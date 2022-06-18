Finance
How To Blitz An Accelerated Degree Program (It’s Not As Hard As You Think)
Accelerated degrees have continued to grow as an exciting and rewarding way to get your degree, and then be able to enter the workforce as quickly as possible. More students enroll with them at every turn, and there are many benefits to doing so. Still, the benefits come with their own challenges as well, and it’s important to know how exactly you can give yourself the best chance to succeed and survive when enrolling in an accelerated program.
The first thing you have to realize is that all of the benefits do come with their own unique tradeoffs, as mentioned above. Being able to complete a degree in as little as two years or less is absolutely fantastic. It also means that you’ll have to work hard and squeeze in a lot of courses and work into a short period of time, so it’s not all going to be a walk in the park.
Regular college students have a full month off during the winter, and then at least three months off the in the summer, not to mention other extended breaks throughout the year. You’ll be saying goodbye to those, so that you can fit more courses into a shorter window, and you’ll also be taking a full load of courses for each session to keep you on pace.
Knowing all of this, if you want to succeed with an accelerated degree, ideally you should be self-motivated and a self-starter. You’ll be the only one responsible for cracking the whip for your own studies and homework. This means you need to stay focused and stay on track, and you need to be able to get yourself moving all on your own.
One way to help do this is to always remember why you’re working so hard. Remember the great benefit and the reason why you signed up to begin with – the two years to completing an entire degree from scratch. That’s half the time it would otherwise takes, and that’s two more years you’ll have on your side to gain experience in the field, earn your salary, land your dream job, and on down the line.
You should take advantage of the flexibility offered by online accelerated programs. This means studying at any time of the day or night, and any time of the week, when it can be fit into your existing schedule. There are no restrictions, so be sure to use that to its fullest.
It’s all about finding a time, place or setting so that it’s convenient for you, and so that you can really focus and thrive no matter what else is going on with your life. That might mean first thing in the morning, late at night, weekend afternoons, lunch breaks or who knows when else, but whenever it is, just make sure it works for you. Remember, you don’t have to study or complete your work at any time that isn’t ideal for you and you alone.
These have been just a few quick tips to help you succeed with an accelerated learning program, and there are certainly many others. You should be self-motivated and you need to stay committed and focused, and you should maximize your time and do your work where, when and how it’s convenient for you. If you do all of this, in just two years you’ll have a brand new bachelors degree in your hand.
A Comparative Analysis of the Advantages of Growing Paulownia vs Teak
A few years ago teak was considered the panacea of solutions for socio economic problems in Panama. But, today, the harsh reality of growing teak is widely known. Recognized in many countries as a weed, Panama is one of the few nations in the world that gives tax incentives for planting Tectona Grandis, teak.
It is thoroughly understood that teak damages the environment. The fall of teak leaves is one of the principal causes of severe erosion and fire throughout the country. The high oil content of the tree and leaves is like tinder or kindling for fires during the dry season. When the leaves fall to the ground, they do not disintegrate rapidly and serve no useful function in the forest either as natural fertilizer or feed for animals.
Today there are huge forests of teak all over Panama. Instead of contributing to the nation’s economy, they are actually depleting the national treasury through tax deductions provided to the wealthy. Globally there are more offers to sell teak than to buy.
Many of these stands of teak are more than twenty years old. Why aren’t they being sold? There are two primary reasons: one the price of teak in Panama is not in synch with the realities of the price of teak on the world market and two, buyers today are more informed and are requesting documentation that most Panamanians cannot provide because they have not made the financial investment necessary for this type of venture, instead their interests have been to hide money from taxation. “Chain of Custody” documents are one of the key requirements for selling lumber in today’s world market. This documentation proves that the producer is not damaging the environment or jungle to extract lumber.
Today, there is a new alternative for agroindustry and multidimensional farming. This new paradigm of agroforestry allows for a mix of the traditional with the nontraditional generating more income for the farm and at the same time restoring the ecology of the nation. A study done by USAID/AED “A FINANCIAL ANALYSIS OF SUSTAINABLE CATTLE FARMING SYSTEMS IN THE WATERSHED OF THE PANAMA CANAL” dated June 2005 proves the economic viability of raising cattle with trees. Although the study mentions some species of trees, it does not mention species with high agricultural value. Selecting the correct species will not only serve as a source of income but also function as an integral and important part of the daily life of the farm.
Paulownia could be that species. Paulownia is recognized as the fastest growing tree in the world, the aluminum of hardwood trees. Grown for hundreds of years on the Pacific Rim, paulownia has a greater value than teak on the world market and offers the opportunity to have three harvests in the time it takes for teak to have one.
The paulownia leaves are used in many parts of the world has feed for animals because of its high nutritive value.
With the price of land in the clouds today, farms are smaller and farmers must maximize the economic utility of every hectare. Different than teak, after two years, the farmer can graze cattle between the paulownia trees without damaging them.
Paulownia increases the fertility of the land. The leaves disintegrate rapidly feeding the natural grasses which control erosion of top soil. Paulownia also functions as a natural firebreak. The ignition temperature of paulownia is approximately 425 degrees centigrade. Teak has a flash point of a little more than 100 degrees centigrade about that of boiling water.
How to Choose a Water Damage Restoration Company
Water damage after a burst pipe, rising river, hurricane, overflow, or similar situation often impacts more than the immediate area and also the home’s content which might be in its path. The process of restoring a property to its pre-damaged state is referred to as water damage restoration, which many companies specialize in. Any water damage to a home can be a destructive and stressful time, but having it repaired need not be a difficult process.
Here are of the several steps which might help in searching for the right water damage restoration service:
Use the services of a specialist water damage restoration company: In an unfortunate situation like this, it is important that you are able to hire the services of a company that specializes in treating water damaged properties, whether this might be from internal damage (burst pipes) or external damage (floods, storms, hurricanes). It is often the case that certain carpet cleaning companies might claim to offer a water restoration service, however they are likely to lack the required expertise that you would need for such a significant job of this type.
Make contact with several local companies: In the process of searching for the right contractor to hire it is important to contact two or three different companies to determine the type of services that might be available to you. Even in such a distressful situation like this, it is still important to invest the necessary time to establish whether a company is a good hire or not. If able, get personal referrals from family members or friends who might have been in a similar situation, or go online and search for local companies that have a good number of positive comments next to their business name. Finding the right highly trained staff is imperative to having a property dried and restored to a high standard.
Obtain multiple estimates: after receiving several estimates for the repair work, you can compare each of those are side by side to establish which he is able to offer a high standard of work at a reasonable price. A temptation might be there to opt for the cheapest estimate; however it is important to consider all factors in the decision-making process, as it is important that the company is able to offer a qualified team that is able to get the job done the right way.
Don’t delay in getting repairs carried out. If placed in a situation where significant water damage has been caused to property, it is important that the work is carried out as soon as possible. Water damage if left is only likely to worsen, which can lead to damage to the integrity of a structure as well as the development of a mold infestation.
What Is Business Process Outsourcing?
Business process outsourcing (BPO) is a subset of outsourcing and involves using a third-party, contracted to perform specific, specialised processes on a company’s behalf. Thus it essentially means handing over operations and responsibilities of specific business functions to a third-party service provider. What would otherwise be the work of an internal system or service is now purely handled by an outsider.
Business process outsourcing traces its history back to the 1800s. America used Scottish workers to help build wagons and ships, thus outsourcing them. Another outsourcing practice is called ‘offshoring’, i.e., when foreign countries perform BPO services. Popular offshoring countries include India and the Philippines, where skilled labour is much cheaper.
Today, several large companies and a majority of businesses indulge in business process outsourcing. Usually, the business outsources the “less important” work so that it can concentrate on its primary area of work. BPO services like technical support, back office services, telemarketing services, inbound customer care services and outbound call centre services are among the few services that are outsourced by companies today.
The objective of business process outsourcing is to typically reduce the workload on the company and also hope to cut costs by handing over the work to a third-party. Sometimes even the labour costs involved are different in different countries, which is why several companies outsource work to far off countries. A good example of this would be a London based company outsourcing its brochure content work to India, since the labour is cheap yet creativity and good-quality work is available in abundance.
Usually, there are two types of BPOs, front office and back office outsourcing. Back office processes that are usually outsourced are billing, logistics and human resources. Nowadays, even claims processing at insurance companies are being outsourced to separate companies. Examples of front office outsourcing include technical support, customer service, marketing, and advertising.
BPO companies work in a similar fashion as a creative boutique. While they have a set of clients, their main revenue comes from work that is outsourced to them from larger companies and advertising agencies. Thus, when there are deadlines to meet or a huge proportion of work to be done, the easiest way to achieve this is to outsource it to a third-party. One of the biggest reasons that smaller outsourcing units thrive and earn a constant stream of revenue is because of the larger organisations that have reputed, large companies as clients.
With the IT industry booming in India and people recognising the numerous strengths of India, organisations throughout the world are outsourcing their services to outshore countries like India. It is also good to know that the Government of India has also taken positive steps and several initiatives to urge India into to recognising its true potential.
