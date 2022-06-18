Custom Made Jewellery: The Advantages Over Ready Made Jewelry

Share Pin 0 Shares

There is nothing more romantic than the purchase of a special piece of jewellery. Choosing a piece of jewellery is always a special occasion whether it is for a pair of gold wedding bands engraved with a personal message on the inside, a diamond eternity ring for your first wedding anniversary or a sapphire and diamond encrusted pendant for your wife to celebrate the birth of your first baby. There are many reasons why you should have a piece custom made, rather than simply opting for buying something from the local jewellery chain store in your town:

1) Originality

Having a piece of jewellery made bespoke will mean that it is unique, making it extra special and something to treasure in years to come. Most rings in local jewellery stores will have been mass-produced, such that your ready-made ring is simply one of hundreds or even thousands made. With the nationwide jewellery chain stores replicating their jewellery designs right across the country, you may even find that someone you know has the same ring as you.

2) Tailor and Enhance Your Favourite Design

Opting for bespoke jewelry means that you can tailor a design to your precise requirements. You may have fallen in love with a design that you have seen in a jewellery store or online, but by having the same design custom made you can enhance the design by making some subtle changes. Maybe you would like the central diamond to be a little bit bigger or the band to be in platinum instead of gold or you would like the diamonds on the sides to be princess cuts instead of rounds. With custom made jewellery the only limits are your own imagination.

3) Cost Advantages

You have found the perfect jewellery design in an online store or in a local jewellery shop. You absolutely don’t want to make any changes to it, so why should you have that design custom made? The answer is that by choosing the right bespoke jewellery designer, you could purchase that same piece of jewellery at a lower price. You need to find a custom made jewellery designer who operates from a workshop, rather than an expensive retail outlet. Keeping the overheads low means that these businesses can undercut jewellery shops for equivalent pieces, whilst offering a high class bespoke tailor-made service.

4) Knowledgable

Shop assistants in many local jewellery shops are not generally that knowledgeable about their product. Those involved in the manufacture of jewellery will have undertaken many years of jewellery training, such that they know their subject inside out. Jewellery craftsmen such as these will be able to offer advice on all aspects of jewellery purchasing, such as the advantages of choosing one metal over another and which diamonds offer the best value for money.

5) Trade Contacts

Local jewellery shops will not have the trade contacts that a custom made jewellery designer operating in the jewellery trade will have. An experienced bespoke jewellery company will be able to source diamonds and other precious stones from all over the world in order to get the best prices for his customers.

6) Craftsmanship

Choose a custom made jeweller operating in a well-known jewellery manufacturing area e.g. Hatton Garden in London in the UK, Cordoba in Spain or Antwerp in Belgium. Jewelry is a highly specialised trade, with different craftsmen specialising in different areas. By choosing someone in a specialist jewellery manufacturing area means that the best master craftsmen will be easily available locally to complete each stage of the manufacture. This ensures that your piece of jewellery is produced to the highest standards. In contrast, the quality of manufacture is extremely variable in local jewellery stores with many pieces being produced in low cost locations around the world such as India, China and Thailand where quality control is not a high priority. To compound this problem, the lightweight sales assistants are unable to tell good quality from poor quality.

7) 3D Computer Aided Design or CAD

The main problem with custom made or bespoke jewelry is that the customer is unsure how it will look once it is made up. With jewellery being such a big purchase, isn’t it too risky to have something custom made? The answer to this is to choose a custom made jewellery designer who specialises in 3D computer aided design or CAD. A 3D jewellery computer aided design specialist will create your unique design on the computer and generate a series of pictures or ‘renders’ of the piece. Amazingly, those pictures look just like real photos, so the client can see the piece looking precisely as it will look when finished. You will be able to view your ring from different angles enabling you to make any changes at the design stage, before the ring is put into production and changes become a lot more difficult. Your ring will then be produced from the computer file directly, so what you see on the screen is exactly what you will get. This is not a service that you will find in the majority of local jewellers, even those offering custom made services.