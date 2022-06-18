Finance
Expatriate Medical Insurance – The Backing to Enjoy Your Overseas Adventure
With the increasing frequency of cheap international travel and the propensity of people to travel through the world, it is no surprise that many are choosing to travel for extended periods of time internationally for the purpose of work and leisure. Expatriating is becoming commonplace as individuals and families search for a new life abroad that offer better climates, work opportunities, or simply the ability to reduce the geographical barriers to family members and friends. Those relocating internationally are able to experience a new way of life and to tap into work and business opportunities that were not afforded to them in the country of their departure. However, there are many factors to be considered before the move is made; such as housing, transportation, adaptation to the culture and lifestyle. However, one of the most important factors to be considered and finalised before departure is ensuring that you are covered by a comprehensive expatriate medical insurance policy.
There are a large range of insurance providers and levels of insurance available on the market. This leads to some confusion for many, who are undecided about whom to use and who are the most credible and secure to look after them if they need to utilise their expatriate medical insurance. People from all backgrounds, family formations and income ranges apply for expatriate medical insurance; therefore, it is important that the insurance agency that you use has flexible plans and options in their policies that can cater for your requirements. As a rule of thumb, for expatriate medical insurance, you should consult with specialist consultants from an organisation that specialises in medical and travel insurance. Many insurance agencies attempt to be everything to everyone; however, it is essential that you read the policy carefully and ensure that the policy is underwritten by a company that has the credentials and experience to perform. Specialist travel and medical insurance providers are in the business of selling specific insurance that covers those travelling overseas, whether for a short break or an extended stay, as in the case with expatriating.
The importance of being covered whilst overseas cannot be overemphasised. Many consider insurance to be a luxury rather than a necessity; but those who have travelled without insurance and who have been left in a situation where they cannot access medical assistance or cover for property will tell you otherwise. If you are contemplating a move overseas, ensuring that you are adequately covered of any event is one of the first steps you should action. Don’t take the risk of being uninsured and consult with a specialist agency that can offer the best rates and cover for expatriate medical insurance.
Selecting a Mesothelioma Lawyer
If you have been diagnosed with mesothelioma and find yourself having made the decision to hire a mesothelioma lawyer, make sure that you take this decision very seriously. It is of great importance that you do your homework and seek out the best and most experienced mesothelioma lawyer and not just the one with the flashiest advertising.
It is very important to find a lawyer that has years of experience and positive jury verdicts for mesothelioma cases. When hiring a mesothelioma lawyer it is important to find someone who you can trust and who you feel has your best interest as their top priority.
Ignore the hype, the sales pitch, the glitzy offices, the fancy advertising, and the pressure to sign now; and go for the services of an experienced mesothelioma attorney when seeking counsel to handle your case. Litigating mesothelioma is difficult therefore, having an experienced attorney by your side is of utmost importance… with the key being on “experienced”.
When interviewing a mesothelioma lawyer it is important that you ask questions such as how many mesothelioma cases have they handled; again this speaks to the importance of finding an experienced attorney to work on your behalf.
You will also want to know how many mesothelioma cases the lawyer has settled and on the average how long did it take to settle the claim. If at all possible you will want to avoid a jury trial, simply in the interest of time and stress.
Mesothelioma is an aggressive cancer and one for which there is no known cure. Time is meant to be spent with your loved ones and not in a protracted court battle. An experienced mesothelioma lawyer can help to move the process forward in a concise and well thought out manner. When interviewing a mesothelioma lawyer, ask if they will pass your file onto another firm. The lawyer you interview may not even be the lawyer that ends up working on your case. Ask the questions and expect satisfactory answers!
Also ask how many attorneys will be working on your file and exactly how long have those attorneys been practicing law. Remember this is not the time for inexperience and you deserve to know who will be working on your lawsuit. You will also want to know if there have been any grievances filed against the mesothelioma lawyer you interview. Ethical and moral practices should be an expectation.
Another helpful question would be; what is the average compensation for a mesothelioma case that the lawyer has won?
Also, focusing on the less stressful route and the most expeditious route, remember to ask about the odds for settling outside of court versus having to go to court and attempting to win a jury verdict. Take the time to ask these simple questions in your initial meeting with the mesothelioma lawyer.
Don’t take short cuts.
Doing the hard work on the front end will make such a difference for you and your family. Another key piece of advice is to avoid making any final decisions and avoid signing any legal agreement based on the first meeting with a perspective mesothelioma lawyer. You should take a few days to think over the results of the interview and should always interview more than one attorney prior to making a decision.
Yes, time is of the essence and it is your responsibility to have your lawsuit handled by a lawyer who understands the complexity of asbestos claims. Experience really does count.
