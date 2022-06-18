Finance
General Issues Regarding Train Accidents
Victims of railroad accidents like the recent Chatsworth train wreck are entitled to consult with train wreck lawyers and seek compensation. Many, however, don’t know that they must do so within a specific amount of time. The train wreck attorneys of Nadrich and Cohen remind victims of the Metrolink crash and others to seek counsel immediately, and offer the following Q&A to help answer questions you may have about pursuing legal options. How soon after a train accident do I have to file a lawsuit? It depends on your with the railroad and the kind of lawsuit you are bringing. Every state has certain time limits, or “statutes of limitations,” which govern the time you have to file a personal injury lawsuit against a railroad. FELA has its own state of limitations and notice requirements. These control claims against railroads brought by railroad employees. It is therefore necessary to talk to a lawyer right after your injury so that you do not miss any legal deadlines. What if the train accident victim dies?
It depends on whether the person died as a result of injuries from the accident or for other reasons. If a person injured in an accident dies because of those injuries that person’s wife, children, and/or parents can obtain a recovery via a wrongful death lawsuit. Also, if a person with a personal injury claim dies from unrelated causes, the personal injury claim survives and is brought by the executor or personal representative of the deceased person’s estate. What can I recover from a railroad lawsuit? We can recover for an injury victim expenses for medical care and related expenses including lost income, permanent physical disability or disfigurement, loss of family, social, and educational enjoyment, emotional damages including embarrassment, depression, etc. Settlements are not considered income and are not usually taxable as income. What is the railroad’s liability for an accident?
The duty the railroad owes to an injured victim depends on whether they are an employee, passenger, or non-related third party such as a motorist or pedestrian. What legal rights do passengers have? Because railroads are common carriers they owe passengers the highest degree of care. This increased responsibility of a railroad to its passenger makes recovery for injuries easier to obtain than in other personal injury situations; even if another passenger was partially responsible. What legal rights do railroad workers have against the railroads? The Federal Employer’s Liability Act (FELA) covers a railroad’s legal responsibility to its employees. It is a federal statute that was passed by Congress in 1908 to provide for fair and just compensation for railroad employees injured on the job for whatever reason. What legal responsibilities do railroads have to motorists and pedestrians injured by trains?
Top Business College in Rajasthan
Taxila Business School is a top management college in Rajasthan. This college offer PGDM and PGDBA courses with SAP. SAP is a globally certified course and Global certification is mandatory for the recognition of SAP Consultants in the world’s market. It is valid in 190 countries. Courses are available along with Dual specialization in Marketing, Finance, HR, International Business, Operations. The minimum package is around Rs 12.0 Lac per annul. Top class faculty available in this college. The faculty of economics mr. rajeev khosla is in top 100 professors in india.
Taxila is a research driven business school that creates leaders and donors for the world. The college works 9:00 am to 11.30 pm seven days a week. The Courses are basis on both theoretical and practical learning. case study, industry visit, work shop, and internship are the part of practical learning. The college organised regular health camp in the campus and seminars. Regular Motivational seminars are organised at college. All faculties are well qualified professionals. SAP and Taxila Business School have joined hands to teach SAP module at Taxila Business School. The different specialization of Sap ERP course can be said SAP Modules. 200+ Modules are available on SAP ERP. Students from all backgrounds like finance, business, Engineering, medical, marketing, aeronautical, programming, health science etc can go for specializations in SAP. 2,56,000+ companies worldwide use SAP in 188 countries, 11000 in India. 63% of the world’s transaction revenue touches an SAP system. 70% of SAP customers are SMEs. 11 out of 16 Navratna companies run SAP like BEL, BHEL, NTPC, ONGC, etc. The college has 100 % Placement record from its inception. Taxila Business School was declared as the Best Business School in North India for entrepreneurship by Business World during Nov 2017.Chief Minister Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje conferred the biggest state award “Rajasthan Udyog Ratan award”.This award was conferred to only 4 industrialist in whole state.Taxila has always been innovative in its approach to management education and has been updating its curriculum and program structure to incorporate the constant evolution of new thoughts and practices in management, as well as to address the emerging needs of industry. over all taxila business school is a platform where all learners teach that how to become a triumphant. you should come at taxila ( http://taxila.in/2018 ) for your bright future. Taxila provide zeal to learner for racing in Market field.
