Growth of Online Degree Programs in the Philippines
Online degree programs were first offered in the Philippines in the early 90’s during which there was a recorded continuous growth in the number of state and private institutions in the country. Also during this period was when the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), one of the three government organizations handling the education system in the country, encouraged many educational institutions to offer distance learning programs. This move was triggered by the increasing population and rise of tertiary enrolments over the past years.
1990’s – Rise of Open Universities
One of the well-recognized Higher Education Institution (HEI) offering online degree programs in the country is the University of the Philippines Open University (UPOU), which was established in 1995. OPOU is the pioneer of open learning and distance education in the Philippines. Another prominent open university in the country is the Polytechnic University of the Philippines Open University (PUPOU). PUPOU began offering online degree courses in 1990. The Asian Institute for Distance Education (AIDE) is one of the only four government-recognized distance learning providers in the country offering full academic degrees. Other pioneers of online degree programs are the University of Santo Tomas (UST), Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) through the e-Learning Access Program, and Dela Salle University (DLSU). The online programs offered by these online universities include undergraduate programs, graduate certificate programs, post-baccalaureate programs, masters program, and doctoral programs.
2000’s – Technological Advancements in HEIs
The eLearning market starts to emerge in the Philippines in the early 2000’s. However, the online courses offered by that time are limited only to certificate and vocational training. The government agency that helps facilitate these online programs is the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA). Today, TESDA is offering various online courses in the fields of IT, Tourism, Electronics, Automotive, HVAC, and Agriculture under the so-called Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET). Although these programs only provide Diploma and Certificate courses, TESDA has ladderization programs from these courses to the degree courses.
At the turn of the millennium, internet technology starts to gain momentum in the education system of the Philippines. This technological milestone gives way to the emergence of more public and private HEIs offering online courses. According to a study, the number of internet users increased by about 291% during the period of 2000-2006, which is equivalent to 7.82 million people. According to Philippines ICT Statistics Portal, the mobile phone subscription was more than doubled from 2006 to 2011 and the fixed broadband subscription was more than quadrupled within the same time frame. According to StateUniversity.com, various public and private websites have also surfaced to provide online programs and services to students in the higher education. Among of these institutions are the Advanced Science and Technology Institute, Kodiko Online, 2StudyIt.com, Education for Life Foundation, Estudyante.com, FAPENET, Gurong Pahinugod, and Iskolar.com.
2010’s – High Economic Growth Impacts Higher Education Programs
According to Business World Online, there are nearly 2,300 HEIs in the Philippines and 1,259 of them were offering business degrees in 2012. According to CHED, tertiary enrolment reached 3.3 million in the same year. Based on Courses.com.ph, there are lots of postgraduate courses in the Philippines that can be taken online from various public and private HEIs today. These are online courses in education, management and public administration, agriculture, media and communication, health and allied sciences, computer studies, business, and architecture and engineering.
The Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program (ETEEAP) can be considered as one of the major breakthroughs in improving the offerings of online degree programs in the Philippines. Under this program, students aiming for bachelor’s degree can complete their studies in about a year or so and they also have the option to take the program online from the accredited online colleges and universities.
Fueled by the growing economy, more and more HEIs are offering online degree courses to both Filipino and international students across the country today. And with education programs offered by TESDA and CHED, it is expected that online degree programs in the country will continue to experience more growth in the coming years.
Mother and Child Sculpture – Explains the Bond Between Mother and Child
When a child is shaped in a mother’s womb there’s a connection that begins to nurture that can never be broken. Cutting the umbilical cord will never sever a mother’s love from her child. This personification of affection between a mother and child and their relationship is one thing that has been created by artists time and time in mother and child sculpture and their family statutes the world over. Capturing the love that is shared between the mother and child is a beautiful reminder of the unique love between them. A mother holding her child in her arms or holding the hand of the child as they walk along are some of the beautiful shared moments in mother children sculpture.
A simple mother’s hand poised to reach out to touch the cheek of the kid speaks volumes and captures the essence of a love that is continually reaching, touching and embracing. The caring eyes that look upon her kid in the sculpted small statue will embody all of the thoughts that any mother has for her own children: Can the world be kind to my kid? Can my child someday have children of their own to love? What will the future hold in store for my beloved kid?
