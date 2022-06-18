Connect with us

Blockchain

Emerging Crypto Art Platform Outland Raises $5M Seed Round Led by OKG Ventures

Published

1 min ago

on


Los Angeles, United States, 18th June, 2022, Chainwire

Outland, an emerging crypto art platform based in Los Angeles, CA, has announced that it has raised $5 million in its first seed round in March 2022. Led by OKG Ventures, IMO Ventures, Dragon Roark, and JDAC Capital have all invested in the burgeoning Web3 cultural leader.  

Launched in February 2022, Outland has received widespread global attention from both crypto tech, and traditional art audiences. The platform’s debut project, Elemental, is a series of NFT works by renowned Chinese contemporary artist Fang Lijun. Regarded as one of the most highly anticipated NFT projects of 2022, Elemental has garnered over 4,000 ETH in primary and secondary sales with an unwavering position in OpenSea’s top charts since its launch.

In April 2022, Outland released a major NFT project collaboration with American artist James Jean. Jean, a cult art favorite, created a PFP collection of 7,000 editions which sold out within five minutes during the public sale, bringing in a total transaction value of 3,700 ETH. The second wave of James Jean’s collaboration with Outland will be launched on the upcoming website https://www.adriftworld.io/. This will be the world’s first series of narrative, iterative, and interactive NFT works that form their own unique cinematic universe. 

In July 2022, Outland will present 3FACE, the first large-scale NFT project by renowned New York-based artist Ian Cheng, who has participated in the Venice Biennale and held solo exhibitions at several prestigious art institutions such as the Serpentine Gallery in London, and MoMA PS1 in New York.

As the first NFT platform founded by curators, critics, and experts from art institutions, Outland will continue to expand its influence with its international vision, and outstanding foresight. Through leadership and support of artists across disciplines, Outland sets a standard for collaborative possibilities within Web3 culture.  

About Outland 

To present insightful perspectives on the future of the art world, the new art platform Outland is committed to creating the possibility for critical, and pioneering exchanges in the fields of digital technology and the contemporary art world. 

Outland is the first international NFT platform founded by a core group of executives from major art institutions, galleries, and museums. Outland is building a community of leading voices in digital art creation, criticism, and collection to foster rich public discourse. In addition to providing technical and strategic support to artists, Outland is curating a platform for the in-depth examination of contemporary art, and opening new pathways from the studio to market through partnerships with museums, galleries, and other cultural institutions. 

Contacts

Blockchain

Coinbase Faces Class Action Suits Over Recent Stablecoin Crash

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 18, 2022

By


Exchange News
  • The lawsuit claims that Coinbase failed to disclose TerraUSD’s true nature.
  • GYEN surged in value, then plummeted a week after Coinbase added it to its platform.

On Thursday, a class-action lawsuit was launched against Coinbase, claiming the trading platform was irresponsible in listing the TerraUSD stablecoin and charging that it neglected to disclose its financial connection with Terraform Labs. The second class-action lawsuit against Coinbase is now pending. In the wake of GYEN’s depegging in November, a lawsuit was launched last month.

Thursday’s lawsuit claims that Coinbase was negligent in neglecting to undertake due diligence on Terraform Labs before listing TerraUSD and misrepresenting TerraUSD’s risk as an algorithmic stablecoin. The lawsuit claims that Coinbase failed to disclose TerraUSD’s true nature as an uncollateralized, algorithm-controlled, and extremely dangerous stablecoin when comparing the information supplied by trading platforms Robinhood, Gemini, and Kraken on stablecoins.

Struggle Continues Over Stablecoin Crash Effects

Coinbase Ventures, the business’s investment arm, was one of the main supporters of Terraform Labs, and the complaint argues there was an extra incentive for the company not to disclose TerraUSD’s volatility.

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Erickson Kramer Osborne represent the plaintiffs and classes in action. The plaintiffs launched a lawsuit against Coinbase and GMO-Z.com Trust on May 13 due to the depegging of the Japanese yen-pegged GYEN stablecoin in November. The latter business represents the plaintiffs.

GYEN surged in value, then plummeted a week after Coinbase added it to its platform, leading some users to lose access to their wallets. The complaint claims that “untold millions” of dollars were lost by users due to the event. The action says that GMO-Z.com failed in several ways, starting with the design of the stablecoin for the plaintiffs and the class.

Coinbase has been accused of negligent misrepresentation and failing to exercise reasonable care in listing the GYEN despite a reasonably foreseeable risk of depegging. 

Blockchain

Ether Drops Below $1K, Dragged Down By BTC Slide

Published

4 hours ago

on

June 18, 2022

By


The cryptocurrency market is still stunned by last week’s precipitous decline. In 10 days, Ether shed around 45 percent of its value.

On the four-day chart, the Ethereum (ETH) price has now returned to the historical RSI low recorded in 2018 when the cryptocurrency traded at $81.

On Saturday, ETH values fell below crucial levels and are currently trading in the triple digits as the recent crypto sell-off continued.

According to data provided by Coingecko, as of the time of writing, ETH is trading at $1,008, a decrease of about 40 percent over the past week.

Suggested Reading | Bitcoin Breaches $19K Level – Will Selloff Continue? What’s The Next Bottom?

Ether Drops To As Low As $997

ETH is currently selling at $997.61 on Etherscan, a decrease of approximately 9 percent over the last 24 hours. The breach of this support level is expected to presage heavier losses for Ethereum.

The bears are in complete control of the market, and there are no major buyers.  In the bearish scenario, if sellers force the price below $900, the probable demand zone is between $700 and $900.  Upon reaching this region, ETH may enter the accumulation phase.

Currently, inflation, a wobbly stock market, rising interest rates, and worries of a recession are fueling negative sentiment on the stock and cryptocurrency markets.

ETH total market cap at $122 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

A Shot At $1,700 In A Bullish Scenario

In a bullish situation, ETH will certainly approach $1,700 in static resistance. The ability to overcome this barrier depends on the purchasing power of the market.

This eventuality seems unlikely given that the current macroeconomic climate has caused investors to view high-risk assets with skepticism.

Recent reports indicate that Ether’s developers have opted to delay the network’s move to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus while the bear market persists.

This improvement is anticipated to terminate the reliance on proof-of-work (PoW) mining and the Merge scalability solution, which has been in development for six years.

Suggested Reading | Bitcoin At $20K Could Be ‘New Bottom,’ Commodity Expert Suggests, And Here’s Why

Heavy Market Liquidation Pulls Down ETH

The recent decline of ETH, the second-largest cryptocurrency, is due to the liquidation of a significant investment, possibly by Three Arrows Capital. The liquidation led to a substantial sum of ETH being unloaded on the open market.

After the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points, the highest increase in the last three decades, the stock market inched up Wednesday afternoon.

According to Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA, the fact that the cryptocurrency market did not follow is “worrying for some investors.”

Analysts estimate that Bitcoin and Ether can decline up to 85 percent during bear markets.

Due to the impossibility of market prediction and timing, there is never an “ideal” time to buy in cryptocurrencies. However, according to analysts, now could be a good time to enter the market because prices are cheap.

Featured image from Arch20, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain

Elon Musk Backs Dogecoin Stating It "Currency-Like"

Published

5 hours ago

on

June 18, 2022

By


