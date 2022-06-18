Finance
How Expensive Is the Asia Pacific Region for Expats?
The Asia-Pacific Region has some of the most expensive expatriate locations to live in the world. At the number spot is Tokyo for the last quarter of 2012, Hong Kong is fifth, Yokohama seventh, Osaka eighth and Nagoya ninth. What makes Tokyo so expensive and what other Asia Pacific cities are hotspots in the October 2012 cost of living rankings?
As the most expensive city in Asia-Pacific and the world Tokyo has an overall COLI of 139.89 compared to New York with an index of 100 and is followed by Zurich (2nd), Geneva (3rd) and Luanda (4th) in the world rankings.
The historical strength of the Japanese currency, the high population density, the high level of salaries, and the lack of resources which result in a high proportion of imports, is what places Tokyo in this position. Particularly expensive are the following basket groups groceries, healthcare, housing and transport. Benchmark pricing in a major international retail store for 1 kg apples is $7.08, 1 kg boneless, skinless, chicken breast $11.91, 1 kg cheddar cheese $18.22, and 1L full cream milk $2.73.
Benchmark prices for a private practice doctor visit for an uninsured patient is $125, and a private hospital stay per day including nursing care, medications, diagnostic tests, food, and related costs is $3,675. The rental for a secure up-market unfurnished apartment (3 bedrooms) is $6,293 in a central location, and $3,209 in a suburban location, per month excluding utilities.
To provide an assignee, sent from a low cost of living country to a more expensive country, with a similar purchasing power to what they have in their home country, requires an adjustment to their assignment salary. The amount of adjustment depends on which country they come from. The larger the difference in cost of living, the larger the adjustment required to ensure a similar level of purchasing power in the host country.
The most expensive countries for expatriates in the Asia Pacific area for this quarter are Japan, Papua New Guinea, Singapore, Australia and China. While the cheapest is Dushanbe in Tajikistan ranked 766th in the world.
The biggest mover down is Tashkent in Uzbekistan which has dropped to the 474th most expensive location in the world, while Papeete in French Polynesia is the biggest mover up the rankings to the 117th position.
The reason for these movements is that Tashkent has become less expensive for expatriate’s to live in relative to other global locations. This is mainly due to the depreciation of the Uzbekistan Som against the US Dollar over the past year. In September 2011 US $1 could buy UZS 1750, today that has risen to over UZS 1920, increasing expatriate purchasing power by just under 10% in one year.
Papeetes’ high cost of living is mainly due to the fact that most goods and services are imported at great cost. Furthermore the economy is exposed to the global economy through its heavy reliance on tourism, which went into a long decline from 2006 and was compounded by the global recession. Groceries and communication are particularly expensive.
The Cost of Living rankings are released every quarter and measure the comparative cost of living for expatriates in 780 cities, covering every country worldwide. The cost of 13 basket groups with over 140 items are compared in each location, these include alcohol and tobacco, clothing, communication, education, furniture and appliances, groceries, healthcare, housing, personal care, recreation and culture, restaurants-meals-out and hotels, and transport.
The below list shows the Top 10 overall cost of living rankings in the Asia Pacific area by city:
1. Japan, Tokyo
2. China, Hong Kong
3. Japan, Yokohama
4. Japan, Osaka
5. Japan, Nagoya
6. Japan, Kobe
7. Japan, Kyoto
8. Japan, Kawasaki
9. Japan, Fukuoka
10. Papua New Guinea, Port Moresby
The below list shows the Top 10 overall cost of living rankings in the Asia Pacific area by city excluding the housing, education, healthcare and transport basket groups:
1. Japan, Tokyo
2. Japan, Osaka
3. Japan, Yokohama
4. Australia, Sydney
5. New Caledonia, Noumea
6. Japan, Kobe
7. Solomon Islands, Honiara
8. Japan, Nagoya
9. Australia, Canberra
10. Japan, Kyoto
The Head of Client and Marketing Services Denise McManus explains that: “Expatriates have long known that Tokyo is a very expensive posting. However it is possible to live within your budget by making sensible choices, for example we know that taxis are expensive, so rather save money and make use of the train service. There are also many expensive restaurants, particularly western branded ones, rather explore some of the many lower and medium-end options.”
