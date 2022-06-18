Finance
Disadvantages of Accelerated Degree Programs (What They Don’t Want You to Know)
It seems like accelerated degrees are all of the rage these days, and everybody wants to jump on the bandwagon and get started with this move. It’s certainly an intriguing possibility, and in truth, it holds many advantages that people find appealing. But that doesn’t mean that it’s perfect for everybody and all situations. Take a look at these potential disadvantages of accelerated learning to see whether or not it’s a good match for you.
One of the main disadvantages that some people run into is that accelerated programs simply mean you are doing more in less time. That means you are going to have a busy, crowded schedule, and there’s always going to be a lot on your plate.
For some people, this makes taking these programs very difficult. When you have a full-time job, you have a family and you have other responsibilities too, attending class at all can be hard, let alone doing it at a lightning quick speed. Therefore, you have to really consider if you’ll be able to handle the workload and move quickly ahead with a lot of work at the same time.
Some people don’t really like the online format that these accelerated programs are offered in. Online programs have come a very long way since their inception. They are more diverse and offer a much richer learning experience than ever in the past thanks to improvements in technology and quicker Internet speeds. But they still don’t perfectly emulate the real classroom learning environment.
When you study online, you have to be able to motivate yourself at all times. There is no set schedule and class time you have to attend, and there are no classmates and teachers looking over your shoulder. It’s really all up to you, and if you’re not a self-motivated person, you could potentially struggle.
Of course, that also means you need access to all of the right equipment in order to really thrive in your online class environment. You’ll need your own computer, the right kinds of software, fast Internet connection speeds, and a quiet place where you can comfortably study and learn. Not everyone has all of this, so this can be viewed as another potential disadvantage.
Finally, some kinds of programs simply aren’t going to work well in the online format. Some things you really need to work with hands-on, and learning on your own in a book doesn’t do it justice. So the topic of study is something that you need to evaluate to see if it will be match for an accelerated, online format of learning.
As you can see, despite all the hype and the buzz, accelerated degrees still aren’t going to be perfect for everyone. There are a handful of different potential disadvantages to be aware of, and it’s enough to make this something you’ll have to carefully consider. Still, despite all of the above, most people find this a convenient and accessible option that works for them.
Finance
Cell Phone Apps Download – This Ain’t Your Mama’s Cell Phone
There are so many things we get to enjoy thanks to the advances that have been made in recent years. New products that make our lives easier, safer and more fun and nothing covers all of that like the new cell phones (smart phones) that are available. To get the most out of your phone, and have the most fun, get cell phone apps download to make your phone truly all yours.
One of the biggest problems you’re likely to face is just trying to decide which apps to get. With such a huge (and growing) variety of apps available it can be a daunting task to figure out which ones are the best for you. Personally, I like to stick with those that make my day easier, more productive and more fun. Apps like a GPS unit or the newest songs for my ringtones are the ones I get the most often.
If you get a GPS app, for example, you won’t have to pay a few hundred bucks to get a stand alone unit yet you will have access to GPS whenever you need it. Whether you’re just trying to find a store across town or you’re taking a trip across the country, it’s totally up to you.
Another neat thing to do is to get a lot of different ringtones. You can have a lot of fun choosing the best ringtones for your friends and then assigning a different ringtone to each of your friends (you can also assign a different ringtone to the different functions of your phone such as one for a call, a different one for a text, etc).
If this is the route you want to go you should invest in a subscription site where you can pay just a low monthly membership fee and get all the cell phone apps downloads and new ringtones you can handle.
So make sure you get the most out of your new (and pricey) piece of technology. It’s dumb to pay that much for a phone and not totally utilize all the features it has available. Invest in cell phone apps downloads and ringtones so you can get the latest apps, before any of your friends have them.
Finance
Career Prospects With an Online Degree in Accounting
In the past, people used to learn while doing their regular jobs and at that time they were not having professional qualifications. Moreover, nobody gave the importance to update their knowledge with the professional qualifications. For the field of accountancy this was the case until lately, when the qualification became mandatory and now without a professional qualification in accounting, you don’t get a job in the field of accountancy.
Nowadays, you are having the option of earning an online degree in accounting. An online degree is the best option if you are living in a remote area or doing a regular job. Make sure that whenever you choose online college then first of all check for its accreditation. With an online degree in accounting, you are prepared to record and analyze the financial transactions for government and business organizations.
An accountant has different types of occupations to choose from, whether it is a specific accountancy field or a general field of business. It is the duty of the accountants to make financial statements and understand financial data for making budgets, audits of the financial activities, determination of the tax liabilities, and tax planning.
The field of accounting also offers various challenging and well-paid job opportunities. Accounting can be a good career choice if you are really interested in analysis, have no issues working with the computers, comfortable working as a team member, and having good communication skills.
There are various degree options in the field of accounting. You can pursue – Bachelors degree, Master’s degree or PhD in accounting, or Associate degree. Even if you are having a Bachelor’s degree in accounting, then also it is quite easy to have employment with well-paid positions. A bachelor’s degree in accounting is a beginning to further qualification which comprises of master’s degree or a doctorate. If you are having a bachelor’s degree in accounting then you can work as assistant bookkeepers, staff accountants, auditors. There are various other fields in which you could do specialization which includes bankruptcy, forensic accounting, tax consulting, and financial planning.
There are some careers for which you need additional education in a different field. For instance, tax lawyers require attending the law school and have to earn a Juris Doctor before they actually start the practice. Almost every entity requires some form of accounting whether it is individual, government; corporate, non-profit, accounting is one field which is having a high growth rate and well-paid salary packages.
