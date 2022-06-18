News
Gregory Ulrich sentenced to life in prison for Allina clinic shooting
BUFFALO, Minn. — A man who stormed a medical clinic in Minnesota, fatally shot one person and wounded four others faces a mandatory term of life in prison without parole following his Friday sentencing.
Gregory Ulrich opened fire Feb. 9, 2021, at the Allina Crossroads Clinic in Buffalo, a city of about 16,400 people that is 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis. A jury earlier this month found Ulrich guilty of the 11 charges against him, including premeditated first-degree murder for the death of Lindsay Overbay, a 37-year-old medical assistant.
Four other clinic staffers survived but suffered serious injuries.
During the trial, Ulrich, 68, admitted that he bought the gun, assembled pipe bombs and carried out the attack. However, he maintained that he was driven by excruciating pain that he said the medical team at Allina failed to properly manage and that he never intended to kill anyone.
Prosecutors argued Ulrich knew what he was doing that day. They played a pair of cellphone videos that Ulrich recorded of himself a couple of months before the attack where he said older people should grab their guns and go down to their clinics to kill as many nurses as possible if cut off from pain medication.
One witness testified during the trial that she heard the gunman call 911 and tell the dispatcher to “send a lot of ambulances. There are a lot of spinal injuries and I have bombs that are about to go off.”
Law enforcement said after the attack that Ulrich was known to them and had been angry over his medical treatment.
News
For Purple Line, transit committee drops downtown White Bear Lake, considers Century College
A key transportation planning committee plotting the future path of the Purple Line — a potential bus rapid transit corridor from downtown St. Paul — has chosen not to route the line to downtown White Bear Lake.
“The rest of the line up and to White Bear Lake is still strong and going forward,” said Ramsey County Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt, addressing Charlie Zelle, chair of the Metropolitan Council, and other members of the Metro Purple Line BRT Corridor Management Committee.
Based on recommendations of Met Council planning staff, the committee on Friday unanimously rejected the “locally preferred alternative” design that has guided planning discussions to date. The project is estimated to cost $475 million, to be paid by Ramsey County and the Federal Transit Administration.
The decision comes as little surprise to those who have been involved in crafting the corridor, given that in late April, the committee directed Met Council planning staff to study route modifications following negative feedback from the White Bear Lake City Council.
Still, it does throw open the door to potential new route configurations, partners and even opponents.
The bus likely will travel through St. Paul, Maplewood and Vadnais Heights. Staff is in the midst of a technical evaluation of potential station stops, which should be complete in July. Possible endpoints include sites near Century College’s west campus in White Bear Lake, the TCO Sports Garden in Vadnais Heights or the Interstate 35E and County Road E park-and-ride by Vadnais Square, among other locations.
If Century College becomes a preferred endpoint, “we are introducing new folks to the discussion,” acknowledged senior project manager Craig Lamothe. Commissioners noted that routing the bus along Willow Lake Boulevard in Vadnais Heights could connect workers to the city’s industrial corridor, though another configuration would route the bus along County Road E.
The next committee meetings are July 13 and August 24.
News
Class 2A baseball state championship: Fairmont 7, Roseau 0
Fundamental plays proved fantastic for the Fairmont baseball team Friday.
Nate Soelter’s sacrifice bunt keyed a seven-run sixth inning, Eli Anderson added a two-run triple, and the Cardinals won their first state championship with a 7-0 victory over Roseau in the Class 2A title game at sun-drenched Target Field.
Zach Jorgensen, who added an RBI single, pitched seven scoreless innings for top-seeded Fairmont (27-3), a three-time runner-up. He spiked his glove after striking out the final Ram.
“There might be a hole in the ground over there,” said a smiling Jorgensen, a University of Minnesota football commit, who allowed just two hits and struck out seven.
“It’s just a crazy experience to be the first team ever to do that in Fairmont history. Last time being in a Fairmont uniform, last time doing anything for Fairmont High School, and we got a state championship.”
