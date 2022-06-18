Connect with us

Blockchain

FBI Warned Crypto Fraudulent on LinkedIn

Published

1 min ago

on

FBI Warned Crypto Fraudulent on LinkedIn
  • LinkedIn deactivated more than 32 million fake profiles in its network.
  • 136 millions of spam content were removed from the site.

On Friday, FBI special agent Sean Ragan said in an interview that Scammers appearing as cryptocurrency investors on LinkedIn represent a “serious threat” to users safety.

The FBI’s special agent in charge of the San Francisco and Sacramento field offices, scammers who use LinkedIn to attract users into cryptocurrency investment, shows a serious risk to the platform and users.

Crypto Scams on LinkedIn 

According to the company’s semiannual report on fraud, it deactivated more than 32 million fake profiles from its network and they deleted over 99.1% which is 136 million instances of spam and misleading content from its site in 2021. 

According to the report, its automatic defences prevented 96% of all fraudulent accounts between July and December 2021, including 11.9 million that were stopped at registration and 4.4 million that were proactively banned. 22k fraudulent profiles which reported by LinkedIn users were all removed.

From January 2021 to March 2022, the Federal Trade Commission reported that cryptocurrency traders in the United States lost $575 million due to investment fraud. 

In an interview Sean Ragan said,

This type of fraudulent activity is significant, and there are many potential victims, and there are many past and current victims.

Mei Mei Soe, a Florida benefits manager who claims that she lost her whole life savings of $288,000 to a LinkedIn fraudster. Unlike Twitter and Instagram, LinkedIn does not have significant individuals verify to their profiles, even verification can be foolproof.

Blockchain

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: June 18

Published

17 mins ago

on

June 18, 2022

By

  • On June 18, the bullish DOT price analysis is at $8.76.
  • DOT’s bearish market price analysis for June 18, 2022, is $6.35.
  • Polkadot’s MA shows a downward trend.

In Polkadot (DOT) price analysis on June 18, 2022, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about DOT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Polkadot (DOT)

DOT is the native cryptocurrency of Polkadot. A blockchain interoperability system protocol was established in 2016. It is a sharded blockchain, which means that many different chains are connected to the same network, which allows them to process and transfer data between chains in parallel without sacrificing security.

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis

DOT price analysis on June 18, 2022, is explained below within an hourly time frame.

DOT/USDT Ascending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

An ascending channel is a chart pattern formed from two upward trendlines and drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The ascending channel is also known as a rising channel and channel up. The lower line is identified first, as running along with the lows, defines the trendline. The upper line is identified as parallel to the trendline, running along with the highs. It is a bullish chart pattern defined by a trend line supporting the series of higher lows and a diagonal resistance level connecting the higher highs. 

When the price is around the bottom trendline, look for long opportunities, although aggressive traders could trade long and short at both trend lines looking for a bounce or pullback. The breakout above the upper trendline generates a strong buy signal, while a break down below the lower trendline generates a strong sell signal.

Currently, the price of DOT is $6.87. If the pattern continues, the price of DOT might reach the resistance level of $8.76, and the buy level of $7.80. If the trend reverses, then the price of DOT may fall to $6.35 and the sell level of DOT is $7.20.

Polkadot (DOT) Moving Average

The DOT’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, DOT is in a bearish state. Notably, the DOT price lies below 50 MA (short-term), and also lies below 200 MA (long-term). Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of DOT at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Blockchain

CoinEx & ViaBTC Co-host NEW BLOC NIGHT to Explore New Trends in the Industry

Published

49 mins ago

on

June 18, 2022

By

Last week, New Bloc Night, the opening party of Austin blockchain week hosted by NEW BLOC, came to a successful conclusion at the Otis hotel in Austin.

As sponsors of this event, CoinEx and ViaBTC, together with more than 20 well-known investment institutions, public chain, DAPP, DAO, Web3.0, cryptographic financial service providers and other blockchain industry leaders, participated in speeches and round table meetings to jointly discuss the problems and development trends of the cryptographic industry, explore ways to compound interest growth of cryptographic assets.

A number of distinguished guests shared their insightful and original views on the event. Nearly 200 employees in the encryption industry participated in the event online and offline.

In addition, industry insiders including CoinEx & ViaBTC Partner Adam Chastain, ZKSpace Director of Business Development Mattias Borg, and FlashMining Founder & CEO Jackey Lin engaged in fantastic roundtable discussions and offered their views on trending topics like “Crypto Mining and Carbon Emissions: Trends in Crypto Mining”, “Decentralization vs. Centralization”, and “Web3 is What Young People Yearn For: What are the new opportunities?”.

