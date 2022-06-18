Blockchain
GameFi Platform is Gateway to Web 3.0
To many, Web 3.0 can be intimidating to enter. G-Link makes blockchain mobile gaming accessible and brings Web 2.0 gamers into Web 3.0 through fun F2P P2E games.
Nascent potential for P2E gaming
Once a golden investment opportunity, the traditional gaming industry has slowed down and become crowded. Meanwhile, blockchain gaming is a sunrise industry with exponential growth potential. The revenue from gaming-related NFTs was US$4.8 billion in 2021, or around 20% of total NFT sales. In the same period, venture capital firms invested over US$4 billion in blockchain gaming to capture market share from traditional gaming, which is projected to have a value of US$268 billion by 2025.
Accessible gateway to Web 3.0 games
Designed to be beginner-friendly, G-Link’s mobile blockchain gaming platform will allow gamers, game developers and investors to interact directly, and together create a better Web 3.0 gaming community that surpasses the limits of traditional gaming. Newcomers need no knowledge of Web 3.0 and only have to register for a simple account like in Web 2.0, making it easy to get started in Web 3.0 and access any games on G-Link’s platform.
To begin with, G-Link will be releasing 4 casual to mid-core mobile P2E games in 2022: Kartopia, a racing game; Card Master, a strategic collectible card game; SPE Colony, a simulation kingdom-building game; Coin Fishing Frenzy, an arcade-type fishing game. At the same time, G-Link is in talks with over 10 developers to onboard and publish more varieties of games on the platform. With an ever-expanding gameverse where mobile gamers will be spoilt for choice, the G-Link platform is designed to support exploring new games to enjoy.
Activities on the G-Link platform are underpinned by the GLINK token, which functions as a layer 2 solution for overcoming low throughput and high gas fees. By handling the interfacing with ETH and BSC blockchains, GLINK tokens allow blockchain gameplay mechanics to improve to the level of traditional games, in terms of interactivity and fun.
GLINK tokens also provide the platform liquidity to support interoperable cross-game asset trading. Through the GSwap feature, gamers can exchange between in-game currencies and securely transact items with others. Essentially, GSwap means that gamers are free to jump from game to game whenever they want, and still retain their earnings and effort.
To empower smaller game developers to create their dream blockchain game, the G-Link platform includes a GameFi incubator that provides funds from community crowdfunding and G-Link’s own allocated funds for driving innovation. Through the incubator, gamers can be directly involved in making the games they want to play, while investors are immediately able to back diverse projects with assurance that the investments are used as intended.
Chief Toad NFT: VIP perks on G-Link platform
G-Link’s genesis NFT collection, Chief Toad, will allow holders to have VIP privileges on the gameverse platform. As a utility-first GameFi NFT, Chief Toad’s benefits include being able to create guilds in the gameverse, enjoy early access to games in beta and virtual land sales, and higher in-game earnings.
The Chief Toad NFT collection will be minted from 5-7 July 2022. The total supply is 10,000, and the pricing will be 0.08-0.1ETH.
Check for mint details through the official website: https://www.chieftoad.com/
IDO for GLINK token
G-Link will be holding the Initial Dex Offering (IDO) of its GLINK platform token in August 2022. The GLINK token uses the ERC-20 standard, and the supply stands at a total of 1 billion tokens.
Every transaction on the G-Link platform will be enabled by GLINK tokens:
- GSwap – Seamlessly trade between in-game currencies
- Provide seed investment to back your dream game
- DAO voting rights
- Staking in liquidity pool
- Purchase of in-game assets, NFTs and virtual lands
Holders of the Chief Toad NFT can enjoy extra benefits leading up to the IDO, namely a higher percentage of airdrops and guaranteed whitelist for the pre-sale.
For updates and announcements about the GLINK IDO: https://t.me/glinkgroup
Blockchain
Mike McGlone Says $20,000 Is The New $5,000 For Bitcoin, But Is He Right?
With the recent Bitcoin price crash has come a number of speculations out of the market. Amateurs and experts alike have been giving their predictions on what they believe will happen going forward. While most have been bearish, the forecast from Mike McGlone is a rather bullish one. The Bloomberg analyst has sparked hope in the hearts of some with his forecast that $20,000 is the new $5,000 for bitcoin.
Good News For Bitcoin
McGlone took to Twitter to share his forecast for the leading cryptocurrency in the market. Panic had washed through investors when the digital asset had declined to the $20,000 level, tethering just slightly above it. While many believe that this was a signal for a further downtrend to come, some have said that it may have marked the bottom for the asset.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Funding Rates Remain Negative But Open Interest Tells Another Story
In his tweet, the Bloomberg analyst points to the early days of adoption in contrast with the diminishing supply of bitcoin may prevail. This argument is by no means a new one. The limited supply of BTC has long been one of its pulls for investors who believe that in the end, the scarcity of the cryptocurrency will be what drives its price higher. Mainly, McGlone suggests that BTC is approaching “too cold” levels, and as such, $20,000 may well be the new $5,000.
$20,000 #Bitcoin May be the New $5,000 –
The fundamental case of early days for global Bitcoin adoption vs. diminishing supply may prevail as the price approaches typically too-cold levels. It makes sense that one of the best-performing assets in history would decline in 1H… pic.twitter.com/f5MImdhzgD
— Mike McGlone (@mikemcglone11) June 15, 2022
What this implies is that the bottom of the current downtrend may be in. Looking at the previous bear market, it is obvious that the bottom was clocked right when the price had fallen below $6,000 in the early days of 2022. If so, then there is no further decline for the digital asset from this point.
BTC resumes downtrend | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
But Is The Bottom In?
