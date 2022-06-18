Finance
Do You Want to Have Healthy Skin – Learn the Simple Secret
Every woman feels very proud when she enters a super market for instance and realizes every one staring at her, yes it is a beautiful feeling but it takes lots of dedication. To have a healthy and younger skin, you must be willing to work very hard because maintaining a healthy skin does not come just by saying “I want my skin to be healthy” and not working to improve your skin.
The women in Korea and Japan are examples of women who believe it is important to work towards having your skin healthy, this is because; the women in Korea always go out wearing sun screen protection and the women in Japan apply sea weed masks in order to keep their face young and beautiful.
Even in the past, both the women and men in Egypt bathed in milk for their skin to be soft and very nutritious. There are so many things you can do to keep your skin healthy and young and all you have to do is follow them. Read on….
First of all, when you take in lots of vegetables and fruits frequently or better still, everyday is a nice step to begin the process of having a healthy skin. The good thing about vegetables and fruit is that, they do not only help to keep your skin healthy and beautiful, they also protect your body from ordinary illnesses because they provide your body with the right sums of specific minerals and vitamins that help to fight all ordinary illnesses.
You also have to know that the sun is also a huge factor when it comes to having a healthy and young skin so you have to make sure you stay away from the sun or you can use sun screen when going out.
Having a natural skin care custom you perform every day is also very important and it is important to use anti aging moisturizers but be very careful and sure that what ever moisturizer you use has natural components so that it doesn’t rather destroy your skin instead of protecting it.
Having lots of rest is also one important way by which your hormones are made stable and this also helps to prevent dry skin and makes your skin very beautiful. Having healthy skin is a one thing every human both man and woman should endeavor to have because it helps to make us feel great and happy in some way.
Computer Ergonomics 101
Screens: They’re everywhere. Whether a laptop, desktop computer, GPS, video game, I-Pad, I-Pod, Tablet, or any other variation, technology has changed our lifestyles immensely. Along with this increasing trend comes many consequences, including neck pain, back pain, carpel tunnel syndrome, headaches, eye strain, and other symptoms with continued use. Changes to your existing computer station can make a huge difference in your overall life.
Screen Usage Background: In a 2010 study by the New York Times, “adults are exposed to screens – TVs, cell phones, (computers), even G.P.S. devices for about 8.5 hours on any given day, according to a study released by the Council for Research Excellence. We now spend almost half our waking hours either online, on the phone, or watching television according to a survey. The average adult is awake for 15 hours and 45 minutes every day and 45 percent of that time is spent using a proliferation of technology, according to a Canadian study.”
Dangers of using a laptop computer: Many symptoms can develop using a laptop computer, including carpal tunnel syndrome, epicondylitis (elbow pain), neck, mid-back, and lower back pain, headaches, eye-strain, dizziness, fatigue, disc herniations, arthritis, compressed nerves, and many others. Due to the present configuration and the propensity for people to use their laptops for extended periods of time, these symptoms and dangers are on the rise, increasing missed hours of work and workers compensation claims. Proper ergonomic features are altered for the sake of portability. Posture, keyboard spacing, screen size and restricted positioning, are currently the most detrimental to a proper ergonomic configured computer. More and more people are using laptops as a desktop computer. When the screen is too low, it causes the neck curve to flatten. When the head goes forward and flexes down, it puts increase pressure on the neck muscles and spinal cord. According to the Mayo Clinic, “Forward head posture leads to long-term muscle strain, disc herniations, arthritis and pinched nerves.”
Statistics of various musculoskeletal disorders: Musculoskeletal disorders, including carpal tunnel syndrome, have the highest incidence of medical conditions in the U.S., affecting 7% of the population. A work-related musculoskeletal disorder, otherwise known as a cumulative trauma disorder (CTD) or overuse syndrome, is an injury to the muscles, tendons and/or nerves of the upper body either caused or aggravated by repetitive work. They account for 14% of physician visits and:
Approximately 260,000 carpal tunnel release operations are performed each year, with 47% of the cases considered to be work related, the 2nd most common surgery.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome is the #1 reported medical problem, accounting for about 50% of all work-related injuries. Presently, 25% of all computer operators have Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, with estimates that by the year 2000, 50% of the entire workforce may be affected. Carpal tunnel syndrome results in the highest number of days lost among all work related injuries. The National Center for Health Statistics states that “Carpal tunnel syndrome results in the highest number of days lost among all work related injuries.” Almost half of the carpal tunnel cases result in 31 days or more of work loss. The daily usage of computers and laptops contribute to a large proportion of these statistics listed above, and as a result, people are seeking medical, chiropractic, and therapeutic treatment on a regular basis.
