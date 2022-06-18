Finance
Dangers That Befall Elders From Their Children and Caregivers
Sadly, the persons who should love or care for a family member or charge with infirmities or old age, can and do perform terrible acts against their parents and the older people they care for. A trusted child or caregiver can succeed in cheating an elder out of money and property by means of mental, physical and or financial elder abuse. Elder abuse is achieved by coercion and undue influence coupled with the elder’s fear of being alone and unassisted. Elders often give in to physical threats that the caregiver will leave them alone, hit them, or not take them to the bathroom. Elders are especially susceptible to emotional threats or fear that the family member will not love or continue to visit them.
The following is a list of things are some of the dangers I have seen during my years of practicing elder law. If you read through the list and recognize what people might try to do to you, you might be better able to withstand their influence or call someone to help you withstand it. Some people to call are listed at the end of this article. You can get their local phone numbers in the front of your phone book or online.
Children and caregivers can and do:
- Try to get their own name put on title of the house, either alone or as joint tenant with right of survivorship. This cuts other siblings off from inheriting the house.
- Try to get authority to write checks on your bank account. This means all the elder’s money is usable by the caregiver. One of my clients’ caregivers appropriated $45,000 from her charge’s bank accounts. A conservator I know took $300,000 from the conservatee’s accounts.
- Take the elder to the bank to withdraw funds of which they take control. Frequent bank visits can rapidly deplete the elder’s resources.
- Get made joint tenant of a bank account. This means whatever is in the account at the principal’s death automatically belongs to the surviving joint tenant. The rest of the kids get none of it.
- Try to get annuities or pension benefits put in their name. This allows them to cash in the full amount and leaves the elder without the monthly stipend. Of course, the elder has to pay the tax consequences.
- Try to conserve the elder to get control of all assets. This makes the elder totally dependent on the conservator for everything and it dehumanizes the elder because their desires and expressed needs are not heeded.
- Write a new will for the elders and induce them to sign it without the elder understanding the provisions. The new will is often executed as a result of coercion, such as a threat to never come visit them. Sometimes an elder will accede to this demand for fear of alienating the child or caregiver. This type of will is often contested, which costs the estate lots of money in a probate proceeding.
- Get cars and other property titled in their names. It’s amazing how much finagling and cheating someone will undergo to get an old car that isn’t worth much money. If the car is new and more valuable, they work faster and harder to get it in their name.
- Take away the elder’s driver’s license or identification, credit and debit cards and checkbooks. This makes the elder totally defenseless and dependent on the generosity of the person who took their cards and money.
- Take control of the money and credit cards. After gaining control, they give the elder a minuscule sum of money each month, keeping the rest for themselves. In one family, the children used an online grocery delivery service to place expensive orders of unnecessary and inappropriate food with no concern about the elder’s preferences and needs.
- Fail to take an elder to doctors or provide their medicines. One conservator denied her mother prescribed daily medicines for 8 weeks.
- Get named health care agent. In this way, the agent can influence medical staff negatively about the elder to get the elder conserved or improperly treated so they will die sooner. I saw one perfectly healthy lady get conserved, waste away from depression and malnutrition, be zoned out from medication she didn’t need, and die six months later.
If anything like this is happening to you or someone you know who is over 65, it is elder abuse. The elder shouldn’t just take it and keep quiet. Call someone who can stop the abuse. Here is a suggested list of who to call. If they can’t help you, they’ll give you the number of someone who can help.
- An elder law lawyer
- HELPLINK 1.800.273.6222
- Your Local Council on Aging
- Your county’s Adult Protective Services
- Seniors at Home
- Don’t Borrow Trouble
- CANHR 1.800.474.1116
Before any of the dangers listed above happens to you, you should form a relationship with an Estate Planning and Elder Law Attorney who will provide the legal documents that will keep you well cared for in case you become ill or lose mental or physical capacity to care for yourself. You can execute a Durable Power of Attorney for finances, an Advance Health Care Directive or Living Will for health care decisions, and even a Care Contract with a caregiver.
Remember, the only one you can trust to plan efficiently to take care of your interests is yourself. Make sure you are knowledgeable about the available powers of attorney for finances and for health decisions and have planned in advance what to do if you should become unable to manage your own financial and health affairs.
Dual Nature – Using Your Facebook Profile to Sell Your Real Estate
Some people find that it’s most expedient to create a new Facebook profile for selling their real estate. However, if you already have friends and family that are also contacts, you might want to just go with the profile they already have friended. In any case, setting up a Facebook profile to further your real estate business is easy, but requires some thought.
Unfortunately, Facebook is not yet to the point where you can automatically designate specific posts or applications as not-to-be shared. If you have your Wall open to the public or your News Feed, you may want to ensure that everything posted is client-friendly. This may mean censoring both your and your friends’ contributions to your Facebook profile.
Setting the Privacy controls on your Facebook account will help you make this a dual account for both clients and friends. Depending on the nature of your contacts, you may want to designate certain areas as “certain friends only” and similarly restrict who can contact you certain ways.
Deciding whether or not you want to open your entire profile to the world depends on how accessible you want to be. You can always request a client as a friend or give them your Facebook contact info to request you. However, if you want people to be able to access your real estate information on Facebook, it could be a good business move to judiciously open up a few key parts of your profile to the public.
Your basic information is probably something you should keep to a select group of friends. Your clients don’t need preconceived notions about you based on what they can read about your sexual preferences, your religion, or your political views. Unless you are aiming to sell real estate only to persons of a certain religion, noting that you are a passionate follower of the Flying Spaghetti Monster may cause people to pass you by, even if you aren’t actively proselytizing to them.
