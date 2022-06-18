News
Jorge Polanco lands on injured list for first time; Twins recall Alex Kirilloff
PHOENIX — Jorge Polanco twice required offseason surgery to fix his right ankle and yet, the Twins’ durable second baseman had somehow managed to go his entire career without landing on the injured list.
Until Friday, that is.
The Twins placed Polanco on the IL for the first time (retroactive to June 13) with low back tightness, which has kept him off the field since Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays and forced him to sit out of the Twins’ entire series against the Mariners.
Magnetic resonance imaging taken earlier this week did not reveal significant differences than an MRI taken in October, Baldelli said, which is a positive sign, even though Polanco still landed on the injured list.
“I’ve been dealing with it before,” Polanco said, noting that he felt it swinging during his first at-bat. “It wasn’t that bad, but on Sunday, it got a bit bad. It got worse.”
Polanco said the plan is to take it easy for the next two days, and then trainer Michael Salazar will provide him with a plan to work his way back onto the field.
While he’s on the injured list, the dugout will provide a different viewpoint for Polanco, the hardest Twin to get off the field over the past few years. The second baseman led the team in games played both last season (152) and in 2019 (153). In 2020, he played in 55 of 60 games.
“This has got to be a different kind of weird … time for him,” Baldelli said. “He’s going to be fine, but we need to take this time to make sure he’s able to keep going. … For most guys, the time does come where you do have to hit the IL at some point. Pretty amazing, though, that he’s gotten to this number of games and this long without actually having to do this.”
While the Twins are now without their starting second baseman, they are bringing back the hot-hitting Alex Kirilloff, who has been tearing up Triple-A pitching since he was sent down a little over a month ago.
In 35 games this season with the Saints, Kirilloff was hitting .359 with a 1.106 OPS and 10 home runs, prompting questions of when he would return. The Twins optioned him back to the minors so he could learn how to adapt and play through the persistent wrist issue that had sapped him of some of his power.
“The toughest part for me was being able to trust my hands,” Kirilloff said. “A lot of times, I would think about my hands when I’m hitting and what I want to do with them. When I’m trying to do that and there is pain and discomfort involved, that was kind of the toughest part for me, to trust them as I was experiencing that.”
Now?
“It feels good to feel good,” Kirilloff said.
Kirilloff said his wrist feels a lot better, and he’s excited about where it’s at. He’s also excited to rejoin his teammates. Kirilloff played in just five games before landing on the injured list — imaging showed no structural damage and he received a cortisone shot to help calm the pain — and five games after returning before eventually being optioned back to Triple-A.
With Kirilloff back in the fold and Polanco on the injured list, Luis Arraez, who has been playing first as of late, will start seeing more time at second, and Kirilloff will likely see most of his time at first for now, with some corner outfield and DH time thrown in.
“AK really took care of everything he needed to,” Baldelli said. “ … The numbers that he put up were pretty noticeable. He feels good and I think he’s going to be here, and now he’s ready and he’s going to help us win games.”
BRIEFLY
Baldelli said Josh Winder (shoulder) came out of his rehab start “doing very well.” The Twins are not yet sure if he will make another rehab start before rejoining the team. … Baldelli said Kyle Garlick (hamstring) is doing fine and the Twins will make a decision “probably this weekend as far as his next step.” … Infielder Elliot Soto cleared waivers and accepted his outright assignment to Triple-A.
News
‘He’s ready’: Michael Kopech is in line to start Sunday for the Chicago White Sox against the Houston Astros
Michael Kopech gave a thumbs-up after a bullpen session Thursday at Minute Maid Park.
The right-hander passed his tests, putting him in line to start Sunday for the Chicago White Sox against the Houston Astros.
“The big test for me was (Thursday) having that bullpen and seeing if it would be extra sore (Friday) and how it was going to feel,” Kopech said Friday. “I came in and it felt better (Friday) than it did (Thursday). It’s a good sign. I’m improving every day. I think I’ll be ready to go.”