Computer Eye Strain: Each day 140 million Americans spend a significant amount of time using a computer at work. The poor images on a computer screen can cause a repetitive refocusing effort and strain the eye muscles, leading to such symptoms as blurred vision, headaches, or dry, irritated eyes as well as neck and back pain. Nearly 90 percent of those who use a computer at least three hours a day suffer from these symptoms, known as computer eye strain.
Proper Computer Posture: To correctly use a computer and/or laptop, the monitor should be 20-24″ from the patients face. The screen should be positioned at eye level. The users chair should be positioned such that the user’s feet are firmly on the floor, with a 90 degree angle of the knees. Arms should be bent 90 degrees as well, with forearms parallel to the floor, with elbows comfortably resting by your side. A good lumbar or back support and a proper ergonomic chair will only enhance your workstation. An ergonomic keyboard where there is a space between each hand, and the keys are angled on the keyboard will also help prevent carpal tunnel like symptoms. Frequent breaks, including stretching at 30-45 minute intervals will help increase stamina. To use your laptop as a desktop, purchase a docking station, a remote keyboard, and mouse, and raise the height of the laptop by placing it on text books. This will make a huge difference in preventing symptoms.
By making simple lifestyle changes to your computer station, many musculoskeletal problems, and other related symptoms can be avoided. If you are experiencing any of the above symptoms, contact your family chiropractor or doctor.
Humor – Taking Your Jokes to the Next Level
Often as comedians we stop short in the humor writing process. We find the funny and move on. We walk away not realizing the gem that lies waiting just a breath away – that element that will take the joke from funny to genius. I can speak from experience because I’ve been stuck in a pattern of quitting too soon.
How do I know when I’ve stopped too soon? Usually my gut is telling me that I found the funny but missed the nugget – an intuition that I have wrapped it up before really cultivating it to the fullest potential. Another way I know is because I see the other comedians who have found their nuggets. I can see their jokes being on a higher level than mine. Sure, I may have found the funny. But they found the funnier.
Think you may have this problem too? Here are some signs that you are stopping too soon:
You just know it. You have this feeling that you settled for whatever came to you first.
The joke gets a weak laugh from your audience and you know the concept is funnier than that. You also know that it’s too funny to throw it away.
When you compare your jokes to other comedians’ jokes, they fall short.
Your joke topics fall into that common area shared by other comedians. There is nothing really unique about your joke.
When you wrote it and came back three days later it wasn’t so funny anymore.
You hear three other people tell pretty much the same joke.
These are just a few signs and I’m thinking if you need any more signs than that I’m not going to be able to convince you in this article.
Okay, so we have a problem? How do we fix it? How do we keep going with our joke? How do we take a joke to the next level? Here is what I’ve come up with based on my written research, advice from colleagues, and a little soul searching.
Let your audiences help you. If your jokes are funny enough to use, go ahead and start using them. Then let your audiences tell you what needs to be fixed. This takes time but it works. If I take the time to mingle with my audience after a show, quite often they will come up and tell me ways to improve my jokes, or things that they thought of to add to the joke. I don’t take it personally. I’ve gotten some of my best jokes that way. Let your audiences work for you.
Walk around it like a crab. Carry the joke idea in your mind for a while. Chew on it, as my uncle Skeeter would say. I usually carry a story idea around in my head for several weeks. Without even being intentional about it, new ideas will come to me until the story idea is much better than if I’d written it when it first came to me.
Brain Map it. You probably already know what this is, but in case you don’t, it’s the process of picking your topic apart and finding all related topics. You let your mind go and as you come up with each tangent turn around and find a related topic to that. For example, if your topic is parenting, you would come up with things like childbirth, discipline, toys, potty training, etc. Now you can take those topics and find topics to spin off of them. For example, childbirth could result in: the epidural, what if men had babies, the pictures, who has the worst birthing story, etc. And you can keep going and going and going. You can turn who has the worst birthing story into a competition at a cookout. I have used this process to turn a handful of jokes into a twenty-minute show or a short story. The key here is to let your mind go. Don’t look for the funny. Just write.
Play What-If. Take your topic and ask yourself, What if ….happened? Or what if ….happened? Or what about if …. happened? The key here is to think of unusual things that could happen in your topic. Let’s say parenting is your topic. You brain map it and get on the subject of how easy it is to become a parent. What if you had to have a license to be a parent? What if parents could get their licenses revoked? What if you could get your license revoked for doing stupid stuff to embarrass your kids – like wearing black socks and sandals to the beach. What if kids could divorce their parents? Wasn’t there a movie about that?
