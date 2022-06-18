Finance
How To Get The Most From Your Criminal Defense Lawyer
You’ve found a lawyer that you like. He or she seems incredibly intelligent and knows the law backwards and forwards. Now you need to decide on one thing: How can I utilize this person’s skills to defend me on a criminal charge?
Understanding both your role as a client and the attorney’s role as your lawyer is necessary in order to present the best defense possible on a criminal charge.
Your Attorney’s Job: Teaching, Negotiating, and Litigating.
People unfamiliar with lawyers might be surprised to find that the majority of time lawyers spend with their clients is spent teaching. The mark of a good lawyer is the ability to explain even complex legal arguments in a way that you understand. Anyone who faces a criminal charge must understand what the elements of the crime are and what evidence the Prosecution has to support those elements.
Your lawyer needs to be a good negotiator. It is a common practice for Prosecutors to offer a less serious charge or a favorable sentencing recommendation to a Defendant in cases where the evidence is weak. In certain cases, a prosecutor may offer a lesser charge to someone with no criminal background. Negotiating is not a one time, winner takes all, event; rather it is a continuous activity until the case resolves -this means all the way up to trial and sometimes even in the middle of trial.
Your lawyer needs to be a good Litigator. In the context of a Jury trial, the need for a good litigator is obvious. He or she will need similar skills prior to trial, since many criminal cases have legal questions that need to be answered by a Judge. For example, will a particular statement be allowed into evidence? The process of asking the Judge for an answer is called a Motion Hearing. The outcome of a Motion Hearing can be critical to your case. Some Motions, e.g. a Probable Cause Motion, can determine if your case gets dismissed before it even reaches trial.
The Defendant’s Job
You are the one that has to live with the consequences of your decisions, so your job is to understand what your choice are and the ramifications of those choices.
In order to understand your choices, you need to ask questions. Never feel shy about asking questions, it’s your attorney’s job to make sure you understand everything. A good Lawyer will be able to answer the majority of your questions up front; probably when they explain your options to you initially. It’s easy to become over loaded with information during your first or second meeting, so don’t be afraid to write your questions down ahead of time.
Generally speaking, there are four choices in any criminal case: First, pleading guilty to something. Second, pursuing some form of alternative resolution. Third, whether or not to file Motions. Fourth, whether or not to go to trial.
Pleading guilty can mean several things. You could plead guilty to the charge as is. The only real issue is whether you and the prosecutor can agree on a sentence or not. If the Prosecutor has offered a lesser crime, you could plead guilty to the amended charge. This new crime may, or may not, be something you are actually guilty of – but since the consequences are less severe than the original crime charged, it might be agreeable to both sides. You could plead guilty using an “Alford” plea. This is where you state up front that you do not believe you are guilty but you are going to plead guilty to take advantage of the Prosecutor’s sentencing recommendation. In an Alford Plea, you must also agree that there is a substantial likelihood that a Judge or Jury would find you guilty if the case went to trial.
In less serious criminal cases, there may be alternatives to either Pleading Guilty or Going to trial. For example, in some misdemeanors, the law allows a “Compromise of Misdemeanor” where the Defendant and the Victim agree to settle the matter between themselves. You can often see this in Third Degree Theft cases such as shoplifting. The shoplifter agrees to compensate the store owner and the store owner agrees that the criminal case can be dropped. There are other examples of this such as a Pre-Trial Diversion Agreement. In a PTDA, the Defendant agrees to do (or not do) certain things and if he or she complies, then the case is dismissed. Unfortunately, alternative resolutions are not available in every case.
In many criminal cases, there are legal questions that need to be answered by a Judge. The most common questions involve whether or not the Prosecutors can use a piece of evidence against a Defendant. Examples can include: Statements, Test Results, or other Physical Items.
Either Party can ask a Judge to rule on whether or not something will be allowed into evidence. This is generally done at a Motion Hearing. As a Defendant, your job is to understand what’s at stake during the Motion Hearing and whether or not there are any risks in having the hearing. The outcome of a Motion Hearing can range from having no impact on your case all the way to requiring a dismissal of the charges against you.
The final arbiter of justice is the Jury trial. Whether or not going through trial is worth it in your case is something you have to rely on you lawyer for. The outcome of a trial is easy: you either win or you loose. If you win, then the case is over and you are done with Court. If you loose, Judges tend to give a little more jail and a little more in fines over what you would have gotten if you had simply plead guilty. Whether a Judge would do that in any particular case depends on how things went at trial. If you had good arguments but the Jury found you guilty anyway, a Judge can take that into account when pronouncing sentence. I have certainly had cases where we went to trial and lost, but my client ended up with a better sentence than he would have received had he pled guilty up front.
Risks
Talking with an experienced, aggressive lawyer can remove an incredible amount of stress. It can also create a problem: The temptation to let the “professional” handle your case. Don’t fall into this trap. No matter how smart or well educated your attorney is, he or she will not be able to get you the resolution you want if they don’t know what it is. Your lawyer will be counting on you to keep them informed of your needs and desires as much as you will be counting on your lawyer for good advice.
Conclusion
To get the most out of your criminal defense attorney, get involved in your own defense. Ask questions, learn about your charge and get yourself prepared to make the final decision of how you want to resolve your case.
Copyright (c) 2007 The Cahoon Law Office. All rights reserved.
Finance
Search Engine Optimization With SEO Hosting
Search engine optimization is hottest topic on internet for every webmaster. Large number of SEO companies are offering their services for webmasters but still results can not be guaranteed by any one. Taking this point into consideration webmasters hesitate to pay huge fees to search engine optimization companies. For this most of the webmaster try to improve their website rankings on their own and other go for cheap so packages which in the end result in scams.
What this SEO is and why most of the webmasters fail to achieve targets on their own? Answer is in the basic rules of SEO which are derived by search engines and keep changing from time to time. However SEO gurus have succeeded to draw some basic guidelines for webmasters. According to them search engine rank websites on the basis of backlinks. As a step forward, quality of these links also matter a lot.
Next thing that comes into mind is how to grab quality backlinks for our websites and who will decide their quality. For this major search engines like Google are very clear about selling of links. After dropping this option what chances remain for a webmaster to get backlinks from good websites? Taking this into mind SEO specialists have introduced seo web hosting for webmasters.
Lets take a look into SEO hosting and its impact on search engine rankings. SEO hosting is basically a type of web hosting offering multiple c class IPs. Every person who has idea of IPs knows that IP consists of 4 blocks just like any telephone number. Here third block is known as C block and it represents the location of websites hosting.
When we get web hosing with different c class IPs and make a cluster of quality websites on it search engines treat each of the website as independent identity. Normally focus of companies remains on c class but some SEO hosting companies have managed their data centers in different locations which really helps it to make websites of different areas.
Here a question comes into mind, why this heck is needed when one can make cluster of quality websites on same hosting as addon domains? Ok, your logic can be good but this is why we call multiple IP hosting as SEO hosting. Search engines especially Google does not give importance to backlinks coming from same website and also websites which are hosted on same IP address. They take these websites as of same person so link juice never passes to main website.
Finance
Custom Made Jewellery: The Advantages Over Ready Made Jewelry
There is nothing more romantic than the purchase of a special piece of jewellery. Choosing a piece of jewellery is always a special occasion whether it is for a pair of gold wedding bands engraved with a personal message on the inside, a diamond eternity ring for your first wedding anniversary or a sapphire and diamond encrusted pendant for your wife to celebrate the birth of your first baby. There are many reasons why you should have a piece custom made, rather than simply opting for buying something from the local jewellery chain store in your town:
1) Originality
Having a piece of jewellery made bespoke will mean that it is unique, making it extra special and something to treasure in years to come. Most rings in local jewellery stores will have been mass-produced, such that your ready-made ring is simply one of hundreds or even thousands made. With the nationwide jewellery chain stores replicating their jewellery designs right across the country, you may even find that someone you know has the same ring as you.
2) Tailor and Enhance Your Favourite Design
Opting for bespoke jewelry means that you can tailor a design to your precise requirements. You may have fallen in love with a design that you have seen in a jewellery store or online, but by having the same design custom made you can enhance the design by making some subtle changes. Maybe you would like the central diamond to be a little bit bigger or the band to be in platinum instead of gold or you would like the diamonds on the sides to be princess cuts instead of rounds. With custom made jewellery the only limits are your own imagination.
3) Cost Advantages
You have found the perfect jewellery design in an online store or in a local jewellery shop. You absolutely don’t want to make any changes to it, so why should you have that design custom made? The answer is that by choosing the right bespoke jewellery designer, you could purchase that same piece of jewellery at a lower price. You need to find a custom made jewellery designer who operates from a workshop, rather than an expensive retail outlet. Keeping the overheads low means that these businesses can undercut jewellery shops for equivalent pieces, whilst offering a high class bespoke tailor-made service.
4) Knowledgable
Shop assistants in many local jewellery shops are not generally that knowledgeable about their product. Those involved in the manufacture of jewellery will have undertaken many years of jewellery training, such that they know their subject inside out. Jewellery craftsmen such as these will be able to offer advice on all aspects of jewellery purchasing, such as the advantages of choosing one metal over another and which diamonds offer the best value for money.
5) Trade Contacts
Local jewellery shops will not have the trade contacts that a custom made jewellery designer operating in the jewellery trade will have. An experienced bespoke jewellery company will be able to source diamonds and other precious stones from all over the world in order to get the best prices for his customers.
6) Craftsmanship
Choose a custom made jeweller operating in a well-known jewellery manufacturing area e.g. Hatton Garden in London in the UK, Cordoba in Spain or Antwerp in Belgium. Jewelry is a highly specialised trade, with different craftsmen specialising in different areas. By choosing someone in a specialist jewellery manufacturing area means that the best master craftsmen will be easily available locally to complete each stage of the manufacture. This ensures that your piece of jewellery is produced to the highest standards. In contrast, the quality of manufacture is extremely variable in local jewellery stores with many pieces being produced in low cost locations around the world such as India, China and Thailand where quality control is not a high priority. To compound this problem, the lightweight sales assistants are unable to tell good quality from poor quality.
7) 3D Computer Aided Design or CAD
The main problem with custom made or bespoke jewelry is that the customer is unsure how it will look once it is made up. With jewellery being such a big purchase, isn’t it too risky to have something custom made? The answer to this is to choose a custom made jewellery designer who specialises in 3D computer aided design or CAD. A 3D jewellery computer aided design specialist will create your unique design on the computer and generate a series of pictures or ‘renders’ of the piece. Amazingly, those pictures look just like real photos, so the client can see the piece looking precisely as it will look when finished. You will be able to view your ring from different angles enabling you to make any changes at the design stage, before the ring is put into production and changes become a lot more difficult. Your ring will then be produced from the computer file directly, so what you see on the screen is exactly what you will get. This is not a service that you will find in the majority of local jewellers, even those offering custom made services.
Finance
Who Should Learn Digital Marketing
To make it simple, digital marketing is nothing but marketing of any product or service done via internet. It is a kind of “new-age” marketing technique which is different from the conventional or traditional systems of marketing. It is different from traditional marketing due to the fact that digital marketing offers the advantage of monitoring the entire aspects related to your marketing strategy. And of course this monitoring can be accomplished in a real time basis.
Nowadays, people spend a considerable amount of time over the internet. The boom of social networking websites in recent years has attracted more and more people to their desktops, laptops and mobile devices. According to recent surveys, it is estimated that an active Facebook user spends an hour on Facebook each day on an average. People nowadays spend more time on internet compared to the past decade. Internet has become an indispensable part of the lives of many. Digital marketing too exploits this situation to the maximum.
Digital marketing techniques are implemented via many means. These techniques make use of search engines like Google, Yahoo, Bing and also adopts methods like email marketing, creating websites, banners etc.
Advantages of Internet Marketing Over Traditional Marketing
• As already discussed in the introduction, the greatest advantage of digital marketing is that it facilitates the scope of monitoring online campaigns, which is otherwise not possible in the case of traditional marketing techniques.
• You may make the analysis of your online campaign right from the start and can determine its progress that too in real time. Real time analysis can be done in matters related to determining traffic to your website, knowing conversion rates and many others.
• Creating inquiries, generating visitors, reaching your target audience, branding related possibilities and many other benefits are associated with digital marketing. Traditional marketing is devoid of all these benefits. Once you have implemented a campaign in traditional marketing system, it is difficult to perform tweaks or other customizing options.
• World wide exposure – The information that you share can be accessed from any part of the globe. Even you can determine or make a preference over your target locations.
• Compared to traditional marketing, the cost of setting up a digital campaign is very less.
• In order to implement a digital marketing campaign, your essential requirements are a computer, internet connection and an in-depth knowledge in digital marketing.
Who should attend internet marketing training program?
Attending a internet marketing training program is a “must do” for anyone would like to get into online marketing. Ranging from a company CEO to a housewife, rather anyone with a basic knowledge of computer and internet can pursue this course.
• Marketing professionals – Marketing professionals who own a BBA or MBA degree, Business development Executives, or other experienced individuals who have been in to marketing must take up this course. For marketing professionals, taking up digital marketing training program should not be viewed as an option to consider later. It is high time that you become aware of the latest digital marketing concepts, without which it is difficult to survive in this ever-changing digital era.
• Individuals who are currently implementing the traditional marketing strategies and who would like to make a “switch-over” – Marketing strategies have to be changed according to the changes that we perceive and feel in our society. Sticking on to the same old marketing tactics may prove fatal and may affect your business prospects in a negative way. Those individuals who would like to try out digital marketing are all invited to this training program. Even merging traditional marketing techniques with web marketing may work out in certain scenarios. After all, the perquisite to attend this course as already indicated is only the basic understanding of computer and the internet.
• Company CEO – The CEO can monitor the marketing strategies adopted by his/her company and can coordinate the implementation procedures with the entire team. Having a though understanding of digital marketing concepts and technicalities makes CEO capable of providing his/her contribution and suggestions to the marketing wing.
• Beneficial for housewives – A vast majority of housewives have ample time at home after performing their routine works. Those housewives who are interested to make some extra income from online marketing can certainly take up the digital marketing course. For example, paintings, art works, handicrafts, dress materials etc can be marketed via online with the least expenditure.
• Students – Students pursuing BBA, MBA and other marketing oriented courses can take up digital marketing course as a part time course along with their studies. It serves as an extra bonus at the time of interviews and can boost up your profile. Moreover, the individuals shall be eligible for placement in IT companies as SEO analyst, Digital marketing Executive etc.
• Others – Web marketing is not meant for marketing professionals or online marketers alone. Even a layman with a strong desire to explore the horizons of digital marketing can master this subject with little bit dedication and hard work.
• Classes according to your convenience – We offer a wide variety of training programs in order to suit your convenience or work schedule. We provide weekend, individual and online classes for our students. We also arrange corporate training for MNCs and start-up ventures. If needed, you may also attend our digital marketing crash course for the duration of 2 days. This will help you attain a quick grasp of digital marketing basics.
How To Get The Most From Your Criminal Defense Lawyer
Search Engine Optimization With SEO Hosting
Custom Made Jewellery: The Advantages Over Ready Made Jewelry
Who Should Learn Digital Marketing
Tips For Selling Your House Fast and Quietly
Chiropractic Therapy to Treat and Prevent Sports Injuries
Francisco Lindor belts three-run homer, Pete Alonso crushes grand slam in Mets win over Marlins
Back to the Fifties weekend returns to MN State Fairgrounds
Tips To Buy The Perfect Lingerie Online
Class 4A baseball state final: Stillwater 8, Farmington 1
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream