Chiropractic Therapy to Treat and Prevent Sports Injuries

We often hear about the traumatic injuries suffered by professional athletes, which sometimes end their careers. On the contrary, debates about their possible return to the game can last for weeks. However, professionals are not the only ones who get injured while practicing a sport.

Extreme sports enthusiasts, amateur athletes and those who live an active life are also at risk of injury. Most of the time, proper warm-up, fitness, and equipment allow athletes to practice their sport safely. Nevertheless, no one is immune to an accident or even an underlying problem that requires pain-relieving treatment.

How do sports injuries occur?

Sports and exercise are great for health, but they often involve risks. Most injuries are caused by overtraining, inadequate training techniques or unsafe equipment. Injuries such as ankle, knee, elbow, shoulder or column may also be caused by structural anomalies and muscle imbalance or weakness.

Generally, sports injuries are caused by trauma to the moving joint, resulting in hyperextension or hyperflexion, and so on. The breakdown of the “anterior cruciate ligament”, for example, results from deceleration, hyperextension or rapid rotation of the knee joint. This kind of injury, like many others besides, causes intense pain and a disability that prevent you from practicing your sports. However, chiropractors can help, prevent and treat sports-related injuries.

Chiropractic treatment of sports injuries

In Canada, United States, and many countries in Europe, chiropractic care has long been a hallmark in the treatment of amateur athletes and professional athletes. To improve their skills in the treatment of sports injuries and to help optimize athletic performance, chiropractic doctors may undergo a two-year residency program or a master’s degree which, upon completion of an examination, gives them the title of a specialist.

As part of their core competencies, chiropractors are trained to assess, diagnose and treat sports injuries. With a thorough history and physical examination, chiropractors can identify the cause of pain and dysfunction and recommend an appropriate treatment plan.

Treatment by chiropractors includes a variety of techniques to accelerate the healing of injured tissues and alleviate pain. They focus on joint manipulation and mobilization, soft tissue therapies, rehabilitation, personalized exercises and lifestyle tips to restore function. Chiropractors can also, in partnership with you to determine the best strategy to return to the game.

Preventing sports injuries

Professional sports figures are constantly reaching new heights in their professional career. With each passing year, the human body is taken to the limit. Athletes work every day and train to the maximum and taking in their diets a new level. Despite the meticulous attention and training that athletes take, they experience musculoskeletal injuries.

Prevention remains the key. Before starting a new sport or exercise program, consult your chiropractor. It will identify actions to prevent injury or optimize your performance.

Chiropractors are for athletes, just as cardiologists are indispensable for those suffering from cardiovascular diseases. Chiropractors have a specific training in the evaluation and treatment of injuries and diseases of athletes. They can treat an injured athlete more effectively than a doctor, who is not well versed in sports injuries. In addition to treating sports injuries, the chiropractor is adept at helping the athlete in injury prevention.

Athletes who receive treatment from a physician are often sent to the bench and on the sidelines. Others play and spend many hours after the game with ice packs and tend to have to take medication for the pain. Doctors do not treat the body as an integrated system but treat each individual injury.

It has been said that chiropractic care is more closely related to the needs of the athlete because special attention is paid to the spine, joints, muscles, tendons and nerves. Chiropractor makes sure that all parts of the musculoskeletal system are working in harmony in its most natural state.

Professional athletes see great value in chiropractic treatment they regularly receive and visits to prevent injuries. Whether you are an athlete or a weekend warrior, chiropractic care will allow you to achieve maximum performance, without consequences to yourself. Make an appointment with a chiropractor today.

Your chiro, more than a technician

Chiropractors are much more than mere technicians. Indeed, they can improve joint and muscular functions while advising on the means to be used to extend mobility safely. In addition, they are able to provide effective specialized treatments that contribute to health, relieve pain and improve the quality of life. These experts are able to direct any athlete towards proper preparation in addition to counseling in nutrition and prevention to avoid injury.

Harnessing the Benefits of Chiropractic

There is no doubt that chiropractic care is a fantastic pain relieving method and has repeatedly proved beneficial to the body of athletes. Are you an athlete that incorporates chiropractic care into your health and wellness plan? Leave a comment and share the difference that chiropractic has made for you!