CoinEx ViaBTC Co host NEW BLOC NIGHT to Explore New

As a world-leading all-inclusive mining pool and also a staunch advocate of mining with clean energy, ViaBTC gave its views on crypto mining and carbon emissions that technological progress will address all such concerns. ViaBTC Pool has always been looking for technical solutions to energy sustainability in the field of crypto mining. In addition, it is also working with institutions such as QITALE, a mining organization from Minnesota, USA that uses water energy, and SAI.TECH, an operator of clean computing power.

Though the annual crypto carnival of Austin Blockchain week has ended, the development of the blockchain world still requires the joint efforts of crypto believers from all over the world. Meanwhile, ViaBTC will also remain dedicated to the blockchain space. Relying on cutting-edge Fintech, ViaBTC aims to facilitate blockchain progress and build a better future via blockchain, thereby realizing its mission – Via Bitcoin, Making the World a Better Place.

 

Blockchain

GameFi Platform is Gateway to Web 3.0

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 18, 2022

By

To many, Web 3.0 can be intimidating to enter. G-Link makes blockchain mobile gaming accessible and brings Web 2.0 gamers into Web 3.0 through fun F2P P2E games.

Nascent potential for P2E gaming

Once a golden investment opportunity, the traditional gaming industry has slowed down and become crowded. Meanwhile, blockchain gaming is a sunrise industry with exponential growth potential. The revenue from gaming-related NFTs was US$4.8 billion in 2021, or around 20% of total NFT sales. In the same period, venture capital firms invested over US$4 billion in blockchain gaming to capture market share from traditional gaming, which is projected to have a value of US$268 billion by 2025.

Accessible gateway to Web 3.0 games

Designed to be beginner-friendly, G-Link’s mobile blockchain gaming platform will allow gamers, game developers and investors to interact directly, and together create a better Web 3.0 gaming community that surpasses the limits of traditional gaming. Newcomers need no knowledge of Web 3.0 and only have to register for a simple account like in Web 2.0, making it easy to get started in Web 3.0 and access any games on G-Link’s platform.

To begin with, G-Link will be releasing 4 casual to mid-core mobile P2E games in 2022: Kartopia, a racing game; Card Master, a strategic collectible card game; SPE Colony, a simulation kingdom-building game; Coin Fishing Frenzy, an arcade-type fishing game. At the same time, G-Link is in talks with over 10 developers to onboard and publish more varieties of games on the platform. With an ever-expanding gameverse where mobile gamers will be spoilt for choice, the G-Link platform is designed to support exploring new games to enjoy.

Activities on the G-Link platform are underpinned by the GLINK token, which functions as a layer 2 solution for overcoming low throughput and high gas fees. By handling the interfacing with ETH and BSC blockchains, GLINK tokens allow blockchain gameplay mechanics to improve to the level of traditional games, in terms of interactivity and fun.

GLINK tokens also provide the platform liquidity to support interoperable cross-game asset trading. Through the GSwap feature, gamers can exchange between in-game currencies and securely transact items with others. Essentially, GSwap means that gamers are free to jump from game to game whenever they want, and still retain their earnings and effort.

To empower smaller game developers to create their dream blockchain game, the G-Link platform includes a GameFi incubator that provides funds from community crowdfunding and G-Link’s own allocated funds for driving innovation. Through the incubator, gamers can be directly involved in making the games they want to play, while investors are immediately able to back diverse projects with assurance that the investments are used as intended.

Chief Toad NFT: VIP perks on G-Link platform

G-Link’s genesis NFT collection, Chief Toad, will allow holders to have VIP privileges on the gameverse platform. As a utility-first GameFi NFT, Chief Toad’s benefits include being able to create guilds in the gameverse, enjoy early access to games in beta and virtual land sales, and higher in-game earnings.

The Chief Toad NFT collection will be minted from 5-7 July 2022. The total supply is 10,000, and the pricing will be 0.08-0.1ETH.

Check for mint details through the official website: https://www.chieftoad.com/

IDO for GLINK token

G-Link will be holding the Initial Dex Offering (IDO) of its GLINK platform token in August 2022. The GLINK token uses the ERC-20 standard, and the supply stands at a total of 1 billion tokens.

Every transaction on the G-Link platform will be enabled by GLINK tokens:

  1. GSwap – Seamlessly trade between in-game currencies
  2. Provide seed investment to back your dream game
  3. DAO voting rights
  4. Staking in liquidity pool
  5. Purchase of in-game assets, NFTs and virtual lands

Holders of the Chief Toad NFT can enjoy extra benefits leading up to the IDO, namely a higher percentage of airdrops and guaranteed whitelist for the pre-sale.

For updates and announcements about the GLINK IDO: https://t.me/glinkgroup

