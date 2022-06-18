Finance
Humor – Taking Your Jokes to the Next Level
Often as comedians we stop short in the humor writing process. We find the funny and move on. We walk away not realizing the gem that lies waiting just a breath away – that element that will take the joke from funny to genius. I can speak from experience because I’ve been stuck in a pattern of quitting too soon.
How do I know when I’ve stopped too soon? Usually my gut is telling me that I found the funny but missed the nugget – an intuition that I have wrapped it up before really cultivating it to the fullest potential. Another way I know is because I see the other comedians who have found their nuggets. I can see their jokes being on a higher level than mine. Sure, I may have found the funny. But they found the funnier.
Think you may have this problem too? Here are some signs that you are stopping too soon:
You just know it. You have this feeling that you settled for whatever came to you first.
The joke gets a weak laugh from your audience and you know the concept is funnier than that. You also know that it’s too funny to throw it away.
When you compare your jokes to other comedians’ jokes, they fall short.
Your joke topics fall into that common area shared by other comedians. There is nothing really unique about your joke.
When you wrote it and came back three days later it wasn’t so funny anymore.
You hear three other people tell pretty much the same joke.
These are just a few signs and I’m thinking if you need any more signs than that I’m not going to be able to convince you in this article.
Okay, so we have a problem? How do we fix it? How do we keep going with our joke? How do we take a joke to the next level? Here is what I’ve come up with based on my written research, advice from colleagues, and a little soul searching.
Let your audiences help you. If your jokes are funny enough to use, go ahead and start using them. Then let your audiences tell you what needs to be fixed. This takes time but it works. If I take the time to mingle with my audience after a show, quite often they will come up and tell me ways to improve my jokes, or things that they thought of to add to the joke. I don’t take it personally. I’ve gotten some of my best jokes that way. Let your audiences work for you.
Walk around it like a crab. Carry the joke idea in your mind for a while. Chew on it, as my uncle Skeeter would say. I usually carry a story idea around in my head for several weeks. Without even being intentional about it, new ideas will come to me until the story idea is much better than if I’d written it when it first came to me.
Brain Map it. You probably already know what this is, but in case you don’t, it’s the process of picking your topic apart and finding all related topics. You let your mind go and as you come up with each tangent turn around and find a related topic to that. For example, if your topic is parenting, you would come up with things like childbirth, discipline, toys, potty training, etc. Now you can take those topics and find topics to spin off of them. For example, childbirth could result in: the epidural, what if men had babies, the pictures, who has the worst birthing story, etc. And you can keep going and going and going. You can turn who has the worst birthing story into a competition at a cookout. I have used this process to turn a handful of jokes into a twenty-minute show or a short story. The key here is to let your mind go. Don’t look for the funny. Just write.
Play What-If. Take your topic and ask yourself, What if ….happened? Or what if ….happened? Or what about if …. happened? The key here is to think of unusual things that could happen in your topic. Let’s say parenting is your topic. You brain map it and get on the subject of how easy it is to become a parent. What if you had to have a license to be a parent? What if parents could get their licenses revoked? What if you could get your license revoked for doing stupid stuff to embarrass your kids – like wearing black socks and sandals to the beach. What if kids could divorce their parents? Wasn’t there a movie about that?
Insert a Conflict. Things get so much more interesting when a conflict is added to the picture. And how about a second one? And another one? This is the fuel for a good sitcom episode. One mishap is funny. Two is funnier. Three is hilarious.
What led up to this? Think of what led up to your conflict – the motivations that led to that chain of events.
Apply other characters and perspectives to your scenarios. What if this happened to someone else? Like the football coach? Or your Sunday school teacher? How would other people see it – people of different ages or cultural backgrounds? You will reach a whole new level of funny if you start running your comedy through the filter of different personalities – especially quirky personalities.
What and who is going to fix the problem? How could our problem be fixed? Who would do it? What would it look like?
If it’s like this now, what will it be like in the future? Here’s a good trigger to get your mind into the process of exaggerating your concept and suspending disbelief.
What if this happened to me? How would I react?
Can I relate this to something that is otherwise totally unrelated? Like a lizard with a British accent who sells insurance on commercials.
Pick up your comedy bit and drop it into another setting. Like kindergarten, a nursing home, Russia, the ghetto, Sunday school, a zoo, etc.