There are a number of mother children sculptures that illustrate this bond and different mother and child statutes, however none are as famous as the Madonna and baby Jesus. This sculpture was made by famous Michelangelo’s “Pieta” Statue Sculpture Madonna Jesus. We have embraced this mother and kid statue as our symbol of complete and utter dedication, a mother who has sacrificed and given up her own world for the sake of her child.
What mother wouldn’t embrace a mother and child statute for her own curio cabinet or mantel? Surely any woman who has given birth to a child would adore looking upon the statue of her beloved child, sculpted and forever captured, frozen in time just like the love that exists deep within her mother’s heart. A mother’s memories are her most valuable assets that she will appreciate for all of her life.
It has been said that there’s no depth to the love from a mother to her child. There is no distance so vast that it can not be traversed and nothing that can ever truly sever the connection that a mother has with her child. What better means that to forever embody that love then in a very family sculpture? Capture the connection and savor the bonds that neither time nor distance will ever sever.
The next time that you are wondering what gift to present to a mother in your life, think of the gift of a family sculpture. It’s the one dear gift that can warm her mother’s heart.
The Importance of Business Telephone Systems
Choose correctly and you’ll reap the benefits of efficiency, choose incorrectly and you may lose that important customer. Business telephone systems play a very important role in the success of your company. Bear in mind that a very effective business phone system is a crucial investment every company must consider. Endless voicemail and misleading call routes will lead your callers to hang up. You not only lose the chance of taking a call from your valued customers, you also will lose one-time if not lifetime revenue from that customer. A dysfunctional phone system can cost you more than you think. Hiring a professional company to help you with your communication and phone system dilemma is your best option.
Telephone systems have become part of the lifeblood of every business, whether large or small. To survive in today’s fast-paced business world, it would be very difficult for any business to operate unless it adopts the latest innovations of the communication technology. An effective business telephone system simplifies proper communication among the staff of a company as well as with its customers, which is undertaken in a highly professional way.
Business telephone systems are generally more complicated and have more features than the phones used for personal communication, even though both of these systems may look the same. Business phone systems give much higher performance and are more reliable communication devices where operation is concerned. Perhaps one of the best aspects of a professional business phone system is the ability to adapt these systems from business to business, thus addressing the specific needs of an organization. Telephone systems are available in different sizes catering to the needs of whether large or small enterprise. There are consultants available to assess the exact needs of an organization as far as its communication needs are concerned.
Recent business telephone systems have many advanced features that enable the business to improve its operational efficiency. For instance, the facility of call forwarding enables any organization to manage all customer calls that come daily as well as attending each of these calls more effectively. And with the advent of VOIP systems and Internet based systems many organizations enjoy free long distance and features such as voice recording and integrated caller ID.
There is a wide variety of business telephone systems available, it’s highly important that a needs assessment is performed by a professional to aide you in selecting the perfect phone system and features. Many features may be overkill for your organization and you will also want to investigate the scalability of a system as your business grows. Ultimately, the choice of the perfect business phone system is determined by your business model and number of phone lines and features needed.
COVID 19: Now The ‘Doubt Virus’ Must Be Exterminated!
Common people mostly have fickle minds; they are always guided by what they want to believe, often to their advantage. When they are worried, frightened and clueless about the future they are most vulnerable to doubt and conspiracy theories. For the last six months people all over the globe are very disturbed by the COVID 19 pandemic, not so much because of the deadly effects of the virus than the restrictions and lock-downs derailing normal life it has brought in its wake. They desperately need to go back to the sweet normal times and live happily ever after, and therefore they jump to accept and believe fully when some motivated souls offer that ‘COVID 19 is a hoax, it’s nothing more than a ‘annual influenza’. Thus the ‘doubt virus’ is created and the social media as always helps it spread-at times much faster than the killer virus. Perhaps the basic impulses for skepticism stem from the facts that more than 80% of Coronavirus positive cases are mild in nature and recover easily, only the elderly with co-morbidity are most vulnerable and that on average the death rate is low at 1 to 4% except for some countries. However, facts also show that the dead includes young people too and anyone can be infected from this most contagious virus.
