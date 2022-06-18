News
Luis Severino tests negative for COVID-19, will pitch Sunday
TORONTO — Luis Severino is ready to pitch again. After being scratched from Thursday’s start with a fever and chills, Severino was cleared from the COVID injured list in time to make the flight here and will pitch on Sunday.
“So we’ll pitch him Sunday. Gerrit (Cole) will bump to Monday in Tampa,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before Friday’s series opener against the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre. “So yeah glad yesterday was a good day for him feeling better and obviously able to travel with us so he gets some throwing in today and be ready to roll Sunday.”
Severino felt sick Wednesday night. He tested negative for COVID in multiple tests, allowing him to fly on the charter with the team to Toronto Thursday night.
The rearranging may end up helping the Yankees in the long run.
Severino has matched up better against this dangerous lineup than Cole has this year. The Blue Jays got three earned runs in 5.2 innings off Cole last time he saw them. Severino has faced them three times already and they have scored three earned runs in 9.2 innings pitched. Severino had a harder time with the Rays, allowing four earned runs in one start (6.1 innings pitched.)
More importantly, they have to manage Severino’s workload this season anyway. The 28-year-old has pitched a total of 27.2 big league innings over the previous three seasons because of injuries. He will head into Sunday’s start with 61 innings pitched just over a third of the way through the season. Pushing him back after an excellent spot start by Clarke Schmidt is one way to limit his work. It’s something they have also done purposefully with Nestor Cortes.
“You got to pay attention to it. So, again, we’ll make evaluations with our eyes and how they’re doing, but also how we can measure physically and see how they’re doing according to their baseline. That’ll be something that we pay attention to,” Boone said. “So whether we have a big lead (in the division standings) or not, that’s going to factor into how we have to maneuver.
“In the case of Nestor and Sevy, right now I feel like they’re both doing really well, they’re ina good spot,” Boone continued. “We’ve been fortunate that we have been able to, especially a few times with Sevy, push him back to a seventh or an eighth day. The illness the other day is going to pitch him now in the eighth or ninth day, which hopefully it’s something that a tough situation turned into something that hopefully benefits him a little bit. We’ve done it a couple of times on Nestor. So be mindful of that stuff as we go through.”
THE BUSINESS OF BASEBALL
Ryan Weber’s been around long enough to know what would happen Thursday night. The reliever came up huge for the Yankees with 3.2 innings on a night that their starter was scratched and in a stretch of 20 straight games they couldn’t burn through their bullpen.
In other words, he saved their bacon. And he was basically rewarded with a pink slip, being designated for assignment after the game.
That’s just how it goes for a journeyman pitcher in baseball these days.
So Weber made it easy on Boone.
“Obviously he gets in and does what he did, he came in after the game kind of knowing what he was coming in for and had a smile on his face and was just appreciative of being up there,” Boone said. “In that kind of situation, where you get designated if there’s something out there for you, I hope it works out. If not we love having you, hope to have you and if he does go through (waivers without being claimed by another team) he can go down to Scranton and continue what’s been a strong season for him down there and obviously making himself more and more of a candidate (to come back up).”
()
News
Man charged in Monday’s fatal stabbing at St. Paul apartment
A 46-year-old man with a violent criminal past was charged Friday with fatally stabbing a man in St. Paul’s North End on Monday, the same day the victim was released from prison.
Dwight David Ford of St. Paul faces a second-degree murder charge in Ramsey County District Court for the killing of 41-year-old Christopher Shawndale Pryor, of Minneapolis, at an apartment building in 100 block of Winnipeg Avenue.
Ford, who is at the Ramsey County Jail, is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on the charge Monday.
When officers arrived at the apartment on a stabbing call around 5:30 p.m., they found Pryor down on his back, bleeding from multiple stab wounds to his abdomen. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Pryor’s sister, identified in the criminal complaint as A.D.T., was at the scene and told officers that her brother had just gotten out of jail that day, according to the criminal complaint. She said he called her and asked her to pick him up at the apartment, but when she arrived he was not there.
She told officers she called him several times from Born’s Bar and that when he picked up she heard him arguing with a man over money and a woman screaming in the background.
Pryor’s sister said she ran to the scene and a woman who was leaving the building told her that two men had been fighting and one was stabbed.
Homicide investigators spoke to a witness, who is listed on the lease of the apartment. He said that Pryor and another man, who was later identified as Ford, and two women had been there for approximately three to four hours and that they were smoking crack cocaine, according to the criminal complaint.
A DISPUTE BREAKS OUT, ACCORDING TO COMPLAINT
At some point, a dispute broke out about money between Pryor, a woman and Ford. The witness said he then left the apartment around the time the dispute began. A short time later, the two women fled the apartment.
One of the women told the witness that Pryor and Ford were physically fighting in the apartment. The witness told investigators that Ford left the apartment, and when asked about Pryor, he “calmly told him he was upstairs,” the complaint read.
When the witness went upstairs to the apartment, he discovered Pryor had been stabbed.
The witness told investigators that he had seen Ford with a black six-inch folding knife shortly before the stabbing.
Police found Ford’s cell phone at the scene of the stabbing, and surveillance video shows him talking on a cell phone outside of the apartment building about five hours prior.
On Thursday, officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 800 block of Rice Street for a disturbance. The 911 caller told dispatchers that Ford, who was her daughter’s ex-boyfriend, at her apartment door. She told dispatchers that he was wanted for murder and was involved in a stabbing on Winnipeg Avenue.
