Domestic Violence – A Defendant’s Survival Guide
Domestic Violence charges are treated differently than most other criminal cases because from the outset of the charge, not the conviction, it is very likely that you will have your home and your children taken from you. We are supposed to have a criminal system where you are innocent until proven guilty but as you will discover that is not the case with Domestic Violence charges. This survival guide will help explain the system you’re up against and how to get through it.
- Do not plead guilty at Arraignment. Arraignment is the first formal court appearance in a criminal case. During this hearing, you will be formally notified of the criminal charge against you and given the opportunity to plead guilty or not guilty. DO NOT PLEAD GUILTY! This is obvious in cases where you do not believe you’ve done anything wrong but is also true in cases where you do think you’ve done something wrong. There is no benefit in pleading guilty up front but there may be costs in doing so.
Some inexperienced people mistakenly believe that if they plead guilty at arraignment, they will get a lighter sentence than if they plead guilty later. This is incorrect. The reverse is much more common; you will likely get sentenced harder if you plead guilty up front.
If you decide to plead guilty later, the Judge will not use the fact that you pled not guilty initially against you. By pleading not guilty at Arraignment, what you are really saying to the Judge is that you want a chance to see what evidence the Prosecutor has and if you feel it is sufficient to prove your guilt then you want a chance to negotiate with the Prosecutor for a better outcome.
- Pre-Trial No Contact Orders. In most criminal cases, a Judge will issue an order directing the Defendant not have any contact with the alleged victim. In Domestic Violence cases, that order can be extended to the victim’s home, place of work, and children. These orders are issued before there is a finding of guilt and can render a Defendant homeless. If you work at the same place as your spouse then you might just find yourself out of a job too. Whether or not the children were involved with the incident, you can be prohibited from seeing them.
If you are served with an order like this, DO NOT VIOLATE IT. Violating a No Contact Order is an independent crime. That means even if the underlying charge is dismissed, you can still be prosecuted just for violating the order. The better way is to get the order removed.
Here’s what I often see in my practice: Two people are together. Something happens, the police are involved and a No Contact Order slams into place. People, being people, want to work out whatever problems they have. At some point, the alleged victim contacts the Defendant and says something to the effect of “Come on over and we’ll work it all out.” The problem, of course, is that the No Contact Order is still in effect and no contact means NO CONTACT even if it’s invited by the alleged victim. The two people go out to celebrate their rekindled love and someone pulls a ‘slow and go’ at a stop sign (or some other normally insignificant violation). The next thing the Defendant knows, he’s off to jail for violating the No Contact Order. Even if the underlying criminal case goes away, he’s still got a Domestic Violence criminal conviction on his record for violating the order.
- Legal Help. You will need professional help to successfully defend against a Domestic Violence charge. There are two ways to get this help: hire a private attorney or get a public defender appointed.
Public Defenders: Public Defenders are among the most maligned group of attorneys on the planet. More often than not, their reputation is undeserved. I have met many public defenders that are both passionate about what they do as well as extremely skillful. Like any group of people, some are better than others. Most, however, have huge caseloads; which means they cannot spend the kind of time on a case that a private attorney can. If the Court appoints a Public Defender to you, you are stuck with whomever they assign. You will have no control over which one you get. If you choose to go with a public defender and later change your mind, you can always have a private attorney substitute in. A Judge will not penalize you for doing this.
Private Attorneys. There are two advantages with private attorneys: First, they tend to have lower case loads, so can spend more time on your matter. Second, you get to choose which one you hire. This means that you should look for someone that communicates well, has a deep understanding of this area of law and really knows how to listen to you.
- Options: There will most likely be several options for resolving your criminal case, but they may not become available until after your case is underway.
Trial
No one wants to go to trial. It’s expensive, stressful and risky. Why do so many attorneys like to talk about trial then? There are two answers: (1) It may be the only way to avoid a criminal conviction; and (2) you may be able to negotiate a better settlement immediately prior to trial.
The tactics used at trial, like Self Defense or Burden of Proof, will depend on the facts specific to your case. This is where an experienced and aggressive trial lawyer really becomes helpful.
Self Defense. In Washington State, you have the right to defend yourself – so long as what you did was reasonable. This means that if someone is hurting you then the law may well allow you to hurt them back. As long as a Jury finds that what you did was reasonable, Self Defense is a complete defense to the criminal charge. Also, if a Jury finds that you were acting in Self Defense, then you may be entitled to recover attorney’s fees and other out of pocket expenses that you incurred by defending yourself.
