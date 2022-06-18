Finance
EFCC Arraigns University Lecturer Over Alleged N19 Million Fraud
Nigerian financial crimes warlord-The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Makurdi zonal office has arraigned one Moses Peter Adoga before Justice Simon O. Aboki of the Nasarawa State High Court sitting in Lafia, Nasarawa State.
Adoga was arraigned on Friday, June 7, 2019 on a one-count charge for dishonestly converting the sum of N19,765,200 (Nineteen Million, Seven Hundred and Sixty Five Thousand Two Hundred Naira), being a Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) grant him to study for a PhD, to other purposes.
Tony Orilade, acting head, media & publicity for the anti-corruption agency, in a press statement issued said the offence is punishable under Section 312 of Penal Code Laws.
But, the count charge reads: “That you Moses Peter Adoga sometime in 2011 in Keffi within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court being entrusted with the sum of N19,765,200 (Nineteen Million Seven Hundred and Sixty Five Thousand Two Hundred Naira) from Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND).
The money was paid into the United Bank for Africa account of the lecturer through Nasarawa State University Diamond Bank Account for the purpose of Academic staff training and development at Bangor University in the United Kingdom.
“He did dishonestly convert same to your own use and thereby committed a criminal breach of trust contrary to section 311 and punishable under section 312 of Penal Code Laws. He said”.
But, the lecturer pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the one count charge.
In view of his plea, prosecution counsel, Mary Onoja prayed for a date for the commencement of trial. She also prayed that the defendant be remanded in prison custody pending the hearing of his bail application.
The defense counsel, S. K. Sheltu orally applied for bail for his client and Justice Simon O. Aboki granted the defendant bail in the sum of N2, 000, 000 (Two Million Naira) with two sureties in like sum. The defendant is to surrender his international passport to the registrar of the Court.
The Judge adjourned the matter till July 10, 2019 for commencement of trial.
Troubles started for Adoga, a lecturer with the Department of Microbiology, Faculty of Natural and Applied Science, Nasarawa State University Keffi, when a petitioner alleged that the suspect obtained a Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) grant for the sum of N19, 756, 200 through Nasarawa State University in 2010 to study PhD in Cellular and Molecular Biology at Bangor University, United Kingdom.
He obtained this money under disguise of overseas PhD training and never presented any evidence of going or graduating as he claimed and yet he kept giving excuses.
Analysis of his statement of account showed that the suspect diverted the funds for business and sundry purposes other than the reason why the funds were given.
Eight years after the grant of the money to the suspect, he could not produce PhD certificate from any University.
The Easiest Way To Get A Masters Of Nursing
Getting a master’s degree in Nursing (MSN) will definitely help catapult one’s professional career in the healthcare industry and more importantly will afford one to have a greater impact to the lives of numerous people who relies on the expertise and experience of advanced practice nurses for their well being.
A master’s degree in nursing can expand one’s professional opportunity to the different kinds of advance nursing practices including midwifery nursing, clinical nursing anesthetist nursing. Two other options are to specialize in nursing administration and head nursing units in hospitals or specialize in nursing education and manage academic institutions or colleges teaching nursing. In short, a master’s degree translates to greater job opportunities and material rewards and benefits in one’s career.
Attaining a Masters degree in Nursing approximately requires six to seven years of study. The full-time master’s degree program per se is around 24 months or 1 year. However, one apparently needs to have a bachelor’s degree in Nursing, which takes 4 or 5 years to complete before one can proceed or enroll to a Master’s degree.
While a Master’s degree program only takes around one year to complete, most students have difficulty finishing the course in its designed time. This is because most students taking a Master’s degree in nursing are only part time students. These students usually have work that restricts their availability to study. Thus, the fastest and easiest way to get a Masters of Nursing is by enrolling on an online program for MSN. The online program allows for greater flexibility thereby accommodating working nurses or students who may be unable to attend class due to location or time constraints. The online program for MSN is usually facilitated through the distance education system and facilities of major universities. It allows flexibility for both teachers and students as the mode of instruction or educational delivery is facilitated through methods that basically entails online Internet technology which address the limitations of communications by physical distance or other circumstance that can prevent face to face interaction. Interaction is essentially effected through via e-mail, real time chat, VOIP and tele-videoconferencing. Aside from its ability to better accommodate the schedule of part time students, online programs also has the further advantage of regularly adjusting to updates and changes in the subjects as latest discoveries persist; fostering more in depth and fruitful discussions as it gives students more time to think and finally, permitting more specialists to join in discussions.