Officers located Ford south of Sycamore and Rice streets and took him into custody without incident.
STABBING
In an interview with investigators, Ford confessed that he stabbed Pryor and confirmed that C.P. is his girlfriend and works as a prostitute, according to the complaint. Ford said he and his girlfriend were smoking crack throughout the day at the Winnipeg Avenue apartment and that they set up a “trick” with Pryor, where C.P. agreed to perform sexual acts on him for money and crack.
After the “trick,” according to Ford, Pryor told them he was missing $120 and he accused C.P. of stealing the money. Ford said an argument broke out and his girlfriend “started to look scared,” the complaint read. Ford said he grabbed a knife from the kitchen and he and Pryor got into a physical altercation in the bathroom. He said he stabbed Pryor two to three times, according to the complaint.
Ford is currently listed as a non-compliant predatory offender with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. His criminal history includes convictions for kidnapping, terroristic threats, first-degree criminal sexual conduct with injury/force, third-degree criminal sexual conduct, second-degree aggravated robbery and escape from custody.
According to court records, Pryor had 10 felony convictions dating back to 2008, all for either drugs, theft or burglary. He was sentenced to 29 months in prison after a 2020 burglary conviction in Dakota County and released from custody Monday and into supervised probation.
News
Gregory Ulrich sentenced to life in prison for ‘unthinkable’ MN clinic shooting
BUFFALO, Minn. — A judge handed down a mandatory life sentence Friday to a man who stormed a Buffalo, Minn., medical clinic, fatally shot one person and wounded four others, saying the act was unfathomable.
Gregory Ulrich opened fire Feb. 9, 2021, at the Allina Crossroads Clinic in Buffalo, a city of about 16,400 people, 50 miles northwest of St. Paul. A jury earlier this month found Ulrich guilty of the 11 charges against him, including premeditated first-degree murder for killing Lindsay Overbay, a 37-year-old medical assistant.
Four other clinic staffers survived but suffered serious injuries.
Wright County District Judge Catherine McPherson said during sentencing that the attack was “simply unthinkable.” McPherson said though “words are woefully inadequate,” that the court acknowledged the “strength and courage of those who testified” against Ulrich.
At trial, Ulrich, 68, admitted that he bought the gun, assembled pipe bombs and carried out the attack. However, he maintained that he was driven by excruciating pain that he said the medical team at Allina failed to properly manage and that he never intended to kill anyone.
Prosecutors argued that Ulrich knew what he was doing that day. They played a pair of cellphone videos that Ulrich recorded of himself a couple of months before the attack. In the videos he said older people should grab their guns and go to their clinics to kill as many nurses as possible if cut off from pain medication.
One witness testified that she heard the gunman call 911 and tell the dispatcher to “send a lot of ambulances. There are a lot of spinal injuries and I have bombs that are about to go off.”
Law enforcement said after the attack that Ulrich was known to them and had been angry over his medical treatment.
The sentence does not allow for the possibility of parole.
News
After hospital scare, Eduardo Escobar expected to be back in lineup Saturday
One day after Eduardo Escobar’s health-related absence that caused him to be admitted into a hospital, the Mets were feeling a little better about the well-being of their starting third baseman.
Manager Buck Showalter said he expects Escobar back in the lineup, and starting at third, on Saturday against the Marlins. Escobar missed a second straight game on Friday with a health issue that the Mets have declined to publicly diagnose. Showalter said Escobar was available off the bench for Friday’s series opener against Miami.
“Talked to him today,” Showalter said. “He’s had quite the night. Not working with a whole lot of rest, but finally got through with all the testing.”
Escobar looked a little off to his teammates on Thursday before the Mets’ series finale against the Brewers. The 33-year-old was said to have problems with his vision, which led to some dizziness. The bottom line, Francisco Lindor said, was that Escobar looked different.
He was taken to a hospital before Thursday’s nightcap at Citi Field. Showalter said, “They did every test known to man, basically to rule stuff out.” The Mets would not comment further on what exactly Escobar was dealing with, and whether or not the scare was completely behind him.
Showalter asked for multiple updates on Escobar throughout the Mets’ 5-4 win over the Brewers. Eventually, the two caught up over text at 2:30 a.m. The Mets manager said he was concerned about Escobar, but after talking to him, he believes the third baseman will be back at the hot corner this weekend.
“He means a lot to all of us,” Lindor said of Escobar. “If there’s one player that’s liked by everybody, it’s probably him. He’s always happy, he’s always having fun, always working as hard as he can.
“I hope he’s back soon – at least walking around here. It would be good to have him around. But, you know, a couple of days off for him. A little vacation don’t hurt nobody.”
()
Luis Severino tests negative for COVID-19, will pitch Sunday
Mike McGlone Says $20,000 Is The New $5,000 For Bitcoin, But Is He Right?
Man charged in Monday’s fatal stabbing at St. Paul apartment
How To Get Rid Of A Bench Warrant
ZARA Franchise: Invest in Your Future
Gregory Ulrich sentenced to life in prison for ‘unthinkable’ MN clinic shooting
Meth Addiction and Treatment
After hospital scare, Eduardo Escobar expected to be back in lineup Saturday
Day Trading Software VWAP Calculation Differences – Iterative VWAP Versus Cumulative VWAP
Financial Spread Bet on Commodities
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
-
News2 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things