Top Criminal Defense Lawyer in Hempstead
You Need Someone on Your Side
Whether you’ve been charged with a crime of which you’re guilty or you think you’ve become the victim of overzealous police or misunderstood encounters with others, it’s important to understand how best to handle a criminal defense. This is certainly something you don’t want to address on your own without some assistance from a lawyer. Go to court in Hempstead with someone by your side that has your best interest at heart and can fight for you so that you have the most positive outcome possible.
A Mindset Change
While many people who are charged with a crime will turn to the public defender to offer them the advice and representation needed, many times these lawyers are approaching your case with your guilt in mind. Not often will you find a public defender who is arguing a case for innocence or dismissal, instead, these lawyers are often only asking to have a plea agreement set up to offer you a reduced sentence for the charges that you face. This won’t do you any good when you know you’re not guilty of what you’ve been charged with or the charges are of an extremely serious nature.
The Justice Belief
In order to have a criminal defense preceding that’s fair, gives you a voice, and could result in the outcome you’re looking for, you need a lawyer that sees you as innocent first. Too often, your guilt is determined before you get to court because the lawyer representing you doesn’t believe in justice being blind or a person being innocent until proven guilty. At Monteleone & Siegel PLLC, you’ll enjoy a different approach to your defense. This team will stand by your side in the Hempstead court to give you a fighting chance.
Building Your Defense
It’s important for your side of a story to be told when charged with a crime. Even if your side shows that you are actually guilty, having your mindset understood and the motives you felt presented could lead to a sentence that’s more lenient than if you weren’t able to share your story in court. When you hire the right lawyer to represent you, you’ll have the benefit of your voice being heard in court when it’s time to stand in front of the judge and present your case to be considered.
An Equal Chance
All you can ask for is an equal chance to be heard, understood, and represented when you’re in front of a judge. This means having a criminal defense lawyer who believes in your innocence as well. Let the team at Monteleone & Siegel PLLC present your case and show that you’re not guilty of the crimes you’re charged with. This team will stand by you in the Hempstead courtroom and fight to bring about the result that’s most positive for you. Don’t trust your fate to the public defender, let a team that believes in you stand up for you in court.
Penguins & Netbooks – Budget Solutions For Education Birthed by Innovation!
One of my podcasting co-hosts, Mark Gura, and I have been intermittently discussing the $100+ laptop project for the last two years on our popular bi-weekly series. If you happen not to be familiar with the $100 laptop project; it has been spearheaded by Nicholas Negroponte formerly of MIT. The importance of it is the way it has leveraged opened the tidal wave of adoption of open source software and forced computer manufacturers to develop low cost netbooks. This education-related project has truly transformed the computer industry and tech user expectations!
Background
Negraponte’s project is now called the One Laptop per Child project (OLPC) because the basic purpose is to provide low cost, durable laptop computers to the children of developing countries. The prototype of these laptops have gone through wide variations, and brought much criticism over the past few years and they are never meant to be the “does everything” computer.
These are basic models and yet quite revolutionary in several ways. For one, they are very small, have alternate power sources, such as hand powered, can be linked together to form an intranet (wireless broadband that can mesh network) and most of all do not suffer from what the founder dubs “Microsoft bloat.” In the dedicated efforts to keep the cost so very low, the software that is used is open source, which requires a much smaller installation footprint and hardware operation requirements.
The Original Prototype 2007 Details in Brief: Linux-based operating system, a dual-mode display, a 500MHz processor, 128MB of DRAM and 500MB of Flash memory. No hard drive, four USB ports and the wireless broadband that creates a mesh network.
Enter: Wider Public Adoption of Open Source Software!
In several episodes of the Teachers Podcast we discuss the merging of another one of my favorite technology trends with the OLPC phenomenon- open source development and software. Open source development occurs when groups of people openly share source code in the development of the programming languages, operating systems, or another application. The purpose is that the community will be able to test and work collaboratively world-wide on the project with many minds and perspectives available that might not otherwise be able to meet and work together. It truly is a community and thereby the content and the product remains “open” that is free for use. Very often a Creative Commons code license is used is to describe use and attribution of the software.
