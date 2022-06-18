Finance
First Offense DUI
There are strict penalties for a First Offense DUI conviction. If you are arrested for a First Offense DUI in Michigan, here are some of the penalties you are facing upon conviction.
-
Operating While Intoxicated (OWI)
$100 to $500 fine:
- Up to 360 hours of community service.
- Up to 93 days in jail.
- Possible vehicle immobilization.
- Driver license suspension for 30 days, followed by restrictions for 150 days.
- Six points added to driver record.
- Possible ignition interlock.
- $1,000 Driver Responsibility Fee for two consecutive years for OWI.
- $500 Driver Responsibility Fee for two consecutive years for OWPD.
Not only is an arrest for a First Offense DUI embarrassing, it can cost your job, thousands of dollars in legal fees leaving you and even fear about what is what your future holds.
You need to find a good lawyer to help you fight your first offense DUI charge. You need to find a lawyer that is dedicated to providing their client with an aggressive drunk driving defense no matter the complexity of your OWI/DUI case. Most good lawyers offer a free OWI/DUI case evaluation to help you better understand the complexity and uniqueness of your case. A good drunk driving defense strategy aims for the absolute best results.
While the law is the same throughout Michigan, local courts often employ differing procedures in how they handle such cases, and it is important to have an attorney representing you who is familiar with these differences and able to use them to your advantage.
Being stopped and put under arrest for drunk driving is an embarrassing event. The penalties are extreme and are becoming tougher by the year. If you are arrested for DUI, OWI or impaired driving, you probably have many questions such as: am I going to jail? Will I lose my driver’s license? Can I take my case to trial and win? Again, a good Criminal Defense Lawyer can help you figure out these issues with you. Do not face these kinds of charges alone.
Depending on the facts and circumstances of your case and your previous record, a drunk driving conviction can result in jail time, significant fines and costs, community service, work crew, loss of your driving privileges and probation.
I am amazed at how many times I see people think they can handle a first offense dui offense by themselves. This is a grave mistake. Always have a lawyer by your side when you are facing a dui charge.
Finance
Vinith Blogs
Google AdWords is an online advertising service by Google to help advertisers or marketers to reach customers, Where advertisers want to pay for ads to display advertisements, products, services, and video content with Google network to web users.
Nowadays plenty of customers search Google which things offered by the advertisers with that only they visit their website or make some actions or conversions.
The Google AdWords system enables a budget and bit (price) for advertisers, they pay ads to each click by the user. The ad services are hugely focused on keywords.
Different types of ads format like text-based search, display, search network display, YouTube video, and mobile app. you have plenty of ways to reach your target customer with AdWords.
Search Network text-based ads, When the web user searches the Google with your relevant products and services you offer. The list of ads that appear above the organic listing is called search ads. For example, when a user searches for “Food restaurant” with that relative ads will be shown through the results. It has three parts: headline1, headline2, display URL and description text.
Display Network ads, when a user visits some websites or blog, they see ads in a lot of different places on the page, and in different measurements like an image is called display ads. Million of a website are available on the internet, advertisers may choose to display their ads in different formats to reach audiences across the world using a wide variety of targeting methods.
Search Network display, Your ads can appear when people search for terms on Google search and search partner sites that match your keywords. They can also appear on relevant pages across the web on the Google Display Network. With image, gif image, or some animation effects the ads will be shown.
Video ads, Whether you’re targeting travel, food, music or anymore else, you can choose your target audience based on demographics, interests, topics, and placements. When you have YouTube channel create a video and upload it your account and then use AdWords campaign to start your ad to upload video or related videos. video ad formats include TrueView in-stream ads, TrueView video discovery ads, and bumper ads.
App ads, Universal App Campaigns help you promote your app across Search, Play store, YouTube, Gmail, and the Google Display Network. TO start app type your ad text and locations. Google will design and build custom ads and make some changes later.
Shopping ads, Before you start shopping ad you must have Google Merchant Center accounts. By linking your Google AdWords and Merchant Center accounts, you will be able to surface your products directly to users through Shopping ads. Shopping ads include rich product information, such as product image, price, and merchant name, and use data attributes from the product information.
Finance
Voice Mail: 5 Proven Techniques That Get Your Calls Returned!
If you’re struggling to get your voice mails returned, then you’re not alone. Industry stats show that less than 10% of voice mails to new prospects are returned. Because of this, finding the right voice mail message, and knowing a few proven techniques, can be the key to not only making contact with those hard to reach sales leads, but also in developing relationships and getting new accounts.
Here are five proven techniques that give you the best chance of getting your voice mail messages returned:
Proven Technique Number One: Don’t even leave a voice message! Sounds strange, huh? Well the truth is the best technique to follow when trying to reach a prospect for the first time is to persevere and call five or seven or even ten times first before leaving a message. Your goal is to catch them picking up the phone and having a conversation rather than leaving multiple unreturned voice mails.
Try calling at different times in the day, and even several times on Friday. Fridays are the most relaxed days and most people are getting ready for the weekend instead of gearing up for the week. The worst day to leave a voice mail? Monday.
One caveat: For those of you who are worried that when you do finally catch someone who picks up the phone and is upset that you didn’t leave a message (yet they saw you called several times), be prepared with a good script! Something like: “I didn’t want to bother you with several voice mail messages, so I decided to just try to catch you instead. Anyway, I’m glad I did… “
Persevering in this way is the best way to actually get someone on the phone and because most sales reps won’t do it, you’re going to be way ahead if you do.
Proven Technique Number Two: You must script out an effective voice mail message in advance. Nothing will get your message deleted faster than the sound of an unprepared and unprofessional message filled with um’s and uh’s.
As soon as a busy prospect hears that kind of message, especially from someone they do not know (and from a sales person on top of that!), they automatically reach for the delete button. Don’t you?
In addition, you want to make sure your scripted voice mail has these three elements: 1) Put the focus on your prospect – NOT on your product or service. 2) Don’t ever say, “I’d like to take some time to learn more about you… ” 3) Leave your number SLOWLY and twice.
As you’ll see in the following examples, most sales reps leave a message that is all about them – this never works. Second, sometimes they think that by wanting to “learn more about how you handle..”, they think that they are putting the prospect first. WRONG. All the prospect is thinking is they don’t want to take valuable time to educate you so you can sell them.
And three, the worst technique of all is leaving your phone number so quickly that you force your prospect to replay your message over and over again just to get your phone number. Yeah, right, like anybody is going to do that…
Here is an example of what to do and what not to do:
Proven Technique Number Three: Turn a bad VM message into an effective one:
The WRONG way to leave a VM (and unfortunately, how most people do it):
“Hi this is (Your Name) with (Your Company), and we offer shipping supplies and packaging for all your shipping needs. The reason I’m calling is to learn a little more about your business and to find out more about your shipping needs and see if we can save you some money. If you would call me back at (888) 555-1234 that would be great. Look forward to hearing from you soon.”
This message checks all the “do not do” boxes I’ve listed in technique number two. It’s all about the caller; it wants to take time from the prospect so they can “pitch” more, and the number was only left once.
Here is the RIGHT VM to leave:
“Hi (Prospect’s name) this is (Your Name) with (Your Company). We offer discounted shipping supplies and packaging, and if you’re like most companies we work with, then you’re probably paying too much! Our clients save between 10 to 15% each month and get better service guaranteed. To find out how much you can save, just give me a call at (SLOWLY Leave Your Phone Number.)
Once again, my name is (Your Name), and my toll free number is: (Leave Number Slowly Again). If I don’t hear back from you in the next couple of days, I’ll reach out to you again. If you’d prefer to be taken off our list, or if you’d prefer to get some information by email, just give me a ring and leave me a message. Talk to you soon!”
This VM is effective because first of all it is focused on the prospect and what’s in it for them (10 – 15% savings). The phone number was left two times slowly. But the magic technique was:
You gave your prospect a way out! You let them know that they can simply call you back, leave you a message (so they won’t have to speak with you nor be pitched when they call), and they can remove themselves from being called by you again if they aren’t interested! This is good for you, too, as you won’t waste your time with uninterested prospects.
One note: If you find the above message too long, then edit it! Script your VM the way you like it and then use it consistently. In fact, spend some time now reworking your existing voice mail message so that conforms to the rules above.
Proven Technique Number Four: Combine your voice mails with an email campaign for maximum effectiveness. The number one law in all marketing is repetition.
It’s the same with getting your prospects to notice you. The most effective way is by using a two month long campaign that goes like this:
First: Try to reach someone for a couple of weeks without leaving a VM. Week One: Leave one VM and follow it up with an email that same day. Then leave a second VM that same week. Week Two: Send email #2, then leave a VM at the beginning of the week and on that Friday. Week Three: Send an email at the beginning of the week and at the end. Leave a VM in between. Week Four: Send another email on Tuesday, and leave a VM on the Thursday. Month Two: Send either one email or leave one VM per week for four weeks. Also: Call in between and don’t leave a message.
Anytime between week two and three, one of your emails needs to be the “Should I Stay or Should I Go” email. If you’ve not heard of this email, then your return contact rate is about to go up by 60%! It goes like this:
Your subject line is: (Prospect’s First Name) Should I Stay or Should I Go?
