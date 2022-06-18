Micro Enterprises and Women Entrepreneurship – A Way for Economic Empowerment

Innovative technological advances in telecommunications have made the call center a much more efficient and effective industry. Outsourced centers like the Philippine call center not only save a lot of money from labor cost but also in overhead operational costs.

The technologies used in call centers have come a long way from the mere telephone. Today, a variety of hardware and software solutions are employed to make the agents’ job much easier and more productive. In a typical setup, a phone system consisting of automated dialers and answering systems are used regularly.

IVR or Interactive Voice Response – IVRs are automated response systems that prompt the user to reply by dialing different keys that corresponds to their choices. One of the benefits of having IVRs is that it reduces the call cost for the customer as it allows the customers to dial toll free numbers. Increase in productivity is also expected since operational hours are extended to 24-7. The system can also be programmed to respond with multilingual options so callers with different ethnic backgrounds can communicate with the system.

Predictive Dialer Systems



A Predictive Dialer System can automatically dial telephone numbers in batches that makes an agent more productive because it decreases idle time in between calls. Telemarketing agents are more likely to use this system.

VoIP or Voice over Internet Protocol



More and more companies are taking advantage of the available high speed internet connection by combining data and voice delivery in one line. The savings on telecommunications expense more than make up for the software cost. Many people have used VoIP software like Skype and Yahoo Messenger to call their loved ones abroad for free but the use of these types of software to call people on their phones will require fees but it’s substantially less than the traditional overseas call.

Soft Phone



The soft phone is a CTI-enabled (Computer Telephony Integration) telephony system handles both inbound and outbound calls and can be integrated with other systems like an ACD or Automatic Call Dialer. For inbound calls, the system can include self-help IVR for customers that will enable agents to take other calls. The system includes a predictive dialer for outbound services such as telemarketing.

CRM or Customer Relationship Management



The ubiquitous software in any call center is the CRM, especially for dealing with customer service. CRM contains all the relevant customer history an agent should know to better understand the customer and address their issues more effectively. Agents can also update the database to reflect any action or report issues.

WFM or Work Force Management



WFM is a necessity for very large contact centers to manage their personnel. The software helps supervisors and administrators to monitor their agents and ensure that agents are assigned to tasks that are suited to their skills.

Philippine call center agents are trained with the use of these technologies. Career development training includes the familiarization with call center solutions to provide competent and productive employees ready to listen and speak with their customers.