Kopech left his last start Sunday against the Texas Rangers after two-thirds of an inning with right knee discomfort. He exited after throwing 13 pitches.
“I definitely didn’t think it was going to be this quick,” Kopech said. “I don’t know what it was, but the way it felt and not being able to bear weight on it when I got on the mound and tried to throw another pitch, I definitely thought it would be pretty bad news. I’m definitely grateful for what I did get.”
He hobbled off the mound after throwing a pitch to Adolis García in the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field.
After a discussion with the training staff, Kopech went back on the mound to prepare for a warmup pitch. He stopped just as he was beginning, walked behind the mound and threw the ball to the ground in frustration. But after the game, Kopech said he was relieved to hear it wasn’t a more serious injury, and manager Tony La Russa brought up the possibility of Kopech pitching in Houston.
“I came back with surprisingly good news from that and every day has been surprisingly better,” Kopech said. “If you had asked me (Sunday) if this would be the case, I probably would have been pretty doubtful about it. I feel good.”
The good news meant he didn’t have to miss extended time.
“I think there would have been that thought if there was anything structurally going on,” Kopech said. “But looking at the MRI and seeing the movements I’ve been able to make in a short amount of time since, I just don’t think there’s any point in doing that. Try to keep going.”
As far as having to keep tabs on the knee the rest of the season, Kopech said, “I think TBD,”
“For the most part, where I’m at with it, I think I’m going to feel it for the rest of the year probably,” Kopech said. “But it’s just being able to tolerate it, and I can tolerate it. As long as it’s not painful and getting in the way of me doing what I need to do, I can deal with a little discomfort.
“But it’s gotten better day to day. Who knows? Maybe by Sunday I’m not feeling anything at all.”
Kopech threw between 30-35 pitches Thursday. La Russa liked what he saw.
“He feels great,” La Russa said. “He’s ready.”
Kopech has been one of the team’s top pitchers as he moved back into the rotation after spending most of 2021 in the bullpen. He’s 2-2 with a 1.92 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 11 starts. He has limited opponents to one hit while pitching at least five innings in four of his starts.
One of his best outings came in a Sunday night game. Kopech allowed one hit with six strikeouts and two walks in seven innings in Game 2 of a May 22 doubleheader against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. He retired the first 17 batters before Rob Brantly broke up the perfect game with a two-out double in the sixth.
He’s set for another opportunity on that stage, this time in his home state. Kopech resides in Tyler, Texas.
“As far as how it feels physically, the humidity reminds me of home,” Kopech said. “Definitely being closer to the family and closer to some friends that I’m familiar with over here, I’m excited.”
()
News
Keegan Thompson’s career-best start the sets tone as the Chicago Cubs end a 10-game losing streak
“Go Cubs Go” reverberated through the home clubhouse postgame Friday at Wrigley Field as players belted along to the song.
The Chicago Cubs’ season-high 10-game losing streak had come up against the Atlanta Braves’ franchise-record-tying 14-game winning streak. So when small ball in the eighth inning produced the game’s lone run on Christopher Morel’s sacrifice fly and David Robertson worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth to secure the 1-0 win, they had plenty to celebrate.
The Cubs — finally — were back in the win column.
Friday marked the first time since Sept. 15, 1999, that a team with a double-digit losing streak beat a team on a double-digit winning streak, according to Elias Sports Bureau.
“Look, we’ve had some ugly ones lately, but I haven’t questioned the effort or the intensity of the guys at all,” manager David Ross said. “And nobody’s been making excuses. … There’s something about a starting pitcher going out and setting the tone.”
Right-hander Keegan Thompson delivered the type of start the Cubs desperately needed. Coming off bad starts in Baltimore and New York in which he was tagged for a combined 12 runs (10 earned) in 3⅔ innings left Thompson searching to get back on track. Ultimately he and the Cubs determined pitch selection, not mechanics, were at the root of his struggles.