Burden of Proof. This is by far the most common defense in all of criminal law. Basically, you are requiring the Prosecutor to prove his or her case. It is sometimes surprising just how often they are unable to do this.
Witnesses failing to appear at trial
Crawford v. Washington, 541 U.S. 36, 124 S.Ct. 1354, 158 L.Ed.2d 177 (2004). In Crawford, the United States Supreme Court held that, under the Confrontation Clause of the Sixth
The reality of Criminal Law is that negotiations do not become the most productive until right before trial. This can mean the day or two before trial or it can mean the morning of trial. Setting a case for trial does not always mean that there will be a trial but it does mean that both the Prosecutor and the Defendant have incentive to work on a negotiated settlement.
Stipulated Orders of Continuance / Pre-Trial Diversion Agreements
These are contracts, nothing more. You make an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office to do (and not do) certain things, like entering a Domestic Violence Treatment Program and stay out of trouble. If you comply with the contract, the case is dismissed.
Reduced Charge
It is often possible to get a Domestic Violence charge re-filed as a different, less serious, charge. The factors involved are: the facts of the current case, the Defendant’s criminal history, and the position of the alleged victim. Examples of reduced charges are: Disorderly Conduct or Simple Assault without the DV tag.
- Only the State can bring criminal charges. With any criminal charge, including Domestic Violence, only the State can bring the charge – not the alleged victim in your case. This means that even if the person labeled “victim” wants the No Contact Order or the entire case to simply go away, they don’t have the power to dismiss it; only the Prosecutor does
- Joint Bank Accounts. Be aware that some Victims Advocates are advising alleged victims to drain joint bank accounts. This advice leaves Defendants in the impossible position of becoming suddenly homeless due to the no contact order and penniless.
- Gun Rights. Conviction for a crime labeled Domestic Violence will forfeit your rights to own or possess firearm for the rest of your life. This is true even in cases where no gun was used, threatened, mentioned or even owned by the defendant.
Conclusion
Because of the nature of Domestic Violence charges, you need to find an attorney that understands the complexity of these charges and what you can do about them. If you have questions specific to your case, please give me a call. I do not charge money for an initial consultation and I can answer many questions over the phone or via email.
Guaranteed Minimum Accumulation Benefit – Variable Annuity
Variable annuities eventually designed a variable annuity with a Guaranteed Minimum Accumulation Benefit (GMAD) which provided clients with protection against market losses and the owner did not have to die to get it. The rider eventually earned the term “living benefits.”
GMAB guaranteed the heirs of an annuity the minimum of the principal payment in an addition to possible interest if the value of the policy was down due to market declines. The GMAB or living benefits applied this same calculation to this living benefit. Again, you can take advantage of this income while you are still alive.
REQUIRED HOLDING PERIOD
In order to receive this benefit you had to keep the annuity for at least 7 or 10 years. If the policy owner was alive at the end of the declared period of time, then the owner would receive either the higher of the account value or the guaranteed value of the policy.
WALK AWAY BENEFIT
The variable annuities with a GMAB also earned the term “walk away benefit.” If you stayed for the required holding period, you could take the benefit and leave that insurance company and 1035 exchange the value into a new annuity with a new insurance carrier.
Since the public took advantage of walking away with their money, the price for the GMAB became a lot more expensive than guaranteeing the death benefit.
At the end of the holding period you could do the following:
· Rollover the account value
· Roll the GMAB value
· Leave the money
· 1035 exchange
· Annuitize the contract
ASSET ALLOCATION REQUIREMENTS
The living benefits rider will not allow you to choose all of the portfolios that are typically offered to someone who choose the same variable annuity without the rider. Since this rider guarantees the owner a living benefit the insurance company protects themselves from allowing the client to choose riskier allocations.
DISADVANTAGES OF GMAB
· Rider Cost. This rider is not cheap and could eat into your earnings
· The client has to keep the annuity for at least 7 or 10 years
· Limits on investment options
· Future Annitization rates are set at current rates
What Are the Different Binary Options?
Binary options (also refereed to as fixed-return or digital options) are a type of financial instruction with fixed odds that gives the option to bet on the potential movement of an asset. Market assets often traded include commodities (oil and gold), stocks, and indices. The ability to trade with fixed return options has seen a significant increase in popularity in recent years because it is a low-risk and low-cost system to trade.
By trading on the markets with fixed odds, the risk exposed to the investor on a single trade is minimized. This is clearly different to trading on leverage, such as spread betting, or Forex which has much higher risk. For the complete novice to the financial market, the binary options are the preferred and safest place to start.
