 368 feet to left-center. Alonso’s 19th home run of the season gave him the National League lead. With the grand slam, the Mets first baseman also became the second-fastest to eclipse 125 career home runs in MLB history, doing so in 435 games. Ryan Howard is first, achieving 125 homers in 405 games. Aaron Judge was knocked down to third; the Yankees outfielder reached that home run mark in 447 games.
()
Twins miss opportunities early, play shaky defense in loss to Diamondbacks
