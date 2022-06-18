Finance
Meth Addiction and Treatment
As many drugs are exploding like an epidemic throughout the U.S., methamphetamine is no different. Methamphetamine is a drug that can give users the sense of increased energy and confidence. It suppresses appetite and in some forms of medical treatment can be used to aid narcolepsy, ADHD and depression.
However, more often than not, meth is used recreationally. As recreational use turns to abuse, and then to addiction, severe side effects from using methamphetamine can be seen. Paranoia, senseless and repetitive behavior (also known as tweaking), extremely impaired judgment and violence, are just a few of the negative effects methamphetamine can have on mental and psychological aspects of one’s health. Physically, methamphetamine has equally destructive effects such as irregular heartbeat, fluctuating blood pressure, nausea, loss of teeth, dramatic and dangerous weight loss, skin ailments and of course, an increased risk of contracting STDs.
Like cocaine, methamphetamine comes in many forms and has many names. Sometimes called crystal meth, crank, speed or ice-the drug can be snorted, smoked or injected. Methamphetamine takes such a dramatic effect on the body, especially in the first few doses, which is often considered enjoyable, that the drug by default is extremely addictive. It is also one of the few drugs that can be made at home very cheaply with easily attained materials.
For any person addicted to methamphetamine, treatment is highly recommended if they are to have any chance at living a normal life once again. However, the after effects of prolonged use are so powerful that full-blown meth addicts have serious difficulty following treatment programs. Memory, concentration and decision-making skills are all severely compromised, which is why treatment should be considered as quickly as possible. Recovery from methamphetamine does take a considerable amount of time, and is lengthened with more severe damage; long-term inpatient treatment is often the best course of action.
Meth addicts benefit most when involved in a treatment program that is designed to compensate for some of the mental and emotional lows that occur during the lengthy withdrawal period. Some examples are treatments that offer highly structured and intensive programming in response to needs in all areas of life. Treatments that last for at least three months, or preferably a year, have resulted in higher success rates as well.
One of the most effective forms of treatment available to methamphetamine addicts is cognitive behavioral therapy, or CBT. This form of therapy teaches meth addicts how to understand why they use, what type of situations or groups of people give them the urge to use, how to avoid cravings, and finally, how to deal with cravings when they occur. CBT offers real-world approaches and strategies that have been proven to work on rehabilitating meth addicts.
Two other forms of treatment for methamphetamine addiction include contingency reinforcement, and the 12 step approach. In contingency reinforcement, a therapist applies principals based on positive reward reinforcements when treatment goals are reached. Some goals could be a clean drug test, or reaching a sobriety milestone, while the rewards that follow are typically restaurant vouchers, movie tickets, or other small rewards. Studies have shown that these small positive rewards greatly help to improve treatment retention. The 12 step process includes various support structures such as peers and meetings found in Narcotics Anonymous. Though the 12 step process is not recommended as a sole treatment method for those addicted to methamphetamine, recent research shows that involvement in the 12 step approach along with other treatment options resulted in a better than normal outcome.
For those addicted to methamphetamine, there is a silver lining to the long detoxification process. Though there is no medication that can aid the meth detox process, it has been found that the entire ordeal is not life threatening. Unlike heroine and a few other drugs, detoxification from methamphetamine is not life threatening and does not need to take place in an inpatient setting. However, this does not include pre-existing conditions that may need medical care such as dermatology or dental care.
The key to fighting methamphetamine addiction, which may stand truer than fighting any other form of addiction, is the necessity to be genuinely immersed in the treatment. Family, friends, and even coworkers should be involved in the process. The more people involved in the addict’s life, who can provide support, the better the chance for the recovering individual to fully rehabilitate.
Day Trading Software VWAP Calculation Differences – Iterative VWAP Versus Cumulative VWAP
The Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) of a stock, in basic terms, is the “average” price of the stock relative to the amount of volume it has traded during the day. With greater emphasis on monitoring VWAP due to algorithms impacting intraday trading activities, you might be surprised to learn that many day trading software firms do not use a standardized calculation of VWAP! While both calculations will produce similar results, you may wish to contact your day trading software firm to ask which VWAP calculation they use if your day trading style warrants monitoring VWAP. Chances are that the representative on the other end of the line may not know which calculation is used, so be prepared to wait a few hours (or even days!) before you get an answer.
The “cumulative” VWAP is considered to be the “most accurate” calculation as it changes with every transaction. The formula is:
The Sum of all transactions’ (Volume in shares x Price traded) divided by the Cumulative Volume. For example, let’s say the stock has 5 trades on the day so far:
- $20.05 1000 shares
- $20.06 800 shares
- $20.04 100 shares
- $20.03 2000 shares
- $20.03 3000 shares
The VWAP would be:
{($20.05 x 1000) + ($20.06 x 800) + ($20.04 x 100) + ($20.03 x 2000) + ($20.03 x 3000)} / (1000 + 800 + 100 + 2000 + 3000)
This translates into:
(20050 + 16048 + 2004 + 40060 + 60090) / (6900) = 20.0365. Therefore $20.0365 would be the “Cumulative VWAP”
The “iterative” VWAP calculation is sometimes used by software firms as it is easier to maintain in the database and prevents the overall software from running slower than optimal speed. It uses the last value of VWAP as the basis for calculating the VWAP on the next trade. Using the same example as above:
- 1st Iteration: (20.05 x 1000) / 1000 = 20050 / 1000 = $20.05
- 2nd Iteration: $20.05 + {(20.06 – 25.05) x 800)} / (1000 + 800) = 20.0544
- 3rd Iteration: 20.0544 + {(20.04 – 20.0544) x 100} / (1800 + 100) = 20.0536
- 4th Iteration: 20.0536 + {(20.03 – 20.0536) x 2000) / (1900 + 2000) = 20.0311
- 5th Iteration: 20.0311 + {(20.03 – 20.0311) x 3000) / (3900 + 3000) = 20.0306
Of course, as more trades (iterations) are made the closer the two VWAP calculations will become. With each symbol having several hundred (or several thousand) transactions each day, this should not be a great concern for most day traders. If you happen to monitor the VWAP for VERY thinly-traded symbols – with trades happening only a few times a day – consider asking your day trading software firm which method they use to calculate VWAP. This is simply so that you know how to monitor the trade activity and you then can make any necessary adjustments to your trading execution methods.