Body of email:
Dear _________,
I haven’t heard back from you and that tells me one of three things:
1) You don’t have a need at this time or you’ve already chosen another company for this.
2) You’re still interested but haven’t had the time to get back to me yet.
3) You’ve fallen and can’t get up, and in that case please let me know and I’ll call 911 for you…
Please let me know which one it is because I’m starting to worry.
Honestly, all kidding aside, I understand you’re really busy, and the last thing I want to do is be pain in the neck once a week. Whether your schedule has just been to demanding or you’ve gone another direction, I would appreciate it if you would take a second to let me know so I can follow up accordingly.
Thank you in advance and I look forward to hearing back from you.
Kind Regards,
If you’re smiling from reading this, so will your prospect! Again, this is a high percentage email that gets a response about 60% of the time. Compare that to your current results.
Proven Technique Number Five: If your VM and email campaigns don’t work, then consider going that extra mile – as a top producer once said, “The extra mile is never crowded.” Even though a prospect may not be in the market now, as we all know, things change. And when they do, you want to be top of mind so they’re thinking about you when they are finally ready.
The most effective way to do this is by sending physical greeting cards. It’s highly effective. In fact, did you know that the number one salesperson in the world – according to The Guinness Book of World Records – is a guy named Joe Girard? He was a car salesman and he sold an average of six new cars EVERY DAY! How did he do it? He sent a card to every customer and every prospect every month (and one for Christmas), 13 cards in all.
Joe was so successful, that people had to make appointments with him to buy a car!
So there you have it: The Five Proven Voice Mail Techniques to get your calls returned. Follow them and you’ll be much more successful than you are now. Don’t follow them and, well, you already know how that goes.
Copyright (c) 2016 Mr. Inside Sales
Finance
How to Promote Your Home Based Business Via Free Reports
Giving out free reports is a powerful way to market you home based business but most people struggle with various ways to advertise their free report, get it right and you will get a flood of traffic to your home based business.
List Ezine Publishers.
You need to generate a list of ezine publishers so you can send them articles to use for their ezine. Ezine advertising is quick and easy, the hardest part is writing the ad copy for your ads and finding ezines to advertise in
some of the top ezine directories are;
- Topezineads
- Direcortyofezines
There is a cost to use these, but they will be your lifeline until you generate a list of ezines yourself.
Advertising campaign.
The whole aim of your advertising campaign is to generate leads for your free report, because the more people that get your free report, the more people will get exposure to your home based business, so you really want to advertise anywhere you think that people might be interested in your free report. Since you are not going for a direct sale, this allows you to be a little less worried about how targeted your audience is.
Classified ads
Start your advertising campaign first with classified advertising, where you can get a classified ad for around $2 per ad.
You can have a look at;
- Partneon
- Twodollarads
If you search through ezine directories you will find lots of other places to advertise cheaply
Even though writing classified ads has turned into an art form, it is not difficult to learn, there are thousands of books on the subject of writing successful classified ads. Although some people do over complicate the issue.
Some ideas as to what makes a good classified ad?;
- An attention grabbing headline.
- A promise
- A Call to action
Once you have found a few good ezines, keep advertising your home base business free reports with them, once you have started making money with your classified ads, it will be time to start using sponsorship ads
Sponsorship ads.
While sponsor ship ads have a dramatic increase in your advertising cost in your home based business budget, the results will also be drastically different. A top sponsorship ad can cost any where between $15 to £300 depending on where you are advertising.
Sponsorship ads will also give you an indication of how will the ezine pulls and whether or not it is worth the time and effort to purchase a solo ad
Solo ads
Also compare the price between a sponsor ship ad or a solo ad, because if you can get a Solo ad for an extra$50, then it will definitely be worthwhile to go for the Solo ad.
Do not make the following mistakes when doing solo ads,
- Do not advertises any affiliate program directly
- Have a look to see if a similar home based business has been advertised before, compare them
- Not having a way to capture email addresses.
Discussion board posting
Another method of free advertising for your home based business, is by discussion board posting, which can be extremely effective especially if the message board is inside a members-only site where you paid to join.
The idea here again is not to spam the message board, but to actually add some content. Only answer questions you know a lot about, do not try to come across as an expert on a topic when you are not, this is the best way to ruin your reputation before you are even lucky enough to create one.
Signature files are little burbs of text either after a post in a message board or at the bottom of your email, the idea of the signature file is to make them as short and as compelling as possible.
Link your signature file to your home based business sales page. A good idea is to use a separate tracking system to track how many hits your message board postings are receiving.