Your profile pictures are a good one to leave open, but make sure they are professional and simple. Don’t post pictures of your family or your dog or your wood tick farm. Your clients like to be able to see a clear photo of you, so they can recognize you. It’s okay to have a photo or two of your family in a different album (some people like to have a feeling of connection with their realtor) but don’t overdo it.
Applications are a hard one. Consider not adding too many frivolous ones. If you absolutely must have some, place them at the very bottom of your Facebook page, where only the determined ever go. And, whatever you do, don’t use them to contact clients with. Attacking someone with your zombie is generally not a good way to convey a professional impression. Applications can also work for you if you install a few good real estate-related ones, so take some time to check them out.
Your Wall may best be hidden. Many spammers will use the Wall to place ads or phishing scams. Also, if your friends are using your Wall, it doesn’t make for a professional impression if they’re posting things like “U R so hawt! Wanna see U soon, sweetcakez!” Use your own discretion. Remember that clients can always use the Message function to send you private messages into your Inbox.
Keep an eye on your photo albums and keep your personal ones to selected friends lists. The real estate albums you will, of course, wish to keep open to the public. Make sure every photo is properly tagged and given some kind of information. A link to the listing your actual website is good, but including as much information as possible can make a photo a better tool to get people to your website.
The Search function can be modified to show as much or as little information as you want. Since you are using this profile as a business tool, you will probably want people to be able to contact you. Set the Search Visibility to Everyone, create a public search listing and allow people to find information about you and send you messages.
Your News Feed and Mini-Feed you should keep open. Every time you change something on your profile, it will be noted and is a great way to let people know what you’re doing with your real estate without actually annoying them with direct messages. This can be modified to show people certain actions and hide certain actions. Play around with the Facebook Privacy controls to find the best combination. This is where you can hide updates to personal information that clients need not see.
Use the Privacy Applications section to restrict views of anything else you don’t want people to see. It’s up to you to consider whether they would benefit from knowing which groups you belong to or events you’ve been invited to.
Look at your Facebook profile from a client’s view. Block everything that could leave them with a negative impression, but leave enough that they get a definite idea of your approach to your business. Facebook is an incredibly fast-growing social networking site which is enhanced by its easy-to-use, professional-looking layout. It definitely can be a valuable tool when used to enhance a professional image.
Forex Market – Start Trading
Forex trading is becoming a phenomenon. In a way, this is caused by increasing success stories and testimonials of some people who got wealthy in this business. Probably, you are tempted to venture into this industry. Before you join the industry, there are things that you should know when you want to start trading Forex.
The Forex market is not for everyone. You must have the right attitude in order to succeed. Some virtues like patience, discipline and a strong emotional grip is essential for your success. Moreover, there are also different tools and softwares that a trader should learn to use in order to start trading. Forex trading utilizes the software called spread betting platforms. These platforms will allow you to trade on major and minor currencies. You can also have the option of activating it at different levels. There are different spreads for each platform. This spreads will show you the cost of each transaction. Many companies offer this software online however, not all of them are genuine.
Choosing registered ones will ensure your investment and help you avoid fraud. A program that can help make you a successful investor is the charting software. This is the most important tool that you should access when you start investing. The reason for this is its ability to display technical data, which you can use in making decisions. The information that this software provides will allow you to make the right timing in entering and exiting a trade. Some spread betting companies provide this tool free. Others allow you to use this service for understanding certain amount of trades in a month. If you do not have this tool, then you are definitely missing on a profit generation opportunity.
Successful traders do not need to have thousands of dollars to make it in the currency exchange market. You only need to have a good financial management plan. This is important when you are a beginner because you will not loss all your money on a single transaction. Therefore, you will have a chance to profit on your next investment, in case that you lose on your first attempt. Furthermore, it can be helpful to try a demo account first. This will help you put your strategies into practice. You can also evaluate on your investment skills using this version and contemplate whether being a trader fits your personality. Getting the right broker can also make this venture a success.
Where to Invest 300 Dollars and How to Double It
There are many good reasons why doubling your money is a good idea, but by far, the best reason is that if you can sustain such a feat, you can make a large fortune very fast and compounding is the key and the answer to rapid wealth accumulation.
One example is starting with just $300; you could literally have over $1 million dollars in 14 events or compoundings. If you took out a calculator now to prove it to yourself you will see how quickly $300 dollars turns into a million dollars if you double the result every time.
The question and the whole point is however, how long will it take you to double your money the first time and how will you do it. Furthermore, the question is whether the process you came up with is scalable. It is relatively easy to double $300 dollars quickly but how will you double $500,000 dollars.
The answers to these questions are detailed and convoluted but not difficult. Look at it this way, if you can add just 20% to your $300 dollars in one week, you can double it after four weeks. So if you can sustain that for 13 months you could indeed have your first million in just over a year.
We are talking theory and this by far, would not be as simple as it sounds, but in actual fact it is specifiably possible. The math shows it. Putting together the circumstances that would create this situation would not be hard in the beginning. Lets consider a quick model.
Buy a $700 dollar mountain bike you found cheap selling for $300, sell it by the end of the week for $600
$600 buys a very very cheap little car. You clean the hub caps and vacuum the interior. You get $1250 for it in a week and a half.
Your $1200 buys you another car worth $3000 you pick it up cheap and give it some attention and sell it for $2800 in under 2 weeks.
Your $2800 makes a great down payment for a lot of land. A corner block that you have subdivided. You paid $30,000 now the two lots are worth $25,000 each. After sale you have $50,000 minus a loan of $27,000 leaves you with $23,000
Repeat the above block subdivision a few times, until you get to $100,000 then possibly begin building on the lots. In a few more translations, you will be done.
