Financial Spread Bet on Commodities
Financial spread betting companies provide investors an opportunity to deal in the financial markets without actually owning the instrument in question. That is to say, an investor or trader can speculate on many financial instruments such shares, commodities, forex and indices without having to own the shares, currency etc.
Financial spread betting is increasing in popularity. One reason for this is the absence of taxation!*. There is no capital gains tax on profits and no stamp duty on transactions. However, when a spread trade goes wrong then you can lose more than your original investment. Any losses incurred through a financial spread bet cannot be used against any capital gains that are made on ordinary investments.
Spread bet on commodities / spread trading on commodities depends on variety of factors. If trading on “softs” such as corn or wheat then large influences can be low yielding harvests / bad weather.
Spread bet on commodities – Brent Crude Oil
If you’re trading on Nymex Crude Oil or Brent Crude Oil then you need to consider the key supply and demand elements. Recently:
• Fears over increasing demand from India and China push the prices up (June 07)
• Concerns over supply and OPEC’s operating levels pushed the prices up (July 07)
• OPEC releasing a statement saying it was planning the highest ever level of oil exploration, pushed the price down (July 07)
• A possible downturn in the US economy (the US is the number one oil consumer) pushed the prices down (Aug 07)
• Two storms in Gulf of Mexico threatened supply problems. The Gulf accounts for 30% of US oil production and the majority of its refinery capacity. Naturally that threat to supply pushed the price up. (Aug 07)
Such conditions help to make volatile markets on which you can profits from by Buying and Selling commodities.
Originally the commodities market was based purely on agricultural commodities (softs), where producers / farmers and traders would set prices on the future value of the crops.
Similar principles are followed in both financial spread betting on commodities and the finance markets. The key difference is that in the latter one, no conventional quarterly cycle is followed.
Another difference is the presence of ‘new crop’ or ‘old crop’ in commodity softs spread betting, there are often two distinct markets present. The present crop and following year’s crop. In such cases, there is a possibility that prices and volatility will differ significantly.
For more information on financial spread trading, FTSE spread betting, Financial Spreads [http://www.financialspreads.com] and spread trading companies, log on to the website cleanfinancial.com. A handy website for getting information on commodity bets and a range of examples on how to spreadtrade commodities such as Brent Crude Oil
Erase Porn and Web Eraser Software Tools
The internet brings with it many advantages and disadvantages. The main advantage is that you can do lots of work sitting in the comfort of your home, without having to roam from office to office. Insurance, finance, purchase of products, pursuing an education, playing at casinos and many other things can be done at home with the help of the internet. However though there are many advantages, the internet poses numerous disadvantages too.
The main disadvantage of the internet is that the sites that you visit while browsing through the internet tend to get downloaded in secret files of the computer. With this, without your actually knowing about it, you may have some illicit images and information stored in the computer. Unauthorized people may gain access to information not meant for their eyes.
There is a remedy for this problem; make it a point to download some software in the computer where your privacy, job, family and business are protected. With the help of this internet eraser software in the computer, you can be sure that unwanted images and information does not get recorded or stored in the computer. In addition to all this, the internet eraser software helps delete unwanted files permanently with the help of its shredder feature. The reason the files get shredded with this internet eraser software is that it is not enough just deleting files. There are numerous tools in the internet which can retrieve deleted files.
This internet eraser software also helps you clear your search history for Google and Yahoo toolbar search history. It also helps clear the browser search bar history, With this, sites which had been visited will not be accessible to others.
A very important files users may not know much about is a file that stored secretly in the computer called Index.Dat files, these files store and record all your internet surfing history, what is more frustrating is that these files are hidden and can’t be located, and are difficult to delete manually. With the help of the Internet eraser software, it is possible to clear the content of these files to protect your privacy and security.
