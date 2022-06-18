Man charged in Monday’s fatal stabbing at St. Paul apartment

A 46-year-old man with a violent criminal past was charged Friday with fatally stabbing a man in St. Paul’s North End on Monday, the same day the victim was released from prison.

Dwight David Ford of St. Paul faces a second-degree murder charge in Ramsey County District Court for the killing of 41-year-old Christopher Shawndale Pryor, of Minneapolis, at an apartment building in 100 block of Winnipeg Avenue.

Ford, who is at the Ramsey County Jail, is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on the charge Monday.

When officers arrived at the apartment on a stabbing call around 5:30 p.m., they found Pryor down on his back, bleeding from multiple stab wounds to his abdomen. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Pryor’s sister, identified in the criminal complaint as A.D.T., was at the scene and told officers that her brother had just gotten out of jail that day, according to the criminal complaint. She said he called her and asked her to pick him up at the apartment, but when she arrived he was not there.

She told officers she called him several times from Born’s Bar and that when he picked up she heard him arguing with a man over money and a woman screaming in the background.

Pryor’s sister said she ran to the scene and a woman who was leaving the building told her that two men had been fighting and one was stabbed.

Homicide investigators spoke to a witness, who is listed on the lease of the apartment. He said that Pryor and another man, who was later identified as Ford, and two women had been there for approximately three to four hours and that they were smoking crack cocaine, according to the criminal complaint.

A DISPUTE BREAKS OUT, ACCORDING TO COMPLAINT

At some point, a dispute broke out about money between Pryor, a woman and Ford. The witness said he then left the apartment around the time the dispute began. A short time later, the two women fled the apartment.

One of the women told the witness that Pryor and Ford were physically fighting in the apartment. The witness told investigators that Ford left the apartment, and when asked about Pryor, he “calmly told him he was upstairs,” the complaint read.

When the witness went upstairs to the apartment, he discovered Pryor had been stabbed.

The witness told investigators that he had seen Ford with a black six-inch folding knife shortly before the stabbing.

Police found Ford’s cell phone at the scene of the stabbing, and surveillance video shows him talking on a cell phone outside of the apartment building about five hours prior.

On Thursday, officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 800 block of Rice Street for a disturbance. The 911 caller told dispatchers that Ford, who was her daughter’s ex-boyfriend, at her apartment door. She told dispatchers that he was wanted for murder and was involved in a stabbing on Winnipeg Avenue.

Officers located Ford south of Sycamore and Rice streets and took him into custody without incident.

STABBING

In an interview with investigators, Ford confessed that he stabbed Pryor and confirmed that C.P. is his girlfriend and works as a prostitute, according to the complaint. Ford said he and his girlfriend were smoking crack throughout the day at the Winnipeg Avenue apartment and that they set up a “trick” with Pryor, where C.P. agreed to perform sexual acts on him for money and crack.

After the “trick,” according to Ford, Pryor told them he was missing $120 and he accused C.P. of stealing the money. Ford said an argument broke out and his girlfriend “started to look scared,” the complaint read. Ford said he grabbed a knife from the kitchen and he and Pryor got into a physical altercation in the bathroom. He said he stabbed Pryor two to three times, according to the complaint.

Ford is currently listed as a non-compliant predatory offender with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. His criminal history includes convictions for kidnapping, terroristic threats, first-degree criminal sexual conduct with injury/force, third-degree criminal sexual conduct, second-degree aggravated robbery and escape from custody.

According to court records, Pryor had 10 felony convictions dating back to 2008, all for either drugs, theft or burglary. He was sentenced to 29 months in prison after a 2020 burglary conviction in Dakota County and released from custody Monday and into supervised probation.