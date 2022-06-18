News
Gunman kills 3 seniors over potluck dinner at Alabama church
By JAY REEVES and KIMBERLY CHANDLER
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) — The 71-year-old visitor had previously attended some services at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church before police say he showed up for a potluck dinner, pulled a handgun and fatally shot three of the elderly participants, one of whom died in his wife’s arms as she whispered words of love in his ear.
Police said church members were spared further violence Thursday evening when someone at the dinner subdued the gunman and held him until police arrived. The suspect was in custody Friday while prosecutors prepared warrants to charge him with murder.
The baffling violence in a wealthy suburb outside Birmingham left victims’ families in disbelief, stunned a community known for its family-centered lifestyle and deepened unease in a nation still reeling from recent slaughter wrought by gunmen who attacked a Texas school, a New York grocery store and another church in California.
Two of the Alabama shooting victims were 84; the third, 75. They had gathered with other church members for a “Boomers Potluck.” St. Stephen’s was Walter Barlett Rainey’s favorite place, a church that “welcomes everyone with love,” according to his family. They said in a statement Friday that it was hard to believe he was killed attending a church dinner with his wife of six decades.
“We are all grateful that she was spared and that he died in her arms while she murmured words of comfort and love into his ears,” said the statement provided by the 84-year-old Rainey’s daughter, Melinda Rainey Thompson.
“We are proud that in his last act on earth, he extended the hand of community and fellowship to a stranger, regardless of the outcome,” Rainey’s family said.
Police said Sarah Yeager, 75, of Pelham died soon after being taken to a hospital Thursday. The third victim, an 84-year-old woman, died Friday. Police did not immediately release her name, citing a request by her family for privacy.
More people likely would have been killed or injured had the shooter not been stopped, Vestavia Hills police Capt. Shane Ware said.
“It was extremely critical in saving lives,” Ware told a news conference Friday. “The person that subdued the suspect, in my opinion, was a hero.”
Ware said the suspect and the three victims were all white.
He said police are still investigating what motivated the suspect, who occasionally attended services at the church. Ware said the man’s name is being withheld until prosecutors formally charge him with capital murder.
The event was a “Boomers Potluck” gathering inside the church, according to messages posted on the church’s Facebook page by the Rev. John Burruss, the pastor. He said he was in Greece on a pilgrimage with a group of members and trying to get back to Alabama.
Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry told reporters his “close-knit, resilient, loving community” had been rocked by “this senseless act of violence.” The bedroom community is home to many businesspeople, doctors and lawyers who work in nearby Birmingham. Vestavia Hills is known for top-flight schools and a suburban lifestyle. It has nearly 40,000 residents, most of whom are white.
The Rev. Rebecca Bridges, the church’s associate rector, led an online prayer service on the church’s Facebook page Friday morning. She prayed not only for the victims and church members who witnessed the shooting, but also “for the person who perpetrated the shooting.”
“We pray that you will work in that person’s heart,” Bridges said. “And we pray that you will help us to forgive.”
Bridges, who is currently in London, alluded to other recent mass shootings as she prayed that elected officials in Washington and Alabama “will see what has happened at St. Stephens and Uvalde and Buffalo and in so many other places and their hearts will be changed, minds will be opened.”
“And that our culture will change and that our laws will change in ways that will protect all of us,” she added.
There have been several high-profile shootings in May and June, starting with a racist attack on May 14 that killed 10 Black people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. The following week, a gunman massacred 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
Thursday’s shooting happened just over a month after one person was killed and five injured when a man opened fire on Taiwanese parishioners at a church in Southern California. It comes nearly seven years to the day after an avowed white supremacist killed nine people during Bible study at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.
Agents with the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives joined investigators at the scene, which remained cordoned off Friday with yellow police tape as police vehicles with flashing lights blocked the route to the church.
On Saturday, thousands of people rallied in the U.S. and at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., to renew calls for stricter gun control measures. Survivors of mass shootings and other incidents of gun violence lobbied legislators and testified on Capitol Hill earlier this month.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statement late Thursday lamenting what she called the shocking and tragic loss of life. Although she said she was glad to hear the suspect was in custody, she wrote: “This should never happen — in a church, in a store, in the city or anywhere.”
Property owners file federal lawsuit over St. Paul rent control
Calling St. Paul’s new rent control mandate unconstitutional, two building owners based in Bloomington and Minnetonka have filed a federal lawsuit against the city of St. Paul, the city council, the city mayor’s office and the director of the St. Paul Department of Safety and Inspections.
The civil complaint and “writ of mandamus” seek a jury trial on six counts, including claims that the city’s 3 percent cap on annual residential rent increases violates the U.S. Constitution because it does not allow automatic adjustments for inflation. Furthermore, the lawsuit claims the city does not employ sufficient staff to review requests for exemptions or hear “futile” appeals when those exemptions are not granted. That constitutes both a lack of constitutional due process and an illegal taking of private property, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court Thursday by the Minneapolis-based law firm of Anthony, Ostlund, Louwagie, Dressen and Boylan on behalf of two plaintiffs: Woodstone Limited Partnership of Bloomington and Lofts at Farmers Market LLC, which is based in Minnetonka. Woodstone owns an interest in the Woodstone apartments building at 2335 Stewart Ave., off Shepard Road, and the Lofts at Farmers Market is located at 260 5th St. E. between downtown Mears Park and CHS Field.
The lawsuit — which spans 59 pages, with 61 pages of additional exhibits — maintains that both properties have already lost substantial potential market and resale value as a direct result of rent control, even at a time when housing demand is high.
Backed by a coalition of housing advocates, the city’s “rent stabilization” ordinance went before voters last November over the objection of a majority of the St. Paul City Council. The ordinance that took effect on May 1 caps residential rents at 3 percent, and the city’s implementation rules allow allow landlords to self-certify increases above the voter-approved cap but below 8 percent.
RENT CONTROL CHALLENGES FLOUNDER
With limited success, property owners have challenged the legality of rent control mandates since the first soldiers returned from World War I. The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the nation’s first rent control law in Washington, D.C. a century ago, and New York City’s emergency housing laws have also withstood a century of legal attacks, albeit with heavy changes over the years.
Attorneys for Woodstone and Lofts at Farmers Market say the difference in St. Paul is that the capital city’s mandate appears to be the most stringent in the nation, offering no exemptions for new construction, no adjustments for inflation and relatively limited staff funding to review possibilities for exemptions or appeals.
In other rent-controlled cities, apartments can revert back to market rents or something approaching market-rate once they’re vacated.
None of that holds true in St. Paul, they said, and the result is that new rental housing construction has all but stopped, undermining the purpose of the law.
“Preliminary economic analysis indicates that property values in St. Paul have already decreased 6-7 percent for all property, and as much as 12 percent for rental properties, representing a net loss of more than $1.6 billion in value through just the first quarter of 2022 alone,” reads the lawsuit. “The sudden depreciation in property values, coupled with the withdrawal from the market of many significant developments that would have included affordable housing, is predicted to significantly worsen, rather than alleviate, the affordable housing crisis plaguing St. Paul.”
“In short,” it reads, “the net effect of the ordinance is already the opposite of what its proponents said they hoped to accomplish.”
Proponents of the rent control mandate have predicted the market will revive with time. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter’s office has proposed a 15-year exemption for new construction, and a rent control task force recently submitted additional recommendations for ordinance improvements and implementation changes to the city.
Ravens sign veteran OLB Steven Means after minicamp tryout
The Ravens have signed veteran outside linebacker Steven Means, the team announced Friday.
Means, 31, played well in his tryout at the team’s mandatory minicamp this week. Because of injuries, the Ravens ended minicamp Thursday with Daelin Hayes and Vince Biegel earning the most repetitions among veterans at the position. Jaylon Ferguson and David Ojabo were limited, while 2021 sack leader Tyus Bowser and second-round pick David Ojabo are still returning from Achilles tendon injuries.
The 6-foot-3, 263-pound Means spent the past three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, starting 14 games in 2021 and finishing with 43 tackles (two for a loss), two quarterback hits and no sacks.
Means started his career in 2013 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a fifth-round pick out of Buffalo. He played game with the Ravens in 2014, when he spent most of the season on the team’s practice squad. The Ravens released Means before the 2015 season, and he went on to play for the Philadelphia Eagles and Falcons.
Over his career, Means has appeared in 64 games and made 29 starts, with six sacks, 107 tackles (10 for loss), three forced fumbles and 13 quarterback hits.