Probably the most famous current example is the operating system Linux (identified with by its mascot of the penguin aka Tux). Related to Linux which has scores of programmers working on it around the world, there are also other Linux-like operating systems available also including Apache, Ubantu, Linspire and more. For the education sector open source software has been way behind in adoption as schools have stayed mainstreamed primarily on pcs and small number on macs in the younger grades. However, having visited a few educational technology conferences the past two years I have seen a different trend finally being paid interest and the OLPC project could push it even much further again! Let me explain.
At ed tech conferences we have experienced hands-on demonstrations of Linux or Ubantu network labs which are “dumb terminals” hooked up to a server and all gaining internet access and applications from the server. This first-hand experience provides a point of entry for many teachers, ed tech specialists and school administrators who might have never otherwise considered these options. In these cases, participants see that there is no great loss in function with this configuration whereas the cost for this equipment is a small fraction of a conventional school lab. This is because of two obvious major factors 1), the hardware are not stand alone computers, and 2) the operating system is open source. Hardware costs and upgrade costs are also greatly reduced, as well as the fact that software licensing and upgrades are eliminated.
Open source software is no longer just for the tech heads. These platforms are point and click similar to most other programs. And there are thousands of open source programs freely available for us to meet business, education, graphic, music composition, media design, application needs to name just a few As some K-12 superintendents are bringing in open source networks (they call them Open Technologies) into their schools we are seeing the march of the penguins, pencils and laptops strut their stuff for education! At a time of increased scrutiny of school budgets and greater accountability, I expect that 2009-2010 will be a time when open source software, dumb terminals, as well as virtual terminals (to be discussed in an upcoming e-zine article) will be charging ahead at a double- or triple-time pace.
Update May 2009
The massive wave of netbooks (Asus, Acer, HP, Dell, and more) which have flooded the computer market in the last 16 months has been a welcome relief for consumer and school budgets alike! We have Dr Negroponte to thank for transforming the computing industry nearly single handedly by pushing his OLPC project to the forefront of the corporate table of competition. The details unfolded close on the heals of the progress of Negroponte was the Asus group and the release of the ee pc with Linux on board (originally).
Not just for tech people these were released in the standard grey and black colors, but also shocking pink and green, and white– we can see the market was broader than the standard computer industry had been addressing). Their product was enthusiastically received and so impacted the public marketplace that the major computer manufacturers had to respond – quickly. Now in June 2009 we have netbooks available from every major manufacturer available for under $500. The resulting smaller, much less expensive (roughly 77% reduction in price) and robust hardware selections we now see all around us in computer and office stores, is originally due to OLPC shake up of a sanguine, over priced system.
A related wave of adoption is also continuing in spring 2009, and that is Open source, from Open Office.org to Linux, has seen very good year so far. Not only are we seeing more ads for these products in mainstream publications, but lay people (non-techies) are asking, requesting, and using them. What does this mean for Microsoft? Will there actually be a backlash against steep upgrade prices? We have talked about frustration for years, but is the time here for it to have a significant impact? These are exciting times for the voice of the people!
The Connection
As more and more people catch the vision of netbook and realize they don’t need high-end computers for all student classrooms and instead they could even provide computers to go home with children; it will be open source software penguins leading that march as well. It’s been a long day coming for our educational system to see that this is a much more economically way to serve the teachers and students and thereby be able to serve ALL of them.
An important aside- very much worth the read and exploration- Negroponte is so open source he is now publishing a wiki where he is openly displaying the technical production notes, tech requirements, software, participating countries, photos of the prototypes and much more (see: www.laptop.org ). Bringing such tools into the hands of multitudes of schools and students around the world, near and far, can really change who the voices will be, and who will be in the global conversations in just a few months and in our global political future.
Providing such a tool and entry to the outside world for not just students, but also for their families, for that is part of the purpose, can build a growing wave of social change through many forms of literacy and understanding. When the walls of Equity and Access are broken down in even in these small ways, the opportunities are many for people to rise in to new possibilities. Penguins, open source, education and $100 laptop have much empowering potential for the children of the world, adults and nations.