When surfing the internet, all the URLs that you visit are stored in a cache folder. So when you want to erase this cache folder from the computer, it can be done easily through the internet eraser software. Many people tend to clear history of the tracks of the sites visited clearing the browser history. However, while doing so, the files get hidden, and can be deleted only by using internet eraser software. The internet eraser software can erase all encrypted information found in the computer through internet surfing.
Accelerated Nurse Practitioner Programs: Perfect for Aspiring Nurses
If you feel like becoming a nurse is a very rewarding profession for you, then applying for accelerated nurse practitioner programs is considered to be one of the best moves. These programs are designed for aspiring nurses like you who are willing to devote a lot of time and effort in caring for individuals. Once you get qualified for any of the available programs, then you are increasing your chances of becoming a registered nurse within just a short span of time. If you have earned a degree in the past, then the accelerated programs can offer you the greatest opportunity to change your career into nursing. This can be accomplished by proving your capability to effectively deal with the intense training involved in a nursing course.
Accelerated nursing programs are indeed a huge help for aspiring nurses. With these programs around, obtaining a license as a nurse can become extremely possible. You also get the chance to obtain a speedy entrance in the somewhat demanding health care industry. Because of this, being able to achieve your dream of caring for different kinds of people can be achieved. You can also start to enjoy your profession especially after being able to help some patients in hospitals and clinics experience a faster recovery from their illness.
In order for you to get accepted in accelerated nurse practitioner programs, you are advised to prepare and complete all of your admission requirements. You have to create a list of all your possible choices and determine all of the requirements that you need to submit. After identifying all of the requirements, you have to check if you fit into the program. If you realize that the program is indeed suitable for you, then you should start submitting all of your requirements and wait for feedback.
When it comes to finding accelerated programs, you are required to take extreme caution especially when doing your research. You have to gather information from only reliable and legitimate sources so you will never be fooled by scammers. It is also important for you to ask questions. Ask your close friends and relatives about the specific colleges that they can recommend. Through this, you will be getting reliable recommendations from those people who are close to you.
If you have a strong desire to care for the health of people, then the nursing profession can be perfect for you. However, if you do not want to spend a lot of time studying the course, then accelerated programs can work suitably for you. This will allow you to obtain a certification as a registered nurse the fastest possible time. Because of this, you get a guarantee that you can quickly start practicing your profession. This is a good thing if you are already very determined to start working in the health care or medical field. Accelerated nurse practitioner programs are indeed a huge help for a lot of people. The availability of these programs can be attributed to the great demand for nurses at present. If you desire to become a registered nurse, then the accelerated programs are considered to be the quickest road to obtain success. This is the one of the major reasons why a huge amount of people appreciate the presence of the programs.
Top 10 Engineering Colleges in Chennai
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras):
IIT Madras was established in 1959. The college is one among the foremost institutes of national importance in higher technological education, basic and applied research. IIT Madras is a residential institute with nearly 460 faculty, 4500 students and 1250 administrative & supporting staff and is a self-contained campus located in a beautiful wooded land of about 250 hectares.
Entrance Exam: The entrance exam for IITs is JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Advance. Students clearing the JEE Advance can seek admission to various IITs.
Campus Facilities: The college infrastructure includes facilities like Library, Classrooms, Computer Center, Workshop, Banks, Canteens, Guest Houses and Transport.
Placement: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras is one of the most reputed institutes for technological education and research in India. Some of the top recruiters are 3DPLM Software Solutions Ltd, Bank Bazaar, Citicorp Services India, Deloitte, Essar Group, FMC Technologies India Pvt Ltd, Hewlett Packard, Infosys Ltd, ITC Ltd and ONGC.
College of Engineering:
The College was started as a Survey School in the year 1794, and was established as a college in 1859. It was finally set up into a technical institute in 1978. The Guindy College of Engineering is one of the oldest Engineering Colleges in the country today.
Entrance Exam: The entrance exam to seek admission in the College is TANCET (Tamilnadu Common Entrance Test).
Campus Facilities: The College has the provision for Library, Sports, Auditorium, Workshops and Laboratories in the premises.