Scoreless into the bottom of the sixth, Jorgensen walked before Soelter put down a textbook-like bunt. The proper defensive play was at first; however, Tyler Bjerk’s throw was off target allowing Jorgensen to race around the bases with the game’s first run.
Gavin Rodning lined an RBI single to left field before a sacrifice bunt by Cooper Steuber turned into two more runs, and a 4-0 lead, when a throw by Brady DeMars to get the lead runner at third ended up near the stands.
Fairmont sent 12 batters to the plate in the inning.
“It was tough the first five innings. We were kind of moping around,” said Anderson, one of five seniors. “That’s our two biggest words: chemistry and energy. Keep those two things and we’ll win games.”
“A team that fielded at about 96 percent this year, to have a couple of times where we booted the ball around, ultimately that’s the difference in getting out of a big inning like that for Fairmont and giving us a chance in the top of the seventh to string one or two together,” Roseau coach Josh Weckman said.
After a first inning in which he allowed three baserunners, including two via walk, DeMars, the Roseau starter, breezed through the minimum number of Fairmont hitters in the next three innings. He scattered three hits and struck out three in 5 2/3 innings. All six runs he allowed were unearned.
“When he settled in, he was tough, and he kept a very, very good Fairmont team at bay for the majority of the game,” Weckman said. “I couldn’t ask for much more from his performance today.”
Playing in the school’s first championship baseball game, unseeded Roseau (19-7), which scored 21 runs in winning its first two state tournament games, made a pair of baserunning blunders that led to outs at third base in the second and fifth innings.
News
St. Paul man gets 36 years for 2020 fatal shooting at Eagan hotel
A St. Paul man was sentenced Friday to more than 36 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man outside an Eagan hotel in 2020.
A Dakota County jury in April convicted Robert Lee Baker, 30, of second-degree murder in the killing of Maurice Antonio Anderson of Minneapolis at the Sonesta Suites hotel on Nov. 9, 2020.
Dakota County District Judge Michael Mayer handed down the 438-month sentence for the murder and a 60-month sentence, which will be served concurrently, for being a felon in possession of a firearm, a charge that also stemmed from Anderson’s killing.
Baker told police that he shot Anderson after Anderson and another man robbed him, according to charges. Anderson was shot 11 times, including once in the head.
Baker was released from prison six months before the killing after serving a 2016 sentence for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He also was convicted of second-degree assault in 2011 in Hennepin County and first-degree aggravated robbery in 2012, also in Hennepin County.
According to the 2020 criminal complaint, Eagan police officers were sent to the hotel around 9 p.m. after reports of a man on the ground outside. A red car was seen driving away from the scene.
Upon arrival at Eagandale Place and Lone Oak Road, officers found Anderson and tried reviving him before he was pronounced dead.
Officers then located the red car and arrested both the driver and Baker.
The driver told police that after she and Baker picked up one of her friends from the hotel, two men with handguns entered the back seat of the car and told her to drive. She said after she drove to an adjacent hotel parking lot, the two men robbed her and Baker, the complaint said.
Baker told police that after the robbery, he chased the suspects with a gun and yelled at them to return his possessions, according to the complaint. Baker said he fired at one of the men after either one of the suspects or both pointed their guns at him.
At the crime scene, police found 16 discharged casings — all fired from a .40-caliber handgun that police found in the car Baker had been riding in and that he later admitted he used to shoot Anderson, the complaint said. A gun was not found near Anderson’s body.
Judge Mayer gave Baker credit for the 586 days he’s already served in custody.
Gregory Ulrich sentenced to life in prison for Allina clinic shooting
Top 10 Engineering Colleges in Chennai
The Best Dental Assistant Schools
Water Damage Restoration and Cleanup Solutions
How To Start A Business With Zero Finance
For Purple Line, transit committee drops downtown White Bear Lake, considers Century College
Class 2A baseball state championship: Fairmont 7, Roseau 0
Philippines Catching up with India in the Outsourcing Industry
St. Paul man gets 36 years for 2020 fatal shooting at Eagan hotel
Gunman kills 3 seniors over potluck dinner at Alabama church
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
-
News2 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things