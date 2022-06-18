News
Grain bin accident kills worker at southern Minnesota cooperative
HOPE, Minn. — A 36-year-old Pemberton man died in a grain bin accident Thursday in southern Minnesota’s Steele County.
Paul Frantum, a Crystal Valley Cooperative employee, was reportedly loading a train in Hope when he was engulfed in a grain bin, according to an announcement from Crystal Valley. Emergency responders received a call around 9:20 p.m. and began rescue efforts.
The incident remains under investigation.
“Crystal Valley extends their heartfelt appreciation to the emergency services and volunteers on site,” the cooperative stated in the announcement. “Our deepest condolences go out to Paul’s family and friends.”
Adley Rutschman’s first RBI at Camden Yards, Dean Kremer’s scoreless start give Orioles 1-0 win over Rays
Based on his accomplished amateur and minor league career, it figured that when Adley Rutschman started hitting, he would do so in bunches. The evidence appears to be building.
Baseball’s top prospect slapped a game-winning single into center field to snap a scoreless tie in the seventh inning of Friday night’s 1-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Rutschman’s first go-ahead hit provided his first RBI at Camden Yards, and he also caught a combined shutout from right-hander Dean Kremer and three relievers.
After going 20 games into his major league career without an RBI, Rutschman has now driven in runs in three straight games. He’s also reached base in eight contests in a row, going 10-for-29 (.345) in that span.
His looping single into center was the Orioles’ first hit in six at-bats with a runner in scoring position, coming against reliever Calvin Faucher after Rays right-hander Shane Baz, a fellow top prospect, held Baltimore (29-37) scoreless through six innings. But Kremer matched him, putting together his first scoreless outing among his 20 major league starts.
Rutschman was behind the plate as Kremer lowered his ERA to 2.35 through three starts after coming off the injured list following a left oblique strain suffered while warming up to face the Rays during the first series of the season. Kremer allowed a pair of hits in his final frame, but both were erased on the bases, with Rutschman nabbing an attempted base-stealer at second before right fielder Anthony Santander threw out Ji-Man Choi at second trying to extend his single.
After Félix Bautista struck out the side in the seventh, Ryan Mountcastle, who entered play tied for the American League lead in extra-base hits for the month, doubled into the right-angled corner of Camden Yards’ new left field wall. He considered heading for third, but he managed to score from second on Rutschman’s single.
Bautista returned to record the first out of the eighth before ceding to Cionel Pérez, who allowed consecutive singles ahead of a strikeout. Manager Brandon Hyde then brought in closer Jorge López, who recorded the final four outs, all via strikeout, for his fifth multi-inning save. López, who struggled in Baltimore’s rotation for much of 2021, is now tied for the major league in saves of four or more outs. In the past 15 years, only Mychal Givens, with six in 2019, has recorded more in a season among Orioles.
Akin, Santander rejoin team
With the team returning from Toronto — where players not vaccinated against the coronavirus are barred from playing — the Orioles activated Santander and left-handed reliever Keegan Akin from the restricted list and returned substitute players Kyle Stowers and Rico Garcia to Triple-A.
Santander was back in the Orioles’ lineup hitting third, while Akin was available out of the bullpen, where he entered Friday having posted a 2.61 ERA in 16 multi-inning outings. Before the game, Hyde was asked whether, given their significant roles on the team, he’s had conversations with them about their vaccine situations.
“I’ve talked to them, and it’s their choice,” Hyde said. “And I leave it up to them. They’re grown men. They’re going to make their own decisions, and I can give them my opinion, but people can make their own decisions. I can try to persuade or give them my thoughts on it, but it’s ultimately up to them.”
Stowers, the Orioles’ No. 9 prospect according to Baseball America, went 1-for-7 with an RBI double in his first major league stint.
