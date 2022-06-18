Finance
Day Trading Software VWAP Calculation Differences – Iterative VWAP Versus Cumulative VWAP
The Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) of a stock, in basic terms, is the “average” price of the stock relative to the amount of volume it has traded during the day. With greater emphasis on monitoring VWAP due to algorithms impacting intraday trading activities, you might be surprised to learn that many day trading software firms do not use a standardized calculation of VWAP! While both calculations will produce similar results, you may wish to contact your day trading software firm to ask which VWAP calculation they use if your day trading style warrants monitoring VWAP. Chances are that the representative on the other end of the line may not know which calculation is used, so be prepared to wait a few hours (or even days!) before you get an answer.
The “cumulative” VWAP is considered to be the “most accurate” calculation as it changes with every transaction. The formula is:
The Sum of all transactions’ (Volume in shares x Price traded) divided by the Cumulative Volume. For example, let’s say the stock has 5 trades on the day so far:
- $20.05 1000 shares
- $20.06 800 shares
- $20.04 100 shares
- $20.03 2000 shares
- $20.03 3000 shares
The VWAP would be:
{($20.05 x 1000) + ($20.06 x 800) + ($20.04 x 100) + ($20.03 x 2000) + ($20.03 x 3000)} / (1000 + 800 + 100 + 2000 + 3000)
This translates into:
(20050 + 16048 + 2004 + 40060 + 60090) / (6900) = 20.0365. Therefore $20.0365 would be the “Cumulative VWAP”
The “iterative” VWAP calculation is sometimes used by software firms as it is easier to maintain in the database and prevents the overall software from running slower than optimal speed. It uses the last value of VWAP as the basis for calculating the VWAP on the next trade. Using the same example as above:
- 1st Iteration: (20.05 x 1000) / 1000 = 20050 / 1000 = $20.05
- 2nd Iteration: $20.05 + {(20.06 – 25.05) x 800)} / (1000 + 800) = 20.0544
- 3rd Iteration: 20.0544 + {(20.04 – 20.0544) x 100} / (1800 + 100) = 20.0536
- 4th Iteration: 20.0536 + {(20.03 – 20.0536) x 2000) / (1900 + 2000) = 20.0311
- 5th Iteration: 20.0311 + {(20.03 – 20.0311) x 3000) / (3900 + 3000) = 20.0306
Of course, as more trades (iterations) are made the closer the two VWAP calculations will become. With each symbol having several hundred (or several thousand) transactions each day, this should not be a great concern for most day traders. If you happen to monitor the VWAP for VERY thinly-traded symbols – with trades happening only a few times a day – consider asking your day trading software firm which method they use to calculate VWAP. This is simply so that you know how to monitor the trade activity and you then can make any necessary adjustments to your trading execution methods.
You also may wish to talk with your day trading software firm about other VWAP nuances such as if they count pre-market trades in the VWAP calculation. Find out if you have the ability to plot VWAP on intraday charts alongside indicators such as moving averages. These nuances will give you the best odds of maximizing your day trading software to help you with your VWAP-related trading.
Financial Spread Bet on Commodities
Financial spread betting companies provide investors an opportunity to deal in the financial markets without actually owning the instrument in question. That is to say, an investor or trader can speculate on many financial instruments such shares, commodities, forex and indices without having to own the shares, currency etc.
Financial spread betting is increasing in popularity. One reason for this is the absence of taxation!*. There is no capital gains tax on profits and no stamp duty on transactions. However, when a spread trade goes wrong then you can lose more than your original investment. Any losses incurred through a financial spread bet cannot be used against any capital gains that are made on ordinary investments.
Spread bet on commodities / spread trading on commodities depends on variety of factors. If trading on “softs” such as corn or wheat then large influences can be low yielding harvests / bad weather.
Spread bet on commodities – Brent Crude Oil
If you’re trading on Nymex Crude Oil or Brent Crude Oil then you need to consider the key supply and demand elements. Recently:
• Fears over increasing demand from India and China push the prices up (June 07)
• Concerns over supply and OPEC’s operating levels pushed the prices up (July 07)
• OPEC releasing a statement saying it was planning the highest ever level of oil exploration, pushed the price down (July 07)
• A possible downturn in the US economy (the US is the number one oil consumer) pushed the prices down (Aug 07)
• Two storms in Gulf of Mexico threatened supply problems. The Gulf accounts for 30% of US oil production and the majority of its refinery capacity. Naturally that threat to supply pushed the price up. (Aug 07)
Such conditions help to make volatile markets on which you can profits from by Buying and Selling commodities.
Originally the commodities market was based purely on agricultural commodities (softs), where producers / farmers and traders would set prices on the future value of the crops.