The type of binary bets can vary with the different platforms offered by the brokers. Investors have the option to use a trading style that matches their preferred trading technique and payout system. Having a basic knowledge of the different binary bets is certain to make it easier to trade successfully in the markets.
Here are four of the different types of binary bets in the market:
High-Low
High-Low is the preferred trading option for most binary investors. The trading method gives the option to bet on the finishing price of an underlying asset. A trade must finish within a certain price above or below the original figures.
One Touch
The payout method for the one-touch trading method is achieved if an underlying asset reaches a predicted price at any time during the day’s trade.
Range
The range option is based on the investor predicting a low and high boundary for a proposed trade. A payout is achieved if the underlying asset is able to stay within these price points for the duration of the trading session. This type of trade is related to being able to predict the volatility of the market.
Target
The payout of the target option relates to the market price reaching a specified amount announced by the investor. A target price can be set either high for those that believe the market will be bearish or set at a much higher level in the more bullish trading activity.
The potential payout for the binary options can differ with the different platform options and percentage amounts. A winning option generally receives a payout in the region of 75 to 85 percent.
Mausoleum Problems – Common Challenges
Mausoleums, in general, are beautiful buildings, standing as majestic monuments to the loved ones who are en-coffined in them. These elegant structures, frequently ornamented with bronze and gold accents, marble columns and stained glass windows, are designed and fashioned to mirror a sense of dignity, serenity, and peace. There are two common complications with most mausoleums, however, which, undesirably, distract from the serene and peaceful character from the families of the entombed, and make a mockery of the deceased bodies. These two conditions are mausoleum odors and coffin, or Phorid flies.
Mausoleum smells are from the decomposition process, which occurs naturally as the body passes through the decaying process. Morticians routinely label the offending bodies, “leakers”. These mausoleum smells can be highly overwhelming, and because of the embalming chemicals and the gases coming as a result of decomposition, they can coupled with that pose a health hazard to workers and visitors.
The second problematic issue that is commonplace for many mausoleums is the Phorid or coffin fly. These terrible pests are about one 4th the size of the typical house fly, and while they are in the larval stage of development, coffin flies feed on the decomposing bodies in the crypt spaces. When they come out from the casket as adult flies, they also create a dreadful risk in spreading sickness when they land. Often, they are looking for water, and it is quite typical for them to fly into the eyes, nose and mouths of site visitors or employees in the structure. The flies are so tiny that many folks confuse them as gnats, and insiders in the mausoleum industry do not like visitors to know the truth about exactly where the flies are usually emerging from.
Here is what one visitor to a mausoleum in Glendale, California had to say, “Possibly the most shocking of all is the Mausoleum. I stepped inside and knew immediately something was wrong. There the temperature inside the complex was around 80 degrees. I heard what sounded like insects swarming in one of the walls… many of the vaults have had leakage problems where they have sealed them with shower caulk. As I scanned the flashlight around the room, I saw horrible… damage. There was a discolored substance that ran from the marble plates down to the floor.”
Luckily, there are options to fight both mausoleum odors and coffin flies. For a long time, most inside the industry have tried to use deodorizing sprays, chemical pest control, fly papers, and large fans to deal with the smells and to try to handle the Phorid fly infestations. These sprays and chemicals, etc. have frustrated mausoleum caretakers and other employees, because they are mostly unsuccessful, and also, they become a health risk in the building, producing a noxious condition that could be dangerous to workers and guests as well. A different solution is an electronic machine that mausoleums utilize to neutralize smells and also to manage the coffin flies, which from industry accounts, appears to make the job simpler and easier for the mausoleum proprietors and staff because it is quite effective at controlling the flies and will thoroughly clear away odors on a nightly basis while the structure is empty. Utilizing the electronic method, there is also the surety in knowing that there are not any hazardous poisons being spread through the structure, which in turn makes for a “eco-friendly” treatment which is much healthier for employees and visitors.
Please help to preserve the dignity, peace and serenity for the passed and for their families, and help preserve these beautiful architectures as the memorials that they were created to be. We grieve at the loss of a loved one; there is no good reason to have to perpetually suffer when going to pay respects. If you are in a mausoleum and you observe the tiny coffin flies or if you notice any foul odors, immediately register a grievance with the mausoleum owner and with the Funeral Consumers Alliance,or in the case of a Catholic cemetery, to the church, or the office of the local bishop.
