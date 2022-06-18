Dry Rubbing and the Death Grip: Masturbation Problems to Avoid

Share Pin 0 Shares

When a man is looking for new ways to pleasure himself, he might choose to attempt certain things that aren’t exactly conducive to good penis care. Two of the most common masturbation techniques a man might experiment with include the “death grip” and dry rubbing, neither of which bode very well for the good health of a man’s penis skin. But there is no doubt that in the heat of the moment, each of these techniques can be quite pleasurable. So what’s the problem with trying them out now and then?

Why dry rubbing is a problem

Dry rubbing is exactly what it sounds like: rubbing of the penis without any sort of lube at all. Though many men produce natural lubrication during masturbation, many men will wipe this away in order to maintain the friction of a dry rubbing technique. Unfortunately, this is one of the worst things a man can do to his penis skin!

When a man engages in dry rubbing, he is irritating the nerve endings of the penis. These very sensitive nerve endings might respond in a way that seems pleasurable at first, but that pleasure can mask the damage that is occurring with every stroke. In addition to soreness, redness and small micro-tears that result from dry rubbing, the stroking can cause problems deeper inside, such as minor trauma to the penis tissue or even the blood vessels that supply blood to the penis.

The result of those tiny traumas to penis tissue can be a buildup of scar tissue, which eventually leads to something known as Peyronie’s disease – an abnormal curvature of the penis that can interfere with sexual activity. Another problem might be erectile dysfunction as a result of the blood vessels suffering minor damage, over and over, through a long period of time.

But the most common problem with dry rubbing is the damage to the nerve endings. As the penis skin is roughly handled, it will naturally build up a “callous” of sorts – much like the callous on a person’s feet or hands. This prevents the delicate skin from suffering even more trauma. The calloused skin means that there will be less penis sensation, which can make every sexual act much less pleasurable. Dry rubbing isn’t worth the loss of penis sensitivity!

Why the death grip should be avoided

Another problem is the “death grip.” This occurs when a man grips the penis so firmly that it leads to pain, diminished blood flow and much more intense friction, which can in turn lead to the same problems as dry rubbing. The death grip might occur with or without lube; sometimes the lube will give a man a sense of security in holding his penis in such a tight grip, but the lube won’t actually prevent damage from the intense pressure.

Keep in mind that the death grip can cause even more problems than dry rubbing, especially when it comes to the buildup of scar tissue. A man can easily create many micro-tears, which can lead to internal damage a guy can’t immediately see – but eventually, he will feel the consequences. Rather than take chances, a guy should always use a loose grip when masturbating, and use lube to help keep things smooth and moving as they should be.

After a good masturbation session, a man can pamper his penis skin with a healthy dose of penis health crème (health professionals recommend Man 1 Man Oil, which is clinically proven mild and safe for skin). Look for a crème that contains L-carnitine, which protects against peripheral nerve damage caused by rough handling, as well as L-arginine for better health of the blood vessels. Penis skin can benefit greatly from the daily use of Shea butter and vitamin E as well, two ingredients that ensure hydration and keep a man’s favorite tool feeling smooth and supple.