Similar principles are followed in both financial spread betting on commodities and the finance markets. The key difference is that in the latter one, no conventional quarterly cycle is followed.
Another difference is the presence of ‘new crop’ or ‘old crop’ in commodity softs spread betting, there are often two distinct markets present. The present crop and following year’s crop. In such cases, there is a possibility that prices and volatility will differ significantly.
For more information on financial spread trading, FTSE spread betting, Financial Spreads [http://www.financialspreads.com] and spread trading companies, log on to the website cleanfinancial.com. A handy website for getting information on commodity bets and a range of examples on how to spreadtrade commodities such as Brent Crude Oil
Erase Porn and Web Eraser Software Tools
The internet brings with it many advantages and disadvantages. The main advantage is that you can do lots of work sitting in the comfort of your home, without having to roam from office to office. Insurance, finance, purchase of products, pursuing an education, playing at casinos and many other things can be done at home with the help of the internet. However though there are many advantages, the internet poses numerous disadvantages too.
The main disadvantage of the internet is that the sites that you visit while browsing through the internet tend to get downloaded in secret files of the computer. With this, without your actually knowing about it, you may have some illicit images and information stored in the computer. Unauthorized people may gain access to information not meant for their eyes.
There is a remedy for this problem; make it a point to download some software in the computer where your privacy, job, family and business are protected. With the help of this internet eraser software in the computer, you can be sure that unwanted images and information does not get recorded or stored in the computer. In addition to all this, the internet eraser software helps delete unwanted files permanently with the help of its shredder feature. The reason the files get shredded with this internet eraser software is that it is not enough just deleting files. There are numerous tools in the internet which can retrieve deleted files.
This internet eraser software also helps you clear your search history for Google and Yahoo toolbar search history. It also helps clear the browser search bar history, With this, sites which had been visited will not be accessible to others.
A very important files users may not know much about is a file that stored secretly in the computer called Index.Dat files, these files store and record all your internet surfing history, what is more frustrating is that these files are hidden and can’t be located, and are difficult to delete manually. With the help of the Internet eraser software, it is possible to clear the content of these files to protect your privacy and security.
When surfing the internet, all the URLs that you visit are stored in a cache folder. So when you want to erase this cache folder from the computer, it can be done easily through the internet eraser software. Many people tend to clear history of the tracks of the sites visited clearing the browser history. However, while doing so, the files get hidden, and can be deleted only by using internet eraser software. The internet eraser software can erase all encrypted information found in the computer through internet surfing.
Accelerated Nurse Practitioner Programs: Perfect for Aspiring Nurses
If you feel like becoming a nurse is a very rewarding profession for you, then applying for accelerated nurse practitioner programs is considered to be one of the best moves. These programs are designed for aspiring nurses like you who are willing to devote a lot of time and effort in caring for individuals. Once you get qualified for any of the available programs, then you are increasing your chances of becoming a registered nurse within just a short span of time. If you have earned a degree in the past, then the accelerated programs can offer you the greatest opportunity to change your career into nursing. This can be accomplished by proving your capability to effectively deal with the intense training involved in a nursing course.
Accelerated nursing programs are indeed a huge help for aspiring nurses. With these programs around, obtaining a license as a nurse can become extremely possible. You also get the chance to obtain a speedy entrance in the somewhat demanding health care industry. Because of this, being able to achieve your dream of caring for different kinds of people can be achieved. You can also start to enjoy your profession especially after being able to help some patients in hospitals and clinics experience a faster recovery from their illness.
In order for you to get accepted in accelerated nurse practitioner programs, you are advised to prepare and complete all of your admission requirements. You have to create a list of all your possible choices and determine all of the requirements that you need to submit. After identifying all of the requirements, you have to check if you fit into the program. If you realize that the program is indeed suitable for you, then you should start submitting all of your requirements and wait for feedback.
When it comes to finding accelerated programs, you are required to take extreme caution especially when doing your research. You have to gather information from only reliable and legitimate sources so you will never be fooled by scammers. It is also important for you to ask questions. Ask your close friends and relatives about the specific colleges that they can recommend. Through this, you will be getting reliable recommendations from those people who are close to you.
If you have a strong desire to care for the health of people, then the nursing profession can be perfect for you. However, if you do not want to spend a lot of time studying the course, then accelerated programs can work suitably for you. This will allow you to obtain a certification as a registered nurse the fastest possible time. Because of this, you get a guarantee that you can quickly start practicing your profession. This is a good thing if you are already very determined to start working in the health care or medical field. Accelerated nurse practitioner programs are indeed a huge help for a lot of people. The availability of these programs can be attributed to the great demand for nurses at present. If you desire to become a registered nurse, then the accelerated programs are considered to be the quickest road to obtain success. This is the one of the major reasons why a huge amount of people appreciate the presence of the programs.
