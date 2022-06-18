Finance
Homemade Deeds, Wills, Trusts, and Powers of Attorney Can Lead to Disaster
Before I became a lawyer, I thought I could do things myself and not have to pay exorbitant attorney’s fees. Now I am educated enough to know that lawyers are trained to help you execute your legal documents correctly. The fee you pay is far cheaper than doing it yourself and getting hit with unexpected tax or inheritance consequences. Here are a few examples.
Transfer property to children or make children Joint tenants. I had a client whose parents had put her and her sister’s name on property the parents already owned as joint tenants. The idea was that the children would inherit without probate when the parents died. They did inherit without a need for a probate order, and because they were children, there was no increase in taxes when the parents died. But when sister died, my client was hit with a hefty jump in property taxes because she and her sister were not original purchasers and a transfer between sisters, even as joint tenants, is not exempt from reappraisal. The cost of the yearly jump in taxes could have been avoided by consulting a lawyer before they took matters into their own hands and added the children to the deed.
One lady was advised by “friends” to put her only son on title of her home as a joint tenant to avoid probate and not have to make a trust. After she transferred the house to her son, her son got in an accident while driving drunk, was sued and had a judgment against him and his property, which included the house. Mom lost the house because she tried to avoid probate the cheap way.
Record deed. Sometimes clients want to avoid the relatively small fee the attorney charges to draft and record a deed for them. I had one lady who sat on the deed and never recorded it for 25 years because she didn’t want to pay the attorney $250. That meant her trust was unfunded (nothing was put in it), and, had she died, her estate would have gone through probate, even with a trust, because she never “funded” the trust. An unfunded trust is not a valid trust.
Another client tried to draft, execute, and record the deed funding the trust on his own. When he had tried three times and had it rejected by the recorder each time, he came back to me to do it correctly. The time and effort it takes to keep doing it wrong is not worth a few hundred dollars. At least the Recorder informed the man the deed was improper. He could have recorded it and after the client’s death, the trustee could have discovered it was not a valid deed and been forced to submit a Heggstad petition to the Probate court at a significantly higher cost than letting the attorney do it in the first place.
One couple had 8 properties and insisted they would record all properties by themselves rather than pay me $250 each for me to do it for them. Three years later, they had not yet done so and their trust was still unfunded. Result: the trust I did for them is not yet valid. If they died today, their estate would go through probate, even though they spent a couple of thousand dollars executing the trust.
Finally, another client did not make sure his niece in another state signed and notarized the grant deed transferring property into his estate, so it was not in his estate when he died. Result: the client did not legally own the property and the heirs were out of luck.
Durable power of attorney that doesn’t include the proper powers. I frequently see powers of attorney done from an internet form that don’t include the power to revoke, amend or terminate trusts. Of course, the client wants to be able to amend the trust and has no authority to do so. I see many do-it-yourself forms that are called “limited powers” but the space where the limited power is to be stated is left blank. Result: the power is not limited. Finally, the do-it-yourself forms you find on the internet don’t tell you how to sign as “attorney-in-fact ” and I’ve seen people get in trouble for simply signing the name of the principal and thinking they were signing properly as attorney-in-fact when they were actually committing forgery.
Having an attorney draft a complete power of attorney and give the principal adequate warnings about the awesome power he or she is entrusting to the attorney-in-fact is by far the safest and, in the end, cheapest way to obtain these important, and essential, documents.
Executing an Advance Health Care Directive on a standard form that doesn’t include your particular wishes or exceptions. Though these forms are adequate, I like to make sure my clients have thought about and decided on their wishes for life-sustaining treatment, so the agent doesn’t have to guess and will be required to follow the principal’s stated wishes. The standard forms have no options for the possible wishes a client might prefer, so I attach the client’s desires to my advance health care directives.
The reason I’m in estate planning is to help people. However, I prefer helping people create good planning documents that will prevent those issues that might arise from poor planning done by an amateur rather than a professional. My advice is: Don’t try to do estate planning documents yourself. The money you save by letting a qualified attorney prepare your estate plan is your own! And it can be a significant savings!
Finance
Types of Forex Trading
Forex trading has become the “it” game in the economic market. People are starting to take notice and get into the program. This is perhaps because of the way the internet has made forex trading so convenient with sites mushrooming all over the world wide web.
Forex trading involves the exchange or the buying and selling of currencies or foreign money. It is used by many as an alternative to stock investing because currencies are money and are therefore more liquid. Companies also prefer dealing with forex trading for their side investments perhaps because they will have need for the currency should they decide to expand to other countries.
There are different types of forex trading that are being done in the market. They may seem at a glance, similar to each other, but they are actually not. Each has different advantages and disadvantages that a sharp forex trader should know.
Traditional forex trading
This involves buying a currency at a lower rate and then selling it for a higher price or exchanging it for another currency when the exchange rates go up.
Spread betting
This is perhaps the most commonly done trading type in the world even if it is vastly different from the way forex trading is done. Spread betting does not involve any buying and selling but as it names suggests betting. A person will bet that a currency for instance will either appreciate or depreciate. When he wins, he earns money. This may seem like gambling but despite its image, a lot of people feel that it is a good way to earn from the forex trading without really risking much.
