Connect with us

Blockchain

Gazprom Neft Will Supply Energy to Bitcoin Mining Farms in Russia

Published

58 seconds ago

on

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Shares Bitcoin-centric Vision for Future
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

After Russia’s invasion on Ukraine, when both the countries are settling slowly, all the restricted crypto services in Russia are heading up. As with the speed of losing the crypto users in the country, the Russian government is slowly starting to do favor for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency units. 

Recently, the Central Bank of Russian Federation was discussing the use of Bitcoins and crypto assets for all international settlements. Following the announcement, the Russian authorities also approved to mine cryptocurrencies using Associated Petroleum Gas (APG) in the country.

Now, as a trending topic, Russia’s third largest oil producer, Gazprom Neft, reveals an announcement to Russian Bitcoin miners. The company states, it will produce power supply to the Bitcoin mining farms in Russia. 

However, mining businesses in Russia fall into the gray-zone legally, the popular oil company gets approval from the Central Bank.

Growth of Bitcoin Mining Farms

On June 16th 2022, Russia’s Gazpromneft and U.S-bitcoin mining hosting firm BitRiver signed a partnership officially. Further the main aim of this partnership is to develop strong crypto mining operations in the country. Additionally, the third largest oil producing giant, Gazprom, revealed to give power to mining farms set up by BitRiver. 

Significantly, as Gazpromneft is providing the energy to the mining farms, BitRiver is also one of the largest mining firms in Russia. Additionally, partnering with the mining farms can build a good network, to operate more mining farms. Hence, it helps Russia to monetize its natural resources.

Notably, the Ministry of Industry and Trade states, the legal proposal to supply power to bitcoin mining farms came from one of the largest Russian oil companies. Although the company is running a small mining center using other gas, it is aiming to build and scale high its crypto mining projects. 

However, the only Russian oil company which officially implemented the mining farms in the country is Gazprom Neft. Now, the company is also providing the power supply to the bitcoin mining farms existing in the country. 

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Brand Connector from Smart Token Labs: connecting brands and NFTs

Published

17 mins ago

on

June 18, 2022

By

Brand Connector from Smart Token Labs: connecting brands and NFTs
google news

Sydney, Australia, 17th June, 2022, Chainwire

Smart Token Labs, a Web3 open source software development company, today announced the launch of its newest product, Brand Connector. The first-of-its-kind solution enables any website to recognize and interact with any NFT collection, derivative, or coin. With Brand Connector, Web2 brands can customize content, rewards, and offers by integrating NFTs into their website or loyalty programs.

“Brand Connector helps innovative brands that want to explore NFT integrations or activations,” said Victor Zhang, Co-founder, and CEO of Smart Token Labs. “Brand Connector is an activation bridge for Web3 brands and NFT collections, enabling websites to respond to visitors based on the tokens stored in their digital wallets. Brand Connector can be integrated into any website, connect to any loyalty or rewards program, and can interact with any token, collection or derivative.”

Powered by TokenScript, Brand Connector is an open and accessible Web3 solution for Web2 brands to partner and innovate around NFT collections. The novel product allows brands to bring Web3 capabilities into Web2 through high-value, accessible experiences for token holders. Deployed as a Node Package Network (NPN) package, Brand Connector is able to connect to any website without the need for a custom build or dApp from the brand or collection. 

“Working alongside La Prairie and Smart Token Labs for my NFT campaign, Space Beyond, I experienced firsthand the impact of a product like Brand Connector,” said world-renowned artist, Carla Chan. “The Space Beyond launch was built with Brand Connector on the Ethereum blockchain. Smart Token Labs was a tremendous asset in the NFT launch, supporting us with world-class knowledge to deliver our artwork to consumers from all over the world.”

To learn more about Smart Token Labs and explore Brand Connector, visit https://brandconnector.tokenscript.org.
Follow Smart Token Labs on Twitter or Github, and join the conversation on Telegram and Discord.

About Smart Token Labs:

Smart Token Labs is creating a new standard for a tokenized future. Since 2017, it has been building two core bridges to this future: AlphaWallet, a superuser agent for smart tokens, and TokenScript, the smart token interface for token composability. TokenScript is a token-centric framework for building composable smart tokens for use cases across NFTs, PlayFi, DeFi, the metaverse, and the entire Web3 spectrum.

Contacts

Chief Marketing Officer

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Leading Exchange FTX Announces Plans to Buy Canadian Crypto Firm Bitvo

Published

33 mins ago

on

June 18, 2022

By

Leading Exchange FTX Announces Plans to Buy Canadian Crypto Firm Bitvo
google news

50 mins ago |