Thompson needed to throw more fastballs. Well, the Braves certainly saw plenty en route to Thompson pitching into the seventh inning for the first time in his major-league career. Thompson’s four-seam fastball accounted for 52% of his 92 pitches, getting 10 whiffs and nine called strikes with the pitch. His 18 total swings and misses were the most by a Cubs pitcher this season.
“My core belief — and I’m probably not the norm in the new age — is you pitch with your fastball, especially the starter,” Ross said. “He did that today. That was what you do. Nobody took good swings.”
Thompson made a conscious effort to go to his fastball early and often against the Braves. He knew how important it would be to establish his fastball, a pitch that has been important during his successful outings this season. Thompson admitted he got away from throwing his fastball in his previous two starts when he was roughed up.
Rather than overthinking his mechanics, Thompson believes finding the right tempo and timing combined with more fastballs and attacking hitters are his keys to success.
“I think it was trying to place balls the last time instead of just going after guys and staying in the zone and letting them put it in play,” Thompson said. “There was a couple of fastballs that were hit in one of my outings and I think it just took me away from it. I was throwing more offspeed stuff or two seams instead.”
The only time the Braves advanced a baserunner past first against Thompson came on a soft fly ball in the fifth inning. It landed inside the white chalk as right fielder Jason Heyward was unable to reach it before the ball bounced out of play for a ground-rule double. Orlando Arcia’s fluky double had a .010 expected average. Thompson responded by striking out Michael Harris II for a career-high ninth strikeout to keep the game scoreless.
A seven-pitch sixth resulted in Ross sending Thompson back out for the seventh on a batter-by-batter approach. Thompson’s day ended after a four-pitch walk to Matt Olson, the Braves’ first hitter of the inning. But unlike other days during the Cubs’ losing streak, the bullpen threw zeros. Morel’s heroics capped the Cubs doing the little things right in the eighth. Pinch hitter Jonathan Villar walked and advanced on Andrelton Simmons’ sacrifice bunt. Villar stole third base during Morel’s at-bat and beat Harris’ throw home.
Morel had struck out three times against starter Charlie Morton before coming through with the go-ahead RBI against the Braves bullpen. Before Morel’s final plate appearance, Willson Contreras told him not to chase the low stuff like he did in his previous at-bats and look to attack something high.
“Just the small things, that’s what (Ross) said to us is going to be the key to winning games,” Morel said through an interpreter.
Thompson has an opportunity to build off his stellar performance as he tries to establish himself as a big-league starter. He set a career high in innings (six-plus) and strikeouts while holding a hot Braves offense to two hits and two walks.
“He’s back,” an impressed Contreras said afterward.
Pitching coach Tommy Hottovy talked with Thompson ahead of Friday’s start and put his two ugly road outings in perspective: “You’ve had really good stretches, chalk it up to having a bad week.”
It was important for Thompson to how to compete even when things aren’t going well. Hottovy said those struggles didn’t change the Cubs’ minds at all about what Thompson can do as a starter.
“That’s part of learning in this league,” Hottovy told the Tribune. “You can learn a lot having success. You learn way more when you fail.”
The Cubs will continue to lean on their less-experienced starters, particularly Thompson and Justin Steele, with three veteran pitchers on the injured list. Marcus Stroman (right shoulder inflammation) might return the soonest, though after playing catch Friday he couldn’t put a timeline on his return. Stroman hopes it will be a few weeks “give or take.”
Thompson’s ability to bounce back Friday rather than letting two bad starts snowball into extended struggles is a great development for the 27 year old.
“It does show a lot about Keegan because for a good while there he goes and has a couple hiccups that you tend to want to abort ship and try to correct everything,” said Yan Gomes, who caught him Friday. “He’s not the kind of guy that is. For him is just like almost having that bulk mentality of just come out, throw as hard as you can and throw all your pitches with major conviction.
“He’s got the potential to be a tremendous starter. He’s just got to find himself a little bit more, and you’re starting to see big spurts of that.”
()
News
Tylor Megill shut down from throwing with right shoulder strain
The Mets got just two starts out of Tylor Megill before he landed back on the injured list.
Megill underwent an MRI on Friday morning that revealed a right shoulder strain. He will be shut down from throwing for a minimum of four weeks, after which he will be re-evaluated.
“I’m hoping the 29th day, he’s throwing,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “That would be good news. When you’re talking about the shoulder, when I heard the four weeks, I was actually kind of upbeat about it. We’ll take some steps and see whether there are things that we can possibly do to speed up the process.”
Following Megill’s placement on the 15-day IL, the Mets called up fan-favorite right-hander Tommy Hunter and right-handed reliever Adonis Medina. Right-hander Jake Reed was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse, and infielder Gosuke Katoh was designated for assignment.
Megill first felt shoulder pain in the fourth inning of his start against the Brewers on Thursday. It was just his second start back from the IL. Megill had been dealing with right biceps tendinitis since early May, which caused him to miss five starts in the rotation.
The Mets will rely on left-hander David Peterson and spot starter Trevor Williams to get them through these next few weeks before Max Scherzer and/or Jacob deGrom return to the rotation.
Scherzer, who is ahead of deGrom on his rehab schedule, may be cleared to return as soon as the end of this month. DeGrom’s timeline remains unclear, but the two-time Cy Young winner has continued to slowly ramp up and he shouldn’t be too far behind Scherzer.
“The problem is we’ve been having to move some guys back and forth, so it’s hard to stretch a lot of guys out,” Showalter said of his pitching depth.
Peterson is already a part of the starting five, pitching in replacement for one of the team’s injured aces, but the southpaw is also expecting his first child sometime in the coming days. The Mets may have a new rotation problem once Peterson goes on paternity leave. To add another wrinkle, all MLB clubs will be forced on Monday to trim their rosters to no more than 13 pitchers, one less than the current 14-pitcher allowance.
Williams is 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA across five starts (20 innings), along with 14 strikeouts against two walks, for the Mets this season. As a reliever, the righty owns a 2.30 ERA and has recorded 19 strikeouts in seven appearances (15.2 innings).
ON THE MEND
Travis Jankowski (left 4th metacarpal fracture) has felt no hand pain since his late-May surgery. The Mets’ backup outfielder said he is aiming to come off the IL and rejoin the team in the first week of July. In the meantime, Jankowski said he’s “playing baseball with one hand.” He’s been able to run, throw and catch with his right hand, and keep up with his daily routine otherwise.
Now, Jankowski is waiting for a big test on Tuesday, which will reveal how much the bone in his finger has healed, before he can begin strengthening and playing with more intensity. Jankowski expects to begin a rehab assignment before this month is over.
“I think the worst is when the team goes on the road,” Jankowski said of his rehab. “You’re just sitting there watching the games. You want to be with the guys, grinding, and doing all the stuff with them.
“But you know what, it’s a bad situation and you gotta make the best out of it. I’d be lying if there weren’t days that just flat out sucked, but I think for the most part, with the group of guys that we have back rehabbing, there’s a lot of positive vibes.”
TOMMY’S BACK
Tommy Hunter returned to the Mets clubhouse on Friday and was activated to the roster before their nightcap against the Marlins. Hunter pitched in four games (one start) for the Amazin’s in 2021, with his signature moment coming in Atlanta following his first big-league hit in his 476th career game.
Hunter, 35, underwent back surgery last summer after the Mets traded him to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Rich Hill. Mets GM Billy Eppler acquired Hunter through free agency in late April. Hunter posted a 4.61 ERA with 14 strikeouts and two home runs allowed across eight relief outings and 13.2 innings for Triple-A Syracuse.
“It took him a while to get going down there,” said Showalter, who also managed Hunter when the righty played for the Orioles. “None of us are what we were at 25. But Tommy’s knowledge of pitching and ability to do things that we’re in need of. We’ll see.”
()
