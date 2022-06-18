News
Gregory Ulrich sentenced to life in prison for ‘unthinkable’ MN clinic shooting
BUFFALO, Minn. — A judge handed down a mandatory life sentence Friday to a man who stormed a Buffalo, Minn., medical clinic, fatally shot one person and wounded four others, saying the act was unfathomable.
Gregory Ulrich opened fire Feb. 9, 2021, at the Allina Crossroads Clinic in Buffalo, a city of about 16,400 people, 50 miles northwest of St. Paul. A jury earlier this month found Ulrich guilty of the 11 charges against him, including premeditated first-degree murder for killing Lindsay Overbay, a 37-year-old medical assistant.
Four other clinic staffers survived but suffered serious injuries.
Wright County District Judge Catherine McPherson said during sentencing that the attack was “simply unthinkable.” McPherson said though “words are woefully inadequate,” that the court acknowledged the “strength and courage of those who testified” against Ulrich.
At trial, Ulrich, 68, admitted that he bought the gun, assembled pipe bombs and carried out the attack. However, he maintained that he was driven by excruciating pain that he said the medical team at Allina failed to properly manage and that he never intended to kill anyone.
Prosecutors argued that Ulrich knew what he was doing that day. They played a pair of cellphone videos that Ulrich recorded of himself a couple of months before the attack. In the videos he said older people should grab their guns and go to their clinics to kill as many nurses as possible if cut off from pain medication.
One witness testified that she heard the gunman call 911 and tell the dispatcher to “send a lot of ambulances. There are a lot of spinal injuries and I have bombs that are about to go off.”
Law enforcement said after the attack that Ulrich was known to them and had been angry over his medical treatment.
The sentence does not allow for the possibility of parole.
After hospital scare, Eduardo Escobar expected to be back in lineup Saturday
One day after Eduardo Escobar’s health-related absence that caused him to be admitted into a hospital, the Mets were feeling a little better about the well-being of their starting third baseman.
Manager Buck Showalter said he expects Escobar back in the lineup, and starting at third, on Saturday against the Marlins. Escobar missed a second straight game on Friday with a health issue that the Mets have declined to publicly diagnose. Showalter said Escobar was available off the bench for Friday’s series opener against Miami.
“Talked to him today,” Showalter said. “He’s had quite the night. Not working with a whole lot of rest, but finally got through with all the testing.”
Escobar looked a little off to his teammates on Thursday before the Mets’ series finale against the Brewers. The 33-year-old was said to have problems with his vision, which led to some dizziness. The bottom line, Francisco Lindor said, was that Escobar looked different.
He was taken to a hospital before Thursday’s nightcap at Citi Field. Showalter said, “They did every test known to man, basically to rule stuff out.” The Mets would not comment further on what exactly Escobar was dealing with, and whether or not the scare was completely behind him.
Showalter asked for multiple updates on Escobar throughout the Mets’ 5-4 win over the Brewers. Eventually, the two caught up over text at 2:30 a.m. The Mets manager said he was concerned about Escobar, but after talking to him, he believes the third baseman will be back at the hot corner this weekend.
“He means a lot to all of us,” Lindor said of Escobar. “If there’s one player that’s liked by everybody, it’s probably him. He’s always happy, he’s always having fun, always working as hard as he can.
“I hope he’s back soon – at least walking around here. It would be good to have him around. But, you know, a couple of days off for him. A little vacation don’t hurt nobody.”
3 injured in shooting in St. Paul’s Highland Park
Three people were injured in a shooting in St. Paul’s Highland Park neighborhood Friday afternoon.
It happened in the 1000 block of Otto Avenue, near Interstate 35E and Lexington Parkway. One person sustained a wound to the head area, but was able to walk to the ambulance on their own, said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a police spokesman.
All of the injuries were considered non-life threatening, Ernster said.
Police are investigating and no one was immediately under arrest.