Day trading
Quite well known, day trading is the most notorious of the types of forex trading. This involves the buying and selling of currencies but only for a day. A lot of people feel that it can be really risky but on a good day, you can yield great results in the end. Still, despite this, many experts in the industry shun this method of trading.
Auto trading
As the name suggests is a kind wherein the forex trading happens automatically. That is why it is also called robotic trading. What happens here is a person will invest in an auto trader platform that will have automatic execution depending on its analysis. This can save someone money from paying percentages in commission and transaction fees. However, some people are not comfortable dealing with automaton.
Finance
Are You an XS Energy Drink Distributor? Invest 20 Dollars and Fund Your Business!
Start by investing in one case of the XS mixed pack XS energy drink. You will have 12 cans per case that you order. Use as many of those as you can, since they are good for you to drink and try as well, to sample for as many qualified people as you come across.
Ask a possible interested person: Would you like to try one of our nutritional energy drinks with no added sugar, loaded with b vitamins? They come in 12 different flavors. Keep in mind that your relationships with these people will make a large difference. Once a trusted relationship is already made or can be made, you have a better chance of making an impression for a sale as an XS energy drink distributor.
If they say, yes I would like to sample, then give to them, ONLY, if they promise to order a case, once they are satisfied with the taste and actual boost in their day, of the XS energy drink. Then tell that they can order through your web site or you can order it for them. Tell them if they order from the web site, they will have to pay for shipping and handling, which will cost them about 30 bucks. Tell the person you will be able to order for them, along with my other customers for 27 dollars. This establishes you as someone who is ordering this product for others as well, giving you proper posture, along with the affirmation that you will be placing orders for others as well.
Once you have five orders in, you will be able to make just about 5 per order, giving you 20 dollars profit, if it costs you as much as 15 dollars for shipping all of that XS energy drink product. Obviously the volume of your orders will have to be substantial to meet the pv score you need to qualify for being able to grow your business with your downline in place. You won’t ever get rich from this kind of a campaign.
Honestly, you won’t make a lot of money with the XS energy drink, especially if your gas bill is being expended as well. Keep in mind your goal here, should be to fund your business with a funded proposal. This funded proposal concept will help you pay for the cost of your business because, you don’t want to be spending 300 dollars a month on items that can be replace with Wal-mart items. There is an investment in your health as well as your business here. so be wise in spending, since you will be able to count your sales as you personal pv.
Its very dangerous for your business to be operating in the negative and costing you to run, without making up anything. Your XS distributor sales will help you to mainly pay for your business. Keep in mind this is a starting point in the learning process of the funded proposal. its an opportunity to grow and learn a business model that can set you free from your job and providing lasting benefits for you and your family.
There are more advanced funded proposals for use with more advanced internet network marketers, which fund and propose profit in many ways. Leveraging the internet is common among top producers in the industry. They market and fund their business, advertising, and branding, to give them competitive advantages in their market. Learning the basics of this concept will go a long way in the long term advancement of entrepreneurship for XS energy drink distributors and in the network marketing industry.
Finance
Nursing Schools in Maryland
Students who attend nursing schools in Maryland successfully graduate as LPN’s and RN’s. They work in hospitals, clinics and other healthcare facilities caring for patients across the life span. Nursing careers are on the rise and offer versatility and chances for advancement. Nurses can work in a number of jobs and have their choice of shifts to work. Today nurses have choices in the types of jobs to work at. With advances in modern technology, many nurses work at home as triage nurses or telehealth nurses and advice patients over the phone or computer.
Nursing is a dynamic field and always evolving, because of this, it’s important for them to stay educated to keep abreast with the latest information in medical advancements. There are many ways for nurses to continue their education, the most common being traditional class settings or online programs.
Colleges
Nursing Programs in Maryland
Howard Community College offers a Licensed Practical Nursing Program and several RN programs: a traditional, accelerated and bridge program.
Anne Arundel Community College offers an associate in science program and LPN program. They utilize simulated labs with state-of-the-art equipment. They also are known to have a high pass rate for the NCLEX exam.
University of Maryland School of Nursing offer undergraduate and graduate programs.
Townson University Department of Nursing offers a basic nursing program, an RN to BSN program and a Master’s in Science program.
NCLEX Exam
The National Council Licensure Examination is the test which determines is students can safely practice at an entry level after graduating. Most nursing programs prepare students for this exam which determines if they’ll receive their license or not. The test is computerized and has a total of 256 questions. The program is designed to stop when it determines that a student is competent or not competent with answering the questions.
Online Programs
There are several online programs which allow you to attain a higher degree while working. You can conveniently take classes at your own convenience as long as you have internet connection. Degrees offered through online programs are Bachelor degrees, bridge programs for RN’S and LPN’s to attain a Bachelor’s degree, Master’s and PhD programs. Make sure the program you’re interested in attending meets all of your educational needs.
The University of Phoenix offers several programs which prepare nurses for leadership positions in the healthcare field.
Galen College of Nursing offers many RN courses and general courses online.
