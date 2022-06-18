Finance
Dry Rubbing and the Death Grip: Masturbation Problems to Avoid
When a man is looking for new ways to pleasure himself, he might choose to attempt certain things that aren’t exactly conducive to good penis care. Two of the most common masturbation techniques a man might experiment with include the “death grip” and dry rubbing, neither of which bode very well for the good health of a man’s penis skin. But there is no doubt that in the heat of the moment, each of these techniques can be quite pleasurable. So what’s the problem with trying them out now and then?
Why dry rubbing is a problem
Dry rubbing is exactly what it sounds like: rubbing of the penis without any sort of lube at all. Though many men produce natural lubrication during masturbation, many men will wipe this away in order to maintain the friction of a dry rubbing technique. Unfortunately, this is one of the worst things a man can do to his penis skin!
When a man engages in dry rubbing, he is irritating the nerve endings of the penis. These very sensitive nerve endings might respond in a way that seems pleasurable at first, but that pleasure can mask the damage that is occurring with every stroke. In addition to soreness, redness and small micro-tears that result from dry rubbing, the stroking can cause problems deeper inside, such as minor trauma to the penis tissue or even the blood vessels that supply blood to the penis.
The result of those tiny traumas to penis tissue can be a buildup of scar tissue, which eventually leads to something known as Peyronie’s disease – an abnormal curvature of the penis that can interfere with sexual activity. Another problem might be erectile dysfunction as a result of the blood vessels suffering minor damage, over and over, through a long period of time.
But the most common problem with dry rubbing is the damage to the nerve endings. As the penis skin is roughly handled, it will naturally build up a “callous” of sorts – much like the callous on a person’s feet or hands. This prevents the delicate skin from suffering even more trauma. The calloused skin means that there will be less penis sensation, which can make every sexual act much less pleasurable. Dry rubbing isn’t worth the loss of penis sensitivity!
Why the death grip should be avoided
Another problem is the “death grip.” This occurs when a man grips the penis so firmly that it leads to pain, diminished blood flow and much more intense friction, which can in turn lead to the same problems as dry rubbing. The death grip might occur with or without lube; sometimes the lube will give a man a sense of security in holding his penis in such a tight grip, but the lube won’t actually prevent damage from the intense pressure.
Keep in mind that the death grip can cause even more problems than dry rubbing, especially when it comes to the buildup of scar tissue. A man can easily create many micro-tears, which can lead to internal damage a guy can’t immediately see – but eventually, he will feel the consequences. Rather than take chances, a guy should always use a loose grip when masturbating, and use lube to help keep things smooth and moving as they should be.
After a good masturbation session, a man can pamper his penis skin with a healthy dose of penis health crème (health professionals recommend Man 1 Man Oil, which is clinically proven mild and safe for skin). Look for a crème that contains L-carnitine, which protects against peripheral nerve damage caused by rough handling, as well as L-arginine for better health of the blood vessels. Penis skin can benefit greatly from the daily use of Shea butter and vitamin E as well, two ingredients that ensure hydration and keep a man’s favorite tool feeling smooth and supple.
Use Fixed Odds Trading to Make Your Forex Trading Safer
Fixed Odds trading is particularly suited to trading volatile markets. It is less well known than traditional Forex trading or spread betting proves a useful addition to the traders toolbox. This is particularly true in times of market turbulence when traditional long/short strategies often struggle to show profits.
Money management or risk control is as important in Fixed Odds trading as it is in any other form of trading or investment. It tends to be one of the most overlooked aspects of trading and yet arguably is the most important in generating long term trading success. There are several pitfalls. A common mistake that many traders make is to stake too high a percentage of their bank or ‘pot’ on a single trade.
Controlling your level of risk and managing your trading money is one of the most important aspects of a trading strategy. However many traders overlook this aspect of their trading and often to their cost. Frequently traders stake far too much of their trading capital on a single outcome and then end up stretching their accounts to recuperate this loss.
Other factors can also cause this. Trying to make gains too quickly, overconfidence or maybe even just a lack of understanding. Losses can also have a negative effect and cause traders to take too many risks in trying to get back to square one.
Fixed odds trading can however also help to alleviate some of these problems. What makes Fixed Odds unique amongst trading approaches is that before you place a trade, you know both your potential profit and liability.