You also may wish to talk with your day trading software firm about other VWAP nuances such as if they count pre-market trades in the VWAP calculation. Find out if you have the ability to plot VWAP on intraday charts alongside indicators such as moving averages. These nuances will give you the best odds of maximizing your day trading software to help you with your VWAP-related trading.
Financial Spread Bet on Commodities
Financial spread betting companies provide investors an opportunity to deal in the financial markets without actually owning the instrument in question. That is to say, an investor or trader can speculate on many financial instruments such shares, commodities, forex and indices without having to own the shares, currency etc.
Financial spread betting is increasing in popularity. One reason for this is the absence of taxation!*. There is no capital gains tax on profits and no stamp duty on transactions. However, when a spread trade goes wrong then you can lose more than your original investment. Any losses incurred through a financial spread bet cannot be used against any capital gains that are made on ordinary investments.
Spread bet on commodities / spread trading on commodities depends on variety of factors. If trading on “softs” such as corn or wheat then large influences can be low yielding harvests / bad weather.
Spread bet on commodities – Brent Crude Oil
If you’re trading on Nymex Crude Oil or Brent Crude Oil then you need to consider the key supply and demand elements. Recently:
• Fears over increasing demand from India and China push the prices up (June 07)
• Concerns over supply and OPEC’s operating levels pushed the prices up (July 07)
• OPEC releasing a statement saying it was planning the highest ever level of oil exploration, pushed the price down (July 07)
• A possible downturn in the US economy (the US is the number one oil consumer) pushed the prices down (Aug 07)
• Two storms in Gulf of Mexico threatened supply problems. The Gulf accounts for 30% of US oil production and the majority of its refinery capacity. Naturally that threat to supply pushed the price up. (Aug 07)
Such conditions help to make volatile markets on which you can profits from by Buying and Selling commodities.
Originally the commodities market was based purely on agricultural commodities (softs), where producers / farmers and traders would set prices on the future value of the crops.
Similar principles are followed in both financial spread betting on commodities and the finance markets. The key difference is that in the latter one, no conventional quarterly cycle is followed.
Another difference is the presence of ‘new crop’ or ‘old crop’ in commodity softs spread betting, there are often two distinct markets present. The present crop and following year’s crop. In such cases, there is a possibility that prices and volatility will differ significantly.
For more information on financial spread trading, FTSE spread betting, Financial Spreads [http://www.financialspreads.com] and spread trading companies, log on to the website cleanfinancial.com. A handy website for getting information on commodity bets and a range of examples on how to spreadtrade commodities such as Brent Crude Oil
Erase Porn and Web Eraser Software Tools
The internet brings with it many advantages and disadvantages. The main advantage is that you can do lots of work sitting in the comfort of your home, without having to roam from office to office. Insurance, finance, purchase of products, pursuing an education, playing at casinos and many other things can be done at home with the help of the internet. However though there are many advantages, the internet poses numerous disadvantages too.
The main disadvantage of the internet is that the sites that you visit while browsing through the internet tend to get downloaded in secret files of the computer. With this, without your actually knowing about it, you may have some illicit images and information stored in the computer. Unauthorized people may gain access to information not meant for their eyes.
There is a remedy for this problem; make it a point to download some software in the computer where your privacy, job, family and business are protected. With the help of this internet eraser software in the computer, you can be sure that unwanted images and information does not get recorded or stored in the computer. In addition to all this, the internet eraser software helps delete unwanted files permanently with the help of its shredder feature. The reason the files get shredded with this internet eraser software is that it is not enough just deleting files. There are numerous tools in the internet which can retrieve deleted files.
This internet eraser software also helps you clear your search history for Google and Yahoo toolbar search history. It also helps clear the browser search bar history, With this, sites which had been visited will not be accessible to others.
A very important files users may not know much about is a file that stored secretly in the computer called Index.Dat files, these files store and record all your internet surfing history, what is more frustrating is that these files are hidden and can’t be located, and are difficult to delete manually. With the help of the Internet eraser software, it is possible to clear the content of these files to protect your privacy and security.
When surfing the internet, all the URLs that you visit are stored in a cache folder. So when you want to erase this cache folder from the computer, it can be done easily through the internet eraser software. Many people tend to clear history of the tracks of the sites visited clearing the browser history. However, while doing so, the files get hidden, and can be deleted only by using internet eraser software. The internet eraser software can erase all encrypted information found in the computer through internet surfing.