Swap out animals instead of people.
Compare out-of-this world to of-this world. Comparing the supernatural to the super normal. Angels and Wal-Mart.
Group Story. This only works with a group, duh. Start with one person who starts a story. Each person adds on to the story – word by word – or sentence by sentence – until you get to the last person. Good exercise in just seeing what comes out. I heard this is how the GEICO gecko came about.
Look at the flip side / opposite.
Can you add dialogue? Act out some conversations as they apply to your topic.
Weird, Hard, Scary, Stupid. Just in case you’ve been living in a cave and haven’t heard them, these are the four attitude words you apply to your joke. What’s weird, hard, scary, or stupid about your topic? Have you tested each word with your topic?
How are your act outs? Have you looked at how facial gestures and expressions could add to the humor? Sometimes you can get an extra laugh without saying a word.
Could you write a song about your topic? How would it go?
How would reporters report about it?
What would the liberals say about it? The Republicans? Other Movie Stars?
Have you cut out every unnecessary word?
There you have it. Surely something in here will trigger you to take your joke to the next level. Remember that it takes a lot of writing to come up with something good. And maybe your joke is already as good as it can be. Great. Move on to something else.
I understand that some of these tips will not apply to the joke you are currently working on. But some will. And understand that these are not formulas for writing jokes, they are exercises to get your creative juices kicked up to the next level. By the way, if you have more helpful tips on how to take your joke to the next level, please let me know.
Happy writing!
Humor – Taking the Joke to the Next Level
How to cross over from funny to genius
Part Four in a Four Part Series on Humor
By Kelly Swanson
Finance
VoIP Solution – The Sole Solution To The Communication Needs Of Business
The telecommunication industry has been given a facelift by the arrival of a relatively new technology called VoIP. It has taken the business world by storm, providing a number of advantages that ultimately account for increased profits of the business entity.
Gradually, both small and large companies are opting for voice over Internet protocol solutions in order to maximise their profits, enhanced productivity and for robust security features.
Service providers of VoIP offer services like VoIP solution, VoIP telephony services and wholesale carrier services and reseller programs.
VoIP solution is the best service that a business could get to improve their communication department and minimise their monthly phone bills. Ideally, it is most suitable for contact centres since they have to provide support to their local, national and international clients. By utilising the services of VoIP, it becomes incredibly cheaper to make calls.
ISP and ITSP’s can make use of voice over IP to increase their profits and productivity. Internet service providers sell broadband connections to their customers. They can add on VoIP to their services and thus offer a complete package to their clients. Internet telephony service providers on the other hand provide local, long distance and international telephony services to their clients. They can utilise voice over Internet protocol for call transmission, thereby cutting down their expenses considerably and raising up their profits as a result. Since the call transmission would be cheaper, they can further reduce calling prices, thereby attracting the customers and increasing their sales.
A large number of network solutions, and hardware and software production companies, have also started presetting their devices with voice over IP. As a result, clients find it better to purchase their devices, since it is providing a wholesome service to them and saving them the time and money to search for another provider for VoIP or the device.
Good service providers offer customised reseller programs wherein resellers get the privilege to sell the service using their own brand name. As a result, they get the benefits of having their own telephony services without making a huge investment in setting up infrastructure and procuring technical equipments that are needed for call transmission.
Similarly, call back service providers, call shops, PC to phone service companies, and system integrators too can utilise voice over Internet telephony solution to move with the industry trend and be among the first ones to utilise the benefits of this upcoming technology.
VoIP solution is beneficial for all the sectors of the industry and is not dependent on the scale of operations of that sector either. This makes it even more flexible to integrate with an organisation’s existing communication department.
Finance
Domestic Violence – A Defendant’s Survival Guide
Domestic Violence charges are treated differently than most other criminal cases because from the outset of the charge, not the conviction, it is very likely that you will have your home and your children taken from you. We are supposed to have a criminal system where you are innocent until proven guilty but as you will discover that is not the case with Domestic Violence charges. This survival guide will help explain the system you’re up against and how to get through it.
- Do not plead guilty at Arraignment. Arraignment is the first formal court appearance in a criminal case. During this hearing, you will be formally notified of the criminal charge against you and given the opportunity to plead guilty or not guilty. DO NOT PLEAD GUILTY! This is obvious in cases where you do not believe you’ve done anything wrong but is also true in cases where you do think you’ve done something wrong. There is no benefit in pleading guilty up front but there may be costs in doing so.