The conspiracy theories originated in the United States, as always, where extraordinarily ‘democratic’ sections of the citizens opposed the lockdown and restrictions from the beginning symbolizing these with the ‘agenda’ of President Trump. Several conspiracy theories linking even the tragic murder of George Floyd started doing the rounds in the US of which we will not make a description here just to prevent vulnerable minds go through and inculcate doubts. We’d only like to mention here that this writer got a social media forward giving a link to an article by some ‘enlightened soul’ who took pains of great arguments to ‘prove’ that the pandemic is a ‘political hoax’. As we mentioned earlier a lot of vulnerable people got influenced by this, and none other than a medical surgeon of the Indian state of Assam who even lodged a FIR alleging that only a ‘annual influenza’ has been labeled as a pandemic and he wanted action against the concerned governments. This, naturally, created a chain of reactions in the state driving news channels asking the hapless common people about their ‘doubts’ on the COVID 19 infections rather than destroying the dilemma.
Now, this ‘annual influenza’ theory breaks down at the basic premise itself: if that is so then this phenomenon must be occurring every year, and why then this year should be so different! Governments need not have gone on an emergency drive to create more and more healthcare facilities including ICU beds just to tackle an annual event of flu. Then come the experiences of various affected countries and governments tackling this ‘annual influenza’ some of which we narrate below as arguments to break such kinds of fake and motivated views:
1. Let us take the example of the Chinese experiment. Ignoring a lot of conspiracy theories about China itself we just ask here why would China need absolute authoritarian measures to tackle the virus (well, even annual influenza is caused by a virus) in terms of continuous lockdown and rigorous enforcement. After being successful in keeping the infected numbers below 100,000 the country is still fearing a second outbreak, and risking its economic downswing again to prevent its spread. Its aggression against India can also be explained as a part of its apparent desperation. An annual flu cannot explain these.
2. Why would countries like UK, Italy, Spain, France, USA and Brazil suffer so much from an annual influenza that killed more than half a million so far and is still on its deadly prowls? Why would Italy reduce itself to a state of helplessness with dead bodies of Corona patients littered everywhere or why would a German finance minister commit suicide over Corona worries? How one is to account for a death rate of over 14% (seen in a few countries) for an annual influenza virus?
3. Why would the doctors and experts of the World Health Organization keep on telling ‘lies’ that the new Coronavirus is very dangerous that would probably stay for more than two years and the worst is yet to come despite whatever campaigns or actions going on or taken against it? We seemed to have accepted in the beginning that this pandemic is the biggest crisis ever faced by humankind. Now, why have second thoughts and doubts?
4. Why would countries across the world keep on taking huge risks for an economic crash with unprecedented unemployment and pave the way for a recession possibly even worse than the Great Depression? In particular, why a developing country and a most promising upcoming world power like India should risk whatever it has achieved in development so far.
5. Why is such a mad rush all over the globe to fast-track production of a vaccine against only an annual flu? At least such an intensive medical research cannot mask a hidden agenda whatever that may be.
In the last few days new cases in India have been rising at nearly 25000 per day with the only solace that daily recoveries increasing steadily and the death rate is fortunately still low; the concern being a rising positivity rate indicating community transmission. At this crucial juncture we should not pay heed to conspiracy theories and fake news. Such theories have obvious goals: to generate publicity for unknown persons or groups or to make a kill in terms of profit. For example, if a link for an article with sensational and terrifying headlines gets circulated across social media and motivated media outlets think of the kind of clicks being generated which directly translate into money.
Therefore, we must not fall prey to such propaganda at any cost. It is heartening to see that several social media platforms have taken steps to neutralize the conspiracy threads. In relation to India, we need to say here that the government should find time to brief the media frequently as it had been doing earlier to describe facts and quell doubts instead of crouching behind the rising numbers. Similarly, most respected bodies like the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) should desist from publicizing dates for production of vaccines. The announcement by the ICMR that a vaccine might be made possible by 15th of August 2020 has furthered the doubts already created with even sensible people and the media asking why should the ICMR be in such a hurry. The mantra at this hour must be to fight the killer virus with the combined might of the world and to defeat it preventing its possible second wave.