Placement: The Centre for University and Industrial collaboration (CUIC/Placement cell) provides the infra-structural facilities to conduct group discussions, tests and interviews besides catering to other logistics. The industries, which approach the institute, come under the purview of Core Engineering industries; IT and IT enabled services, Manufacturing Industries, Consultancy Firms, Finance Companies, Management Organizations and R and D laboratories, etc.
Madras Institute of Technology (MIT):
MIT was established in 1949 by Shri.C.Rajam. It was the rare genius and daring of its founder that made MIT offer courses like Aeronautical Engineering, Automobile Engineering, Electronics Engineering and Instrument Technology for the first time in our country. Now it also provides technical education in other engineering fields such as Rubber and Plastic Technology & Production Technology. It was merged with Anna University in the year 1978.
Entrance Exam: MIT accepts students through the single window counseling that is conducted by the Anna University, Chennai. The single window counseling accepts applications to constituent colleges and colleges affiliated to Anna University.
Campus Facilities: The College campus has facilities for Library, Hostels, Health Centre, Classrooms, Sports Facilities, Computer Centre and Workshop.
Placement: The placement cell at MIT is attached to the Centre for University and Industrial Collaboration (CUIC). The placement activities of the constituent colleges of Anna University are scheduled by the CUIC.
SRM University:
The SRM University is a deemed university and was established in 1985. It was formerly known as SRM Institute of Science and Technology. SRM is accredited by NAAC with ‘A’ Grade in the year 2013. SRM University is placed in “A” category by MHRD.
Entrance Exam: The entrance exam to seek admission in SRM University is SRMJEEE (SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination).
Campus Facilities: The college infrastructure has facilities like Laboratories, Libraries, Wi-Fi, AC Auditorium, Hostels and Book stores, Dining Halls, Cafeterias and Gymnasium.
Placement: The consistent placement record illustrates the commitment to the success of the University. SRM University has a 100% job placement record. Students have no trouble finding coveted positions in reputed corporate and business houses that visit the campus every year, offering an excellent salary package on par with international standards.
Sri Sairam Engineering College (SSEC):
SSEC was established in 1995. The college is affiliated to Anna University, Chennai, approved by AICTE, New Delhi and accredited by NBA.
Entrance Exam: The entrance exam to seek admission in the college is Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) exam.
Campus Facilities: The College campus has the facilities like Library, Classrooms, Laboratories, Healthcare Center, Sports and Games, Cafeteria, Bank, Transport and Hostel.
Placement: The placement cell at SSEC is an integral part of the institute. Training activities are organized throughout the year in an effort towards preparing the prospective students for the campus selection programs. Some of the top recruiters are TCS, HCL, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Voltas, Syntel, Oracle, Aircel and Ford.
Sathyabama University:
This University was established in 1987, formerly known as Sathyabama Engineering College by Jeppiaar Educational Trust. The Ministry of Human Resources Development, Government of India has granted Deemed University status to the college in 2001 and University status in 2006 under section(3) of the UGC Act, 1956. The University has been awarded B++ grade by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and ISO 9001:2000 for professional quality management.
Entrance Exam: The admission to B.E., / B.Tech. Programmes are done solely on the basis of the performance in the All India B.E/B.Tech Entrance Examination conducted by Sathyabama University.
Campus Facilities: The College has provision for Library, Laboratories, Internet Facility, Hostel, Health and Fitness, Conference Halls, Bank and ATM, Transportation and Sports.
Placement: The University have full-fledged placement cell, which monitors the employment opportunities and arrange campus interviews for the final year students. Some of the top recruiters are Alstom, American Express, Asian Paints, Apsara Innovations, BirlaSoft Technologies, Blue Star Air-Conditioners, BPL, CADS Software, Cater Piller and CITOS.
Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT):
VIT was established under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Act, 1956, and was founded in 1984 as a self-financing institution called the Vellore Engineering College. NAAC has re-accredited VIT University with an ‘A’ grade.
