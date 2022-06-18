Finance
Micro Enterprises and Women Entrepreneurship – A Way for Economic Empowerment
Women constitute half of the total population of the country so the economic as well as social empowerment of the nation is not possible with out adequate development of women. When India is taken into consideration the rural urban disparity is an important reason of the lack of balanced economic development of the nation. Micro-enterprise and small business development programme has an important role in the economic development of women in the country. According to the MSME Act 2006,Micro enterprises in the manufacturing sector are those whose investments does not exceed twenty five lakh rupees and in the service sector, the investment does not exceed ten lakh rupees.
And entrepreneurship is critical to the maintenance of a healthy economy as it contains innovations and creativity that may leads to the new inventions as well as economic development. There are various Supportive Measures for Women’s Economic Activities and Entrepreneurship they are Direct & Indirect Financial Support by Nationalized banks, State finance corporation, State industrial development corporation,District industries centers, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), State Small Industrial Development Corporations (SSIDCs) etc. Yojna Schemes and Programmes like Nehru Rojgar Yojna, Jacamar Rojgar Yojna, TRYSEM (Training for Rural Youth for Self Employment), DWACRA (Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas) etc. and Priority Sector Schemes especially for women development like Prime Minister’s Rozgar Yojana(PMRY), Swarnjayanti Gram Swarozgar Yojana (SGSY), Swarnjayanti Shahari Rozgar Yojana (SJSRY), Micro Credit to Self-Help Groups (SHGs) etc.
Among the above measures providing for the development of women, the Self-Help Groups (SHGs) can play a greater role in the economic as well as social development of women by a mutual support between persons. The people who share common experiences, situations or problems can offer each other a unique perspective that is not available from those who have not shared these experiences. This will motivate the women to develop there own micro enterprises in rural areas and SHGs will really help the entrepreneurs to improve the skills and awareness about the new possibilities and it can provide adequate funds for the development of micro enterprises in rural areas in each stages of their development.
Philippine Call Center – Innovative Applied Technologies
Innovative technological advances in telecommunications have made the call center a much more efficient and effective industry. Outsourced centers like the Philippine call center not only save a lot of money from labor cost but also in overhead operational costs.
The technologies used in call centers have come a long way from the mere telephone. Today, a variety of hardware and software solutions are employed to make the agents’ job much easier and more productive. In a typical setup, a phone system consisting of automated dialers and answering systems are used regularly.
IVR or Interactive Voice Response – IVRs are automated response systems that prompt the user to reply by dialing different keys that corresponds to their choices. One of the benefits of having IVRs is that it reduces the call cost for the customer as it allows the customers to dial toll free numbers. Increase in productivity is also expected since operational hours are extended to 24-7. The system can also be programmed to respond with multilingual options so callers with different ethnic backgrounds can communicate with the system.
Predictive Dialer Systems
A Predictive Dialer System can automatically dial telephone numbers in batches that makes an agent more productive because it decreases idle time in between calls. Telemarketing agents are more likely to use this system.
VoIP or Voice over Internet Protocol
More and more companies are taking advantage of the available high speed internet connection by combining data and voice delivery in one line. The savings on telecommunications expense more than make up for the software cost. Many people have used VoIP software like Skype and Yahoo Messenger to call their loved ones abroad for free but the use of these types of software to call people on their phones will require fees but it’s substantially less than the traditional overseas call.
Soft Phone
The soft phone is a CTI-enabled (Computer Telephony Integration) telephony system handles both inbound and outbound calls and can be integrated with other systems like an ACD or Automatic Call Dialer. For inbound calls, the system can include self-help IVR for customers that will enable agents to take other calls. The system includes a predictive dialer for outbound services such as telemarketing.
CRM or Customer Relationship Management
The ubiquitous software in any call center is the CRM, especially for dealing with customer service. CRM contains all the relevant customer history an agent should know to better understand the customer and address their issues more effectively. Agents can also update the database to reflect any action or report issues.
WFM or Work Force Management
WFM is a necessity for very large contact centers to manage their personnel. The software helps supervisors and administrators to monitor their agents and ensure that agents are assigned to tasks that are suited to their skills.
Philippine call center agents are trained with the use of these technologies. Career development training includes the familiarization with call center solutions to provide competent and productive employees ready to listen and speak with their customers.
Best Budget Holidays
Every one has a desire to move on a holiday from the busy schedule of life. And in such situations if you are advised for a budget tour then surely you can not stop yourself. Budget tours are simply the best way to quench your travel thirst without putting much strain on the pocket. And often, they turn out to be excellent deals.
Holiday packages are the best way of planning out a tour especially for those who plan out a vacation in a very short time. Thanks to the various online travel portals that has made the task much more easy, comfortable and affordable to go on a dream holiday tour.
As far as India is concerned there are many tour operators who provide different tour packages according to your preferences. Some times their special offers make the holiday best. Budget Traveling is becoming popular among the middle class peoples who have a desire but limited fund. Everyone prefers an affordable yet quality leisure holiday Package. Budget holiday packages are often hassle-free. But it is important to thoroughly check the details of the package.
Following points should be kept in mind while selecting the best budget holiday –
Make sure that there is no hidden cost included in the package.
Check the quality of the hotel. Reviews are available on web sites.
Make sure that the place is good and safe. Also check the condition of the transportation provided.
Get all confirmations in writing.
Always go for reputed, recognized travel agencies.
Look out for promotions, special offers and discounts.
In case of the online booking ensure the authenticity of the web site.
State Bar Associations – Are They Biased Against America’s Poor and Powerless?
For decades, America’s 50 state bar associations have boasted of their lofty goals which purport to serve and protect America’s poor and powerless. Recent statistics and case studies from the State Bar of California, the nation’s largest lawyer group, indicates this not to always be the case.
Within a few short years of its creation in 1927, members began complaining the organization they were required to join to be able to practice their profession was “un-American”, a “lawyer’s soviet” and secretly run by a “royal family.” Seventy years later Governor Pete Wilson shut the organization down for nearly a year, calling it the “ultimate political animal.” At the same time, the California State Legislature found evidence of “institutional bias” in the way the group disciplined its members.
Flip through a few back issues of The California Lawyer magazine and see how many members who work for the state or federal government, large prestigious law firms or are politically connected are disciplined each year.
State Bar disciplinary bias has reached such heights that aggrieved lawyers and members of the public have put up blogs in an attempt to obtain the justice and dignity they feel they deserve.
In addition to the obvious politicalization of bar association policies and procedures, other factors contribute to this national crisis. The governance of these bar groups is often times divided up between a state’s Governor, Attorney General and state legislative committees, as well as each group’s own president, officers and board of governors. Since bar association disciplinary procedures are confidential, none of these people can access bar records to make a fair assessment as to whether the cards are stacked against lawyers who represent those on the lower rungs of the socio-economic ladder.
The advent of blogs and other online sites, however, are beginning to shed light on the devastating effects state bar bias has on the lives, health and careers of lawyers, as well as members of the general public. They also provide examples of longstanding fraud and failures which state bar officials continue to be oblivious to.
In one California case, an attorney for U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights practiced for a large part of her career without paying her “active” bar dues. State Bar membership records listed her as “inactive” and ineligible to practice law. Although the California State Bar Association was the sole custodian of her membership records, they dismissed a complaint filed against the attorney for “lack of evidence.”
As America’s economy continues to decline and grow uncertain, it is imperative that state bar associations begin to open their doors and books so government leaders, the media and general public can gain a full and fair insight into disciplinary procedures and practices.