“Just a great experience for him,” Hyde said. “He got two starts, and he faced [Alek] Manoah and [José] Berríos, welcome to the big leagues. But cool for him to experience that and then go back down and understand what the starting pitching looks like up here because it’s just different than Triple-A, it’s just different than the minor leagues. The starter you face is different, then the bullpen arms that come at you, you can’t replicate it.
“For him to be able to experience that, I think it’s an invaluable part of development.”
Around the horn
>> Outfield prospect Yusniel Diaz, on the Triple-A injured list since early May after the recurrence of a right hamstring strain suffered in mid-April, started a rehab assignment in the Florida Complex League.
>> Reliever Joey Krehbiel (right shoulder inflammation) “should be” healthy enough to be activated from the 15-day injured list when first eligible Saturday, Hyde said.
>> Triple-A Norfolk pitching coach Justin Ramsey has temporarily joined the Orioles, allowing him to get a taste of the major league environment and work with several pitchers he’s been around since joining the organization in 2019. “It’s really beneficial for him to see what it looks like up here firsthand,” Hyde said. “Just to have the big league perspective in person is way different than it is on TV. I think it’s really beneficial for him, beneficial for guys that have had him, also.”
>> The Orioles, currently carrying 14 pitchers on their 26-man roster, have to reduce to 13 and add a position player before Tuesday’s series opener against the Washington Nationals. Hyde said the Orioles have started having conversations about that move but will wait to make anything official until closer to that point.
This story will be updated.
Jorge Polanco lands on injured list for first time; Twins recall Alex Kirilloff
PHOENIX — Jorge Polanco twice required offseason surgery to fix his right ankle and yet, the Twins’ durable second baseman had somehow managed to go his entire career without landing on the injured list.
Until Friday, that is.
The Twins placed Polanco on the IL for the first time (retroactive to June 13) with low back tightness, which has kept him off the field since Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays and forced him to sit out of the Twins’ entire series against the Mariners.
Magnetic resonance imaging taken earlier this week did not reveal significant differences than an MRI taken in October, Baldelli said, which is a positive sign, even though Polanco still landed on the injured list.
“I’ve been dealing with it before,” Polanco said, noting that he felt it swinging during his first at-bat. “It wasn’t that bad, but on Sunday, it got a bit bad. It got worse.”
Polanco said the plan is to take it easy for the next two days, and then trainer Michael Salazar will provide him with a plan to work his way back onto the field.
While he’s on the injured list, the dugout will provide a different viewpoint for Polanco, the hardest Twin to get off the field over the past few years. The second baseman led the team in games played both last season (152) and in 2019 (153). In 2020, he played in 55 of 60 games.
“This has got to be a different kind of weird … time for him,” Baldelli said. “He’s going to be fine, but we need to take this time to make sure he’s able to keep going. … For most guys, the time does come where you do have to hit the IL at some point. Pretty amazing, though, that he’s gotten to this number of games and this long without actually having to do this.”
While the Twins are now without their starting second baseman, they are bringing back the hot-hitting Alex Kirilloff, who has been tearing up Triple-A pitching since he was sent down a little over a month ago.
In 35 games this season with the Saints, Kirilloff was hitting .359 with a 1.106 OPS and 10 home runs, prompting questions of when he would return. The Twins optioned him back to the minors so he could learn how to adapt and play through the persistent wrist issue that had sapped him of some of his power.
“The toughest part for me was being able to trust my hands,” Kirilloff said. “A lot of times, I would think about my hands when I’m hitting and what I want to do with them. When I’m trying to do that and there is pain and discomfort involved, that was kind of the toughest part for me, to trust them as I was experiencing that.”
Now?
“It feels good to feel good,” Kirilloff said.
Kirilloff said his wrist feels a lot better, and he’s excited about where it’s at. He’s also excited to rejoin his teammates. Kirilloff played in just five games before landing on the injured list — imaging showed no structural damage and he received a cortisone shot to help calm the pain — and five games after returning before eventually being optioned back to Triple-A.