Entrance Exam: B.Tech degrees from VIT University are achieved by successfully getting through the VITEEE (Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam) conducted every year.
Campus Facilities: The campus facilities include Conference Facilities, Computing Centers, Smart Classrooms, Library Facilities, Campus Amenities, Sports & Gymnasium, Hostels & Dining, Swimming Pool, Transport and Health Service.
Placement: VIT University has been consistently setting records of campus placements amongst private institutions in India. Over 400 recruiters from Core Engineering and Software companies visit each year. Some of the top recruiters are Accenture, Cognizant, Wipro, Infosys, Reliance Industries, Reliance Power, Tata Power, Tata Bluescope Steel and Crompton Greaves.
St. Joseph’s College of Engineering (SJCOE):
The Jeppiaar Educational Trust was formed in 1987 under the leadership of Dr. Jeppiaar, Founder-Chairman & Managing Trustee. St. Joseph`s College of Engineering was established under the guidance of Jeppiaar Educational Trust in the year 1994 as per the rules of government of Tamil Nadu. It is a Christian Minority Institution and is one of the Tier-1 Institutions in Tamil Nadu.
Entrance Exam: The students have to write JEE Mains and Tamil Nadu Professional Courses Entrance Examination (TNPCEE) to seek admission in the college.
Campus Facilities: The college infrastructure includes Indoor auditorium, conference hall, open air theatre, central library, book bank, internet facility, hostel, mess, transport, bank, gym, etc.
Placement: It nurtures Industry institute interaction and moulds and mentors the students to be fit for the placement. It also provides job opportunities by bringing companies for campus recruitment to all eligible students of the final year. It enhances and employs current practical and technical knowledge of the students. Some of the top recruiters are L&T Infotech, Cognizant, Wipro, Mphasis, Infosys, Virtusa, NTT Data, Federal Bank, Verzon, MRF, SAPE International, Sasken, etc.
Vel Tech Dr.RR & Dr.SR Technical University:
The University was established in 1990 by Vel Tech group of educational institutions by a well known industrialist couple Dr.R. Rangarajan and Dr.R. Sakunthala Rangarajan dedicated to public service. Vel Tech has earned accreditation by the National Board of Accreditation, New Delhi for all the degree programmes. It has been duly declared as deemed to be university by the UGC and notified by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, New Delhi.
Entrance Exam: The entrance exam for B.Tech. Degree programmes is VTUEEE (Veltech Technical University Engineering Entrance Exam) conducted every year.
Campus Facilities: The colleges has facilities like Library, Classrooms, Laboratories, Resource centre, Canteen, Conference Hall, Computing Laboratory, Transportation, Hostels and Medical facilities.
Placement: The placement cell of the university provides placements to students as they enter their pre-final year. Some of the top recruiters are Accenture BPO, Bajaj Allianz-Life Insurance, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Global Technologies, HDFC Life Insurance, Infosys Technologies LTD, MAX Newyork, Life Insurance, Mphasis (EDS), Reliance Infocom and Thomson Scientific.
B.S. Abdur Rahman University(BSAU):
B.S. Abdur Rahman University, Vandalur, (formerly B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Engineering College) has been established under section 3 of the UGC Act 1956, which has now been upgraded as B.S Abdur Rahman University, was an institution acclaimed throughout India for its quality in teaching and research.
Entrance Exam: BSAUEEE (B.S. Abdur Engineering Entrance Examination) is the entrance exam which is conducted for taking admission to 4 years Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) programme.
Campus Facilities: The campus has facilities like well stocked library, well maintained laboratories, community hall, mosque, convention center, computer center, cafeteria, health center, outdoor game courts and transport service.
Placement: Some of the top recruiters are L&T Infotech, Igate, Mphasis, Mindtree, Prime Focus Technologies, Polaris, Saint Gobain, IBM and Wipro among the others.
