Disadvantages of Accelerated Degree Programs (What They Don’t Want You to Know)

It seems like accelerated degrees are all of the rage these days, and everybody wants to jump on the bandwagon and get started with this move. It’s certainly an intriguing possibility, and in truth, it holds many advantages that people find appealing. But that doesn’t mean that it’s perfect for everybody and all situations. Take a look at these potential disadvantages of accelerated learning to see whether or not it’s a good match for you.

One of the main disadvantages that some people run into is that accelerated programs simply mean you are doing more in less time. That means you are going to have a busy, crowded schedule, and there’s always going to be a lot on your plate.

For some people, this makes taking these programs very difficult. When you have a full-time job, you have a family and you have other responsibilities too, attending class at all can be hard, let alone doing it at a lightning quick speed. Therefore, you have to really consider if you’ll be able to handle the workload and move quickly ahead with a lot of work at the same time.

Some people don’t really like the online format that these accelerated programs are offered in. Online programs have come a very long way since their inception. They are more diverse and offer a much richer learning experience than ever in the past thanks to improvements in technology and quicker Internet speeds. But they still don’t perfectly emulate the real classroom learning environment.

When you study online, you have to be able to motivate yourself at all times. There is no set schedule and class time you have to attend, and there are no classmates and teachers looking over your shoulder. It’s really all up to you, and if you’re not a self-motivated person, you could potentially struggle.

Of course, that also means you need access to all of the right equipment in order to really thrive in your online class environment. You’ll need your own computer, the right kinds of software, fast Internet connection speeds, and a quiet place where you can comfortably study and learn. Not everyone has all of this, so this can be viewed as another potential disadvantage.

Finally, some kinds of programs simply aren’t going to work well in the online format. Some things you really need to work with hands-on, and learning on your own in a book doesn’t do it justice. So the topic of study is something that you need to evaluate to see if it will be match for an accelerated, online format of learning.

As you can see, despite all the hype and the buzz, accelerated degrees still aren’t going to be perfect for everyone. There are a handful of different potential disadvantages to be aware of, and it’s enough to make this something you’ll have to carefully consider. Still, despite all of the above, most people find this a convenient and accessible option that works for them.