New York City is used as the base for the cost of living index rankings and the US dollar is used as the base currency. The cost of living data collected is representative of an expatriate lifestyle, where the local prices for fixed quantities of the same good and services at or near each location, and US dollar exchange rates are used. Prices in each location are affected by availability (i.e. supply and demand) as well as local pricing regulations and taxes on goods and services (e.g. premiums on luxury goods). Local inflation is usually representative of local price increases, which in turn impacts an expatriates purchasing power in the host country. The exchange rate impacts both the price of imports to the host country and the expatriate assignment salary calculation between the home and the host country. The cost of living has a significant impact on the purchasing power of an expatriate’s salary package.
Water Damage Restoration – WRT Exam
The Water Damage Restoration Technician test by the IICRC (Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification). Water Damage Restoration Technician is a designation that a professional restorer needs to prove that he or she is compiling with the most prevalent standards in the restoration industry. It has become increasingly important for a professional who is performing water damage restoration services to have “WRT” designation. Most companies that hire you require it and insurance companies that hire the companies that provide the service require that their technicians be certified.
Since I first took my class ninteen years ago, the material and the test have evolved greatly. There is a lot more information. The class used to be a two day class, but now it is a three day class. There are also five day classes offered that let you take the WRT/ASD (Applied Structural Drying) together. The newest WRT update was published in April of 2006. It is approved by ANSI (Approved National American Standards).
Important items you should know about the test:
Get the book from your teacher prior to attending the class (if possible). Read a few pages everyday. Usually the highlighted parts in the manual are extremely important to know and will defnitely be seen on your test.
Make sure you understand psychrometry completely.
Test has a total of one hundred and sixty multiple choice questions.
The correct answer is not always the only right answer, but rather the best answer.
Currently the answers need to be filled in on a Scantron sheet with a # 2 pencil.
There is no time limit for you to complete the test.
You need to get 75 percent to pass.
It may take up to six weeks to get your results and they are mailed directly to you.
It is also available in Spanish if you request to take it Spanish when registering.
The certification you get is a personal certification and stays with you regardless of who you work for.
Currently the test costs $50.
Cash, personal check, business check and credit cards are accepted. Checks need to be made to the IICRC.
Although I can’t tell you the questions on the test, I can give you a good example of what you will see on the test. Answering the questions below will also help you in figuring out how well you’ll perform on the test.
IICRC WDR Test Examples:
(1) The study of the relationship between air volume and the amount of moisture it holds at a specific temperature expressed as a percentage of that air’s total moisture holding capacity is called:
A) Drying
B) Humidity
C) Psychrometry
D) Ambiance
(2) Harmful microorganisms present in blood or other potentially infectious materials, that could cause disease or death in humans are know as:
A) Bacteria
B) Bloodborne pathogen
(C) Malaise
D) Humectant
(3) Any material that absorbs and retains moisture retains moisture or water vapor from air is know to be:
A) Hepatotoxin
B) Mesophilic
C) Mycotoxin
D) Hygroscopic
(4) Delamination means:
A) Seperation of primary and secondary damage
B) Seperation of primary and secondary backing
C) None of the above
D) A and B both
(5) The person at an insurance company that interprets a policy and works with contractors involved in restoration is known as?
A) Inspector
B) Agent
C) Adjuster
D) Risk manager
(6) The following are potential routes of exposure for workers?
A) Inhalation, contact with mucous membranes, ingestion and dermal
B) Physical, mental, combined and thermal
C) All of the above
D) None of the above
(7) What does H.A.T.T an acronym for?
A) Hot, Alveolar, Temperature, Test
B) Hydrostatic, Absorption, Toxicity, Threshold Limit Value
C) Haitian Cotton, Absorption, Textile, Temperature
D) Humidity, Airflow, Temperature, Time
It isn’t as easy as you think. If you have taken the carpet cleaning technician test before or the upholstery cleaning technician test before, you should know that unless you have a background in Biology, you will have to study hard to pass this one.
Since I received a deluge of requests from people wanting to know the answers to test for CCT. I thought I would just add a link on the my website with the answers. Visit the Magic Wand Company website below and select the Article tab then WRT Test Answers.
The purpose of the test is to make sure that a technician learns as much as possible to do his/her job well. I would be happy to help you in your endeavor to learn. Whether you need carpet cleaning supplies or restoration supplies or not, you are welcome to contact me.
Keratosis Pilaris – What You Need in a Skin Treatment Cream
Keratosis pilaris (KP) is a skin ailment characterized by rough bumps on the surface of your skin. The rough sand paper-like texture of KP can appear on just about any part of your body, but it is more common to find on the top of your upper arms, legs, buttocks.
Keratosis pilaris is a follicular disease that can affect any people at any age. However, it is more common in women than in men. Even though KP doesn’t cause health implications, it does cause self-esteem issues. Because of this, there aren’t many products available to treat this ailment.
If you seek the advice of a dermatologist, the most common remedy they will recommend is to use a moisturizer that contains vitamin A and tools that can exfoliate your skin, such as loofahs. Exfoliating tools can help to dissolve or get rid of the rough bumps and the cream can hydrate and smooth your skin. This treatment can be effective, but it doesn’t solve your skin problem.
Treat KP Effectively
In order to treat keratosis pilaris effectively is to find a product that contain an active ingredient that will dissolve keratin with Enzymatic Hydrolysis. Enzymatic hydrolysis is a process in which a molecule is split into two parts by reacting with a water molecule. This divides the keratin into two different amino acids, which makes it easy to remove keratin. This chemical reaction will be able to make your skin smooth.
Where can you find an active ingredient that can dissolve keratin you ask? A natural secretion made by the garden snail, Helix Aspersa Muller contains such properties. Luckily for people with KP, there are a lot of products that contain this active compound.
Willow Bark Extract is another ingredient that you can find in skin care treatments. Willow Bark is a natural salicylic acid (without the side effects) that helps to enhance the cell renewal process of the epidermis. It also reduces the skin flora which is also helpful in controlling the formation of acne.
Review of Takeoff Software for Estimating Construction
So often people want to rush out and buy estimating software or takeoff software without first trying to define their internal estimating processes. Once the estimating process is clearly defined, then and only then, can you actually try to compartmentalize the process into segments. So often the segment is really quantity takeoff. Takeoff of what you may wonder? That is like the million dollar question. This article will speak about the takeoff software process which usually associated with estimating software processes. The takeoff software process can often be takeoff of materials for some folks, and to many others, the takeoff process of scoped systems to create estimates or proposals. This review or comparison will not try to explain the estimating software process but bring to you valid quantity takeoff thinking among estimators in a quest to find which product thinks the way you do. These are the opinions of the author.
I will review and compare 3 types of measuring takeoff products:
It is extremely important to note that these are ONLY measuring takeoff programs, NOT estimating programs.
1) Planswift
2) On-Screen Takeoff by On Center Software
3) Electronic Plan Takeoff Software
All three products have their strengths, however, Planswift and On-Screen Takeoff are stand-alone products and Electronic Plan Takeoff is actually dynamically integrated live with Microsoft Excel which means that it starts and finishes and saves in Excel. They all integrate with Excel, however, you will have to evaluate your thought process and decide which of the three products work-flow think along the lines of how you think. For instance, what is the first thing you do when you get a set of plans? Typically, you start flipping through the plans to see how involved the project is and what type of work do you see that is attractive for your company. Then when you decide you are going to estimate this job, more often than not, you start like 80% of companies in the world of construction estimating by opening your takeoff master template Excel spreadsheet. You rename your spreadsheet to the new job or project and off you go performing takeoff. This is where the differences are:
In Planswift, you decide what drawing you are on and then you perform the measuring of an item you want to perform takeoff on the plan. Unfortunately, that is not exactly how an estimator thinks. Planswift does give you the ability to add a type of takeoff item on the fly by naming it and then perform takeoff of it; somewhat of a very manual and slow process. They also provide you with the ability of applying a type of assembly to a takeoff to aggregate quantities of items in that assembly. Not quite the way an estimator thinks. It forces you to jump to different screens which slows down the process. Typically, the main start of anyone’s takeoff process, or some may think of it as a checklist approach, is to start with your own spreadsheet of YOUR items. Those items can be material items or can be scoped assembly system items. Either way, by starting with a master spreadsheet say in Excel for example, many estimators think of this as a risk reducer, not to forget things they normally takeoff. Being that Planswift is a stand-alone takeoff program, it typically saves your takeoff images in Planswift instead of your estimate in Excel, if Excel is your estimating system. If you are using Excel, you have to manually save your takeoff measurement numbers in Excel and your takeoff images in Planswift or elsewhere, just not in Excel where the takeoff quantity resides. Again, if you want to integrate with Excel, they force you to either export or import takeoff items from Excel rather than being dynamically integrated live to Excel. They do however have the ability to dump the measured quantity from Planswift into any Excel spreadsheet or Word document. The main purpose or the primary focus of this program is measuring, therefore it does a good job at that function. Most of the other functions require you to jump around different screens, and essentially, you loose your thought of where you are. There are some features that attempt to address the estimating process, however, there are many features that are missing for Planswift to be a full fledged estimating system; it is NOT one. Planswift does integrate with the leading estimating system Sage Timberline, but the integration is weak. Since Timberline’s power is in assembly takeoff and where most estimators reside in Timberline, Planswift does not give the estimator the ability to add quantities of miscellaneous Timberline items or one-time items that need to added on the fly to an assembly while they are in Planswift at the Timberline interview screen, and while being in the measuring phase. Planswift does allow the deleting of assembly generated items as well adjusting assembly item quantities in a different screen. Again, to perform all that, you are forced to jump around to different screens. No assembly is ever perfect in any estimating system since project conditions are always uniquely different, therefore, having to add items to an assembly is extremely important. That adding of items and associated quantities is an absolute requirement any estimator typically has to do during the takeoff measuring and estimating phase; something that Planswift struggles with as related to Timberline Estimating. Planswift does allow the direct send of measurements to Timberline Estimating items and assemblies while in Timberline Estimating, just as you would do with the old digitizer measuring boards. Training, support and maintenance are extra for Planswift. On-Screen Takeoff by On Center Software, and Planswift charge their annual maintenance and support fees per license (mandatory) which costs the end user more expense annually especially if a customer has more than one license.
On Center’s On-Screen Takeoff is the Grand Daddy of software takeoff products due to the fact that it has been around the longest. On Center recognizes that On-Screen Takeoff is primarily a measuring program. That is why they have a separate estimating program named QuickBid for those who want an estimating program. On Center does not try to trick you into thinking it is an estimating system. In On-Screen Takeoff, you also decide what drawing you are on and then you perform the measuring of the plan. BUT, before you start, you can load a master set styles of things you typically takeoff or measure from your own library. That process seems to be less complicated than that of Planswift. On-Screen Takeoff does give you the ability to add a type of takeoff item on the fly by naming it and then performing takeoff of it; somewhat of a manual and slow process as well. The program does come with many features that are primarily focused on simple measuring to advanced measuring issues all with attention to detail regarding easy navigation for the takeoff process. On Center does a very good job at that. However, there seems to be a disconnect of thought from an Excel spreadsheet items you may use for estimating and/or proposals. The integration to Microsoft Excel is not a dynamic live link, more like an after thought in my opinion. Yes, you can establish links to named styles to cells or ranges in Excel, somewhat rigid. But the question you will have to ask yourself, which will happen more often than not is: What do you do when you need to add things on the fly during takeoff and in an Excel spreadsheet? Again there will be manual associations you will have to establish with Excel which is another major slowdown. You have to manually save your takeoff measurement numbers in Excel and your takeoff images in On-Screen or anywhere you decide, except the takeoff images will not be saved in Excel where the takeoff quantity resides. This type of situation arises when a takeoff program is a stand-alone program. On Center’s On-Screen Takeoff has the best integration with the most widely used estimating system in the USA: Sage Timberline Estimating. It basically mimics the same interview process as you would do with the old digitizer measuring boards. By working directly with Timberline, On-Screen Takeoff allows the estimator to perform takeoff of a Timberline variable question and immediately returns back directly with the takeoff quantity in a Timberline assembly at the variable question. By virtue of this process, On-Screen Takeoff allows the estimator to continue his/her Timberline interview process in Sage Timberline Estimating by reviewing/massaging generated quantities, or adding items in a Timberline assembly as the estimator see fit. That workflow process gives full control to the estimator, good job On Center. Training, support and maintenance are extra for On-Screen Takeoff. On-Screen Takeoff by On Center Software, and Planswift charge their annual maintenance and support fees per license (mandatory) which costs the end user more expense annually especially if a customer has more than one license.
This next system is ONLY if your estimating system or proposal generator is Microsoft Excel. Electronic Plan Takeoff Software is a plug-in for Excel. You start your spreadsheet, you perform the measuring takeoff, you may even add some more items on the fly all the while you are in the measuring phase in the Electronic Plan Takeoff program. When you are done, even if you added items on the fly, they automatically appear in your Excel spreadsheet. Excel is the control of everything. Your project is started in Excel, your takeoff is saved in Excel, the estimate or proposal is/can be produced there in Excel; one program, one place. Many takeoff programs interface with Excel somehow, but only Electronic Plan Takeoff is live linked with Excel, meaning all your Excel spreadsheet descriptions appear in the measuring takeoff program so you always know where you are in Excel. That is a huge difference in comparison to Planswift and On-Screen Takeoff. You can even change a description of a takeoff item in Electronic Plan Takeoff and it is automatically changed live, in your Excel spreadsheet. When you talk about the estimating and takeoff phase you must keep processes cleans and easy and this program does just that. There is no getting lost in this program. Just like the other reviewed programs above, the central focus of this program is takeoff measuring, and it does a GREAT job at that. The navigation within the program is really simple and easy. It is not made to work with other estimating systems, but there is a version that allows the direct send of measurements to any Microsoft Windows program awaiting a keyboard entry, just as you would do with digitizer measuring boards. There is also a version that works with digitizer boards as well. If you use Microsoft Excel for estimating, or takeoffs, or proposals, then this Electronic Plan Takeoff program for Excel would be your best choice. The integration to Excel is unmatched in Electronic Plan Takeoff compared to Planswift or On-Screen Takeoff. What is quite different in Electronic Plan Takeoff is that training, support, and maintenance are INCLUDED with a purchase, whereas training, support and maintenance are extra for Planswift and On-Screen Takeoff. Moreover, annual support and maintenance for Electronic Plan Takeoff year two and beyond is a low fee per company per year, instead of per license. On-Screen Takeoff by On Center Software, and Planswift charge their annual maintenance and support fees per license (mandatory) which costs the end user more expense annually especially if a customer has more than one license.
Microsoft and Excel are registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation. Planswift is the registered trademark of Tech Unlimited, Inc. On-Screen Takeoff and QuickBid are registered trademarks of On Center Software, Inc. Sage Timberline Office, Sage Timberline Estimating are registered trademarks of Sage Software, Inc.