This helps to make risk control easier. As a trader you can balance up the risk vs reward of a trade prior to placing it. This helps you to focus more on the question of ‘how much do I stand to lose rather than ‘how much I stand to win.’ Therefore you only ever need enter trades where the reward potential is in your favor.
A further benefit of trading via Fixed Odds is that you are not just limited to going ‘long’ or ‘short’. Several bet types are available which allow you to profit whatever the market is doing. For example if you think the market will range over the next few weeks you can construct a bet to take advantage of it. Basically you have control of the trade type and use the most appropriate in line with what you think is going to happen.
Disadvantages of Accelerated Degree Programs (What They Don’t Want You to Know)
It seems like accelerated degrees are all of the rage these days, and everybody wants to jump on the bandwagon and get started with this move. It’s certainly an intriguing possibility, and in truth, it holds many advantages that people find appealing. But that doesn’t mean that it’s perfect for everybody and all situations. Take a look at these potential disadvantages of accelerated learning to see whether or not it’s a good match for you.
One of the main disadvantages that some people run into is that accelerated programs simply mean you are doing more in less time. That means you are going to have a busy, crowded schedule, and there’s always going to be a lot on your plate.
For some people, this makes taking these programs very difficult. When you have a full-time job, you have a family and you have other responsibilities too, attending class at all can be hard, let alone doing it at a lightning quick speed. Therefore, you have to really consider if you’ll be able to handle the workload and move quickly ahead with a lot of work at the same time.
Some people don’t really like the online format that these accelerated programs are offered in. Online programs have come a very long way since their inception. They are more diverse and offer a much richer learning experience than ever in the past thanks to improvements in technology and quicker Internet speeds. But they still don’t perfectly emulate the real classroom learning environment.
When you study online, you have to be able to motivate yourself at all times. There is no set schedule and class time you have to attend, and there are no classmates and teachers looking over your shoulder. It’s really all up to you, and if you’re not a self-motivated person, you could potentially struggle.
Of course, that also means you need access to all of the right equipment in order to really thrive in your online class environment. You’ll need your own computer, the right kinds of software, fast Internet connection speeds, and a quiet place where you can comfortably study and learn. Not everyone has all of this, so this can be viewed as another potential disadvantage.
Finally, some kinds of programs simply aren’t going to work well in the online format. Some things you really need to work with hands-on, and learning on your own in a book doesn’t do it justice. So the topic of study is something that you need to evaluate to see if it will be match for an accelerated, online format of learning.
As you can see, despite all the hype and the buzz, accelerated degrees still aren’t going to be perfect for everyone. There are a handful of different potential disadvantages to be aware of, and it’s enough to make this something you’ll have to carefully consider. Still, despite all of the above, most people find this a convenient and accessible option that works for them.
Cell Phone Apps Download – This Ain’t Your Mama’s Cell Phone
There are so many things we get to enjoy thanks to the advances that have been made in recent years. New products that make our lives easier, safer and more fun and nothing covers all of that like the new cell phones (smart phones) that are available. To get the most out of your phone, and have the most fun, get cell phone apps download to make your phone truly all yours.
One of the biggest problems you’re likely to face is just trying to decide which apps to get. With such a huge (and growing) variety of apps available it can be a daunting task to figure out which ones are the best for you. Personally, I like to stick with those that make my day easier, more productive and more fun. Apps like a GPS unit or the newest songs for my ringtones are the ones I get the most often.
If you get a GPS app, for example, you won’t have to pay a few hundred bucks to get a stand alone unit yet you will have access to GPS whenever you need it. Whether you’re just trying to find a store across town or you’re taking a trip across the country, it’s totally up to you.
Another neat thing to do is to get a lot of different ringtones. You can have a lot of fun choosing the best ringtones for your friends and then assigning a different ringtone to each of your friends (you can also assign a different ringtone to the different functions of your phone such as one for a call, a different one for a text, etc).
If this is the route you want to go you should invest in a subscription site where you can pay just a low monthly membership fee and get all the cell phone apps downloads and new ringtones you can handle.
So make sure you get the most out of your new (and pricey) piece of technology. It’s dumb to pay that much for a phone and not totally utilize all the features it has available. Invest in cell phone apps downloads and ringtones so you can get the latest apps, before any of your friends have them.