Insert a Conflict. Things get so much more interesting when a conflict is added to the picture. And how about a second one? And another one? This is the fuel for a good sitcom episode. One mishap is funny. Two is funnier. Three is hilarious.
What led up to this? Think of what led up to your conflict – the motivations that led to that chain of events.
Apply other characters and perspectives to your scenarios. What if this happened to someone else? Like the football coach? Or your Sunday school teacher? How would other people see it – people of different ages or cultural backgrounds? You will reach a whole new level of funny if you start running your comedy through the filter of different personalities – especially quirky personalities.
What and who is going to fix the problem? How could our problem be fixed? Who would do it? What would it look like?
If it’s like this now, what will it be like in the future? Here’s a good trigger to get your mind into the process of exaggerating your concept and suspending disbelief.
What if this happened to me? How would I react?
Can I relate this to something that is otherwise totally unrelated? Like a lizard with a British accent who sells insurance on commercials.
Pick up your comedy bit and drop it into another setting. Like kindergarten, a nursing home, Russia, the ghetto, Sunday school, a zoo, etc.
Swap out animals instead of people.
Compare out-of-this world to of-this world. Comparing the supernatural to the super normal. Angels and Wal-Mart.
Group Story. This only works with a group, duh. Start with one person who starts a story. Each person adds on to the story – word by word – or sentence by sentence – until you get to the last person. Good exercise in just seeing what comes out. I heard this is how the GEICO gecko came about.
Look at the flip side / opposite.
Can you add dialogue? Act out some conversations as they apply to your topic.
Weird, Hard, Scary, Stupid. Just in case you’ve been living in a cave and haven’t heard them, these are the four attitude words you apply to your joke. What’s weird, hard, scary, or stupid about your topic? Have you tested each word with your topic?
How are your act outs? Have you looked at how facial gestures and expressions could add to the humor? Sometimes you can get an extra laugh without saying a word.
Could you write a song about your topic? How would it go?
How would reporters report about it?
What would the liberals say about it? The Republicans? Other Movie Stars?
Have you cut out every unnecessary word?
There you have it. Surely something in here will trigger you to take your joke to the next level. Remember that it takes a lot of writing to come up with something good. And maybe your joke is already as good as it can be. Great. Move on to something else.
I understand that some of these tips will not apply to the joke you are currently working on. But some will. And understand that these are not formulas for writing jokes, they are exercises to get your creative juices kicked up to the next level. By the way, if you have more helpful tips on how to take your joke to the next level, please let me know.
Happy writing!
VoIP Solution – The Sole Solution To The Communication Needs Of Business
The telecommunication industry has been given a facelift by the arrival of a relatively new technology called VoIP. It has taken the business world by storm, providing a number of advantages that ultimately account for increased profits of the business entity.
Gradually, both small and large companies are opting for voice over Internet protocol solutions in order to maximise their profits, enhanced productivity and for robust security features.
Service providers of VoIP offer services like VoIP solution, VoIP telephony services and wholesale carrier services and reseller programs.
VoIP solution is the best service that a business could get to improve their communication department and minimise their monthly phone bills. Ideally, it is most suitable for contact centres since they have to provide support to their local, national and international clients. By utilising the services of VoIP, it becomes incredibly cheaper to make calls.
ISP and ITSP’s can make use of voice over IP to increase their profits and productivity. Internet service providers sell broadband connections to their customers. They can add on VoIP to their services and thus offer a complete package to their clients. Internet telephony service providers on the other hand provide local, long distance and international telephony services to their clients. They can utilise voice over Internet protocol for call transmission, thereby cutting down their expenses considerably and raising up their profits as a result. Since the call transmission would be cheaper, they can further reduce calling prices, thereby attracting the customers and increasing their sales.
A large number of network solutions, and hardware and software production companies, have also started presetting their devices with voice over IP. As a result, clients find it better to purchase their devices, since it is providing a wholesome service to them and saving them the time and money to search for another provider for VoIP or the device.
Good service providers offer customised reseller programs wherein resellers get the privilege to sell the service using their own brand name. As a result, they get the benefits of having their own telephony services without making a huge investment in setting up infrastructure and procuring technical equipments that are needed for call transmission.
Similarly, call back service providers, call shops, PC to phone service companies, and system integrators too can utilise voice over Internet telephony solution to move with the industry trend and be among the first ones to utilise the benefits of this upcoming technology.
VoIP solution is beneficial for all the sectors of the industry and is not dependent on the scale of operations of that sector either. This makes it even more flexible to integrate with an organisation’s existing communication department.
