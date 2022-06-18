Finance
Computer Recycling Centers – How to Find Responsible Electronics Recycling Companies
Not long ago, CBS’ “60 Minutes” program broadcast a story on e-waste and global dumping. The reporters followed a trail of electronic recycling items from a Denver-based company all the way to Hong Kong, China and caught the so-called “recycling” company red-handed engaging in global e-waste dumping.
With over 80% of recycled electronics and computers ending up as high-tech e-waste in developing countries such as China, India, and Africa, we need to step up as responsible citizens of the world and choose computer and electronics recycling companies very carefully. We must support only those electronics recycling companies that are running both a socially and an environmentally sound operation, end-to-end. To understand how global dumping occurs, it helps to first understand the business model for electronic recycling.
To sustain as a business, electronic recyclers must generate enough revenues from all its recycling and reuse services and the reclamation of precious metals and other recycling materials, minus operating costs and the cost of de-manufacturing those items that yield no value (yet harm the environment).
The difference between an environmentally responsible computer and electronics recycling company and an irresponsible one can be broken down as follows: a) the way they generate reuse revenues; b) how they reclaim precious metals and recycling materials; c) how they manage the de-manufacturing process of low-value, toxic elements.
Consider the precious metal reclamation process for a moment. A responsible company would need to invest in having a safe working environment with proper protective gear for it workers and proper waste treatment procedures to prevent environmental contamination. In addition, a responsible electronics recycling company will operate using specialized de-manufacturing equipment that protects the workers from the harmful materials or dust that escapes during the de-manufacturing process.
An irresponsible recycling company avoids any investment in the de-manufacturing area. In fact, irresponsible recycling companies never lay eyes on the workers who eventually break apart the leftover electronic parts. As seen in the “60 Minutes” program, those workers are typically low-paid laborers from remote villages, who use bare hands and primitive tools such as chisels and hammers to pry the precious materials from the discarded items. The final discarded parts are then dumped anywhere – in rivers or streams or burned in a swamp – causing major public health issues.
The most hazardous materials found in e-waste are not the reclaimed precious metals, but the low-value, toxic materials such as Mercury found in switches and flat screens and the brominated flame retardants used on printed circuit boards, cables and plastic casings. These are the materials that require major investment in the de-manufacturing process. In summary, the cost to operate a safe operating de-manufacturing facility makes responsible electronic recycling much more difficult than the much used alternate: global dumping.
Yielding to the higher reclaim prices offered by the irresponsible global dumpers, many so-called recycling collectors send their materials to irresponsible recyclers, who in turn “sell” the recycling cargo to exporters. A few handshakes later and the e-waste cargo arrives at the ports of the global village’s poorest countries. Since the U.S. prohibits dumping of electronic waste in other countries, most of the e-waste cargo is shipped under the label “Used Equipment,” whereas in fact most of the recycled electronic waste is either too old or too out-of-order to have any reuse value.
In order to identify a responsible recycling company, one must first be able to pinpoint the telltale signs that a recycling company engages in global dumping.
Irresponsible recycling companies:
- Avoid educating the public about the e-waste crisis either on their company Web site or in their company marketing collateral. Irresponsible electronics recyclers make it look very easy so that the consumer won’t ask any questions.
- Omit details about how they track and manage the recycling process to avoid global dumping. Again, the less the consumer knows, the easier it is for an irresponsible electronics recycler to engage in some form of global dumping
- Host greenwash events with reputable nonprofits that don’t understand the proper recycling process. By making the electronics recycling process sound easy and by hiding under the guise of fundraising for schools, chambers of commerce, police association leagues and other nonprofits, these electronics recyclers further disarm the general public about “donating” their unwanted electronics at “fundraising” events.
Electronics recyclers participating at a greenwash fundraiser do not charge any recycling fees, yet generate enough funds to donate to the nonprofit and can still pay the high costs of de-manufacturing toxic elements. This business model doesn’t exist because it is simply too good to be true. It’s also an abuse of the goodwill of the nonprofits involved.
The truth is, these fundraising “recyclers” collect items that can be reclaimed for cash and then dump the rest on developing countries. They incur minimal handling costs by selling them as “exports.” That is how 80% of computer and electronics recycling materials in the U.S. end up as e-waste in developing countries.
- Fail to provide either a permanent address for their electronics recycling facility or a proper permit to operate as a recycler. Many use a P.O. Box or just a phone number that they publish during neighborhood pick-up campaigns. When you call, it always goes directly to an answering machine. There is no one available to tell you more about their services.
Now that you know how to identify an irresponsible electronic recycling company, let’s review what a responsible electronics recycling company looks like.
- Look for an electronics recycler who states a corporate commitment to addressing the global e-waste crisis.
- Use computer and electronics recycling companies that actively educate the public about the e-waste crisis and the socially responsible way to recycle and de-manufacture.
- Make sure your electronics recycling company can demonstrate its thorough process in evaluating reuse items, items for de-manufacturing and also its monitoring system to keep track of the entire de-manufacturing process.
- Support electronics recyclers who use only U.S.-based de-manufacturing facilities that have the proper permits, de-manufacturing machines and processes and safety and health monitoring system for their workers.
- Use computer and electronics recyclers that generate enough revenues from services to be able to allocate the proper budget toward responsible processing of toxic materials.
- Choose an electronics recycler that is well respected by environmentalists who have been focused on the e-waste crisis. These environmentalists have seen firsthand how dumping occurs and are very knowledgeable about how to identify responsible recyclers.
Publication and Defamation
Publication is necessary for defamation. Publication must be intentional or negligent. Here publication does not mean giving the publicity but to make the statement known to other person than the person defamed.
If a defendant has committed defamatory statement only to the plaintiff and to none else then it shall not amount to defamation. If he of his own will hands it over to someone else who reads it, it will be publication by himself and, therefore defendant cannot be responsible, but where he is under a duty to send it to some other person, defendant is liable.
In Pullman v. Hill, [(1891) 1 OS 524, the plaintiff dropped a letter in an open card containing defamatory matter, which is likely to be read by somebody else. It was held that it amounts to publication.
In Theaker v. Richardson, [(1962) 1 All ER 229] it was held that to send something via telegram or postcard that could be read by others can be claimed as publication.
In Delacroix v. Thevenot, [(1817) 2 Stark 63], ii was observed that if a person knowingly sends something in writing to defame a person in a closed envelope that it will be opened by someone else, then this amounts to publication.
In Sadgrove v. Hole, [(1829) 10 BRC 263] the defendant sent to a third person a post card containing a defamatory statement relating to the plaintiff, but plaintiff’s name was not mentioned, and no stranger unacquainted with the circumstances would have known to whom it referred.
Considering Purchasing New Home Appliances? Here Are Some Wonderful Tips
No it is not about buying hats or lamps, it is about purchasing a brand-new refrigerator or washing machine. The task is tricky if a customer is a greenhorn or buying it for the first time. Here are some wonderful tips for those who are considering to buy a major home appliance.
Don’t purchase impulsively
Avoid buying rashly or by your instinct. In order to bring home the best model with the best features at the best cost and lifetime warranty, it is important to be patient and do research online. Shortlist some of the good online stores and brick and mortar showrooms and make sure that the products matches your requirements. You can also wait for seasonal sales and bonanzas to avail pocket-friendly deals.
Make a list of what you want
Do you want the latest energy efficient products or is it the cooling features? Do you wish to get long warranties? Make a list of all the things you want before buying.
Read the user instructions carefully
Become familiar with the cautions, user instructions and safety measures before making the purchasing decision. Since it is a major device, it’s better not to gamble because lot of money are at stake and you can’t take it back.
For instance, an alluring touch-pad-temperature-probe-microwave or a fridge whose temperature can be controlled digitally can be great to have but being a layman using them without reading the user instructions will work like havoc.
Get well acquainted with the item
Know more about the application procedures so that you can use them properly. Whether it is a microwave oven, fridge or washing machine make sure they are well acquainted with their application and if it is too intricate avoid it. After all it is never shrewd to buy products that stop operating after few days of buying due to wrong usage or complex functionalities.
For instance, a huge refrigerator brought on sale that stops to function after some days or blocking the traffic of the house in a major way.
Buy the right dimension
Getting the appliance installed properly is of utmost importance. So, make sure that you measure it accurately and have the right dimension before buying.
Get ready for repairing
Repairing costs for home appliances are something which doesn’t cross the mind of the customers while buying. But, this is very much essential in the long-run. Never buy a major piece of equipment without enquiring for the name, location and mobile numbers of the people who can provide the repairing services.
Negotiate with the dealers
Get the best and the most lucrative deals by haggling with the retailers. Buy many appliances simultaneously or ask for free shipping and installation or a free extensive warranty. This will have a major effect on the final price.
To conclude, buying home appliances will get easier for you if you follow the above mentioned tips. So go on a shopping spree.
The Top Rated Hosted Call Center For Lead Generation & Sales
Many businesses want to discover the top rated hosted call center for lead generation and sales. Researching the many hosted call centers on the marketing can create greater confusion than clarity. When we were researching this issue for some of our clients we were surprised at how few of the hosted call centers lived up to their promises.
First, we eliminated from consideration any hosted call center that did not allow for a free trial. Our conclusion was that this industry should be excited by the opportunity to show off their system if it was one worth of showing off. Our thinking was that even if the trial was only 2 or 3 days that would be sufficient for testing.
We tested the hosted call center software to see how effective their dialer was. We wanted to make sure that the predictive dialer was able to maximize the agents’ time on live calls while minimizing the called persons’ time on hold. Many of the companies failed this test including some of the more well known companies.
We also tested the web-based systems to make sure they had all of the features that were important to our clients. These features ranged from ability to record calls, callback features, scheduling features, lead tracking features, etc. Some systems provided only a few of the important features while others provided many or all of them.
The next consideration was cost and ease of integration. Some systems performed well in our tests but did not warrant the high price. Others performed well yet were too difficult to set up and integrate.
We tested systems from many of the well known companies and some of the lesser known companies. Though we fully expected one of the large companies would come out on top this was not the case. We were most pleased with the hosted call center option offered by SafeSoft Solutions. The predictive dialer scored the highest in our tests. The system also had all of the features deemed essential and offered them at the best price of all those tested.