Some inexperienced people mistakenly believe that if they plead guilty at arraignment, they will get a lighter sentence than if they plead guilty later. This is incorrect. The reverse is much more common; you will likely get sentenced harder if you plead guilty up front.
If you decide to plead guilty later, the Judge will not use the fact that you pled not guilty initially against you. By pleading not guilty at Arraignment, what you are really saying to the Judge is that you want a chance to see what evidence the Prosecutor has and if you feel it is sufficient to prove your guilt then you want a chance to negotiate with the Prosecutor for a better outcome.
- Pre-Trial No Contact Orders. In most criminal cases, a Judge will issue an order directing the Defendant not have any contact with the alleged victim. In Domestic Violence cases, that order can be extended to the victim’s home, place of work, and children. These orders are issued before there is a finding of guilt and can render a Defendant homeless. If you work at the same place as your spouse then you might just find yourself out of a job too. Whether or not the children were involved with the incident, you can be prohibited from seeing them.
If you are served with an order like this, DO NOT VIOLATE IT. Violating a No Contact Order is an independent crime. That means even if the underlying charge is dismissed, you can still be prosecuted just for violating the order. The better way is to get the order removed.
Here’s what I often see in my practice: Two people are together. Something happens, the police are involved and a No Contact Order slams into place. People, being people, want to work out whatever problems they have. At some point, the alleged victim contacts the Defendant and says something to the effect of “Come on over and we’ll work it all out.” The problem, of course, is that the No Contact Order is still in effect and no contact means NO CONTACT even if it’s invited by the alleged victim. The two people go out to celebrate their rekindled love and someone pulls a ‘slow and go’ at a stop sign (or some other normally insignificant violation). The next thing the Defendant knows, he’s off to jail for violating the No Contact Order. Even if the underlying criminal case goes away, he’s still got a Domestic Violence criminal conviction on his record for violating the order.
- Legal Help. You will need professional help to successfully defend against a Domestic Violence charge. There are two ways to get this help: hire a private attorney or get a public defender appointed.
Public Defenders: Public Defenders are among the most maligned group of attorneys on the planet. More often than not, their reputation is undeserved. I have met many public defenders that are both passionate about what they do as well as extremely skillful. Like any group of people, some are better than others. Most, however, have huge caseloads; which means they cannot spend the kind of time on a case that a private attorney can. If the Court appoints a Public Defender to you, you are stuck with whomever they assign. You will have no control over which one you get. If you choose to go with a public defender and later change your mind, you can always have a private attorney substitute in. A Judge will not penalize you for doing this.
Private Attorneys. There are two advantages with private attorneys: First, they tend to have lower case loads, so can spend more time on your matter. Second, you get to choose which one you hire. This means that you should look for someone that communicates well, has a deep understanding of this area of law and really knows how to listen to you.
- Options: There will most likely be several options for resolving your criminal case, but they may not become available until after your case is underway.
Trial
No one wants to go to trial. It’s expensive, stressful and risky. Why do so many attorneys like to talk about trial then? There are two answers: (1) It may be the only way to avoid a criminal conviction; and (2) you may be able to negotiate a better settlement immediately prior to trial.
The tactics used at trial, like Self Defense or Burden of Proof, will depend on the facts specific to your case. This is where an experienced and aggressive trial lawyer really becomes helpful.
Self Defense. In Washington State, you have the right to defend yourself – so long as what you did was reasonable. This means that if someone is hurting you then the law may well allow you to hurt them back. As long as a Jury finds that what you did was reasonable, Self Defense is a complete defense to the criminal charge. Also, if a Jury finds that you were acting in Self Defense, then you may be entitled to recover attorney’s fees and other out of pocket expenses that you incurred by defending yourself.
Burden of Proof. This is by far the most common defense in all of criminal law. Basically, you are requiring the Prosecutor to prove his or her case. It is sometimes surprising just how often they are unable to do this.