There are numerous schools that offer Online Master’s in Nursing Degrees, each having its own unique innovation to attract students. Georgetown University for instance offers two year-program for MSN which allows student to gain knowledge for advance nursing practices as well as managerial roles in nursing. The Grand Canyon University on the other hand offers a dual master’s degree in business and nursing by integrating nursing and business management. Still others provide special and exclusive electives in their MSN program. What all these online programs in MSN share in common is its ability to provide flexible schedules to accommodate working students and thereby help them earn their Masters degree in Nursing, without the problem of having conflicts in schedule which could otherwise delay one’s education.
The Role of Blockchain in Healthcare Technology
Blockchain technology has drawn a lot of attention to business and investment, but in the healthcare industry, it is yet to attain its full potential. The Blockchain technology comes with a demand for revolutionary and evolutionary changes that are yet to take effect in the healthcare sector. High-quality care is the objective of health facilities and coupled with the added advantage of affordable costs that lead to service delivery that is focused on the patient.
Blockchain technology refers to the list of linked digital records. Each record is stored after verification by each network participant, based on preset rules. It provides industries with the benefit of making processes more efficient while removing intermediaries. It also makes it possible to collect, store and analyze data on a large scale. In the healthcare industry, this means that patients’ data will not only be permanently available, but its access will only be by trusted and authorized people. While information can be added to the data, deleting or copying is impossible.
The application of Blockchain also presents other benefits to the healthcare industry.
Biopharmaceutical companies can use Blockchain to monitor and track products. Other bits of information included with the flow of products are certain biologics. For example, sensors used in a shipment to monitor the temperature of the products transmit the data to the Blockchain, which helps in guarding against substandard or counterfeit products. Biopharma manufacturers have also benefited from Blockchain by capturing and recording interactions with regulators.
Another benefit of the Bockchain technology to the healthcare industry is making is possible for companies to share information generated from clinical trials. Data about adverse reactions and patient demographics can be shared with regulators and sponsors. This system can ease the pace at which consent is tracked and managed across multiple sites, protocols, and systems.
Through Blockchain, it is also possible to ensure that insurance claims are accurate, while preventing fraudulent claims, which is particularly important in Medicaid and Medicare where payments between payers, federal governments, providers, and banks happen. The technology allows for the creation of a smart contract that shows proof of adjudication.
The industry is moving from the hysteria of Blockchain towards the reality of the transformation and opportunities it can create. It is recommendable for the healthcare stakeholders to fully adopt Blockchain, as it might not benefit the few organizations that invest in it in isolation. Changes and transformations may take longer to take root, but they are worth the effort in the long run.
A Right or A Privilege
Is your ability to drive an automobile a right or is it a privilege?
Every state in the union will tell you it is a privilege-they are wrong!
Before the union began people drove all over the inhabited continent. They did so without license. They drove wagons, they drove carriages, they drove buggies, they drove vans; they were usually powered or drawn by horses, which they also drove, but the fact of the matter is that they drove. Simply changing the object driven did not change the right.
The Constitution of the United States of America is absent in any restriction of that right to drive.
It is controlled in no way.
The Ninth Amendment says, “The enumeration in the Constitution of certain rights shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.” The rights are retained-not for a day, not for a week, not for a month, but for perpetuity!
The Tenth Amendment says, “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”
I want you to pay close attention to the Tenth amendment especially the fourth from the last word. That word is a conjunction. It is a disjoined conjunction. As such, neither the States nor the people may exercise a power without the expressed consent of the other. The States are fairly static but the people-who are the people. Are they the people living in the late 1700s? No they are all the people-who are all the people? All the people are those already gone, those here today, and those yet to come. Look at the wording, “reserved”-not for a day, not for a week, not for a month, but forever! Unless you get a consensus from all the people (and you cannot because you do not have the right to vote away the rights of future generations and they are not here to cast their ballot) the rights go to perpetuity.
The States often point to the tenth amendment as the States Rights amendment. They could not be more mistaken. The tenth amendment is the States Obligations amendment. The States are obligated to protect the people (all the people) from overreaching government! Many would argue that the states build the roads therefore they have the “right” to control them. The states build roads from road use tax. This tax belongs to the people for the sole purpose of building roads-or at least it did until they began to bastardize the trust fund to force the people paying the use tax to subsidize those who do not. The roads belong to the people, and the States have the obligation to maintain them.
I run a medical billing service. In my line of work I spend a lot of time on the road moving from one practice to another, whether it is just checking up on an existing client or recruiting a new one. My lively-hood is dependent on driving. I have a right to work. I have a right to expect the things that are required for my work. To say it is a “privilege” to drive portends that I can be denied the right to earn my living. Certainly the founding fathers would have disagreed! None of them had driver licenses and they moved about freely.