Asbestos claims are often very complex and proving the link between your illness and your exposure to asbestos can be quite difficult and often time consuming. The guidance of an experienced mesothelioma lawyer is critical to helping you and your family as you seek and receive financial compensation for being diagnosed with mesothelioma related to asbestos exposure.
Experienced attorneys in this field understand that each case is different and deserves individual attention, and will pursue your lawsuit with experience and knowledge of mesothelioma and the asbestos industry.
Types of Defenses Criminal Defense Lawyers Can Use
This lawyer defends their client in court who has been charged with a criminal activity that can range from a misdemeanor to a felony. If convicted their client could pay a fine, do community service, serve years in prison, or even receive the death penalty. It is the job of the criminal defense lawyer to either get their client acquitted or get them the lightest sentence possible. To accomplish this, criminal defense lawyers can use several defenses.
Affirmative criminal defense
Some criminal defense lawyers will attempt to minimize the prosecution’s evidence by showing it is not true. In this defense the lawyer, along with their client produce evidence in support of the defense. For example, if the defendant is charged with first-degree murder, which means that the client planned the murder before happened, they may choose to provide an alibi witness. This is someone who testifies that the defendant could not have committed the crime and gives them an alibi for the time the murder was committed.
Insanity defense
This defense that was made popular by movies and television shows. Unfortunately, it is a defense that is not frequently used or often successful. When criminal defense lawyers use this defense it states that their client did commit the crime but did not know what they did was wrong. To use this defense successfully the client will need to have a serious defect or mental illness at the time the crime was done. It can be risky to rely on this defense because the client is admitting to the crime but if the jury does not believe the client is insane they can find you the client guilty and hand-downs a harder sentence than they may have if they had not used this defense.
Coercion and Duress
This is an affirmative criminal defense lawyers used that states that their client was forced to commit the crime due to being threatened with unlawful force. The force does not actually have to happen.. Just the threat can be enough to satisfy this form of defense. This threat does not have to be against their client. It could be against someone else like a family member. This defense cannot be invoked if their client’s reckless actions put them in the situation that caused duress.
General criminal defenses
• Self defense-this states that their client’s actions would be considered criminal if the act was not necessary to defend themselves
• Status of limitations-this is when criminal defense lawyers states that the amount of time the prosecution has to charge their client with the crime has elapsed so the charges have to be dropped.
• Consent-it acknowledges you did commit the crime but the victim consented to it.
This Is Not a Scam
This recently came into my e-mail box and I thought I would share it with you.
To: Mr. Hauser, in Mytown, USA
From: Barrister Retard Annoying
Okey Dokey Law Firm and Legal Practitioners, Nigeria.
Greetings and love to you in the name of the most high God, from my beloved
country Nigeria. I am sorry and I solicit your permission into your privacy. I am
Barrister Retard Annoying, lawyer to the late Ibrahim Hauser, eldest son of the late
former head of state of Nigeria late General InSane Guy.
My former client late Ibrahim Hauser died in plane crash in year 1994. Upon
death of my former client and unknown to the family, he left behind much money.
Very much money. The family is currently under house arrest and undergoing
prosecution in hands of present administration as result of human rights violation
and looting of country’s treasury by the late head of state General InSane Guy. This
happens every day in my beloved country.
Before the death of my client, he had deposited US $90,000,000.00 with a secret
security firm in two trunk boxes in my name, and I am the only authority to this
fund which he was to transfer out of the country few days after he died in plane
crash. Get it?
For some amazing and completely ridiculous reason, I am going to share this
fund with you: disbursed accordingly as follows: 25% for the recipient (you) from the
total sum (US$90M). 7% set aside from the entire sum for expenses incurred by both
parties in due course of executing transaction (home and abroad). And 68% for me!
Yippee!
All you need do to receive your percentage is to give me, in no particular order:
(a) Your social security number, (4) all Your credit card numbers, (c) all Your
bank numbers, (2) all Your passwords ever used everywhere, (g) Your mother’s
maiden name, (7) The key to Your front door (z) Your secret handshake, (6) Your
decoder ring (y) Please name me as beneficiary on Your life insurance policy.
I think You will agree this is very little to do for a trusted friend like me.
Please note that you are to treat this with utmost confidentiality willing or not
willing as You assist me in this transaction as nobody knows about this fund and I
am still an active lawyer in this country. Did I mention also, how honest I am?
I await Your response as I know You will do the right thing. I can tell You are a
good man and like most Americans, have no scruples whatsoever, are extremely
ignorant, and want to be very wealthy. Therefore, Remain Blessed in the name of
GOD.
Yours faithfully Barrister Retard Annoying
From: [email protected]