With Kirilloff back in the fold and Polanco on the injured list, Luis Arraez, who has been playing first as of late, will start seeing more time at second, and Kirilloff will likely see most of his time at first for now, with some corner outfield and DH time thrown in.
“AK really took care of everything he needed to,” Baldelli said. “ … The numbers that he put up were pretty noticeable. He feels good and I think he’s going to be here, and now he’s ready and he’s going to help us win games.”
BRIEFLY
Baldelli said Josh Winder (shoulder) came out of his rehab start “doing very well.” The Twins are not yet sure if he will make another rehab start before rejoining the team. … Baldelli said Kyle Garlick (hamstring) is doing fine and the Twins will make a decision “probably this weekend as far as his next step.” … Infielder Elliot Soto cleared waivers and accepted his outright assignment to Triple-A.
‘He’s ready’: Michael Kopech is in line to start Sunday for the Chicago White Sox against the Houston Astros
Michael Kopech gave a thumbs-up after a bullpen session Thursday at Minute Maid Park.
The right-hander passed his tests, putting him in line to start Sunday for the Chicago White Sox against the Houston Astros.
“The big test for me was (Thursday) having that bullpen and seeing if it would be extra sore (Friday) and how it was going to feel,” Kopech said Friday. “I came in and it felt better (Friday) than it did (Thursday). It’s a good sign. I’m improving every day. I think I’ll be ready to go.”
Kopech left his last start Sunday against the Texas Rangers after two-thirds of an inning with right knee discomfort. He exited after throwing 13 pitches.
“I definitely didn’t think it was going to be this quick,” Kopech said. “I don’t know what it was, but the way it felt and not being able to bear weight on it when I got on the mound and tried to throw another pitch, I definitely thought it would be pretty bad news. I’m definitely grateful for what I did get.”
He hobbled off the mound after throwing a pitch to Adolis García in the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field.
After a discussion with the training staff, Kopech went back on the mound to prepare for a warmup pitch. He stopped just as he was beginning, walked behind the mound and threw the ball to the ground in frustration. But after the game, Kopech said he was relieved to hear it wasn’t a more serious injury, and manager Tony La Russa brought up the possibility of Kopech pitching in Houston.
“I came back with surprisingly good news from that and every day has been surprisingly better,” Kopech said. “If you had asked me (Sunday) if this would be the case, I probably would have been pretty doubtful about it. I feel good.”
The good news meant he didn’t have to miss extended time.
“I think there would have been that thought if there was anything structurally going on,” Kopech said. “But looking at the MRI and seeing the movements I’ve been able to make in a short amount of time since, I just don’t think there’s any point in doing that. Try to keep going.”
As far as having to keep tabs on the knee the rest of the season, Kopech said, “I think TBD,”
“For the most part, where I’m at with it, I think I’m going to feel it for the rest of the year probably,” Kopech said. “But it’s just being able to tolerate it, and I can tolerate it. As long as it’s not painful and getting in the way of me doing what I need to do, I can deal with a little discomfort.
“But it’s gotten better day to day. Who knows? Maybe by Sunday I’m not feeling anything at all.”
Kopech threw between 30-35 pitches Thursday. La Russa liked what he saw.
“He feels great,” La Russa said. “He’s ready.”
Kopech has been one of the team’s top pitchers as he moved back into the rotation after spending most of 2021 in the bullpen. He’s 2-2 with a 1.92 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 11 starts. He has limited opponents to one hit while pitching at least five innings in four of his starts.
One of his best outings came in a Sunday night game. Kopech allowed one hit with six strikeouts and two walks in seven innings in Game 2 of a May 22 doubleheader against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. He retired the first 17 batters before Rob Brantly broke up the perfect game with a two-out double in the sixth.
He’s set for another opportunity on that stage, this time in his home state. Kopech resides in Tyler, Texas.
“As far as how it feels physically, the humidity reminds me of home,” Kopech said. “Definitely being closer to the family and closer to some friends that I’m familiar with over here, I’m excited.”
()
