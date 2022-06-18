GameFi Platform is Gateway to Web 3.0

To many, Web 3.0 can be intimidating to enter. G-Link makes blockchain mobile gaming accessible and brings Web 2.0 gamers into Web 3.0 through fun F2P P2E games.

Nascent potential for P2E gaming

Once a golden investment opportunity, the traditional gaming industry has slowed down and become crowded. Meanwhile, blockchain gaming is a sunrise industry with exponential growth potential. The revenue from gaming-related NFTs was US$4.8 billion in 2021, or around 20% of total NFT sales. In the same period, venture capital firms invested over US$4 billion in blockchain gaming to capture market share from traditional gaming, which is projected to have a value of US$268 billion by 2025.

Accessible gateway to Web 3.0 games

Designed to be beginner-friendly, G-Link’s mobile blockchain gaming platform will allow gamers, game developers and investors to interact directly, and together create a better Web 3.0 gaming community that surpasses the limits of traditional gaming. Newcomers need no knowledge of Web 3.0 and only have to register for a simple account like in Web 2.0, making it easy to get started in Web 3.0 and access any games on G-Link’s platform.

To begin with, G-Link will be releasing 4 casual to mid-core mobile P2E games in 2022: Kartopia, a racing game; Card Master, a strategic collectible card game; SPE Colony, a simulation kingdom-building game; Coin Fishing Frenzy, an arcade-type fishing game. At the same time, G-Link is in talks with over 10 developers to onboard and publish more varieties of games on the platform. With an ever-expanding gameverse where mobile gamers will be spoilt for choice, the G-Link platform is designed to support exploring new games to enjoy.

Activities on the G-Link platform are underpinned by the GLINK token, which functions as a layer 2 solution for overcoming low throughput and high gas fees. By handling the interfacing with ETH and BSC blockchains, GLINK tokens allow blockchain gameplay mechanics to improve to the level of traditional games, in terms of interactivity and fun.

GLINK tokens also provide the platform liquidity to support interoperable cross-game asset trading. Through the GSwap feature, gamers can exchange between in-game currencies and securely transact items with others. Essentially, GSwap means that gamers are free to jump from game to game whenever they want, and still retain their earnings and effort.

To empower smaller game developers to create their dream blockchain game, the G-Link platform includes a GameFi incubator that provides funds from community crowdfunding and G-Link’s own allocated funds for driving innovation. Through the incubator, gamers can be directly involved in making the games they want to play, while investors are immediately able to back diverse projects with assurance that the investments are used as intended.

Chief Toad NFT: VIP perks on G-Link platform

G-Link’s genesis NFT collection, Chief Toad, will allow holders to have VIP privileges on the gameverse platform. As a utility-first GameFi NFT, Chief Toad’s benefits include being able to create guilds in the gameverse, enjoy early access to games in beta and virtual land sales, and higher in-game earnings.

The Chief Toad NFT collection will be minted from 5-7 July 2022. The total supply is 10,000, and the pricing will be 0.08-0.1ETH.

Check for mint details through the official website: https://www.chieftoad.com/

IDO for GLINK token

G-Link will be holding the Initial Dex Offering (IDO) of its GLINK platform token in August 2022. The GLINK token uses the ERC-20 standard, and the supply stands at a total of 1 billion tokens.

Every transaction on the G-Link platform will be enabled by GLINK tokens:

GSwap – Seamlessly trade between in-game currencies Provide seed investment to back your dream game DAO voting rights Staking in liquidity pool Purchase of in-game assets, NFTs and virtual lands

Holders of the Chief Toad NFT can enjoy extra benefits leading up to the IDO, namely a higher percentage of airdrops and guaranteed whitelist for the pre-sale.

For updates and announcements about the GLINK IDO: https://t.me/glinkgroup