Just as one historical movement can tell one story of the bitcoin bottom, so do the others. Now, it is known that the last bear market saw the price of bitcoin declined more than 80% from its all-time high. This trend has been closely followed through the bear markets. Despite the brutal crash in the last couple of days, bitcoin is still less than 70% down from its November all-time high. Given this, there may be more decline to come if it was to follow this trend.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Bounces Back Before Hitting 2017 Peak, Is The Bottom In?
However, there is another trend that lends credence to McGlone’s prediction. This is the fact that no matter the decline, the price of the digital asset has never fallen below the previous cycle peak. Given that bitcoin’s last peak was a little under $20,000, the bottom may indeed be in if this trend is held.
One thing to note though is that the present market has been deviating from previously established trends. It had begun with the multiple bull rallies of 2021 and now has carried into the bearish market of 2022. So, maybe there will be more breaking of historical trends to come.
Featured image from Cryptoknowmics, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Blockchain
Gazprom Neft Will Supply Energy to Bitcoin Mining Farms in Russia
After Russia’s invasion on Ukraine, when both the countries are settling slowly, all the restricted crypto services in Russia are heading up. As with the speed of losing the crypto users in the country, the Russian government is slowly starting to do favor for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency units.
Recently, the Central Bank of Russian Federation was discussing the use of Bitcoins and crypto assets for all international settlements. Following the announcement, the Russian authorities also approved to mine cryptocurrencies using Associated Petroleum Gas (APG) in the country.
Now, as a trending topic, Russia’s third largest oil producer, Gazprom Neft, reveals an announcement to Russian Bitcoin miners. The company states, it will produce power supply to the Bitcoin mining farms in Russia.
However, mining businesses in Russia fall into the gray-zone legally, the popular oil company gets approval from the Central Bank.
Growth of Bitcoin Mining Farms
On June 16th 2022, Russia’s Gazpromneft and U.S-bitcoin mining hosting firm BitRiver signed a partnership officially. Further the main aim of this partnership is to develop strong crypto mining operations in the country. Additionally, the third largest oil producing giant, Gazprom, revealed to give power to mining farms set up by BitRiver.
Significantly, as Gazpromneft is providing the energy to the mining farms, BitRiver is also one of the largest mining firms in Russia. Additionally, partnering with the mining farms can build a good network, to operate more mining farms. Hence, it helps Russia to monetize its natural resources.
Notably, the Ministry of Industry and Trade states, the legal proposal to supply power to bitcoin mining farms came from one of the largest Russian oil companies. Although the company is running a small mining center using other gas, it is aiming to build and scale high its crypto mining projects.
However, the only Russian oil company which officially implemented the mining farms in the country is Gazprom Neft. Now, the company is also providing the power supply to the bitcoin mining farms existing in the country.
Blockchain
Brand Connector from Smart Token Labs: connecting brands and NFTs
Sydney, Australia, 17th June, 2022, Chainwire
Smart Token Labs, a Web3 open source software development company, today announced the launch of its newest product, Brand Connector. The first-of-its-kind solution enables any website to recognize and interact with any NFT collection, derivative, or coin. With Brand Connector, Web2 brands can customize content, rewards, and offers by integrating NFTs into their website or loyalty programs.
“Brand Connector helps innovative brands that want to explore NFT integrations or activations,” said Victor Zhang, Co-founder, and CEO of Smart Token Labs. “Brand Connector is an activation bridge for Web3 brands and NFT collections, enabling websites to respond to visitors based on the tokens stored in their digital wallets. Brand Connector can be integrated into any website, connect to any loyalty or rewards program, and can interact with any token, collection or derivative.”
Powered by TokenScript, Brand Connector is an open and accessible Web3 solution for Web2 brands to partner and innovate around NFT collections. The novel product allows brands to bring Web3 capabilities into Web2 through high-value, accessible experiences for token holders. Deployed as a Node Package Network (NPN) package, Brand Connector is able to connect to any website without the need for a custom build or dApp from the brand or collection.
“Working alongside La Prairie and Smart Token Labs for my NFT campaign, Space Beyond, I experienced firsthand the impact of a product like Brand Connector,” said world-renowned artist, Carla Chan. “The Space Beyond launch was built with Brand Connector on the Ethereum blockchain. Smart Token Labs was a tremendous asset in the NFT launch, supporting us with world-class knowledge to deliver our artwork to consumers from all over the world.”
To learn more about Smart Token Labs and explore Brand Connector, visit https://brandconnector.tokenscript.org.
Follow Smart Token Labs on Twitter or Github, and join the conversation on Telegram and Discord.
About Smart Token Labs:
Smart Token Labs is creating a new standard for a tokenized future. Since 2017, it has been building two core bridges to this future: AlphaWallet, a superuser agent for smart tokens, and TokenScript, the smart token interface for token composability. TokenScript is a token-centric framework for building composable smart tokens for use cases across NFTs, PlayFi, DeFi, the metaverse, and the entire Web3 spectrum.
Contacts
Chief Marketing Officer
- Brent Annells
- [email protected]
GameFi Platform is Gateway to Web 3.0
Top Call Center Practices for 2018
Home Decor on Champagne Taste and a Beer Budget
Why Choose A Criminal Defense Specialist Over A Public Defender?
Buyers Remorse
Why Windows Azure Is a Viable Alternative to Traditional Hosting and Other Cloud Platforms
Dangers That Befall Elders From Their Children and Caregivers
Dual Nature – Using Your Facebook Profile to Sell Your Real Estate
Forex Market – Start Trading
Where to Invest 300 Dollars and How to Double It
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream