News
Clay Holmes has been lights out all season no matter when he gets into the game
TORONTO — Clay Holmes never shied away from dreaming about this. The big right-hander had always thought about dominating in the big leagues, establishing himself as one of the best and maybe even being mentioned for an All Star game.
“Obviously, that’s what you worked for. It always just seems like this thing of the future, but to be, I guess, a little closer, to so many things. It does kind of feel a little surreal. I don’t know. I mean any ballplayer in the big leagues this is something you work towards and hopefully something you accomplish one day, but it’s a lot harder to do than just dreaming about it.
“So it’s cool just to see some of the work and just the process of what I’m trying to do and kind of start to see some results.”
After tweaking his two-seamer to where it’s one of the nastiest pitches in the big leagues, the Yankees have in Holmes a top-notch closer who has converted in all 11 of his chances this season. He has a 30-inning scoreless streak spanning 28 appearances that is 0.2 of an inning away from tying Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera.
Holmes has not had a team score on him since April 8. Holmes has allowed one earned run all year for a 0.29 ERA, the second best ERA through a pitchers first 29 games of a season behind only Dellin Betances.
It seems like a dream ending to the work that Holmes did to get here. Except, well, the Yankees also have an All-Star closer on the injured list in Aroldis Chapman who is rehabbing his way back from an Achilles injury.
How will they work together when Chapman is back off the IL? Well, we’ll see.
“I think a little of everything,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said earlier this week of Holmes’ role when Chapman returns. “So he’ll be closing some games too. Basically, he’s gonna find himself in a lot of the toughest parts of the lineup. So whether that’s the eighth inning, the ninth inning we’ll just try and match him up as best we can.”
Boone had used Holmes as his best reliever even before Chapman went down. He’d pick spots where the toughest part of the lineup was coming up in the seventh or eighth inning and use Holmes.
“Some of the highest leverage points in the game are earlier in the game,” Holmes said. “I think one thing that we’ve done a really good job of here is just putting players in a good position, in their best matchups, and that could be in different parts of the game. I think that’s what they’re gonna continue to do.”
That’s the right answer, obviously.
It shows Holmes is a good teammate — willing to do whatever helps the team — and it’s accurate. There are bigger moments, higher leverage spots in the eight or even sooner in games.
But, there is something about being the last guy on the mound to slam the door. Certainly, Holmes’ visibility has gone up in baseball not just with the impressive scoreless streak, but also by doing it to end games. It just seems more important, more electric in the ninth.
Holmes smirked at that idea. That electricity? He feels the same whatever innings he pitches.
“Honestly, yeah, I mean, it’s important situation where you go into the game and you have to put up a zeros and you have to be your best and get some important outs so, that feeling is kind of same whether it’s in the seventh or eighth thing with the runners on or in the ninth,” Holmes said. “You still know, it’s important. To say that something feels more than the others. I don’t know. Just not really true. It kind of all feels the same.”
And, obviously, the results have been the same.
()
News
Montana governor under fire for vacationing during flood
By MATTHEW BROWN and AMY BETH HANSON
RED LODGE, Mont. (AP) — As punishing floods tore through Yellowstone National Park and neighboring Montana communities, the state’s governor was nowhere to be seen.
In the immediate aftermath, the state issued a disaster declaration attributed to the Republican governor, but for some reason it carried the lieutenant governor’s signature.
It wasn’t until Wednesday — more than 48 hours after the flood hit the state — that Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office acknowledged he was out of the country, though it wouldn’t say exactly where he was, citing unspecified security concerns.
Gianforte finally returned on Thursday night from what his office said was a vacation with his wife in Italy. But he found himself facing a torrent of criticism for not hurrying home sooner and for not telling the public his whereabouts during the emergency.
“In a moment of unprecedented disaster and economic uncertainty, Gianforte purposefully kept Montanans in the dark about where he was and who was actually in charge,” said Sheila Hogan, executive director of the Montana Democratic Party.
Gianforte, 61, is a tech mogul elected governor two years ago. He made headlines when he body-slammed a reporter the day before winning a seat in Congress in a 2017 special election. He initially misled investigators about the attack but eventually pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault.
While Gianforte was away, Montana’s lieutenant governor served as acting governor. And in Gianforte’s defense, his office said he was briefed regularly about the flooding, which caused widespread damage to small communities in the southern part of the state and had threatened to cut off fresh water to Billings, the state’s largest city.
But Gianforte’s critics seized on the moment and started the mocking social media hashtag #WhereIsGreg. Montanans and others also made wisecracks about Gianforte and the Appalachian Trail — a reference to former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford, who disappeared in 2009 and had his staff tell reporters he was hiking the Appalachian Trail while he was actually having a tryst with his lover in Argentina.
“Truthfully, it speaks for itself. It just does,” Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester of Montana said as he toured flood damage in Red Lodge on Friday. “When you’re in public service, there are things that take precedent, and this is pretty important.”
Gianforte finally toured the flood zone Friday but didn’t address his absence. He instead encouraged visitors to still come to the Yellowstone region.
“Here’s a very simple message for people that have planned trips to Yellowstone Park: We’re open. You’ve got to come. There’s so much to do in Montana,” he said. “The vitality of our communities depend on it, and your families need what we have in Montana.”
The floods washed away roads, bridges and houses and closed all of Yellowstone, threatening some of the communities on the park’s outskirts that depend heavily on tourists visiting one of America’s most beloved natural attractions.
Yellowstone officials said they could reopen the southern end of the park as soon as next week, offering visitors a chance to see Old Faithful and other attractions. But the northern entrances in Montana, which lead to the wildlife-rich Lamar Valley and Tower Fall, could be closed all summer, if not longer.
Scott Miller, a commissioner in Carbon County, where flooding heavily damaged the town of Red Lodge and other areas, said Friday that he had been able to contact the governor by phone when he needed to and that the state did not neglect any duties.
“The fact that the governor has been on vacation — there’s been no hiccups,” Miller said. “That’s why you have people in your cabinet.”
In Red Lodge, Tester hesitated to criticize the governor, acknowledging he was in Washington this week working on a bill for veterans.
“Some could say, ‘Jon, why didn’t you come back Tuesday or Wednesday?’” Tester said. “These are hard situations. I don’t know what his circumstances were. … I’ve got a decent working relationship with the governor and want to continue that.”
___
Hanson reported from Helena, Montana. Associated Press journalists Brian Melley in Los Angeles, Mead Gruver in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Lindsay Whitehurst in Salt Lake City contributed to this report.
News
Police: 3rd victim in Alabama church shooting dies
By JAY REEVES
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) — The third victim of a church shooting in Alabama has died, police said Friday.
The 84-year-old woman died at a hospital a day after a gunman opened fire with a handgun Thursday at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills, the police department said in a Facebook post. They did not release her identity.
The suspect, a 71-year-old man, also fatally shot two other elderly people during a potluck dinner at the church where he occasionally attended services, police said Friday at a news conference. Walter Rainey, 84, of nearby Irondale was killed at the church and Sarah Yeager, 75, of Pelham died after being taken to a hospital, police said.
The suspect was subdued and held by an attendee of the event until police arrived, sparing the congregation from further violence at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills, police Capt. Shane Ware said.
“It was extremely critical in saving lives,” Ware told a news conference. “The person that subdued the suspect, in my opinion, was a hero.”
Ware didn’t identify the suspect, whom police took into custody at the church. He said the man’s name was being withheld until prosecutors formally charge the man with capital murder.
He said the suspect and the three victims were all white.
The event was a “Boomers Potluck” gathering inside the church, according to messages posted on the church’s Facebook page by pastor the Rev. John Burruss. He said he was in Greece on a pilgrimage with a group of members and trying to get back to Alabama.
Police are still trying to determine the shooter’s motive, Ware said. He said the suspect had previously attended services at the church.
Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry told reporters his “close-knit, resilient, loving community” had been rocked by “this senseless act of violence.” The bedroom community is one of the wealthiest cities in Alabama, home to many businesspeople, doctors and lawyers who work in nearby Birmingham. Vestavia Hills is known for top-flight schools and a family-centered, suburban lifestyle. It has nearly 40,000 residents, most of whom are white.
The Rev. Rebecca Bridges, the church’s associate rector, led an online prayer service on the church’s Facebook page Friday morning. She prayed not only for the victims and church members who witnessed the shooting, but also “for the person who perpetrated the shooting.”
“We pray that you will work in that person’s heart,” Bridges said. “And we pray that you will help us to forgive.”
Bridges, who is currently in London, alluded to other recent mass shootings as she prayed that elected officials in Washington and Alabama “will see what has happened at St. Stephens and Uvalde and Buffalo and in so many other places and their hearts will be changed, minds will be opened.”
“And that our culture will change and that our laws will change in ways that will protect all of us,” she added.
There have been several high-profile shootings in May and June, starting with a racist attack on May 14 that killed 10 Black people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. The following week, a gunman massacred 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
Thursday’s shooting happened just over a month after one person was killed and five injured when a man opened fire on Taiwanese parishioners at a church in Southern California. It comes nearly seven years to the day after an avowed white supremacist killed nine people during Bible study at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.
Agents with the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives joined investigators at the scene, which remained cordoned off Friday with yellow police tape as police vehicles with flashing lights blocked the route to the church.
On Saturday, thousands of people rallied in the U.S. and at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., to renew calls for stricter gun control measures. Survivors of mass shootings and other incidents of gun violence lobbied legislators and testified on Capitol Hill earlier this month.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statement late Thursday lamenting what she called the shocking and tragic loss of life. Although she said she was glad to hear the suspect was in custody, she wrote: “This should never happen — in a church, in a store, in the city or anywhere.”
News
Special session unlikely on Minnesota budget surplus
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — It appears chances are dead for a special legislative session that could have brought billions of dollars in tax cuts and new spending in Minnesota.
Democratic Gov. Tim Walz told reporters late Thursday that talks with Republican leaders had “reached an impasse,” leaving about $7.2 billion of an original $9.25 billion surplus unspent.
About a week before the end of the regular session last month, Walz and top legislators announced an agreement on a plan to use $4 billion of the surplus over the next few years to cut taxes, $4 billion to increase spending in a number of areas and to save another $4 billion in case of an economic slowdown.
Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman told reporters that Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller told her the budget surplus deal was no longer in force now that the regular session was over.
“If Minnesotans think we need to have a special session to finish this work, if Minnesotans think we need to invest in schools and nursing homes and roads and bridges and pass these tax cuts, they need to let Senate Republicans know,” Hortman said.
Miller blamed Democrats for the impasse, saying they wanted too much in spending and that the two sides were millions of dollars apart on key budget and policy areas.
“Simply put, Governor Walz and the House Democrats have different spending priorities than Minnesotans,” Miller said in a statement. “After four months of session and four more weeks of discussions, the differences could not be resolved.”
Now that billions of dollars will remain unspent and taxes won’t be cut, next year’s Legislature and whoever wins the governor’s race will decide how to use the money. Control of both chambers is up for grabs.
Walz said he was open to restarting the conversation about a special session, but was not optimistic.
Gazprom Neft Will Supply Energy to Bitcoin Mining Farms in Russia
Clay Holmes has been lights out all season no matter when he gets into the game
Your Praise is Tied to Your Harvest!
Family Entertainment Centers Make Kids’ Birthdays Effortless
Brand Connector from Smart Token Labs: connecting brands and NFTs
Montana governor under fire for vacationing during flood
You Can Throw the Best 18th Birthday Party on a Budget!
Planning a Memorable Client Visit Requires Attention to Detail From Car Service to Entertainment
Leading Exchange FTX Announces Plans to Buy Canadian Crypto Firm Bitvo
Need a Personal Injury Lawyer to Help After Your Accident?
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
-
News2 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things