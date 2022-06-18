Finance
Demystifying First Notice of Loss Acronyms – FNOL, FROI and SROI
First Notice of Loss, like many insurance related niches, leverages a litany of acronyms in describing the methodologies and nuances relevant to both providers and “consumers”. It is complex for those who use it, including both the providers and consumers. For the purposes of this article, consumers can be considered claimants, and providers can include insurance carriers, TPAs and FNOL Call Centers. Let’s begin by defining First Notice of Loss. A First Notice of Loss alerts the responsible insurance provider as to the theft or destruction of something which is covered under the terms of a given policy. Notification can often precede the filing of a formal claim. Many insurance providers utilize a specific process and or documentation to log a first notice of loss, while others simply provide basic guidelines. The concept is simple enough, an individual or business encounters a loss (fire, theft, vandalism, healthcare, etc.) and contacts an insurance provider or third party representative to alert them of this loss. From here however, there are a litany of acronyms utilized in this process. Some of the more common acronyms and definitions are noted below in alphabetical order:
Absence Reporting Systems (ARS): Employee feedback systems which can increase employee satisfaction while decreasing employer costs.
Average Speed to Answer (ASA): The metric used for determining efficiency in which a company responds to incoming FNOL calls and claims.
Average Time to Abandonment (ATA): The average amount of time a claimant waits before they disconnect their call.
All Trunks Busy (ATB): A telephone status, indicating limited call throughput, denoting that all trunks are in use. It means the trunk group cannot accept any new inbound or outbound calls.
Call Handling Times (CHT): The amount of time an FNOL call center representative spends with a claimant including post call processing. This is also referred to as Average Handling Time.
Electronic Data Interchange (EDI): An industry standard for transferring data electronically, allowing efficient and accurate communication for all parties involved in claims management. Accurate EDI integration is important with FNOL as missing or inaccurate data can result in fines and penalties.
First Notice of Loss (FNOL): A compressive process which can or should include incident reporting, claims management, state filing, data recording and retrieval, and customer service.
First Report of Incident (FROI): The instant that the claim handling begins or notice of absence is provided.
First Report of Injury (FROI): FROI relates to workers compensation compliance. Regardless of whether or not an employer agrees with a claimant an FROI must be filed. These reports are typically required when an injury causes an employee to miss 5 or more paid workdays, and must be submitted within seven business days of the fifth missed day of work. Each state uses its own FROI form.
Full-Cycle Claim and Incident Reporting (FCCR): Solutions that improve productivity and reduce costs for commercial and personal insurance carriers, self-insured companies, third party administrators, and managed care organizations.
Incident Reporting (IR): Well defined incident reporting procedures help with claims processing and to reduce claims paid out, handling expenses, and administrative costs. Both medical expenses and litigation can also be mitigated through effective incident reporting.
Intake Specialists (IS): FNOL call center personnel trained in the procedures relating to claim handling and FROI.
Subsequent Report of Incident (SROI): Reconciling the status of the reported issue with the status and methodology of resolution.
Third Party Administrators (TPA): An organization which processes insurance claims or certain aspects of employee benefit plans for a separate entity. A TPA typically handles the claims processing for employers that fully self-insures its employees.
Accurate, timely and efficient First Notice of Loss response, intake and reporting are important for both employer and employee. Some of the most important work can take place in the first few minutes. A well documented FNOL process and procedures dramatically improves data accuracy and reduces the amount of work required later in the process. An efficient and automated process can mitigate costs and reduce errors. This can result in consistently better outcomes for all involved.
Finance
How to be a Church Secretary & Survive!
Whilst reading an article recently on the role of the church secretary or administrator, I noted that:-
The Church Secretary must:
1) have a caring attitude & excellent people skills
2) operate with integrity and have a positive attitude
3) be articulate & computer literate;
4) have effective verbal and word-processing skills
5) live a Christ-centered life.
Whether you’re a paid member of staff or a volunteer – the role of secretary is a pretty demanding one!
One thing’s for sure, whether you’ve got plenty of experience in the role or are brand new, there’s nowhere quite like a church office to work!
“A good secretary is important in a church setting because he/she is on the frontlines and is the first person the public sees or talks to”. Yes, this is a key role in welcoming people in the church and making them feel a part of the body of Christ.
Your role is to make the job of the church leaders easier by providing administrative and organisational support, whilst at the same time undertaking a hundred and one different tasks to ensure the smooth running of the church.
The job description of a church secretary will vary considerably from church to church – but many of the key tasks are similar – and it’s certainly more than just answering the phone and printing off the weekly newsletter or bulletin.
An effective secretary will be able to multi-task, deal with dozens of interruptions, meet impossible deadlines and all whilst continuing to smile on through!
There is, however, one key thing for you to know before you undertake the role of secretary or administrator, and that is whether it is God’s calling for you. In a recent publication for new church staff, I found the following quote:- “above all it is essential to know that your work is part of God’s work and forwarding His work in the Church and in the locality”.
Without knowing that this is God’s calling for you, you might consider approaching this as an ordinary “job”, which will make you far less effective and more prone to spiritual burn out.