Witnesses failing to appear at trial
Crawford v. Washington, 541 U.S. 36, 124 S.Ct. 1354, 158 L.Ed.2d 177 (2004). In Crawford, the United States Supreme Court held that, under the Confrontation Clause of the Sixth
The reality of Criminal Law is that negotiations do not become the most productive until right before trial. This can mean the day or two before trial or it can mean the morning of trial. Setting a case for trial does not always mean that there will be a trial but it does mean that both the Prosecutor and the Defendant have incentive to work on a negotiated settlement.
Stipulated Orders of Continuance / Pre-Trial Diversion Agreements
These are contracts, nothing more. You make an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office to do (and not do) certain things, like entering a Domestic Violence Treatment Program and stay out of trouble. If you comply with the contract, the case is dismissed.
Reduced Charge
It is often possible to get a Domestic Violence charge re-filed as a different, less serious, charge. The factors involved are: the facts of the current case, the Defendant’s criminal history, and the position of the alleged victim. Examples of reduced charges are: Disorderly Conduct or Simple Assault without the DV tag.
- Only the State can bring criminal charges. With any criminal charge, including Domestic Violence, only the State can bring the charge – not the alleged victim in your case. This means that even if the person labeled “victim” wants the No Contact Order or the entire case to simply go away, they don’t have the power to dismiss it; only the Prosecutor does
- Joint Bank Accounts. Be aware that some Victims Advocates are advising alleged victims to drain joint bank accounts. This advice leaves Defendants in the impossible position of becoming suddenly homeless due to the no contact order and penniless.
- Gun Rights. Conviction for a crime labeled Domestic Violence will forfeit your rights to own or possess firearm for the rest of your life. This is true even in cases where no gun was used, threatened, mentioned or even owned by the defendant.
Conclusion
Because of the nature of Domestic Violence charges, you need to find an attorney that understands the complexity of these charges and what you can do about them. If you have questions specific to your case, please give me a call. I do not charge money for an initial consultation and I can answer many questions over the phone or via email.
Copyright © The Cahoon Law Office – All Rights Reserved.
Finance
Guaranteed Minimum Accumulation Benefit – Variable Annuity
Variable annuities eventually designed a variable annuity with a Guaranteed Minimum Accumulation Benefit (GMAD) which provided clients with protection against market losses and the owner did not have to die to get it. The rider eventually earned the term “living benefits.”
GMAB guaranteed the heirs of an annuity the minimum of the principal payment in an addition to possible interest if the value of the policy was down due to market declines. The GMAB or living benefits applied this same calculation to this living benefit. Again, you can take advantage of this income while you are still alive.
REQUIRED HOLDING PERIOD
In order to receive this benefit you had to keep the annuity for at least 7 or 10 years. If the policy owner was alive at the end of the declared period of time, then the owner would receive either the higher of the account value or the guaranteed value of the policy.
WALK AWAY BENEFIT
The variable annuities with a GMAB also earned the term “walk away benefit.” If you stayed for the required holding period, you could take the benefit and leave that insurance company and 1035 exchange the value into a new annuity with a new insurance carrier.
Since the public took advantage of walking away with their money, the price for the GMAB became a lot more expensive than guaranteeing the death benefit.
At the end of the holding period you could do the following:
· Rollover the account value
· Roll the GMAB value
· Leave the money
· 1035 exchange
· Annuitize the contract
ASSET ALLOCATION REQUIREMENTS
The living benefits rider will not allow you to choose all of the portfolios that are typically offered to someone who choose the same variable annuity without the rider. Since this rider guarantees the owner a living benefit the insurance company protects themselves from allowing the client to choose riskier allocations.
DISADVANTAGES OF GMAB
· Rider Cost. This rider is not cheap and could eat into your earnings
· The client has to keep the annuity for at least 7 or 10 years
· Limits on investment options
· Future Annitization rates are set at current rates
Humor – Taking Your Jokes to the Next Level
VoIP Solution – The Sole Solution To The Communication Needs Of Business
Domestic Violence – A Defendant’s Survival Guide
Guaranteed Minimum Accumulation Benefit – Variable Annuity
Binance Beacon Chain Becomes Open-Source
What Are the Different Binary Options?
Immutable Announces $500M Fund to Accelerate Adoption of Web3 Initiatives
Mausoleum Problems – Common Challenges
Everything you need to know about Veganism
RN to BSN Programs Explode Your Nursing Salary In Less Than 1 Year (For Registered Nurses Only)
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things