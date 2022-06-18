News
‘He’s ready’: Michael Kopech is in line to start Sunday for the Chicago White Sox against the Houston Astros
Michael Kopech gave a thumbs-up after a bullpen session Thursday at Minute Maid Park.
The right-hander passed his tests, putting him in line to start Sunday for the Chicago White Sox against the Houston Astros.
“The big test for me was (Thursday) having that bullpen and seeing if it would be extra sore (Friday) and how it was going to feel,” Kopech said Friday. “I came in and it felt better (Friday) than it did (Thursday). It’s a good sign. I’m improving every day. I think I’ll be ready to go.”
Kopech left his last start Sunday against the Texas Rangers after two-thirds of an inning with right knee discomfort. He exited after throwing 13 pitches.
“I definitely didn’t think it was going to be this quick,” Kopech said. “I don’t know what it was, but the way it felt and not being able to bear weight on it when I got on the mound and tried to throw another pitch, I definitely thought it would be pretty bad news. I’m definitely grateful for what I did get.”
He hobbled off the mound after throwing a pitch to Adolis García in the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field.
After a discussion with the training staff, Kopech went back on the mound to prepare for a warmup pitch. He stopped just as he was beginning, walked behind the mound and threw the ball to the ground in frustration. But after the game, Kopech said he was relieved to hear it wasn’t a more serious injury, and manager Tony La Russa brought up the possibility of Kopech pitching in Houston.
“I came back with surprisingly good news from that and every day has been surprisingly better,” Kopech said. “If you had asked me (Sunday) if this would be the case, I probably would have been pretty doubtful about it. I feel good.”
The good news meant he didn’t have to miss extended time.
“I think there would have been that thought if there was anything structurally going on,” Kopech said. “But looking at the MRI and seeing the movements I’ve been able to make in a short amount of time since, I just don’t think there’s any point in doing that. Try to keep going.”
As far as having to keep tabs on the knee the rest of the season, Kopech said, “I think TBD,”
“For the most part, where I’m at with it, I think I’m going to feel it for the rest of the year probably,” Kopech said. “But it’s just being able to tolerate it, and I can tolerate it. As long as it’s not painful and getting in the way of me doing what I need to do, I can deal with a little discomfort.
“But it’s gotten better day to day. Who knows? Maybe by Sunday I’m not feeling anything at all.”
Kopech threw between 30-35 pitches Thursday. La Russa liked what he saw.
“He feels great,” La Russa said. “He’s ready.”
Kopech has been one of the team’s top pitchers as he moved back into the rotation after spending most of 2021 in the bullpen. He’s 2-2 with a 1.92 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 11 starts. He has limited opponents to one hit while pitching at least five innings in four of his starts.
One of his best outings came in a Sunday night game. Kopech allowed one hit with six strikeouts and two walks in seven innings in Game 2 of a May 22 doubleheader against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. He retired the first 17 batters before Rob Brantly broke up the perfect game with a two-out double in the sixth.
He’s set for another opportunity on that stage, this time in his home state. Kopech resides in Tyler, Texas.
“As far as how it feels physically, the humidity reminds me of home,” Kopech said. “Definitely being closer to the family and closer to some friends that I’m familiar with over here, I’m excited.”
Keegan Thompson’s career-best start the sets tone as the Chicago Cubs end a 10-game losing streak
“Go Cubs Go” reverberated through the home clubhouse postgame Friday at Wrigley Field as players belted along to the song.
The Chicago Cubs’ season-high 10-game losing streak had come up against the Atlanta Braves’ franchise-record-tying 14-game winning streak. So when small ball in the eighth inning produced the game’s lone run on Christopher Morel’s sacrifice fly and David Robertson worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth to secure the 1-0 win, they had plenty to celebrate.
The Cubs — finally — were back in the win column.
Friday marked the first time since Sept. 15, 1999, that a team with a double-digit losing streak beat a team on a double-digit winning streak, according to Elias Sports Bureau.
“Look, we’ve had some ugly ones lately, but I haven’t questioned the effort or the intensity of the guys at all,” manager David Ross said. “And nobody’s been making excuses. … There’s something about a starting pitcher going out and setting the tone.”
Right-hander Keegan Thompson delivered the type of start the Cubs desperately needed. Coming off bad starts in Baltimore and New York in which he was tagged for a combined 12 runs (10 earned) in 3⅔ innings left Thompson searching to get back on track. Ultimately he and the Cubs determined pitch selection, not mechanics, were at the root of his struggles.
Thompson needed to throw more fastballs. Well, the Braves certainly saw plenty en route to Thompson pitching into the seventh inning for the first time in his major-league career. Thompson’s four-seam fastball accounted for 52% of his 92 pitches, getting 10 whiffs and nine called strikes with the pitch. His 18 total swings and misses were the most by a Cubs pitcher this season.
“My core belief — and I’m probably not the norm in the new age — is you pitch with your fastball, especially the starter,” Ross said. “He did that today. That was what you do. Nobody took good swings.”
Thompson made a conscious effort to go to his fastball early and often against the Braves. He knew how important it would be to establish his fastball, a pitch that has been important during his successful outings this season. Thompson admitted he got away from throwing his fastball in his previous two starts when he was roughed up.
Rather than overthinking his mechanics, Thompson believes finding the right tempo and timing combined with more fastballs and attacking hitters are his keys to success.
“I think it was trying to place balls the last time instead of just going after guys and staying in the zone and letting them put it in play,” Thompson said. “There was a couple of fastballs that were hit in one of my outings and I think it just took me away from it. I was throwing more offspeed stuff or two seams instead.”
The only time the Braves advanced a baserunner past first against Thompson came on a soft fly ball in the fifth inning. It landed inside the white chalk as right fielder Jason Heyward was unable to reach it before the ball bounced out of play for a ground-rule double. Orlando Arcia’s fluky double had a .010 expected average. Thompson responded by striking out Michael Harris II for a career-high ninth strikeout to keep the game scoreless.
A seven-pitch sixth resulted in Ross sending Thompson back out for the seventh on a batter-by-batter approach. Thompson’s day ended after a four-pitch walk to Matt Olson, the Braves’ first hitter of the inning. But unlike other days during the Cubs’ losing streak, the bullpen threw zeros. Morel’s heroics capped the Cubs doing the little things right in the eighth. Pinch hitter Jonathan Villar walked and advanced on Andrelton Simmons’ sacrifice bunt. Villar stole third base during Morel’s at-bat and beat Harris’ throw home.
Morel had struck out three times against starter Charlie Morton before coming through with the go-ahead RBI against the Braves bullpen. Before Morel’s final plate appearance, Willson Contreras told him not to chase the low stuff like he did in his previous at-bats and look to attack something high.
“Just the small things, that’s what (Ross) said to us is going to be the key to winning games,” Morel said through an interpreter.
Thompson has an opportunity to build off his stellar performance as he tries to establish himself as a big-league starter. He set a career high in innings (six-plus) and strikeouts while holding a hot Braves offense to two hits and two walks.
“He’s back,” an impressed Contreras said afterward.
Pitching coach Tommy Hottovy talked with Thompson ahead of Friday’s start and put his two ugly road outings in perspective: “You’ve had really good stretches, chalk it up to having a bad week.”
It was important for Thompson to how to compete even when things aren’t going well. Hottovy said those struggles didn’t change the Cubs’ minds at all about what Thompson can do as a starter.
“That’s part of learning in this league,” Hottovy told the Tribune. “You can learn a lot having success. You learn way more when you fail.”
The Cubs will continue to lean on their less-experienced starters, particularly Thompson and Justin Steele, with three veteran pitchers on the injured list. Marcus Stroman (right shoulder inflammation) might return the soonest, though after playing catch Friday he couldn’t put a timeline on his return. Stroman hopes it will be a few weeks “give or take.”
Thompson’s ability to bounce back Friday rather than letting two bad starts snowball into extended struggles is a great development for the 27 year old.
“It does show a lot about Keegan because for a good while there he goes and has a couple hiccups that you tend to want to abort ship and try to correct everything,” said Yan Gomes, who caught him Friday. “He’s not the kind of guy that is. For him is just like almost having that bulk mentality of just come out, throw as hard as you can and throw all your pitches with major conviction.
“He’s got the potential to be a tremendous starter. He’s just got to find himself a little bit more, and you’re starting to see big spurts of that.”
Tylor Megill shut down from throwing with right shoulder strain
The Mets got just two starts out of Tylor Megill before he landed back on the injured list.
Megill underwent an MRI on Friday morning that revealed a right shoulder strain. He will be shut down from throwing for a minimum of four weeks, after which he will be re-evaluated.
“I’m hoping the 29th day, he’s throwing,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “That would be good news. When you’re talking about the shoulder, when I heard the four weeks, I was actually kind of upbeat about it. We’ll take some steps and see whether there are things that we can possibly do to speed up the process.”
Following Megill’s placement on the 15-day IL, the Mets called up fan-favorite right-hander Tommy Hunter and right-handed reliever Adonis Medina. Right-hander Jake Reed was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse, and infielder Gosuke Katoh was designated for assignment.
Megill first felt shoulder pain in the fourth inning of his start against the Brewers on Thursday. It was just his second start back from the IL. Megill had been dealing with right biceps tendinitis since early May, which caused him to miss five starts in the rotation.
The Mets will rely on left-hander David Peterson and spot starter Trevor Williams to get them through these next few weeks before Max Scherzer and/or Jacob deGrom return to the rotation.
Scherzer, who is ahead of deGrom on his rehab schedule, may be cleared to return as soon as the end of this month. DeGrom’s timeline remains unclear, but the two-time Cy Young winner has continued to slowly ramp up and he shouldn’t be too far behind Scherzer.
“The problem is we’ve been having to move some guys back and forth, so it’s hard to stretch a lot of guys out,” Showalter said of his pitching depth.
Peterson is already a part of the starting five, pitching in replacement for one of the team’s injured aces, but the southpaw is also expecting his first child sometime in the coming days. The Mets may have a new rotation problem once Peterson goes on paternity leave. To add another wrinkle, all MLB clubs will be forced on Monday to trim their rosters to no more than 13 pitchers, one less than the current 14-pitcher allowance.
Williams is 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA across five starts (20 innings), along with 14 strikeouts against two walks, for the Mets this season. As a reliever, the righty owns a 2.30 ERA and has recorded 19 strikeouts in seven appearances (15.2 innings).
ON THE MEND
Travis Jankowski (left 4th metacarpal fracture) has felt no hand pain since his late-May surgery. The Mets’ backup outfielder said he is aiming to come off the IL and rejoin the team in the first week of July. In the meantime, Jankowski said he’s “playing baseball with one hand.” He’s been able to run, throw and catch with his right hand, and keep up with his daily routine otherwise.
Now, Jankowski is waiting for a big test on Tuesday, which will reveal how much the bone in his finger has healed, before he can begin strengthening and playing with more intensity. Jankowski expects to begin a rehab assignment before this month is over.
“I think the worst is when the team goes on the road,” Jankowski said of his rehab. “You’re just sitting there watching the games. You want to be with the guys, grinding, and doing all the stuff with them.
“But you know what, it’s a bad situation and you gotta make the best out of it. I’d be lying if there weren’t days that just flat out sucked, but I think for the most part, with the group of guys that we have back rehabbing, there’s a lot of positive vibes.”
TOMMY’S BACK
Tommy Hunter returned to the Mets clubhouse on Friday and was activated to the roster before their nightcap against the Marlins. Hunter pitched in four games (one start) for the Amazin’s in 2021, with his signature moment coming in Atlanta following his first big-league hit in his 476th career game.
Hunter, 35, underwent back surgery last summer after the Mets traded him to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Rich Hill. Mets GM Billy Eppler acquired Hunter through free agency in late April. Hunter posted a 4.61 ERA with 14 strikeouts and two home runs allowed across eight relief outings and 13.2 innings for Triple-A Syracuse.
“It took him a while to get going down there,” said Showalter, who also managed Hunter when the righty played for the Orioles. “None of us are what we were at 25. But Tommy’s knowledge of pitching and ability to do things that we’re in need of. We’ll see.”
Luis Severino tests negative for COVID-19, will pitch Sunday
TORONTO — Luis Severino is ready to pitch again. After being scratched from Thursday’s start with a fever and chills, Severino was cleared from the COVID injured list in time to make the flight here and will pitch on Sunday.
“So we’ll pitch him Sunday. Gerrit (Cole) will bump to Monday in Tampa,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before Friday’s series opener against the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre. “So yeah glad yesterday was a good day for him feeling better and obviously able to travel with us so he gets some throwing in today and be ready to roll Sunday.”
Severino felt sick Wednesday night. He tested negative for COVID in multiple tests, allowing him to fly on the charter with the team to Toronto Thursday night.
The rearranging may end up helping the Yankees in the long run.
Severino has matched up better against this dangerous lineup than Cole has this year. The Blue Jays got three earned runs in 5.2 innings off Cole last time he saw them. Severino has faced them three times already and they have scored three earned runs in 9.2 innings pitched. Severino had a harder time with the Rays, allowing four earned runs in one start (6.1 innings pitched.)
More importantly, they have to manage Severino’s workload this season anyway. The 28-year-old has pitched a total of 27.2 big league innings over the previous three seasons because of injuries. He will head into Sunday’s start with 61 innings pitched just over a third of the way through the season. Pushing him back after an excellent spot start by Clarke Schmidt is one way to limit his work. It’s something they have also done purposefully with Nestor Cortes.
“You got to pay attention to it. So, again, we’ll make evaluations with our eyes and how they’re doing, but also how we can measure physically and see how they’re doing according to their baseline. That’ll be something that we pay attention to,” Boone said. “So whether we have a big lead (in the division standings) or not, that’s going to factor into how we have to maneuver.
“In the case of Nestor and Sevy, right now I feel like they’re both doing really well, they’re ina good spot,” Boone continued. “We’ve been fortunate that we have been able to, especially a few times with Sevy, push him back to a seventh or an eighth day. The illness the other day is going to pitch him now in the eighth or ninth day, which hopefully it’s something that a tough situation turned into something that hopefully benefits him a little bit. We’ve done it a couple of times on Nestor. So be mindful of that stuff as we go through.”
THE BUSINESS OF BASEBALL
Ryan Weber’s been around long enough to know what would happen Thursday night. The reliever came up huge for the Yankees with 3.2 innings on a night that their starter was scratched and in a stretch of 20 straight games they couldn’t burn through their bullpen.
In other words, he saved their bacon. And he was basically rewarded with a pink slip, being designated for assignment after the game.
That’s just how it goes for a journeyman pitcher in baseball these days.
So Weber made it easy on Boone.
“Obviously he gets in and does what he did, he came in after the game kind of knowing what he was coming in for and had a smile on his face and was just appreciative of being up there,” Boone said. “In that kind of situation, where you get designated if there’s something out there for you, I hope it works out. If not we love having you, hope to have you and if he does go through (waivers without being claimed by another team) he can go down to Scranton and continue what’s been a strong season for him down there and obviously making himself more and more of a candidate (to come back up).”