However, if you are confident that God is asking you to work for Him in this way, then you can be assured that “when God calls, God supplies”. When God supplies, He supplies fully; not just half-way or sparingly. That applies just as much to the people and office skills we need, as to the finance that we may often consider when we talk of God’s calling and supply.
To summarise, the work of a Church Secretary is vital, serving the church and helping to enable its worldwide mission.
Finance
Top Call Center Practices for 2018
There are certain significant measures which should be taken by every business to remain competitive in the market. If you are following advanced call center practices, you can simply offer good customer services, and can also keep the brand reputation to the highly desired level. According to the recent survey performed in the US, the customers have less confidence in call center industry and they believe it’s a tedious experience. Therefore, in order to clear this misconception, you can follow the below-mentioned call center practices to make your brand stand out from the rest in 2018.
Use right call center solutions this year!
First of all, you need to move away from those traditional tools that are not even allowing your agents to make multiple calls efficiently. Yes, if your agents are not able to call the customers simultaneously, then it’s time to change the tools and software; and follow advanced call center solutions that mainly include high-quality VoIP, smart dialer software and well-organized call center leads. Every year, the competition is getting tough and it has become important to upgrade your technology according to the latest trends. Also, make sure, you are using smart IVR (interactive voice response) solutions. You should also best quality IP PBX to forward the calls to the right agent. For performance evaluation, deploy analytics or reporting software and choose right CRM to manage the smooth workflow.
The training should be different and interesting… !
What kind of training procedures are you following? Are you using the same old and boring lectures from YouTube? How would you know if your agents are getting those points which you have explained them? Who is providing training to the agents? Is the trainer qualified and experienced in his field? Are you using the best technology to give right training?
It’s better to use some interesting ways! If the agents are engaged then they will learn most of their lecture. The best call center practices are usually incomplete without this common metric. Try to use different mediums in training such as smart charts, info graphs, interesting tables and DVDs rather than giving simple lectures.
Handling multiple calls during the training:
This is the most important and healthy practice that will ensure that your agents are ready to accept their responsibility. It is quite critical that you are having different kinds of calls for the test. Moreover, it’s not about the difficult calls, but it’s totally about the difficult customers.
You should train the call center agents to deal with all the customers on their own. You should also evaluate their daily performance and create more room for improvement and creativity in their daily activities.
Finance
Home Decor on Champagne Taste and a Beer Budget
Are you blessed with a keen sense of style? Does this sense of style spill over into your home decorating dreams? If you only had the money to do the make over!
Even if the economy is poor you don’t have to go without style in your home. There are numerous methods for decorating your home in taste and fine style without spending a bundle.
Do your bit, “go green” by looking for your furnishings in every second hand store, flea market or garage sale you can find. There are sure to be treasures hidden amongst all the other items. Be creative, with a little work a used item can become quite the center of attention. Think of this form of recycling as your contribution to a better world.
A great way to give any room a whole new look is by hanging a mirror. A mirror makes a dark room seem brighter by intensifying light. Mirrors also give smaller spaces the illusion of being larger. If you already have a mirror, why not look for a chic frame to replace the antique gilt frame for a much more up to date look. You can easily find mirror frames by looking at discount stores and yard sales and online at sites like eBay. Tip: Picture frames make super mirror frames.
It is very inexpensive to decorate using plants. If you enjoy a modern peaceful environment, bring nature into your living room with plants. Select plants that complement your décor to create a harmonious atmosphere. You don’t have to invest in planters for the plants; use one of your favorite bowls or an old copper kettle you no longer use.
If you are a person who does not fear all tools and manual labor, one of the best methods of beer budget decorating is to Do It Yourself. Your home will be the beneficiary of an instant update when you change the fabric on even one important decorative furnishing. Someone with sewing skills can quite easily turn out decorative pillows and matching curtains in an afternoon to give a room a totally different look. For inexpensive fabric sources, use bed sheets or make a trip to a sale table at the local fabric store. A little time and a little imagination will reward you with a room to be proud of.
Adding a rug or replacing one is a wonderful way to draw attention from one area to another. If you have an area that is dark and gloomy, add a light colorful rug. If you want to cover a stain on the floor, cover it with a beautiful rug. Generally, if you want to highlight an area, use a smaller rug; if you want to down play the area, cover it with a larger rug. You can hide many undesirable features with rugs and conversely you can accentuate by using rugs properly. Rugs are easy to find in all colors, shapes and sizes at discount stores, thrift stores, yard sales and for the widest selection at the lowest prices, shop online.
You can have your dream home with out spending a fortune by spending wisely and doing as much by yourself as possible.
Demystifying First Notice of Loss Acronyms – FNOL, FROI and SROI
How to be a Church Secretary & Survive!
GameFi Platform is Gateway to Web 3.0
Top Call Center Practices for 2018
Home Decor on Champagne Taste and a Beer Budget
Why Choose A Criminal Defense Specialist Over A Public Defender?
Buyers Remorse
Why Windows Azure Is a Viable Alternative to Traditional Hosting and Other Cloud Platforms
Dangers That Befall Elders From Their Children and Caregivers
Dual Nature – Using Your Facebook Profile to Sell Your Real Estate
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream