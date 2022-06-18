News
Francisco Lindor belts three-run homer, Pete Alonso crushes grand slam in Mets win over Marlins
With his No. 1 fan in the house, Francisco Lindor put on a show.
Lindor’s mom, Maria Serrano, watched him play at Citi Field for the first time since he signed with the Mets last year. And, in his first at-bat of the night, Lindor belted a three-run home run to straightaway center field, just a few feet west of the Home Run Apple. Lindor let out a roar as he rounded first base, then pointed to his family’s suite, positioned just behind home plate, when he crossed the dish.
The shortstop’s 10th home run of the year sparked a big offensive night for the Mets in their 10-4 win over the Marlins on Friday at Citi Field. The Amazin’s exploded for a seven-run rally in the sixth inning, punctuated by Pete Alonso’s grand slam. Carlos Carrasco was strong through 6.1 innings and 98 pitches.
Lindor’s wife, Katia, set up the surprise for his mom to visit New York during Father’s Day weekend. When Lindor was summoned into the press conference room hours before first pitch on Friday, he had no idea his mom would be there. Serrano lives in Florida, while other family members also visited Lindor from Puerto Rico on Friday.
The Mets’ $341-million man padded his offensive numbers with his mom in town. Lindor’s 49 RBI on the season lead all shortstops, and he’s three RBI shy of tying Asdrubal Cabrera for the most RBI by a Mets shortstop in the first half of a season.
For good measure, Lindor also flashed the leather on a couple of terrific plays in the dirt. Since the start of the 2020 season, Lindor leads all shortstops with 30 Outs Above Average (OAA). For infielders, OAA measures how far the fielder has to go to reach the ball, how much time he has to get there, and how far he then is from the base that the runner is going toward. Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed is second with 29 OAA, Carlos Correa is seventh with 13 OAA, and Javier Baez is eighth with 11 OAA, to name a few other shortstops in that span.
The Mets’ sixth-inning rally began when Marlins starter Pablo Sanchez gave up a single to Jeff McNeil and hit Mark Canha with a pitch. Then Luis Guillorme crushed a 401-foot single to left-center that was originally called a caught fly ball by center fielder Bryan De La Cruz. If the call stood, the Mets would’ve been caught in a triple play because Canha and McNeil had already advanced to second and third, respectively. But after a Mets challenge, the call was overturned and the bases were loaded for J.D. Davis, who collected an RBI single and pushed the rally in motion.
After Starling Marte walked and Lindor was hit by a pitch, Alonso mashed his second career grand slam 368 feet to left-center. Alonso’s 19th home run of the season gave him the National League lead. With the grand slam, the Mets first baseman also became the second-fastest to eclipse 125 career home runs in MLB history, doing so in 435 games. Ryan Howard is first, achieving 125 homers in 405 games. Aaron Judge was knocked down to third; the Yankees outfielder reached that home run mark in 447 games.
News
Back to the Fifties weekend returns to MN State Fairgrounds
The Minnesota Street Rod Association’s “Back to the 50’s Weekend” is back at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds with more than 11,000 street rods, customs, classics and restored vehicles, all dating to 1964 and earlier.
The event began Friday and continues 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Along with all the cars, visitors can check out vendors, State Fair food and a variety of activities. Admission is $15 for adults; kids under age 15 admitted free with a paid adult.
Info: www.msrabacktothe50s.com
News
Class 4A baseball state final: Stillwater 8, Farmington 1
There have been many seasons in which Stillwater was expected to be there at the end. This probably wasn’t one of them.
Yes, Stillwater was ranked second to open the season. But the 2022 Ponies featured just three returners from last year’s state tournament team. Among this year’s players, only Brayden Hellum started in last year’s section final against Cretin-Derham Hall. The Ponies didn’t enter this season with much varsity experience, nor many physically imposing figures.
And yet this Stillwater team will go down in history after downing Farmington — the defending state champ — 8-1 in the Class 4A state title game Friday night at Target Field.
The state title is Stillwater’s third in program history. It’s a difficult achievement, to win three consecutive single-elimination games against three great opponents within the span of a week.
But the Ponies simply continued to find ways. In the state quarterfinal, that was posting a six-spot on Sartell-St. Stephen in the first frame, then holding on for victory. In the semis, it was tallying four runs in the fifth inning to rally past Chanhassen.
In Friday’s final, it meant taking advantage of every single opportunity presented to the second-seeded Ponies (23-4), who manufactured runs at every turn. Stillwater scored twice in the second inning on the strength of a sacrifice fly and a double steal. It scored twice more in the third inning on three singles and two batters who were hit by pitch.
Brayden Hellum and Joshua Wallace each had a pair of hits for the Ponies.
Farmington, on the doorstep of completing a dream repeat season, wasn’t at its sharpest Friday. The top-seeded Tigers (23-4) walked five Stillwater hitters and hit four more. They committed two errors on one play, allowing Austin Buck to score on a single to right field after errors made in right field and on the ensuing throw home.
That’s a lot to overcome in a state title game — particularly against a team as opportunistic as Stillwater, and on a night in which Buck was dialed in on the bump. The senior allowed only one run in the first inning on a double by Farmington’s Gabe Bombardier.
After that frame, he allowed just two hits the rest of the way, including one with two outs in the final frame. He responded to that by striking out the next batter to induce the dog pile.
News
Chicago White Sox 3B Yoán Moncada exits Friday’s game against the Houston Astros with a right hamstring injury
Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada left the game Friday against the Houston Astros in the third inning with right hamstring tightness.
He is being evaluated, the Sox said.
Moncada talked with the training staff in the dugout at Minute Maid Park after grounding out to shortstop Aledmys Díaz in the second inning. He remained in the game for the bottom of the second. Josh Harrison replaced him in the third.
Moncada is slashing .179/.230/.292 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 29 games. He began the season on the injured list with a right oblique strain and played his first game May 9. He experienced quad discomfort, limiting his playing time in late May.
Moncada had a career-high five hits Wednesday in a 13-0 victory against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Moncada went 5-for-6 with five RBIs, hitting a three-run home run in the first, a single in the fourth, a double in the sixth and RBI singles in the eighth and ninth.