An online accounting degree offers you with great career opportunities. If you are having an online degree in accounting then you are able to advise your client’s regarding different management plans and personal budget. You can also assist them in different issues like risk management and retirement plans which are mainly pertinent for the accountants.
Finance
How Expensive Is the Asia Pacific Region for Expats?
The Asia-Pacific Region has some of the most expensive expatriate locations to live in the world. At the number spot is Tokyo for the last quarter of 2012, Hong Kong is fifth, Yokohama seventh, Osaka eighth and Nagoya ninth. What makes Tokyo so expensive and what other Asia Pacific cities are hotspots in the October 2012 cost of living rankings?
As the most expensive city in Asia-Pacific and the world Tokyo has an overall COLI of 139.89 compared to New York with an index of 100 and is followed by Zurich (2nd), Geneva (3rd) and Luanda (4th) in the world rankings.
The historical strength of the Japanese currency, the high population density, the high level of salaries, and the lack of resources which result in a high proportion of imports, is what places Tokyo in this position. Particularly expensive are the following basket groups groceries, healthcare, housing and transport. Benchmark pricing in a major international retail store for 1 kg apples is $7.08, 1 kg boneless, skinless, chicken breast $11.91, 1 kg cheddar cheese $18.22, and 1L full cream milk $2.73.
Benchmark prices for a private practice doctor visit for an uninsured patient is $125, and a private hospital stay per day including nursing care, medications, diagnostic tests, food, and related costs is $3,675. The rental for a secure up-market unfurnished apartment (3 bedrooms) is $6,293 in a central location, and $3,209 in a suburban location, per month excluding utilities.
To provide an assignee, sent from a low cost of living country to a more expensive country, with a similar purchasing power to what they have in their home country, requires an adjustment to their assignment salary. The amount of adjustment depends on which country they come from. The larger the difference in cost of living, the larger the adjustment required to ensure a similar level of purchasing power in the host country.
The most expensive countries for expatriates in the Asia Pacific area for this quarter are Japan, Papua New Guinea, Singapore, Australia and China. While the cheapest is Dushanbe in Tajikistan ranked 766th in the world.
The biggest mover down is Tashkent in Uzbekistan which has dropped to the 474th most expensive location in the world, while Papeete in French Polynesia is the biggest mover up the rankings to the 117th position.
The reason for these movements is that Tashkent has become less expensive for expatriate’s to live in relative to other global locations. This is mainly due to the depreciation of the Uzbekistan Som against the US Dollar over the past year. In September 2011 US $1 could buy UZS 1750, today that has risen to over UZS 1920, increasing expatriate purchasing power by just under 10% in one year.
Papeetes’ high cost of living is mainly due to the fact that most goods and services are imported at great cost. Furthermore the economy is exposed to the global economy through its heavy reliance on tourism, which went into a long decline from 2006 and was compounded by the global recession. Groceries and communication are particularly expensive.
The Cost of Living rankings are released every quarter and measure the comparative cost of living for expatriates in 780 cities, covering every country worldwide. The cost of 13 basket groups with over 140 items are compared in each location, these include alcohol and tobacco, clothing, communication, education, furniture and appliances, groceries, healthcare, housing, personal care, recreation and culture, restaurants-meals-out and hotels, and transport.
The below list shows the Top 10 overall cost of living rankings in the Asia Pacific area by city:
1. Japan, Tokyo
2. China, Hong Kong
3. Japan, Yokohama
4. Japan, Osaka
5. Japan, Nagoya
6. Japan, Kobe
7. Japan, Kyoto
8. Japan, Kawasaki
9. Japan, Fukuoka
10. Papua New Guinea, Port Moresby
The below list shows the Top 10 overall cost of living rankings in the Asia Pacific area by city excluding the housing, education, healthcare and transport basket groups:
1. Japan, Tokyo
2. Japan, Osaka
3. Japan, Yokohama
4. Australia, Sydney
5. New Caledonia, Noumea
6. Japan, Kobe
7. Solomon Islands, Honiara
8. Japan, Nagoya
9. Australia, Canberra
10. Japan, Kyoto
The Head of Client and Marketing Services Denise McManus explains that: “Expatriates have long known that Tokyo is a very expensive posting. However it is possible to live within your budget by making sensible choices, for example we know that taxis are expensive, so rather save money and make use of the train service. There are also many expensive restaurants, particularly western branded ones, rather explore some of the many lower and medium-end options.”
New York City is used as the base for the cost of living index rankings and the US dollar is used as the base currency. The cost of living data collected is representative of an expatriate lifestyle, where the local prices for fixed quantities of the same good and services at or near each location, and US dollar exchange rates are used. Prices in each location are affected by availability (i.e. supply and demand) as well as local pricing regulations and taxes on goods and services (e.g. premiums on luxury goods). Local inflation is usually representative of local price increases, which in turn impacts an expatriates purchasing power in the host country. The exchange rate impacts both the price of imports to the host country and the expatriate assignment salary calculation between the home and the host country. The cost of living has a significant impact on the purchasing power of an expatriate’s salary package.
Disadvantages of Accelerated Degree Programs (What They Don’t Want You to Know)
Cell Phone Apps Download – This Ain’t Your Mama’s Cell Phone
CDC advisers recommend COVID-19 shots for children under 5
Career Prospects With an Online Degree in Accounting
How Expensive Is the Asia Pacific Region for Expats?
Emerging Crypto Art Platform Outland Raises $5M Seed Round Led by OKG Ventures
Water Damage Restoration – WRT Exam
Keratosis Pilaris – What You Need in a Skin Treatment Cream
Review of Takeoff Software for Estimating Construction
Tips to Prepare for Your Criminal Trial
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream