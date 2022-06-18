How You Can Be One Of God’s Millionaires

Share Pin 0 Shares

Because you are a Christian, you are targeted by God to become rich! Even so, in order to attain prosperity, you must keep in mind there is a clear distinction between income and wealth. Fact is, income and wealth are not the same thing. But, the good news is they are both under your direct control!

You see, if in spite of your Christian beliefs you stubbornly choose to live the kind of life-style that causes you to spend all of your income, and then both you and your children will suffer poverty, servitude and discouragement for the rest of your lives.

In short, if this is your own self imposed way of living, it can successfully oppose God’s desire for you to be prosperous. This happens when you manage money your own way. After all, as you know, God gives us a free will that He will never take away. The end result is you and your children will always be under accumulators of wealth, in other words you will be poor.

Why? Because, with that kind of living pattern, you will never have any money left to accumulate in your bank account and to become your wealth. Why? Because wealth is what you accumulate with good management and by not spending.

What you can do, if you want to acquire wealth is listen to God’s advice in Proverbs 22:4,6,7 and 800 other verses in the Bible, then make a high and holy resolve you will, henceforth, volunteer to live by His will for your life and thereby experience the joys and true wealth of the Christian life-style. When you do this, you’ll find each day of your life will have its major emphasis on: prayer, hard work and perseverance so you can gain the benefits of carefully following a good money management plan.

The happy results of having money in the bank will make you smile because that kind of daily conduct will provide you with a gradual accumulation of wealth.

Surprisingly, you’ll discover one benefit of wealth will be in the form of a big bank account. At the same time there is another important benefit, the training in money management you give your children when they follow your example later in their lives.

Let me say this another way, as your children watch you make those decisions for your family’s good they will see what you do and in that way, gain a better understanding of the many benefits of the careful management of money. This kind of training can in turn, give them a more prosperous life-style in their futures.

Then they will gradually become large accumulators of wealth, just like their parents, who as everyone in the neighborhood knows are God’s millionaires.

By: Terry L. Weber

